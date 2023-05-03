IDW Confirm EIC Jamie S Rich, Co-Publishers Mark Doyle, Tara McCrillis IDW has confirmed Mark Doyle and Tara McCrillis as Co-Publishers and Jamie S. Rich as Editor-in-Chief. Heather Antos is now Group Editor of Licensing.

Last week, Bleeding Cool broke the news about San Diego-based comic book publisher IDW laying off two-fifths of its staff. We also stated that Jamie S Rich would be the new Editor-In-Chief of IDW, that Mark Doyle and Tara McCrillis would both be Co-Publishers of IDW, with Doyle overseeing Editorial and McCrillis overseeing Marketing and Operations. And that there have been promotions for Heather Antos – currently Senior Editor, Lauren LePara – currently Senior Managing Editor, and Maggie Howell – currently Senior Editor, Originals.

Today IDW has confirmed all these senior moves, Mark Doyle and Tara McCrillis to Co-Publishers and Jamie S. Rich as Editor-in-Chief. They didn't mention the others, but Bleeding Cool has confirmed that Heather Antos is now Group Editor of Licensing and will oversee Star Trek, Sonic The Hedgehog, My Little Pony, and other titles.

IDW also reconfirmed the previously announced Amber Huerta as COO, Davidi Jonas as CEO and Joshua Frankel as CDO. "We have a streamlined, integrated organization with an awesome new leadership team," said Davidi Jonas, new CEO of IDW. "We are working toward robust profitability, alongside superior marketing, sales, licensor relations, as well as best-in-industry terms for creators, increased live and digital fan engagement, novel play modalities, and continued (and elevating) dedication to authentic, engaging storytelling and entertainment. I have, thank God, had tremendous fortune in my young career, and have a track record of creating value, and with the blessing of an amazing team of colleagues, I guarantee that IDW will embody a spirit of fun & excellence."

IDW states "With IDW Publishing's recent promotions and restructuring the Company is positioned to maximize its revenue and brand awareness through ambitious sales, marketing, and publicity initiatives, and will continue to grow its presence in the direct, retail, foreign, digital and e-commerce markets – all while maintaining relationships with the best community of creators in the industry. In particular, IDW is committed to fostering meaningful and abiding connections with fans of the titles and creators that IDW has the privilege of helping bring forth to the world." Your guess is as good as ours.

"We are fans ourselves," said Joshua Frankel, Chief Digital Officer of IDW, "and we know how important it is to connect with our fans and give them deep, varied, and meaningful engagement with the stories and creators they love. IDW knows that to be connected we must meet our fans where they are at, and our plans for digital innovation are aimed at giving our fans the delight and attention that we would want as fellow travelers."

Mark Doyle, Co-Publisher added, "I'm grateful for the opportunity to step into this new role with IDW Publishing. I have an amazing partner in my Co-Publisher, Tara. The publishing world has a dearth of super talented people who work so hard behind the scenes—the unsung but incredibly deserving heroes of our industry—and Tara is one of the best. The new leadership team is passionate about the storytelling we create, and we have an incredible lineup of books planned—I'm thrilled to help share these stories with the world."

"Mark's tireless dedication and vision have been integral to IDW's growth and success, and I am thrilled for this opportunity to partner with him on our publishing efforts," said Tara McCrillis, Co-Publisher. "Together with our amazingly talented editorial and design teams, we will continue to elevate IDW's creative output and strengthen our relationships with partners, retailers, creators, and fans."

In addition, IDW announced the appointment of Jamie S. Rich as Editor-in-Chief. "I am honored to lead such a talented Editorial team," said Jamie Rich, EIC. "I look forward to helping shape the future of IDW's editorial offerings by collaborating with Mark, Tara, and the rest of the leadership team to deliver amazing stories to our readers."

"We are privileged to work with such incredible partners and do not take for granted the opportunity to bring iconic and beloved franchises to life," added Davidi Jonas. "We know that our success is possible because of great partners, and we are committed to continually earring their trust and support for years and decades to come."

This is the current list of laid-off staff at the publisher, as previously represented to Bleeding Cool

Blake Kobashigawa – SVP of Sales, Marketing & Strategy

SVP of Sales, Marketing & Strategy Nachie Marsham – Publisher

Publisher Keith Davidsen – Director, Public Relations & Marketing

Director, Public Relations & Marketing Greg Gustin – Senior Director, Content Strategy

Senior Director, Content Strategy Allan Grafman – Chief Executive Officer

Chief Executive Officer Brooke Feinstein – Chief Financial Officer

Chief Financial Officer Anna Morrow – VP of Marketing

VP of Marketing Paul Davidson – Executive Vice President

Executive Vice President Julia Borden – Foreign Licensing Sales Manager

– Foreign Licensing Sales Manager Jack Levesque ( formerly Rivera) – Art Director, Marketing

formerly – Art Director, Marketing Megan Brown – Editor, Originals

– Editor, Originals Zac Boone – Associate Editor

– Associate Editor Devon Ashby – Sales And Marketing Associate

– Sales And Marketing Associate Tom Waltz – Group Editor/Creative Development

Group Editor/Creative Development Patrick O'Connell – Senior Direct Market Sales Manager

Senior Direct Market Sales Manager Ana Escalera – Sales Associate

– Sales Associate Alex Hargett – VP of Sales

– VP of Sales Shawn Lee – Art Director

