IDW Publishing December 2021 Solicits & Solicitations In Full

IDW Publishing full December 2021 solicits and solicitations includes Data's own Star Trek: Mirror War #1 story, as well as collections of Bermuda, and a new Red Panda and Moon Bear graphic novel, as well as Turtles, Transformers, Sonic The Hedgehog, GI Joe, Canto, My Little Pony, artist editions for John Buscema's Silver Surfer and Dave Steven's Rocketeer… but notably none of the Marvel Action lines. Has that finished for IDW now that Penguin Random House is in the picture?

Dave Stevens The Rocketeer Artist's Edition—SPOTLIGHT

Dave Stevens (w & a & c)

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the debut of The Rocketeer in comics with this beautiful book showcasing the art of one of comics' masters!

In April of 1982, The Rocketeer debuted as a backup feature from Pacific Comics. From those humble beginnings the artistry of Dave Stevens caught the imaginations of countless readers and became a worldwide sensation, even being turned into a big-budget feature film! And in 2010 when IDW launched its award-winning Artist's Edition series, The Rocketeer was the inaugural release, even winning two coveted Eisner Awards that year. The book quickly sold out and went into a second printing. Now, more than ten years later, ˆis soaring back with a new 40th anniversary printing.

As with all Artist's Editions, the pages reproduced in this book have been meticulously scanned from the original art. Readers will be able to peruse these pages and see all the quirks and nuances that make original art so unique—blue pencil notations, white out, gradients in the ink, and so much more. Unless you were looking over Dave's shoulder as he painstakingly drew these pages, this is your best chance to see the art of The Rocketeer as close to the originals as possible!

HC • B&W • $150.00 • 136 pages • 12" x 17" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-887-7

Available in April 2022.

John Buscema's Silver Surfer Artisan Edition—SPOTLIGHT

Stan Lee (w) • John Buscema (a) • John Buscema (c)

Considered by many to be one of the pinnacles of Silver Age comic book art–now presented in IDW's critically acclaimed Artisan Edition format. You've never truly seen Buscema's art until now!

John Buscema's innovative drawing on Marvel's Silver Surfer is presented in IDW's Artisan Edition format, collecting three complete issues ( #5, #6, and #8) from the acclaimed original run written by Stan Lee.

An essential component of The House of Ideas, John Buscema's talented hand graced the pages of Marvel's most iconic characters for over four decades, working on The Avengers, Thor, The Fantastic Four, and The Amazing Spider-Man just to name a few.

As with all Artisan Edition books, nearly every page in this volume has been scanned from the original art, enabling the reader to clearly see all the little nuances that make original art unique and fascinating—blue pencil notations, margin notes, whiteout, and so much more. This is a must-have for all fans and students of classic comic art!

BW • $39.99 • 144pages • 8.18" x 12" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-885-3

Available in February

Bermuda

John Layman (w) • Nick Bradshaw (a & c)

An all-new tale of high adventure and pulpish mystery from John Layman, New York Times -bestselling writer of Chew, and superstar artist Nick Bradshaw (Wolverine & the X-Men, Astonishing Spider-Man)!

There's a region in the Atlantic Ocean where planes disappear, ships are lost, and traveling souls go missing… never to be heard from again. And there's an island within this place—mysterious and uncharted, untouched by time and civilization—where all who are lost end up.

It's a mysterious place inhabited by dinosaurs, pirates, crazed magicians, strange monsters… and a girl named Bermuda. Sixteen years old, scrappy, and a survivor, this has been the only life she has ever known. Until today. Today she discovers something on her island that will either open a doorway between her world and ours… or destroy them both!

TPB • FC • $17.99 • 128 pages • 6.625" x 10.187" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-733-7

Available in February 2022.

Canto III: Lionhearted #5 (of 6)

David M. Booher (w) • Drew Zucker (a & c)

Fan-favorite CANTO continues! Canto; his bestial friend, the Malorex; and Aulaura, the warrior, stand between an army on one side and Canto's oldest enemies on the other. Can Canto change the hearts of his former slavers to come to his aid against the Shrouded Man's forces? The danger's never been graver, but Canto will see it through!

