IDW's Full Solicits For November – And December – 2025, With TMNT #13

A new TMNT arc with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #13 as well as TMNT Vs Godzilla #1, part of IDW's November and December 2025 solicits.

Article Summary IDW announces a new TMNT arc by Gene Luen Yang and a TMNT Vs Godzilla series for late 2025.

Major launches include TMNT: Battle Nexus, TMNT: Casey Jones, Godzilla titles, and Street Sharks.

Star Trek comics expand with The Last Starship, Red Shirts, Voyager—Homecoming, and Strange New Worlds.

New Sonic the Hedgehog volumes, Monster High, Twilight Zone, and Valiant Beyond titles highlight IDW’s slate.

A new TMNT arc begins with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #13 by Gene Luen Yang and Freddie E. Williams II, as well as a new TMNT Vs Godzilla #1 launch from Tim Seeley and Fredo Pe, all part of IDW's November and December 2025 solicits and solicitations, as the publisher starts to shift their schedule a month ahead of the norm and previously arranged schedule, alongside Dark Horse who went through a similar shift over a year ago. Though Valiant is just for November…

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #13

STORY: GENE LUEN YANG ART: FREDDIE WILLIAMS II

36 PAGES • $4.99 • NOVEMBER 2025 • UPC 82771403482000111

A new era of TMNT begins! Acclaimed Eisner-winning writer Gene Luen Yang (American Born Chinese, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Superman Smashes the Klan) takes on writing duties for TMNT! Following the stunning events of TMNT #12, the Turtles face a different New York…one where they are viewed as heroes! The celebration will be short-lived as new threats vie for control. The mutant yak Papa Beng is determined to widen the power base for his gang. Yet little does he know that he and other TMNT villains are being stalked by a powerful new assassin…Ujigami!

On Sale: Dec. 2025 | $4.99 (36 Pages) | UPC: 82771403315101311

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A/CA) Freddie E. Williams II (Cover A), Eastman (Cover B), Cullum (Cover C), Crain (Cover D), Johnson (Cover E), Blind Bag (Cover F), Eastman Full Art (1:25), Crain Full Art (1:50), Johnson Full Art (1:75), Nguyen (1:100), Nakayama (1:250).

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES X GODZILLA #1

STORY: TIM SEELEY ART: FERO PE

36 PAGES • $4.99 • NOVEMBER 2025 • UPC 82771403482000111

The Heroes in a Half-Shell are taking on the King of the Monsters! Long before the organization was corrupted by Shredder, the Foot Clan's original purpose was to save Japan from kaiju! Now, in the present day, Godzilla and its fellow monsters have reappeared. Not only is the Foot not prepared to stop them…it would seem Shredder himself is behind the attacks! The villainous ninja is attempting to use the kaiju to create a new mutagen—one that would give his henchman a massive upgrade. Can the Turtles make it to Japan in time to stop this madness?! Join superstar writer Tim Seeley (Godzilla, Grayson, Revival) and incredible artist Fero Pe (Nightwatcher, TMNT x Stranger Things) in the biggest crossover of the year!

On Sale: Nov. 2025 | $4.99 (36 Pages) | UPC: 82771403482000111

Covers by Fero Pe (Cover A), Ba (Cover B), Rivas (Cover C), Galloway (Cover D), Sketch Variant (Cover E), Burnett Foil (1:25), Galloway Full Art (1:50), Rossmo (1:100).

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: BATTLE NEXUS #1

STORY: TOM WALTZ ART: ESCORZA BROTHERS

The raddest TMNT event of the decade kicks off here! When one of the Turtles' closest allies is taken hostage by a mysterious adversary, the brothers are drawn into a new dimension of adventure in the Battle Nexus. This blistering five-part weekly series finds the Ninja Turtles fighting for their lives in a martial arts challenge unlike anything they've faced, with four deadly champions selected from across 40 years of TMNT media to destroy the Ninja Turtles! EVERY Ninja Turtle. For the first time, IDW's Heroes in a Half-Shell meet allies from other fan-favorite TMNT universes as they fight for their lives and discover the unbelievable secrets of Battle Nexus!

