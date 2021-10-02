IDW To Bring Back Rocketeer Comics In April 2022

The Rocketeer originally published by Pacific Comics was created by writer/artist Dave Stevens in 1982 as a homage to the Saturday matinee serial heroes such as King of The Rocket Men and Commando Cody from the 1930s through the 1950s. Cliff Secord, a stunt pilot who discovers a mysterious jetpack that allows him to fly and set in 1938, Stevens gave them a retro, nostalgic feel influenced by Republic Pictures, and pinup diva Bettie Page. The character was adapted into the 1991 Walt Disney Pictures film The Rocketeer by director Joe Johnston. IDW announced a new edition of the Dave Stevens Rocketeer Artists Edition, reproducing the original work, but at the Diamond Retailer Summit last weekend, they also teased that with the Rocketeer's fortieth anniversary next April, that they would be putting out something new. Dave Stevens is sadly no longer with us, he died of leukemia in 2008. But the people who loved his work, might be very interested in putting something new out to honour his memory and his creation. Here's the listing for the Artists Edition, also due out in April 2022.

DAVE STEVENS ROCKETEER ARTISTS ED HC

IDW PUBLISHING

OCT210369

(W) Dave Stevens (A/CA) Dave Stevens

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the debut of The Rocketeer in comics with this beautiful book showcasing the art of one of the masters of the art! In April of 1982, The Rocketeer debuted as a backup feature from Pacific Comics. From those humble beginnings the artistry of Dave Stevens caught the imaginations of countless readers and became a worldwide sensation, even being turned into a big-budget feature film! And in 2010 when IDW launched its award-winning Artist's Edition series, The Rocketeer was the inaugural release, even winning two coveted Eisner Awards that year. The book quickly sold out and went into a second printing. Now, more than ten years later, is soaring back with a new 40th anniversary printing. As with all Artist's Editions, the pages reproduced in this book have been meticulously scanned from the original art. Readers will be able to peruse these pages and see all the quirks and nuances that make original art so unique-blue pencil notations, white out, gradients in the ink, and so much more. Unless you were looking over Dave's shoulder as he painstakingly drew these pages, this is your best chance to see the art of The Rocketeer as close to the originals as possible! In Shops: Apr 20, 2022 SRP: $150.00