Join the latest adventure in the Canto-verse that Major Spoilers called "a quest story to savor."

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Roberta Ingranata & Warnia Sahadewa!

Dungeons & Dragons: Mindbreaker #3 (of 5)—Cover A: Max Dunbar

Jim Zub (w) • Eduardo Mello (a) • Max Dunbar (c)

The prelude to Baldur's Gate III and newest adventure in Jim Zub's acclaimed D&D saga continues! Following last issue's disastrous turn of events, some of our heroes are missing, and the mind flayer threat is twisting ever deeper into the workings of the city. What secrets will be revealed, and what steps will the remaining Baldur's Gate heroes take to save their friends?

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Dungeons & Dragons: Mindbreaker #3 (of 5)—Cover B: Max Davenport

Jim Zub (w) • Eduardo Mello (a) • Max Davenport (c)

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Celia Lowenthal!

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #289—Cover A: Freddie Williams II—SPOTLIGHT

Larry Hama (w) • Casey Maloney (a) • Freddie Williams II (c)

One is a former Cobra-operative-turned-Joe after being implanted with the memories and skills of the original Snake Eyes. The other is a former victim of child trafficking, who is possessed of a unique set of strategic and war fighting skills… and who has become the Joes' deadliest secret weapon. Together, they are an awesomely dangerous force to be reckoned with. This month, Living Legend Larry Hama and explosive artist Casey Maloney (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, G.I. Joe, The Last Fall), shine the bright lights on two of G.I. Joes' most shadowy operatives in… SPOTLIGHT: DAWN MORENO & AGENT HELIX!

Also includes the fourth of five interconnected covers (issues #286–#290) by superstar artist Freddie Williams II (Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #289—Cover B: Casey Maloney—SPOTLIGHT

Larry Hama (w) • Casey Maloney (a) • Casey Maloney (c)

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Kenneth Loh!

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero: Yearbook #4

Larry Hama (w) • Herb Trimpe (a) • Dan Schoening (c)

Relive the classic era of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero in this very special reprint of Yearbook #4. It's a bombastic story collection of raiders and robbers as a team of Joes pursue the Oktober Guard onto Cobra Island in "Trade-Offs"—while in "Bystander," Snake Eyes deals with a robbery gone wrong. Living Legend Larry Hama and the late, great Herb Trimpe join forces to bring us this must-have comic for both longtime collectors and new fans alike. Includes a brand-new cover by fan-favorite artist Dan Schoening (G.I. Joe: ARAH, Ghostbusters, Godzilla)!

FC • 68 pages • $5.99

​​Godzilla Rivals Vs. King Ghidorah—SPOTLIGHT

Adam Gorham (w) • Adam Gorham (a) • E.J. Su (c)

When Mars invades Earth, Godzilla surfaces from Tokyo Bay and is pulled into battle. Captured and taken by the Martians, Godzilla is forced to fight in a gladiatorial arena, where he faces his biggest challenge yet—KING GHIDORAH!

Written and illustrated by Adam Gorham (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Savage Avengers).

FC • 52 pages • $7.99

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Jeff Zornow!

Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors—Rise Up!

Erik Burnham (w) • Dan Schoening (a & c)

When Godzilla becomes humanity's judge, life on Earth will hang in the balance in this middle-grade graphic novel adventure!

When a coldly single-minded businessman uses an untested element to create clean energy for a profit, he inadvertently awakens the beast from the deep—Godzilla! Sensing the harm the new energy poses to the planet, Godzilla attacks the heart of the problem—humankind! It will be up to three intrepid middle-school students—with a little magic help from Infant Island—to show Godzilla that not all humans are bad… and that there is still hope for Planet Earth.

By the superstar creative team of Erik Burnham, Dan Schoening, and Luis Antonio Delgado!

TPB • FC • $9.99 • 120 pages • 5.6" x 8.5" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-872-3

Available in February 2022.