On Sale: Nov. 2025 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 82771403471400111

Covers by Escorza Brothers (Cover A), Santolouco (Cover B), Schoening (Cover C).

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: BATTLE NEXUS #2

STORY: PAUL ALLOR ART: BEN BISHOP

Stranded in the Battle Nexus dimension by a twisted villain bent on annihilating every Ninja Turtle in the multiverse, the TMNT are forced to fight some of the greatest warriors of all time. In the first official bout, Ninja Turtle leader Leonardo is matched up with the TMNT's greatest enemy, the Shredder! But our Leo is surprised to discover this is not the Oroku Saki he knows so well, but someone entirely different…someone much more deadly…someone who hates him with a fire he's never felt before. Prepare yourself for the return of the most iconic and fearsome villain in Turtles history: Eastman & Laird's original Shredder!

On Sale: Nov. 2025 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 82771403471400211

Covers by Ben Bishop (Cover A), Ortiz (Cover B), Schoening & Joyce (Cover C).

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: BATTLE NEXUS #3

STORY: SOPHIE CAMPBELL ART: VITOR CAFAGGI

As if the outcome of Leonardo vs. the original Shredder weren't shocking enough, the Ninja Turtles are blown away to discover they're not alone in the otherworldly realm of the Battle Nexus—or, indeed, in the universe itself. When the twisted battle master [REDACTED] calls for a wildcard match between former flames Raphael and Alopex, their prodigious fighting skills—and unbelievable tempers—could bring down the entire Battle Nexus!

On Sale: Nov. 2025 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 82771403471400311

Covers by Vitor Cafaggi (Cover A), Campbell (Cover B), Lawson & Suriano (Cover C).

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: BATTLE NEXUS #4

STORY: CALEB GOELLNER ART: OMAR FRANCIA

Where do Battle Nexus fighters go when they lose? You can bet it's not very pleasant, as one of our Ninja Turtles heroes discovers when he's transported there after a brutal bout. But what he finds is something he never expected: himself. Meanwhile, Donatello is pitted against Metalhead, a robotic Ninja Turtle from another universe! Originally designed by a version of Donnie to help the TMNT become the best fighters they could be, this Metalhead has been reprogrammed to use all of Donnie's brilliance against him! How can one Ninja Turtle hope to defeat a state-of-the-art machine that knows every fighting style in existence?!

On Sale: Dec. 2025 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 82771403471400411

Covers by Omar Francia (Cover A), Williams II (Cover B), Schoening & Mitchroney (Cover C).

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: BATTLE NEXUS #5

STORY: ERIK BURNHAM ART: HENDRY PRASETYA

The epic of Battle Nexus concludes with the most emotionally devastating fight yet when Michelangelo faces off against an old friend long thought dead: It's Slash! Once a mindless brute who grew to become one of the Turtles' closest friends, Slash sacrificed himself to save all of Burnow Island. But how did he survive? How did he end up in the Battle Nexus? And why is he determined to destroy Mikey? Whatever the reasons, if Michelangelo falters in this fight against someone he loves, it's all over for the Ninja Turtles…especially when the big bad battle master has one final hand to play…

On Sale: Dec. 2025 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 82771403471400511

Covers by Hendry Prasetya (Cover A), Pe (Cover B), Randolph & Nieli (Cover C).

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: CASEY JONES #2

STORY: ALEX PAKNADEL ART: AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Before Casey Jones meets his brand-new enemy Ludovic, he'll have to do battle with his best friend Raphael first! Casey is investigating the rumors of a phony mutagen hitting the streets and seeking out whoever is going after mutants on the street, knowing in his gut they are connected. But he's soon stopped by Raphael, who thinks Casey is pushing himself too hard and not listening to his better instincts. Casey and Raph fight through their feelings before being stopped by Ludovic, who wants to battle them both.

On Sale: Nov. 2025 | $4.99 (36 Pages) | UPC: 82771403463900211

Covers by Amancay Nahuelpan (Cover A), Čižmešija (Cover B), Cullum (Cover C), Čižmešija Full Art (1:25).

TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #2

STORY: MIKEY LEVITT ART: LOUIE JOYCE

Stick around for the second issue of this new story from the hit TV show Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Robotics camp is so cool that Donnie never wants to leave, and he couldn't if he wanted to…because Bishop has other plans for him and Metalhead. She's using the summer camp as a front to steal Donnie's technology for her Mechazoid army. Will Donnie unravel the plot or will his big-brain ego blind him to the danger? By debut comics writer Mikey Levitt (Tales of the TMNT production team) and neon-punk comics artist Louie Joyce (Godzilla: Skate or Die, Haphaven, Past the Last Mountain).

On Sale: Dec. 2025 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 82771403470700211

Covers by Louie Joyce (Cover A), Wong (Cover B), Lankry (1:25).

TMNT: JOURNEYS #3

STORY: PETER LAIRD ART: JIM LAWSON, ERIC TALBOT

Mysteries grow richer as an alien creature makes its presence known in Venezuela. The strange vehicle Casey, Raphael, and Donatello find leaves behind questions about what happened to its previous occupants. And Michelangelo turns heads as he takes to the skies with a man who appears to be an angel! All of this and more rip-roaring action in the reprint of the legendary fourth volume of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!

On Sale: Nov. 2025 | $4.99 (60 Pages) | UPC: 82771403457800311

Covers by Michael Dooney & Jim Lawson (Cover A), Talbot (Cover B), Dooney & Lawson Foil (1:10).

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #31

STORY: ERIK BURNHAM ART: SARAH MYER

Seymour Gutz has become the Mutagen Man again, and he's randomly mutating New Yorkers all over the city! In fact…he's even mutated Michelangelo! (Did you know you could further mutate a mutant? The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles sure didn't!) The Turtles need to get Seymour back to TCRI to formulate a cure—but first they need to rescue him from the Shredder, who has captured him with the desire for the Mutagen Man to create an army of mutants!

On Sale: Nov. 2025 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 82771403315101311

Covers by Sarah Myer (Cover A), Chiola (Cover B), Delgado (Cover C).

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES, VOL. 6

STORY: ERIK BURNHAM ART: SARAH MYER, DAN SCHOENING

There are some strange shenanigans transpiring at the New York Museum of Science and History: A recently acquired artifact won't stay assembled, though there's never any signs of a break-in… Raphael joins Mona Lisa to get some answers! Then, the Heroes in a Half-Shell find themselves protecting a vault full of gold when an overconfident millionaire dares criminals to try to get past his latest and greatest security systems! Krang needs the gold for his interdimensional portal, but he's not the only villain in the city with his eye on the golden prize. And what (or who?) is the mysterious final security measure named G.R.E.G.G.? In the final story, Michelangelo feels overlooked and unappreciated by his family. After stumbling across a magic genie while on his own, he's transported to a dark alternative reality where he never existed: Shredder reigns supreme, and his brothers and Master Splinter are twisted and terrifying versions of themselves! It's up to Michelangelo to overcome his insecurities and realize the importance of his ability to brighten up the world with cheer and fun. Collects issues #17–20 of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures.

On Sale: Nov. 2025 | $16.99 (120 Pages) | TPB | ISBN: 9798887243634

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SPECIAL EDITION: 35TH ANNIVERSARY

STORY & ART: KEVIN EASTMAN, PETER LAIRD

The Turtles made their big screen debut in 1990 in the live action movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Adapted by co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, this edition contains the graphic novel adaptation presented with updated colors. Also included are Kevin Eastman's rough page layouts, original placement notes for the Archie Comics edition, and the "cut scenes" that were added to the Mirage edition.

On Sale: Dec. 2025 | $19.99 (136 Pages) | TPB | ISBN: 9798887243825

Celebrate the 35th anniversary of the original 1990 TMNT movie!

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE LAST RONIN BOX SET

STORY: KEVIN EASTMAN, PETER LAIRD, TOM WALTZ

ART: ISAAC ESCORZA, ESAU ESCORZA, BEN BISHOP, S.L. GALLANT

The Last Ronin was the second most sold adult graphic novel in 2024 and this box set is the perfect way to catch up on the TMNT story that everyone is talking about! It contains the original series The Last Ronin, the prequel series Lost Years, and the follow up series Last Ronin II: Re-Evolution. From the notes of legendary TMNT co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, get ready for the final story of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles three decades in the making! In a future, battle-ravaged New York City, a lone surviving Turtle embarks on a seemingly hopeless mission seeking justice for the family he lost. What terrible events destroyed his family and left New York a crumbling, post-apocalyptic nightmare? In Lost Years, secrets about the Last Ronin's final battle come to light—while a new generation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comes to life! Then in Re-Evolution, return to the gritty future of The Last Ronin 10 years later to see what new heroes will grow from the ashes of the TMNT legacy. More than two million Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics have been sold in 2024! Experience the TMNT like never before.

