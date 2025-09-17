Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: godzilla, sleepy hollow, sonic, star trek, tmnt

IDW December 2025 Full Solicits – The Future Of Kai-Sei Era Godzilla

Bleeding Cool Exclusive: IDW's December 2025 Full Solicits * Solicitations, Including The Future Of The Kai-Sei Era Godzilla

Article Summary Get the full IDW December 2025 comic solicitations, spotlighting Godzilla's Kai-Sei era shake-up.

TMNT x Godzilla crossover heats up as King Ghidorah invades New York and Mechagodzilla defends Tokyo.

Sonic the Hedgehog races into new adventures with Sonic Racing: Crossworlds and issue #84 milestones.

Star Trek, 30 Days of Night, Monster High, and more fan-favorite series continue with new issues.

Welcome to IDW Publishing's Decem ber 2025 solicitations, with more Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Godzilla, more TMNT, more Godzilla, Return To Sleepy Hollow, Sonic The Hedgehog gets Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, Star Trek, 30 Days of Night: Falling Sun, and more… and do note that the Godzilla #6 solicitation text promises "If you don't order the issue now, you'll be buying it for a premium later! The future of the Kai-Sei era starts here!"

But it begins with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles X Godzilla #2, from Tim Seeley and Fero Pe.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES X GODZILLA #2

COVER A: FERO PE

STORY: TIM SEELEY | ART: FERO PE

Tim Seeley and Fero Pe continue telling the biggest crossover of the year in TMNT x Godzilla #2! King Ghidorah has come to New York City! It's up to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, led by Master Splinter, to stop the three-headed kaiju. Meanwhile, only Mechagodzilla defends Tokyo against Godzilla, Rodan, and Anguirus! The Turtles will need to act fast if they're going to save New York and get to Japan! And with all his enemies occupied, the Shredder moves undetected toward unlimited kaiju power…

Additional Covers Offered: B (Ba), C (Santolouco), 1:25 (Santolouco Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • JANUARY 2026 • UPC 82771403482000211

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: CASEY JONES #3

COVER A: AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

STORY: ALEX PAKNADEL | ART: AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

"Giving fans a chance to truly learn what makes this hockey stick-wielding crime fighter tick." —Newsweek

"TMNT fans have plenty to look forward to." —CBR

The elegant and deadly mutant known as Ludovic makes his grand entrance and gives Casey Jones the fight of his life! Who is this snow leopard mutant, and how did he come to be? What is his connection to the ooze derivative that is shaking up Casey's world? And can Casey come back from the brink of another soul-crushing and body-breaking defeat? He'll have to—otherwise Ludovic is going to set his sights on other targets in Mutant Town…

Additional Covers Offered: B (Dunbar), 1:25 (Dunbar Full Art)

36 Pages • $4.99 • DECEMBER 2025 • UPC 82771403463900311

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SHREDDER #4

COVER A: MATEUS SANTOLOUCO

STORY: DAN WATTERS | ART: MICHELE BANDINI

The Shredder's quest takes him deep into the mountains of Japan, where he visits the temple of the Foot Mystics, an ancient sect that went dormant centuries ago. Shredder had hoped to leave their strange cult to history, but they may hold the key to defeating his powerful new enemy, the Mourner. The path is treacherous, and the Shredder will have to face more than the elements as he ascends to the secret Foot outpost.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Bandini), C (Ruan), 1:10 (Bandini B&W), 1:25 (Ruan Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • DECEMBER 2025 • UPC 82771403435600411

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #32

COVER A: DAN SCHOENING

STORY: ERIK BURNHAM | ART: DAN SCHOENING

It's time for some holiday high jinks! Raphael and Casey Jones are doing some holiday shopping when a goat mutant who really wishes he was the Krampus decides to bring in some yuletide chaos! Will stopping this particular lawbreaker restore Casey's holiday spirit? There's only one way to find out—grab some cookies and milk (not the ones for Santa) and settle in for TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Pearce), C (Joyce)

32 Pages • $4.99 • DECEMBER 2025 • UPC 82771403150803211

TMNT: JOURNEYS #4

COVER A: MICHAEL DOONEY, JIM LAWSON

STORY: PETER LAIRD | ART: JIM LAWSON, ERIC TALBOT, PETER LAIRD

"Helps preserve lost media." —Screen Rant

The Turtles' winter is growing longer, and they are growing more restless with it. As the mysteries behind the van they uncovered begin to grow, and a strange craft from space lands on Earth with familiar foes and new ones alike, this brand-new chapter in the life of the Ninja Turtles will be their most perilous, deadly, and challenging adventure to date. Robots, aliens, assassins…and that's just the start of it.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Berger), 1:10 Foil (Dooney & Lawson)