My Little Pony: Generations #3 (of 5)—Cover A: Michela Cacciatore

Casey Gilly (w) • Michela Cacciatore (a & c)

There's something wrong in Ponyville! As Grackle and Dyre's nefarious scheme heats up, the ponies find themselves at odds with—each other?! Can Twilight Sparkle, Zecora, and Pinkie Pie get to the bottom of things before it's too late? And where'd this rainbow bridge come from?!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

My Little Pony: Generations #3 (of 5)—Cover B: Agnes Garbowska

Casey Gilly (w) • Michela Cacciatore (a) • Agnes Garbowska (c)

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Samantha Whitten!

Red Panda & Moon Bear (Book 2): The Curse of the Evil Eye [TSP]—CERTIFIED COOL

Jarod Roselló (w & a & c)

Cuban American siblings save the world! With their magic hoodies, Red Panda and Moon Bear can defeat any monster… but how do you stop a curse?

When an evil curse descends upon the city of Martí, it's up to Red Panda and Moon Bear to put a stop to it… but it won't be easy! First, they'll have to solve weird mysteries, fend off new monsters, and uncover the secret history of their neighborhood. With their trusty dog companions and some magical new friends by their side, Red Panda and Moon Bear must find a way to defeat Mal de Ojo—the Evil Eye—and keep it from ruining the lives of everyone they love!

One of New York Public Library's Best Books of 2019!

One of Chicago Public Library's Best Books of 2019!

SC • FC • $14.99 • 208 pages • 6" x 9" • Middle Grade, Ages 9–12 • ISBN: 978-1-60309-501-3

Available in February

Sonic the Hedgehog #47—Cover A: Adam Bryce Thomas

Evan Stanley (w & a) • Adam Bryce Thomas (c)

The ROAD TO #50 continues here! Enjoy a TEN-ISSUE-long adventure leading up to the EPIC SHOWDOWN in milestone issue #50.

Amy, Tangle, Jewel, and Belle's peaceful camping trip is still up in flames… literally. The fire is blazing but all the tension from before has melted away and the heroines are ready to save the day! Plus, being confronted with such danger has some reevaluating their futures… Find out more in the final part of "Trial by Fire"!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Sonic the Hedgehog #47—Cover B: Natalie Haines

Evan Stanley (w & a) • Natalie Haines (c)

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Nathalie Fourdraine!

Sonic The Hedgehog: Sonic & Tails: Best Buds Forever

Ian Flynn; Evan Stanley (w) • Tracy Yardley, Adam Bryce Thomas, Evan Stanley (a) • Evan Stanley (c)

Can't wait to see the best friends ever meet on the big screen? Get ready by reading their greatest adventures in this must-have comic collection!

Sonic the Hedgehog and Miles "Tails" Prower. Best friends through thick and thin, they've always got each other's backs. Celebrate the terrific twosome with these three high-speed, high-flying tales full of action and adrenaline.

First, Dr. Eggman is missing, but his rogue robots are still running amok, and only Sonic can stop them. But he can't do it without Tails!

Then, the best buds are trying to take a break, but something stinks. Looks like baddies can have best friends too!

And finally, Tails and Sonic explore an abandoned Dr. Eggman base, but they're not alone! Can they trust the intruder? No worries. If thirty years of friendship has proven anything, it's that they'll be fine as long as they've got each other! Collects Sonic the Hedgehog issues #1, 13, 34, and 35.

TPB • FC • $7.99 • 96 pages • 5.6" x 8.5" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-894-5

Available in February 2022.

Sonic The Hedgehog: The IDW Collection, Vol. 2—SPOTLIGHT

Ian Flynn (w) • Evan Stanley, Jack Lawrence, Tracy Yardley, Adam Bryce Thomas (a) • Evan Stanley (c)

Oversized hardcover editions of IDW's celebrated Sonic the Hedgehog comics, including the ongoing series, annuals, and miniseries, all presented in recommended reading order!

Sonic may be ready for a break, but the excitement never stops! The thuggish twosome, Rough and Tumble, are back and they're looking for vengeance against Sonic and his friends. And they're not the only ones… some of Sonic's greatest foes have returned and, with the help of some new evil allies, have created a threat that's guaranteed to take over the world.

Then, join two of the most popular new characters from Sonic's world, Tangle and Whisper, in a classic odd-couple team-up adventure! Can Tangle and Whisper help solve each other's problems, or will they just make things worse? Plus, join Sonic and some of his coolest friends in adventures that show just how wonderful Sonic's world really is.