On Sale: Dec. 2025 | $94.97 (664 Pages) | Box Set | ISBN: 9798887244280

A New York Times Bestseller, The Last Ronin has exploded on the scene, becoming a must read for any comic book and graphic novel fan!

STARSHIP GODZILLA [KAI-SEI ERA] #2

STORY: CHRIS GOOCH ART: OLIVER ONO

Stranded in the territory of King Ghidorah! On its crew's mission to deliver kaiju eggs to a mysterious buyer, Starship Godzilla crashes! Stuck on a strange gambling planet, they must either win big or steal the parts they need to get flying again. The situation gets even dicier when the crew discovers that hitting the jackpot on this world involves provoking King Ghidorah into an attack! It's not too late to hop onboard Chris Gooch and Oliver Ono's thrill ride across the Kai-Sei Era cosmos.

On Sale: Nov. 2025 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 82771403459200211

Covers by Oliver Ono (Cover A), Gooch (Cover B), Joyce (1:25).

GODZILLA [KAI-SEI ERA] #5

STORY: TIM SEELEY ART: NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

Godzilla. Jacen Braid. Yacumama. Lament. The biggest fight of the year is happening in the pages of Godzilla #5. As Jacen Braid finally starts to understand Rumi's kaiju pressure point technique, the rest of G-Force shows up with two new kaiju—and one of them can talk! Will the combined might of Jacen, Lament, the leech kaiju Yacumama, and G-Force be enough to kill Godzilla? And…what happens if Godzilla dies?

On Sale: Dec. 2025 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 82771403433200511

Covers by Nikola Čižmešija (Cover A), González (Cover B), Eggleton (Cover C), Eggleton Full Art (1:25).

GODZILLA: ESCAPE THE DEADZONE [KAI-SEI ERA] #4

STORY: ETHAN PARKER, GRIFFIN SHERIDAN ART: PABLO TUNICA

Enter the Deadzone! The mysterious kai-sei infected wasteland the government would have you believe is uninhabited…but do you believe that? The Wanderer—a half-man, half-kaiju hybrid—is just about the only being brave enough to travel across this strange world. But as of late, he's not traveling alone. He's discovered two children with the ability to control kaiju! In this issue, our traveling circus of freaks come across a 40-foot woman who's in love with the King of the Monsters! Can our crew help this heartbroken giantess?

On Sale: Nov. 2025 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 82771403436300411

Covers by Pablo Tunica (Cover A), Fullerton (Cover B), Fullerton Full Art (1:25).

GODZILLA: ESCAPE THE DEADZONE [KAI-SEI ERA] #5

STORY: ETHAN PARKER, GRIFFIN SHERIDAN ART: PABLO TUNICA

SECRET. KAIJU. FIGHT CLUB. Let's take a quick roll call—we have a half-man half-kaiju hybrid, two kids that can control kaiju, and a 40-foot tall teenager… well, the path forward seems obvious. Let's make them FIGHT!

On Sale: Dec. 2025 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 82771403436300511

Covers by Pablo Tunica (Cover A), Lankry (Cover B), Lankry Full Art (1:25).

GODZILLA LIBRARY COLLECTION, VOL. 5

STORY: CHRIS MOWRY ART: MATT FRANK, JEFF ZORNOW

Godzilla returns, and the world will never be the same! Next up in the Godzilla Library Collection series is the finale of Rulers of Earth! The Godzilla Library Collection is a comprehensive line of books that will collect every Godzilla comic series by IDW! Volume 5 collects the final 13 issues (#13–25) of the Rulers of Earth series by Chris Mowry, Matt Frank, and Jeff Zornow. Giant monsters are appearing across the globe and leaving complete devastation in their wake. A mysterious Russian industrialist offers to rid the world of them with his new Mechagodzilla units. Will the new fleet of weaponized robots be enough to stop Godzilla when he returns? Will Godzilla be able to battle the newly created Mecha-King Ghidorah? It's a war of the machines with Godzilla caught in the middle!

