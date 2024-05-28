Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: ,

Identity of Hellverine, Another Mutant Back From Dead (Spoilers)

Hellverine launches from Marvel tomorrow as Benjamin Percy's runs on Wolverine and Ghost Rider come together with a new Hellverine.

Hellverine launches from Marvel Comics tomorrow as storylines from Benjamin Percy's run on Wolverine and Ghost Rider come together with a new character, Hellverine, who is not Logan, or Johnny Blaze or anyone previously associated with the Spirit Of Vengeance. As well as the new Hellfire Warriors. And it all comes down to the Department of Defense, the Pentagon and their Project Hellfire.

Marvel Coca-Cola

And also one Doctor Spivey in charge of building these new warriors from soldiers and hellstuff. Is she any relation to Keith Spivey from the almost-Marvel TV series Helstrom? A nurse at Saint Teresa Center for Mental Health, who gets possessed by the demon Basar?

Marvel Coca-Cola

That may be a bit of a stretch, but we haven't seen her in the Marvel Universe before, and surnames are not just plucked out of the air. I am not entirely sure if opening gateways to hell for experimental purposes is the wisest choice for the Pentagon basements, but you have to put the weapons you have created from Hell somewhere, I guess.

Marvel Coca-Cola

I mean, that basically sounds like most boot camps. And Marvel US governments certainly have not been shy of sending armed troops to hell and back, quite literally.

Marvel Coca-Cola

But their previous work with Wolverine may have gone in a different direction as they may have figured, based on previous experimentation…

Marvel Coca-Cola

Because the Hellverine is out there, killing, and not under the control of the government. And that, of course, will never do.

Marvel Coca-Cola

Daken, Akhiro, Fang, whatever name he is going by, was last seen like this in Wolverine #41.

Identity of Hellverine Revealed as Another Mutant Back From Dead (Spoilers)

Outside of the Krakoan Resurection Protocols, that's pretty fast for any character to come back from the dead. Someone, it seems, has stitched him together, whether in this world or another. He is less of a Hellverine than he is a Daken-stein. Frakhirostein. Fang-enstein. Frankenfang. Something like that. Well, it worked for Frank Castle once as well…

Identity of Hellverine Revealed as Another Mutant Back From Dead (Spoilers)Which, of course, was as a result of going up against Daken when  he was Wolverine in Dark Reign.

Identity of Hellverine Revealed as Another Mutant Back From Dead (Spoilers)

It all comes around… karma and continuity are keen bedfellows.

Identity of Hellverine Revealed as Another Mutant Back From Dead (Spoilers)

HELLVERINE #1
MARVEL COMICS
MAR240616
(W) Ben Percy (A) Julius Ohta (CA) Ryan Stegman
RIDE TO HELL AND BACK IN HELLVERINE'S FIRST EVER SOLO SERIES! Because you demanded it – the return of the HELLVERINE! When a DEMONIC FORCE known as BAGRA-GHUL first came to earth, it brought LOGAN and GHOST RIDER together to hunt it before it possessed WOLVERINE. But now, in the present day, what event will put the Hellverine back on the streets…and is he slashing his hellfire claws for good or evil? And, introducing the ALL-NEW HELLFIRE WARRIORS! Don't miss the launch of the all-new series, brought to you by Hellverine co-creator Benjamin Percy (WOLVERINE, GHOST RIDER) and blazing hot talent Julius Ohta (ALIEN, VENOM)! Rated T+In Shops: May 29, 2024 SRP: $4.99