But the action continues! Can Sonic save a city in crisis… or has he finally met his match? Dr. Eggman has launched his most extreme plan yet and Sonic's already racing to catch up!

Collects issues #13–20 from volumes 4 and 5 (Infection and Crisis City) of the Sonic the Hedgehog series, the 2019 Annual, and the Tangle and Whisper four-issue miniseries.

HC • FC • $59.99 • 344 pages • 7" x 10.8" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-893-8

Available in March 2022.

Star Trek: The Mirror War—Data #1—Cover A: Roberta Ingranata—SPOTLIGHT

Celeste Bronfman (w) • Roberta Ingranata (a & c)

The spotlight turns to Data in this one-shot set in the Mirror Universe of The Next Generation! Expand upon the world of The Mirror War!

Data and Barclay's relationship has been strained since Barclay returned from the Prime universe. When Barclay becomes preoccupied with revenge, Data determines to help him right past wrongs so that the human can return to peak operating efficiency. Can the two put aside their differences and work together?

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Star Trek: The Mirror War—Data #1—Cover B: Ejiwa "Edge" Ebenebe—SPOTLIGHT

Celeste Bronfman (w) • Roberta Ingranata (a) • Ejiwa "Edge" Ebenebe (c)

Order 15 copies and get one free variant cover by Tom Ralston!

Star Wars Adventures #13—Cover A: Francesco Francavilla

George Mann, Danny Lore (w) • Butch Mapa, Simone D'Armini (a) • Francesco Francavilla (c)

First, from author George Mann (Doctor Who), the Millennium Falcon needs some serious repairs after sitting in disrepair on Jakku. So Rey, Chewie, Finn, and BB-8 have to make a pit stop. But it doesn't quite go as planned (it never does), and the group quickly finds themselves at the wrong end of a bounty hunter's blaster.

Then, in a bone-chilling tale from author Danny Lore (Transformers: Shattered Glass, King in Black: Captain America), Darth Vader searches a temple for a hidden tome and nothing—nobody—will stop his wrath.

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Star Wars Adventures #13—Cover B: Simone D'Armini

George Mann, Danny Lore (w) • Butch Mapa, Simone D'Armini (a) • Simone D'Armini (c)

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Francesco Francavilla!

Star Wars Adventures: The Weapon of a Jedi

Jason Fry, Alec Worley (w) • Ruairí Coleman (a & c)

Discover an untold chapter in Luke Skywalker's journey from orphan to Jedi knight in this middle-grade graphic novel set between A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back!

The Rebel Alliance has destroyed the Empire's dreaded Death Star, but the Imperial starfleet continues hunting the rebels throughout the galaxy. Luke Skywalker now seeks to support the Rebellion as an X-wing fighter. But as he flies with the pilots of the Red Squadron, Luke feels stirrings of the Force. And this farm-boy-turned-fighter-pilot begins to suspect that his destiny lies along a different path.

This Star Wars adventure also foreshadows events to come in Episode VII: The Force Awakens!

TPB • FC • $9.99 • 88 pages • 6" x 9" • Middle Grade, Ages 9–12 • ISBN: 978-1-68405-874-7

Available in February 2022.

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #11

Daniel José Older (w) • Harvey Tolibao (a & c)

The Masters and Padawans take a much-needed break to participate in the Great Jedi Rumble Race! It's the most important event in the galaxy (probably) and there's only one rule… THERE ARE NO RULES! But Lula is too stuck in her own head to enjoy the raucous, no-holds-barred tussle to the finish line.

Meanwhile, on Corellia, trouble brews…

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Jason Loo!

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Annual 2021—Cover A: Stefano Simeone—GEM OF THE MONTH

Charles Soule, Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Daniel José Older, Cavan Scott (w) • Sam Beck, Jason Loo, Yael Nathan, Jesse Lonegran, Stefano Simeone (a) • Jason Loo (c)

Join all five High Republic authors, together in one book for the FIRST TIME EVER, as they each explore different corners of the galaxy during the height of the Galactic Republic. From daring Jedi, to the always adventurous Geode, and nefarious Nihil, The High Republic Adventures Annual has it all!