On Sale: Nov. 2025 | $29.99 (312 Pages) | TPB | ISBN: 9798887242972

MONSTER HIGH: WORLD'S SCARE #4

STORY: JACQUE AYE ART: CAROLINE SHUDA

Reminder, ghouls: You can't trust everything you read…unless you're reading my posts. Despite the rumors, CryptCrier remains the most trustworthy source for all the happenings at Monster High. And this month, all every monster can scream about is Frankie Stein. Rumor has it she still doesn't have a finished invention to present at the World's Scare, and the clock is ticking. Frankie has been working overtime on a secret project to honor her father, but the last piece of the puzzle may require her to revisit a mischievous monster from her past… —XOXO CryptCrier

On Sale: Nov. 2025 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 82771403437000411

Covers by Serena Mercado (Cover A), Sterle (Cover B).

STREET SHARKS #3

STORY: STEPHANIE WILLIAMS ART: ARIEL MEDEL

It's Spirit Week at Fission University! Get ready for a week of pep rallies, alumni meetups, carnival rides, and…another villainous scheme! The Street Sharks discover a plot by Dr. Paradigm to gene-slam the football players and cheerleaders, making them into an army of athletic, subservient monsters! In order to stop Dr. Paradigm, the Sharks will need to go undercover during Spirit Week and save Fission City's student population! But how do four giant talking sharks go undercover among crowds of human students? Well…you're never going to believe what the school's mascot is.

On Sale: Dec. 2025 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 82771403460800311

Covers by Philip Murphy (Cover A), Santtos (Cover B), Beals (Cover C), Beals Full Art (1:10), Santtos Full Art (1:25).

Swimsuit Variants!

THE TWILIGHT ZONE #2

STORY: TOM SCIOLI ART: TOM SCIOLI

At the farthest reaches of the galaxy, beyond the horizon of humanity and the hopes for salvation, a spaceship of slumbering astronauts journeys in search of intelligent alien life. They've left behind their families, their planet, their pasts, and all the trauma and comforts those things contained. But our crew of adventurers will find their pasts are never that far behind them and intelligent alien life has its own plans for their future…in the Twilight Zone! From the surreal mind of Tom Scioli, the cartoonist who brought you Jack Kirby, Fantastic Four: Grand Design (Marvel), the Transformers vs G.I. Joe crossover, and Godzilla Monsterpiece Theatre (IDW).

On Sale: Nov. 2025 | $4.99 (36 Pages) | UPC: 82771403461500211

Covers by Tom Scioli (Cover A), Francavilla Connecting Variant Part 2 of 5 (Cover B), Scioli Full Art (1:15).

EVENT HORIZON: DARK DESCENT #3

STORY: CHRISTIAN WARD ART: TRISTAN JONES

"Does anybody read me? This is Captain John Kilpack of the spaceship Event Horizon. My crew and I attempted faster-than-light travel and have found ourselves stranded someplace…well, someplace that defies understanding. One of my crew is dead already—murdered by some creature claiming this space to be hell. I fear it may be correct… The dead have appeared to me, and there is something else loose upon the ship. If you can hear me, it may be too late for you… Liberate te ex inferis."

On Sale: Nov. 2025 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 82771403450900311

Covers by Jeffrey Love (Cover A), Burnham (Cover B), Burnham Full Art (1:25).

STAR TREK: THE LAST STARSHIP #2

STORY: COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING ART: ADRIÁN BONILLA

In the wake of the cataclysm known as the Burn, the dream of a united Federation stands on the brink of extinction. The only thing holding the Galaxy back from chaos is Captain Sato and the crew of the Borg-enhanced Omega—a ship fueled by transwarp technology and fraught with distrust. No one on board trusts the Borg…and Captain Sato trusts their mysterious new passenger, bearing the face and name of James T. Kirk, even less. This so-called Kirk speaks of a dark future, but Sato refuses to be guided by fear or prophecy. When a distress call from the Klingon Empire pierces the silence—urgent, cryptic, and unexpected—Sato doesn't hesitate. Whatever the risk, he will answer. Because if Starfleet's legacy is to survive, it won't be through retreat. It'll be through action.

