Posted in: Comics, Comics, Comics Publishers, IDW, Valiant | Tagged: diamond, Penguin Random House

IDW To Co-Publish Valiant Entertainment & Alien Books

IDW to Co-Publish Valiant Entertainment and Alien Books, and get them into Penguin Random House distribution.

Article Summary IDW collaborates to co-publish Valiant Entertainment and Alien Books, enhancing their distribution reach.

Partnership introduces Valiant and Alien Books to Penguin Random House distribution for wider access.

Matias Timarchi highlights the boost in creativity and sales potential through IDW's support.

Davidi Jonas praises the collaboration's potential to expand Alien's market presence and profitability.

Previously, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that Alien Books, publisher of Valiant Entertainment books, was going to have to cut back plans for publishing their Valiant Beyond launch in the wake of the Diamond Comic Distributors Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings and threatened tariffs. As well as having difficulty getting distribution outside of Diamond, too small for PRH, and at a time when Lunar has been overwhelmed with publishers trying to get on board. Today, IDW Publishing has announced a co-publishing deal which will put Valiant and Alien Books straight into the Penguin Random House distribution.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with IDW Publishing to distribute our comics, graphic novels, and manga to the direct market and book stores," said Matias Timarchi, Alien Books Director and Editor-in-Chief. "The team at IDW has been incredibly welcoming and this partnership allows us to continue to produce the best comics possible while enabling access to IDW's terrific sales and operation teams to better position the work of our creators. Alien has big things planned for the rest of 2025, including our upcoming 'Valiant Beyond' relaunch with our partners at Valiant Entertainment, as well as some new licensed properties that we'll be announcing soon. This deal is a huge win for Alien Books, IDW, Valiant, comic shops, and all of our readers and fans."

"We are excited to be working with Alien," stated Davidi Jonas, CEO of IDW Media Holdings. "Their team led by Matias have been supremely collaborative and smart — fun, friendly, and quick. Alien has great creative and dynamic publishing plans. The IDW team has demonstrated that we are an excellent partner, and through aligned interests, entrepreneurial sensibility, and shared services we expect to massively grow Alien's reach, revenue, and profitability… and to get their awesome books to the many readers we know they will delight."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!