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Annual 2021—Cover B: Jason Loo—GEM OF THE MONTH

Charles Soule, Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Daniel José Older, Cavan Scott (w) • Sam Beck, Jason Loo, Yael Nathan, Jesse Lonegran, Stefano Simeone (a) • SteBfano Simeone (c)

​​Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #124—Cover A: Ken Garing—SPOTLIGHT

Sophie Campbell (w) • Ken Garing (a & c)

The TMNT and their Mutant Town neighbors celebrate the holidays, but not everyone is enjoying the times. The Turtles feel the absence of Master Splinter, tensions are rising in the neighborhood, and a new threat is emerging. Can the Turtles find their way back to the spirit of the season before disaster strikes?

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #124—Cover B: Kevin Eastman—SPOTLIGHT

Sophie Campbell (w) • Jodi Nishijima (a) • Kevin Eastman (c)

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Ethan Young

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Best of Shredder—Cover A: James Biggie

Misc. (w) • Misc. (a) • James Biggie (c)

The Turtles have met their match in this collection featuring the best stories of Shredder! From the Turtles' Mirage Studios debut to the present day of IDW comics, the leader of the Foot Clan has been a consistent menace to the heroes in a half-shell since their inception! Featuring stories from across multiple TMNT publishers, this collection is perfect for any fan of Shredder!

FC • 100 pages • $5.99

Transformers #38—Cover A: Alex Milne

Brian Ruckley (w) • Anna Malkova (a) • Alex Milne (c)

"Darkness, Once Gazed Upon" is a rescue mission to Iacon as Arcee, Windblade, Chromia, and Smokescreen link up with two long-lost allies left in the city. Their goal: to rescue a captured Autobot general. But things are never easy when Swindle's involved!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Transformers #38—Cover B: Chris Panda

Brian Ruckley (w) • Anna Malkova (a) • Chris Panda (c)

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Livio Ramondelli!

Transformers: Beast Wars #11—Cover A: Sid Venblu

Erik Burnham (w) • Josh Burcham (a & c) • Sid VenBlu (c)

"Maximals Strike Back," Part Two! The throwdown kicks into high gear as the mighty Maximals tangle with the treacherous Predacons. Optimus Primal vs. Skold! Razorbeast vs. Terrorsaur! Dinobot vs. Megatron! Don't miss the massive midpoint of this three-part battle royale.

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Transformers: Beast Wars #11—Cover B: John Yurcaba

Erik Burnham (w) • Josh Burcham (a) • John Yurcaba (c)

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Brenda Chi!

Transformers: King Grimlock #5 (of 5)—Cover A: Cian Tormey

Steve Orlando (w) •Agustin Padilla (a) • Cian Tormey (c)

The epic conclusion to King Grimlock! Grimlock faces off against his greatest opponent yet, the Sun God of Menonia, Soltron! But first, he'll have to get past Soltron's newest acolyte… his own former student, Arko! It's the battle for not just the kingdom, but the whole world!

FC • 36 pages • $4.99

Transformers: King Grimlock #5 (of 5)—Cover B: Agustin Padilla

Steve Orlando (w) •Agustin Padilla (a & c)

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Stephen Byrne!

Transformers: Shattered Glass #5 (of 5)—Cover A: Alex Milne

Danny Lore (w) • Guido Guidi (a) • Alex Milne (c)

Shattered Glass isn't your average Transformers tale… "Shards" is the story of the ongoing battle between the power-hungry Autobot autocrats and the freedom-fighting Decepticon laborers. Join author Danny Lore (James Bond, King in Black: Captain America, Champions) in exploring this fractured alternate universe just before it shatters.

In issue #5, Jetfire's loyalties are tested when Goldbug asks him to commit the ultimate sacrifice in the name of the Autobots. His decision results in a Cybertron-shattering event and an epic conclusion to "Shards."

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Transformers: Shattered Glass #5 (of 5)—Cover B: Guido Guidi

Danny Lore (w) • Guido Guidi (a & c)

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Sara Pitre-Durocher!