On Sale: Nov. 2025 | $4.99 (36 Pages) | UPC: 82771403458500211

Covers by Francesco Francavilla (Cover A), Jones (Cover B), Francavilla Full Art (1:15).

STAR TREK: RED SHIRTS #5

STORY: CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL ART: MEGAN LEVENS

Only two red shirts remain. The other ten crewmembers on Mission Squawkbox have plummeted hundreds of feet to the ground, been eaten alive by giant alien insects, or been exploded into a million tiny bits by falling torpedoes. Each death has dealt a blow to Ensigns Raad's and Miller's morale… Is Starfleet really the paragon of cooperation it claims to be? Or is it willing to expend its members' lives for the sake of peace? With both Klingons and Romulans breathing down their necks, Raad's and Miller's loyalty will be tested. Are they for Starfleet? Or themselves?

On Sale: Dec. 2025 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 82771403430100511

Covers by Chris Shehan (Cover A), Corroney Federation Recruitment (Cover B), Biggie (1:10).

Final issue!

STAR TREK: VOYAGER—HOMECOMING #3

To save the Federation—and the entire Alpha Quadrant—Captain Janeway made the ultimate sacrifice: deleting Species 8472's data on opening a singularity into normal space. Now, Voyager is stranded in fluidic space…and 8472 wants them dead. Hunted by a relentless alien fleet, Janeway and her crew go on the run, weaving through planets and asteroid fields in a desperate bid to survive. But just as hope begins to fade, Voyager's sensors detect something unexpected: the wreckage of a Borg cube. Is it a lifeline back to the galaxy they call home…or the beginning of an even greater threat?

On Sale: Nov. 2025 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 82771403455400311

Covers by Angel Hernandez (Cover A), Beals (Cover B), Beals Full Art (1:10).

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS #13

STORY: TIM SHERIDAN ART: VERNON SMITH

It's time for a long-overdue second contact with the species with whom the U.S.S. Cerritos made its first first contact: the Laapeerians. But when the crew arrives on Laapeeria bearing gifts, Freeman and company are shocked to discover the entire planet has been abandoned! While all the dwellings and infrastructure remain, there isn't a soul to be found… Where have all the Laapeerians gone? And do the Laapoonians on the planet next door know anything about it?

On Sale: Nov. 2025 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 82771403368701311

Covers by Vernon Smith (Cover A), Fenoglio Connecting Variant (Cover B).

Full arc! Connected cover!

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS #14

STORY: TIM SHERIDAN ART: VERNON SMITH

The Cerritos away team begin their investigation on Laapoonia to find out what happened to the Laapeerians. (Don't get Laapeeria and Laapoonia twisted—it's not that hard.) Despite their best efforts, and much to Tendi's chagrin, everyone on the crew except T'Lyn manages to offend the Laapoonians before they can get any answers… How will the Cerritos ever make second contact with the Laapeerians if they can't even get their first contact with the Laapoonians right?

On Sale: Dec. 2025 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 82771403368701411

Covers by Vernon Smith (Cover A), Fenoglio Connecting Variant (Cover B).

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS—THE SEEDS OF SALVATION #3

STORY: ROBBIE THOMPSON ART: SERG ACUÑA

32 PAGES • $4.99 • NOVEMBER 2025 • UPC 82771403454700311

Aboard the Enterprise, chaos erupts as Poilant drones attack without warning. With the ship under fire, Ortegas must push her piloting skills to the limit to buy Uhura a narrow window—one last chance to reconnect with their stranded crew and unlock the deadly mystery hidden within Poilant's strange, ancient symbols. Meanwhile, on a desperate mission to locate a missing Starfleet research team—and their friend Jinare—Chapel, La'An, Una, Spock, Scotty, and their unlikely robotic ally D6 stumble into the clutches of a terrifying parasitic hive-mind known as the Seed. As the alien collective tightens its grip, one question looms: Is this the force behind Jinare's vanishing…or just the beginning of something far worse?