52 Pages • $4.99 • DECEMBER 2025 • UPC 82771403457800411

STAR TREK: THE LAST STARSHIP #3

COVER A: FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

STORY: COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING | ART: ADRIÁN BONILLA

"STAR TREK's most devastating event will finally be fully told." —/Film

"IDW has boldly gone where few STAR TREK comics have gone before." —Screen Rant

The U.S.S. Omega launches into battle! Its adversary? A chaotic Klingon cult whose bloodred path is focused purely on obliterating the remaining vestiges of Starfleet. What's left of the Federation is falling apart by the moment. Captain Sato, who once dreamed of uniting the galaxy, is now living his worst nightmare. He was raised in a time of peace…but no progress comes without a fight. While the Klingons might be his enemies after centuries of peace, he has Kirk as his ally…and no one knows how to defeat a Klingon better than the Federation's greatest hero.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Rahzzah), 1:15 (Francavilla Full Art)

36 Pages • $4.99 • DECEMBER 2025 • UPC 82771403458500311

STAR TREK: VOYAGER—HOMECOMING #4

COVER A: ANGEL HERNANDEZ

STORY: SUSAN BRIDGES, TILLY BRIDGES | ART: ANGEL HERNANDEZ

"Stunning." —CBR

"As a STAR TREK: VOYAGER fan, I'm jazzed." —CinemaBlend

Stuck between a rock and a hard place, Captain Janeway and the Voyager crew agree to ally with a collection of Borg deep in fluidic space, and Seven plunges into the collective. They may be Borg, but there's something… strange about them. Something alluring. Especially when it comes to a particularly individualistic member, Nine. Together, Nine and Seven might be able to build a deflector and help their crew members escape back to normal space—but that's assuming they stay hidden from Species 8472 bent on their elimination.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Bartok), 1:10 (Bartok Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • JANUARY 2026 • UPC 82771403455400411

GODZILLA [KAI-SEI ERA] #6

COVER A: NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

STORY: TIM SEELEY | ART: NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

10/10 —Comicon.com

5/5 —Capes & Tights

5/5 —ComicBook.com

Godzilla is about to fight a teenager—and we promise you can't guess how it will end. The first arc of the thrilling new Godzilla ongoing series comes to a close! G-Force has made contact with a talking kaiju who has big plans for the King of the Monsters…and Jacen, the boy with the power of Godzilla, will have to make a decision that affects the entire world. If you don't order this issue now, you'll be buying it for a premium later! The future of the Kai-Sei Era starts here!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Rivas), C (Ito), D (artist pending), 1:25 (Ito Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • JANUARY 2026 • UPC 82771403433200611

STARSHIP GODZILLA [KAI-SEI ERA] #3

COVER A: OLIVER ONO

STORY: CHRIS GOOCH | ART: OLIVER ONO

"The perfect story to tell in the pages of a comic book." —Fangoria

Soar through the stars in Mechagodzilla with a crew of intergalactic mercenaries! After stealing rare kaiju eggs in issue #1, the crew of the S.S. Godzilla have finally made their way to the mysterious buyer…and the front lines of an intergalactic war. As our captain, Rohan, makes a deal with a shadowy figure from his past, his first mate, Ayan, will rendezvous with someone sure to be a big part of her future. Join Chris Gooch (In Utero) and Oliver Ono (Godzilla: Monster Island Summer Camp) on the most exciting space romp of the year!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Gooch), 1:15 (Lankry)

32 Pages • $4.99 • DECEMBER 2025 • UPC 82771403459200311

STREET SHARKS #4

COVER A: JEFFREY PHILIP MURPHY

STORY: STEPHANIE WILLIAMS | ART: ARIEL MEDEL

"A totally jawsome comeback." —IGN

There's a new burger chain in Fission City, and no one is happier than the Street Sharks! But when the success of the new Mega Burgers threatens the Sharks' favorite restaurant, Humongo Burger, that becomes a problem. And when their enhanced senses detect something fishy about Mega Burgers' food, the Sharks know that Dr. Paradigm is involved. Could this be another ploy to turn the city's populace into gene-slammed monsters? Probably!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Federici), C (Beals), 1:10 (Beals Full Art), 1:25 (Federici Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • JANUARY 2026 • UPC 82771403460800411