Transformers: The IDW Collection Phase Three, Vol. 2

Mairghread Scott, John Barber, James Roberts (w) • Sara Pitre-Durocher, Kei Zama, Alex Milne, Jack Lawrence (a) • Sara Pitre-Durocher (c)

Presenting the final phase of IDW's Transformers universe in recommended reading order, including one-shots, crossovers, and event series!

The fate of Cybertron lies in the hands of Starscream and Windblade as each tries to win allies and support for control over the Council of Worlds. After the costly victory against the Titans, Iacon is in shambles and Starscream finds himself on shakier ground than ever. The key to his political (and likely literal) survival rests in the outcome of a very unlikely event: the trial of the Council's first official war criminal—Chromia of Caminus!

The revolution is over—but the danger to Earth is just beginning. As Optimus Prime pulls Earth into the larger universe, he's painted a target on it… and a new alien incursion begins when a corkscrew-shaped craft drills into our world! Plus, follow the adventures of the crew of the Lost Light! In the aftermath of Revolution, Rodimus and his crew are stranded with no ship—and no hope of escape!

Collects Transformers: Till All Are One issues #9–12, Transformers: Optimus Prime issues #1–6, and Transformers: Lost Light issues #1–7.

HC • FC • $59.99 • 384 pages • 7" x 10.8" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-877-8

Available in March 2022.

Transformers: Wreckers—Tread & Circuits #3 (of 4)—Cover A: Adam Bryce Thomas

David Mariotte (w) • Jack Lawrence (a) • Adam Bryce Thomas (c)

The race is on! The Speedia 500 has begun and the Wreckers are doing their best to keep up with the finest racers from across Velocitron. But following an explosion, it's mayhem on the track as an assault is launched on the race. Can the Wreckers maintain their cover and take down their foes, or will they be both wrecked and ruled?

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Transformers: Wreckers—Tread & Circuits #3 (of 4)—Cover B: Winston Chan

David Mariotte (w) • Jack Lawrence (a) • Winston Chan (c)

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Casey W. Coller!

Usagi Yojimbo: Tengu War!—GEM OF THE MONTH

Stan Sakai (w & a & c)

Usagi's newest adventure finds him fighting in a alongside with an old teacher and strange new allies—and helping a new friend complete a mission!

Usagi seeks out an old teacher, Sojobo, but upon finding him, learns that a new brand of Tengu mountain goblins have invaded the Western Peak. Savage and relentless, they are determined to drive the established Tengu out and prey upon the people of the area. For the first time, Usagi must ally himself with yokai against an even greater enemy, in "Tengu War!"

Then, in "The Master of Hebishima," Usagi delivers a basket of lizards to an eccentric monk who lives on a remote island infested with snakes, where he learns they share a history that goes back to the Great Wars and the Battle of Adachi Plain where Usagi became a ronin.

In the final story, "Yukichi," Usagi encounters a young swordmaster carrying out the dying wish of his own master. Yukichi must deliver Itsuki-Sensei's swords to his nephew, Daido, who will take over his school, however, they must pass through the territory of a rival school intent on preventing them from completing their mission.

This third volume collects issues #15–21 of the all-new full-color Usagi Yojimbo series published by IDW.

Winner of the 2021 Eisner Awards for Best Continuing Series and Best Letterer!

TPB • FC • $19.99 • 192 pages • 6.625" x 10.187" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-875-4

Available in February 2022.

GAMES

Tonari

Alex Randolph and Bruno Faidutti (d) Kwanchai Moriya (a & c)

The small island of Kuchinoshima has been hit by a terrible storm, leaving the village with only a single fishing boat. Each hoping to prove themselves the village's best fisherman, two to four players take turns moving the boat marker around the island, collecting any fish tiles they land upon. At the end of the day, the player with the best haul wins, but there's a twist—each player's score is added to their left neighbor's score before determining the winner!

2–4 players Playable from ages 10+ 30 minutes MSRP $29.99 UPC: 8-27714-01656-7

Item #: IDW 01656

Ghostbusters/Men In Black Ecto-Terrestrial Invasion

Panda Cult Games (d)

In Ghostbusters/Men In Black Ecto-Terrestrial Invasion, one to four players each control a team of one Ghostbuster and one MIB agent to defend New York City. Trap Ecto-Terrestrials and complete scenarios while using the latest weaponry & gadgets! All teams must work together to defeat the alien forces, but only one team can be the best. Do you have the mettle to defeat the machinations of Zorg and his minions?

