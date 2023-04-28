Jamie S Rich, Mark Doyle & Tara McCrillis Heading Up IDW Going Forward There have been no official announcements, but sources tell Bleeding Cool that Jamie S Rich is the new Editor-In-Chief of IDW.

Yesterday Bleeding Cool broke the news about San Diego-based comic book publisher, and TV/Film/Games producer, IDW laying off two-fifths of its staff. This was announced in an all-hands call that was made at 1 pm PT time, around the time I reported the news widely and has been dubbed by those involved as IDW's own Red Wedding. The Zoom call announcing the redundancies was short and was swiftly followed by a call to those still at the publisher.

There have been no official announcements, but multiple current and now-former IDW Publishing sources tell Bleeding Cool that Jamie S Rich is the new Editor-In-Chief of IDW. And that Mark Doyle and Tara McCrillis are both Co-Publishers of IDW, with Doyle overseeing Editorial and McCrillis overseeing Marketing and Operations. Between them, I have been told they have been tasked with driving IDW forward editorially by the new board. This would be the first time IDW has had an official EIC since John Barber quit in 2021 in the light of the publisher losing the Transformers and GI Joe licenses.

Jamie S Rich became a Dark Horse Comics Assistant Editor in 1994, before becoming Editor-In-Chief of Oni Press in 1998. Becoming a freelance writer on novels, comics and film reviews, he returned to comic book editorial at DC Comics in 2015, after they moved from New York to Burbank as a Senior Editor for DC/Vertigo imprint. He became Group Editor for Vertigo and Young Animal, before becoming Group Editor for the Batman and Justice League titles, and then the Superman titles. He became Tapas Media EIC in 2021, before joining IDW as its Executive Editorial Director of Licensed Productions in 2022. If his EIC position is confirmed it will be his third EIC role in the comics industry

Mark Doyle joined DC/Vertigo as an Assistant Editor in 2006, was promoted to Editor, made the trip from New York to Burbank. was made Batman Group Editor at DC Comics in 2014 and Executive Editor in 2017, where he was the founder of DC's Black Label publishing initiative. Laid off in what was dubbed the DC Bloodbath, he joined IDW as their Editorial Director, Originals in 2021.

Tara McCrillis worked as a graphic artist for eight years, before moving into publishing management, appointed as Director of Design & Production at IDW in 2018, and promoted to VP Publishing Operations in 2021.

I have also been told that there have been promotions for Heather Antos – currently Senior Editor, Lauren LePara – currently Senior Managing Editor, and Maggie Howell – currently Senior Editor, Originals.

This is the current list of laid-off staff at the publisher, as represented to Bleeding Cool

Blake Kobashigawa – SVP of Sales, Marketing & Strategy

SVP of Sales, Marketing & Strategy Nachie Marsham – Publisher

Publisher Keith Davidsen – Director, Public Relations & Marketing

Director, Public Relations & Marketing Greg Gustin – Senior Director, Content Strategy

Senior Director, Content Strategy Allan Grafman – Chief Executive Officer

Chief Executive Officer Brooke Feinstein – Chief Financial Officer

Chief Financial Officer Anna Morrow – VP of Marketing

VP of Marketing Paul Davidson – Executive Vice President

Executive Vice President Jack Rivera – Art Director, Marketing

– Art Director, Marketing Megan Brown – Editor, Originals

– Editor, Originals Zac Boone – Associate Editor

– Associate Editor Devon Ashby – Sales And Marketing Associate

– Sales And Marketing Associate Tom Waltz – Group Editor/Creative Development

I have also been told there are at least another ten named individuals who have lost their job, and I am aware of people who travelled across the country to San Diego, who bought a new home, or recently had a kid, who will be the most affected. If anyone does want to contact me about the current situation, I provide absolute confidentiality.