MONSTER HIGH: WORLD'S SCARE #5

COVER A: FELIA HANAKATA

STORY: JACQUE AYE | ART: CAROLINE SHUDA

"Just right for old fans and new." —Nerdist

Frankie Stein has it all: amazing fiends, fierce fashion, and a faboolous invention that will shock the World's Scare. She's finally pieced together the perfect presentation to honor the late Professor Frankenstein, but she's still feeling empty. Perhaps it's time our resident franken-monster learns you can't outrun, or out-invent, your emotions. Just like I can't outrun the Gory Gazette. Perhaps it's time to close the crypt for good, ghouls. Spectra is hot on my heels, determined to unmask me… but she'll have to catch me first! —XOXO CryptCrier

Additional Covers Offered: B (Sterle)

32 Pages • $4.99 • DECEMBER 2025 • UPC 82771403437000511

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: SONIC RACING: CROSSWORLDS

COVER A: RYAN JAMPOLE

STORY: IASMIN ATA | ART: RYAN JAMPOLE

Drift into the many worlds of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds in this crossover with SEGA's newest game! When the eccentric noble Dodon Pa needs help testing out his travel rings, Sonic and his friends are the first to try their luck racing across dimensions! With a bang, the competitors are off in the scramble for first place… but when unknown glitches get into this high-speed race, Tails and Tangle get separated in an all-new world! Now the pair are forced to drive their way out, while their friends must overcome the competition to help them!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Mack), 1:10 (Rothlisberger)

32 Pages • $4.99 • DECEMBER 2025 • UPC 82771403491200111

.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #84

COVER A: MIN HO KIM

STORY: IAN FLYNN, EVAN STANLEY | ART: MAURO FONSECA

Metal Sonic has gone missing! In his desperation, Dr. Eggman promises Belle the Tinkerer that he'll remove her connection to the ruthless robot if she uses it one last time to find him. Not trusting the mad scientist, Belle agrees only as long as Sonic comes as protection. Backed into a corner, Dr. Eggman concedes with a condition of his own. As Belle and Sonic set out on their quest, they must be accompanied by one of his greatest creations—the artificial intelligence Sage! How will the robotic "family" react to this unexpected reunion? Don't miss Sage's official IDW debut as the next arc on the road to #100 starts here!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Ata), C Foil (Kim), 1:15 (Fourdraine)

32 Pages • $4.99 • JANUARY 2026 • UPC 82771401521808411



RETURN TO SLEEPY HOLLOW #2

COVER A: SAVANNA MAYER

STORY: CASEY GILLY | ART: SAVANNA MAYER

Tim Burton's Sleepy Hollow (1999) continues in Return to Sleepy Hollow! The Van Tassel mortuary is overflowing with bodies—residents of Sleepy Hollow who died tangled in roots, decorated in flowers, or blanketed in soil. The constables insist that the deaths are accidents, but Ichabod and Katrina suspect that evil has returned to plague the town. As their investigation leads them deeper into the Western Woods, Lotte, Katrina's daughter, begins an investigation of her own by communing with the spirits of the dead. Screaming to be heard, the lingering souls may hold the answers the living are looking for.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Estok), 1:15 (Jones)

32 Pages • $4.99 • DECEMBER 2025 • UPC 82771403469100211

30 DAYS OF NIGHT: FALLING SUN #2

COVER A: CHRIS SHEHAN

STORY: RODNEY BARNES | ART: CHRIS SHEHAN

"IDW is once again a must-see space for horror lovers." —Screen Rant

The sun has set on Barrow. Vampires stalk the unsuspecting town for the first time in over two decades and nothing can stop their leader, Vladimir, from avenging his brother Vicente. Meanwhile, far south in sunny Los Angeles, Jalen's old gang is on the hunt…and they're just as hungry for vengeance. The dark of night can't hide Jalen from his past, and he's in for a rude, blood-soaked awakening. Writer Rodney Barnes (Killadelphia, Batman: Full Moon) and artist Chris Shehan (House of Slaughter, The Autumnal) dare you to survive Barrow after dark in the oversize second issue of this cult-classic revival.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Damien Worm), 1:15 (Shehan Full Art)