· Mix and match iconic characters from Ghostbusters and Men In Black, each with their own unique abilities.

· 42 Miniatures included + 5 LARGE Boss Miniatures!

· Purchase powerful weapons and equipment with money earned from each mission.

· Choose which missions to play as you progress through the story.

· The Ghostbuster Firehouse Dice Tower spawns Ecto-Terrestrials as the game progresses. Beat the scenario before the last panel is pulled, or it's game over!

1–4 players • Playable from ages 14+ • 75 minutes • MSRP $124.99 • UPC: 8-27714-01831-8

Item #: IDW 01831

September 2021 Release!

The Towers of Arkhanos

Daniel Alves and Eurico Cunha (d) Marcelo Bastos and Rodrigo Ramos (a & c)

Become wizards and help build the mystical Towers of Arkhanos! Roll and draft dice that become part of the towers themselves, learn and cast powerful spells to alter the dice, and rise above the competition with strategic moves in this family game of 3D tower building!

· Draft dice and place them carefully to build up the Towers of Arkhanos and increase your score.

· Learn and use powerful magic spells that allow you to manipulate the dice.

· An easy-to-learn and quick-to-play game where your choices are limited but their repercussions are meaningful.

2–4 players • Playable from ages 12+ • 30–45 minutes • MSRP $39.99 • UPC: 8-27714-01694-9

Item #: IDW 01694

Galaxy Hunters

Daniel Alves (d)

In Galaxy Hunters, two to four players take on the role of mercenary pilots in battle mechs hired by Megacorporations to hunt and harvest rampaging mutants. Galaxy Hunters blends the excitement of crafting a unique character with the deep strategy of Euro-style, worker placement. Pick your Merc, customize your Mech and compete in a fierce rivalry to be the top mutant hunter in the Galaxy!

· Includes four large (65mm) Battle Mech miniatures!

· Mix and match pilots and mechs to unlock new powers and special abilities with Galaxy Hunters' inventive neural-link system.

· New Ways to Hunt expansion allows for five players to compete with more rewards and higher risk!

2–4 players • Playable from ages 14+ • 30 minutes per player • MSRP $79.99 • UPC: 8-27714-01533-1

Item #: IDW 01533

Available Now!

Galaxy Hunters: New Ways To Hunt Expansion

Daniel Alves (d)

With the New Ways To Hunt expansion, Mercs can take on bigger risks for bigger rewards. This expansion offers a fifth player to compete for top Mutant Hunter in the Galaxy! Duar Krill joins the hunt as the newest Mercenary and the Iron Smoker Mech is included in this expansion!

· Battle through the four main sagas, gaining power, and perfecting techniques as you progress, or create a single battle against iconic villains

· Increase your Power Level to gain access to power Transformations

· Techniques provide unique abilities that modify your attack rolls

· Requires Galaxy Hunters Base Game to play

· Includes one additional Battle Mech Miniature!

2–5 players • Playable from ages 14+ • 30 minutes • MSRP $29.99 • UPC: 8-27714-01997-1

Item #: IDW 01934

Available Now!

Ghostbusters: Blackout

Jon Cohn (d) Dan Schoening (a & c)

Suffering from a city-wide blackout and an onslaught of ghost, it's up to the Ghostbusters to quell the chaos and bust those ghosts! Fully cooperative, players allocate dice to bust ghosts, buy upgrades, and move around the city in a game that will have players wishing for just one more die!

· The Ghostbusters are out to bust familiar faces and foes after a city-wide blackout allows all the ghosts in their containment unit to escape!

· A terrifyingly tough threat management game, players to travel all over New York City to bust baddies and keep the mass hysteria to a minimum.

1–4 players • Playable from ages 12+ • 30–45 minutes • MSRP $39.99 • UPC: 8-27714-01678-9

Item #: IDW 01678

AVAILABLE NOW!