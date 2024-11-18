Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: free comic book day, godzilla

SCOOP: IDW To Reboot Godzilla For Free Comic Book Day 2025

SCOOP: IDW to Reboot Godzilla Universe for Free Comic Book Day 2025 with Godzilla: The New Heroes ahead of Jully launch

Bleeding Cool gets the word that IDW will be starting a new Godzilla universe of stories beginning in July 2025. But starting on the 3rd of May for Free Comic Book Day, with a Godzilla reboot comic book, Godzilla: The New Heroes by Tim Seeley, Nikola Čižmešija, Ethan S. Parker & Griffin Sheridan, Pablo Tunica, Chris Gooch, and Oliver Ono. A series of interlinked, shared universe, comic books in a similar fashion that Image and Skybound have done with Transformers and GI Joe. And we have the solicit ahead of the upcoming December solicitations, where a lot of FCBD 2025 news will drop.

"The FIRST LOOK at IDW's new Godzilla universe. In July 2025, a bold new Godzilla story is coming…but you can get your first look here! Godzilla: The New Heroes FCBD 2025 features an original ten-page prelude to the new IDW Godzilla continuity, as well as preview pages for other books set in the new Godzilla shared universe. Each of these books is a fresh exploration on what it means to be a Godzilla comic—from a group of mercenaries that fly through space in Mechagodzilla to a strange wasteland inhabited by a half-kaiju, half-human freak, to a bold superhero take on G-Force. A new era of Godzilla comics starts here! Featuring stories by Tim Seeley (Grayson, Local Man), Nikola Čižmešija (Batman and Robin, Batman: Sword of Azrael) Ethan S. Parker & Griffin Sheridan (Kill Your Darlings), Pablo Tunica (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sea Serpent's Heir), Chris Gooch (In Utero, Under-Earth), and Oliver Ono (Godzilla: Monster Island Summer Camp, Godzilla: Rivals)." "GODZILLA line editor Jake Williams: "This FCBD issue will introduce readers to new characters, premiere new Kaiju, and serve as the launching point for our new Godzilla continuity. We challenged ourselves to build up a world around Godzilla that is as interesting as the King of the Monsters itself. A new continuity filled to the brim with super powered humans, kaiju half breeds, stories across Earth and Space, and a fresh new take on Godzilla itself. All in service of one singular goal: tell Godzilla stories that can only exist on the pages of a comic book. Big, bold, bizarre–and above all, cool as hell."

Previously, IDW announced at New York Comic Con three new Godzilla limited series: Mothra: Queen Of The Monsters, Godzilla: Heist, and Godzilla Vs. America, as well as the launch of Tom Scioli's Godzilla's Monsterpiece Theatre. If these will be a part of this Godzilla New 52 we wait to learn.