48 Pages • $5.99 • DECEMBER 2025 • UPC 82771403467700211

THE TWILIGHT ZONE #3

COVER A: JAMES STOKOE

STORY & ART: JAMES STOKOE

"It's a very good time to be a fan of THE TWILIGHT ZONE." —SYFY

Somewhere, there is a war being fought. Two civilizations, each believing itself the summit of power, battle over a holy relic whose function and origin lie beyond their understanding. An army of dedicated knights who defend the item, a horde of zealous barbarians who covet it—neither side willing to cede an inch of ground to the other. But even to those fueled by faith, not all is as it seems…in the Twilight Zone! Dynamic writer/artist James Stokoe (Godzilla in Hell, Orphan and the Five Beasts) brings you the most action-packed Twilight Zone story yet!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Francavilla Connecting Cover), 1:15 (Stokoe Full Art)

36 Pages • $4.99 • JANUARY 2026 • UPC 82771403461500311

EVENT HORIZON: DARK DESCENT #4

COVER A: JEFFREY LOVE

STORY: CHRISTIAN WARD | ART: TRISTAN JONES

"Dark, adult, beautifully drawn and wickedly exciting." —Comic Book Club

"A must-read for horror fans and sci-fi thrillseekers alike." —AIPT

With nearly all the Event Horizon's crew dead or consumed by Paimon's servant—a demonic wheel that grows larger as it adds humans to its writhing body—the King of Hell finally turns his attention to Captain Kilpack! The ship's God-fearing captain will learn fear of something far more sinister than his Creator. And he will experience things no one should ever live to see… This issue: Learn the truth of the film's infamous blood orgy!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Campbell), 1:15 (Campbell Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • DECEMBER 2025 • UPC 82771403450900411

COSMIC CADETS (BOOK TWO): ACCUSED!

STORY: BEN CRANE | ART: ANDY ALVES

There's been a brazen theft, and all signs point to the Cadets' guilt! Blast off to a colorful adventure full of mystery and intrigue! While the crew of the ESS Khonsu is negotiating a treaty with the reclusive residents of an important nebula, someone attacks their hosts and makes off with a cultural artifact…and every piece of evidence suggests Nishika is the thief! Now it's up to the Cadets and their new friend Rax to investigate the crime and prove her innocence, all while dodging station security. But can they find the true culprit before their diplomatic mission is ruined forever? And what if they discover that the situation in this beautiful nebula is not as perfect as their hosts would have them believe?

"Take the best of Star Trek (which I love) and mash it up with The Goonies (which I love), and you've got Cosmic Cadets (which, it turns out, I LOVE)! Heartfelt, thoughtful, and surprising, this is a story that'll give as much to parents as it does to kids." —Justin Peniston, writer for Sonic Prime

"A rambunctious space adventure." —Publishers Weekly

156 Pages • $14.99 • TPB • DECEMBER 2025 • ISBN 9781603095709

ALSO AVAILABLE: Cosmic Cadets (Book One): Contact! 9781603095204

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE KEVIN EASTMAN COVERS (2019-2024)

ART: KEVIN EASTMAN

This third art book collects TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman's comic book cover art for the various IDW Turtles series from 2019 to 2024, including the New York Times best-selling title The Last Ronin. Presented in an oversize hardcover measuring 8 × 12.5 inches to showcase all of the art in its total beauty! Following up 2015's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Kevin Eastman Covers (2011–2015) and 2024's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Kevin Eastman Covers (2015–2019), this collection contains Eastman's cover art from issues #101–150 of the ongoing TMNT series, Urban Legends, The Armageddon Game, the 40th Anniversary Comics Celebration, the best-selling The Last Ronin, The Last Ronin—Lost Years, The Last Ronin II—Re-Evolution, and more! Also featured are black-and-white inked pages, blueline pencil layouts, and alternate versions.

240 Pages • $39.99 • HC • DECEMBER 2025 • ISBN 9798887243160

ALSO AVAILABLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Kevin Eastman Covers (2015-2019) 9798887241616

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION, VOL. 7

ART: KEVIN EASTMAN, PETER LAIRD

All the covers and development art from the earliest days of Mirage Studios in one archival collection with notes from co-creator Kevin Eastman! From finished pieces to the original sketches, pencils, inks, and paintings, including behind-the-scenes insights and never-before-seen works made available through the incredible archives of Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird! Also includes photos from the early days in the original studio and appearances at conventions. A must-have volume for Turtles fans and collectors.

