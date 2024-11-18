Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: free comic book day, IDW Dark

IDW Dark Gives Us All Nightcaps for Free Comic Book Day 2025

Bleeding Cool scooped the news back in September that IDW was pivoting to a new horror focus, and at New York Comic Con, they announced IDW Dark as an imprint for licenses for Smile, Event Horizon, Twilight Zone, 30 Days Of Night, Beneath The Trees, A Quiet Place and more. Now, they have announced a new horror imprint of books, Nightcaps, and are launching it for Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, the 3rd of May. It cannot have escaped folks' notice that this comes along with DC reviving Vertigo, Oni Press launching their EC Comics line, Image Skybound reviving Creepshow, and Boom Studios going with Hello Darkness.

Nightcaps will be a series of oversized auteur one-shots and will be teased with a new Free Comic Book Day 2025 sampler that will include 30 Days Of Night: Finding Sun, Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees: Rite Of Spring, and the first Nightcaps books, Tuatha by Gavin Fullerton, a princess who is on a journey throughout the land with her king's head, braving warring clans and forgotten gods that cross her path, and Blood Honey by Sean Peacock, with school sweethearts at a gothic prep school navigating betrayal and murder plots to avoid breakups.

"I'm so happy to be working with Steve, IDW and the characters from the legendary world of 30 Days of Night! We have an incredible story lined up that adds to the established 30 Days mythology while taking the story in some surprising directions. I think this book is a perfect addition to IDW's free comic book day and I look forward to hearing what the fans think!" – Rodney Barnes

"I am very excited to see a new 30 Days of Night series coming to life and I can't think of a better person for the job than Rodney Barnes. Rodney has been tearing it up in recent years and I think he'll bring new blood to the series. Can't wait for Free Comic Book Day so fans can get a look!" – Steve Niles

"The talent behind this first slate of IDW Dark books is insane, and I'm honored to be included in this lineup of immensely talented creators. I couldn't have asked for a better label for my first traditionally-published comic. I'm so excited for readers to step into the world of Blood Honey, a gothic high school romance gone bad. Expect high drama, teenage angst, bloody knuckles, sword fights, and murder plots that would raise even Hitchcock's eyebrows. You'll laugh, you'll wince, and you'll be utterly disgusted with these kids." –Sean Peacock

"I'm really excited for my book Tuatha to be part of the new IDW Dark imprint. I feel IDW has always pushed the boundaries when it comes to art and storytelling and this new creator focused horror imprint shows their dedication to that vison. A story about a young girl carrying a severed head across an Irish mythological landscape seems like the perfect fit!" –Gavin Fullerton

"I'm thrilled to be a part of IDW Dark. As a fan and as a creator, horror has always been my favorite genre. The fact that Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees is now part of an imprint dedicated to the genre and amongst so many amazing books is such a great feeling. It's a testament to the success of the book, but also to all of the amazing support and understanding that IDW has given since day one." –Patrick Horvath