176 Pages • $29.99 • TPB • DECEMBER 2025 • ISBN 9798887244044

VALIANT BEYOND: ALL-NEW HARBINGER #4—IT NEVER STOPS #1

COVER A: RODRIGO ROCHA

STORY: FRED VAN LENTE | ART: ERIK TAMAYO

START READING HERE WITH THE BEGINNING OF A NEW ARC, "IT NEVER STOPS," FROM FRED VAN LENTE & ERIK TAMAYO! What's a superhero story without a little drama? Archer's feeling unsure about his role on the team, but there's no time to second-guess things as he's assigned to the security detail of a visiting dignitary from New Orleans! PLUS: A trip to the women's prison unveils a secret connection to Supremum Peter Stanchek's past, the Human League gets ready for revenge, and a mysterious force calling itself Sanction is leaping from body to body, possessing people. Surely, none of these events will collide in unexpected and shocking ways. Surely!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Sabbatini), C (Rocha Full Art), D (Sabbatini Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • DECEMBER 2025 • UPC 73238818204600411

VALIANT BEYOND: TALES OF THE SHADOWMAN #5—GHOSTS OF THE BAYOU #2

COVER A: NATHAN BIRR

STORY: AJ AMPADU | ART: SERGIO MONJES

CRY WOLFMAN! Detective St. Brown requests Shadowman's help for a personal matter, but is he asking too much? Remember, all things have a cost! PLUS: The detective's deep ties with the city's mystical community lead all the way up to the secretive group of witches governing New Orleans, known as the Pantheon. While powerful, they're not invincible, as a deadly new threat will emerge with one mission in mind: eliminate every member of the Pantheon!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Bufi), C (Birr Full Art), D (Bufi Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • JANUARY 2026 • UPC 73238818124700511

VALIANT BEYOND: THE X-O MANOWAR #4

COVER A: FEDERICO SABBATINI

STORY: STEVE ORLANDO | ART: GUILLERMO FAJARDO

THE DIVE IS UNDER ATTACK BY THE EARTHBORN, AND TYPHON IS DETERMINED TO END ARIC'S LIFE! It's hide or fight for the PunX of the Dive when the Earthborn attack, and the leader is set on killing Aric for daring to confront him. The cosmic being inside Aric's armor, Shanhara, is paralyzed after Typhon's horrific field vision, with the extent of the damage unknown! For two thousand years, Aric has been a warrior. From righteous Visigoth to cosmic knight-errant, the ethereal being residing within Aric's stellar armor inspired his quest for honor. Shanhara has aided Aric for millennia. But with the armor unresponsive, Aric might have to fend for himself once more. Steel yourself for the climactic final chapter of Steve Orlando and Guillermo Fajardo's opening arc on THE X-O MANOWAR!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Broccardo), C (Sabbatini Full Art), D (Broccardo Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • DECEMBER 2025 • UPC 73238818144500411

DEC 10 2025

– COSMIC CADETS (BOOK TWO): ACCUSED!

– TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION, VOL. 7

– VALIANT BEYOND: THE X-O MANOWAR #4 (A, B, C, D)

– TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE KEVIN EASTMAN COVERS (2019-2024)

DEC 17 2025

– 30 DAYS OF NIGHT: FALLING SUN #2 (A, B, *1:15)

– MONSTER HIGH: WORLD'S SCARE #5 (A, B)

– SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: SONIC RACING CROSSWORLDS (A, B, *1:10)

– STARSHIP GODZILLA [KAI-SEI ERA] #3 (A, B, *1:15)

– STAR TREK: THE LAST STARSHIP #3 (A, B, *1:15)

– TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: CASEY JONES #3 (A, B, *1:25)

– TMNT: JOURNEYS #4 (A, B, *1:10 FOIL)

– VALIANT BEYOND: ALL-NEW HARBINGER #4—IT NEVER STOPS #1 (A, B, C, D)

DEC 24 2025

– EVENT HORIZON: DARK DESCENT #4 (A, B, *1:15)

– RETURN TO SLEEPY HOLLOW #2 (A, B, *1:15)

– TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #32 (A, B, C)

– TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SHREDDER #4 (A, B, C, *1:10, *1:25)

JAN 07 2026

– GODZILLA [KAI-SEI ERA] #6 (A, B, C, D, *1:25)

– SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #84 (A, B, C FOIL, *1:15)

– STAR TREK: VOYAGER—HOMECOMING #4 (A, B, *1:10)

– STREET SHARKS #4 (A, B, C, *1:10, *1:25)

– TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES X GODZILLA #2 (A, B, C, *1:25)

– THE TWILIGHT ZONE #3 (A, B, *1:15)

– VALIANT BEYOND: TALES OF THE SHADOWMAN #5—GHOSTS OF THE BAYOU #2 (A, B, C, D)