On Sale: Nov. 2025 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 82771403454700311

Covers by Travis Mercer (Cover A), Price (Cover B), Photo Variant (Cover C), Mercer B&W (1:10).

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS—THE SEEDS OF SALVATION #4

STORY: ROBBIE THOMPSON ART: SERG ACUÑA

32 PAGES • $4.99 • NOVEMBER 2025 • UPC 82771403454700311

The Seed has taken hold—body, mind, and soul. Now under its control, Una and Jinare have become relentless drones, driven by vengeance. As Chapel struggles to untangle the lies binding them together, La'An, Spock, Scotty, and D6 fight to reconnect with the Enterprise…but first, they must survive the crushing abyss—and a colossal sentient squid guarding the way to the surface. Aboard the Enterprise, Uhura intercepts a strange signal pulsing from Poilant's surface—faint, fragmented, and impossible to trace. But Ortegas spots something else: a glowing red light spreading across the terrain, its shape disturbingly familiar. Is it…a ship? Or something far more dangerous?

On Sale: Dec. 2025 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 82771403454700411

Covers by Travis Mercer (Cover A), Trahan (Cover B), Photo Variant (Cover C), Mercer B&W (1:10).

Photo variants in each issue!

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #83

STORY: EVAN STANLEY ART: THOMAS ROTHLISBERGER

Dr. Eggman knows how to party hard, and he's here in the town of Sequin to show Sonic & Co. how it's done! The scuffle for the Chaos Emerald continues as Eggman attacks in his latest mecha, the formidable Egg Juggler. Will the heroes prevail? And who will finally claim the seventh, and final, Chaos Emerald?

On Sale: Nov. 2025 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 82771401521808311

Covers by Bracardi Curry (Cover A), Almadel (Cover B), Fourdraine (1:15).

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG, VOL. 20: CAUSE & EFFECT

STORY: IAN FLYNN, IASMIN ATA, GIGI DUTREIX

ART: AARON HAMMERSTROM, ADAM BRYCE THOMAS, THOMAS ROTHLISBERGER,

MAURO FONSECA

Sonic and friends deal with the impact of the Restoration's demise in the next installment of the best-selling comic series! While Sonic is trying to find Clutch, Amy and Tails decide to visit towns connected to the Restoration to see how much they are impacted by its loss. The Diamond Cutters, though officially disbanded, stay together to try to rebuild Emeraldville with help from surrounding towns. Surge and Kit are also around trying to help in their own way, but their help isn't always wanted! Volume 20 collects issues #76–78 and the 2024 Annual.

On Sale: Dec. 2025 | $16.99 (120 Pages) | TPB | ISBN: 9798887243023

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: SONIC PRIME, VOL. 2

ADAPTED BY: HAYDEN ROBEL

Relive all the action from the Netflix animated series in this graphic novel adaptation! To secure the Prism Shard, the rebels battle the Chaos Council, and Sonic makes a startling discovery about the events that shattered his world. Then, in a dimension called the Boscage Maze, Sonic runs into tree-dwelling versions of his friends who warn him of a monster that lives on the jungle floor. Volume 2 adapts "Episode 3: Escape From New Yoke," "Episode 4: Unwelcome to the Jungle," and "Episode 5: Barking Up the Wrong Tree" from season 1 of the 2022 Netflix series.

On Sale: Dec. 2025 | $9.99 (144 Pages) | TPB | ISBN: 9798887242835

WHERE THERE'S SMOKE, THERE'S DINNER: CONFESSIONS OF A CARTOONIST COOK

STORY & ART: JENNIFER HAYDEN

Bursting with color, flavor, and messy emotions, this unprecedented graphic memoir and "anti-cookbook" blends comics with satirical recipes to explore the intersections of food, feminism, frustration, and family. Jennifer Hayden has never liked to cook. She's not particularly good at it, either. But, like so many of us…she does it anyway. Why is that? Where did these expectations come from? What happens if you don't live up to the ideal of the perfect wife/mother/chef? And would someone please open a window before the fire department comes? Where There's Smoke, There's Dinner: Confessions of a Cartoonist Cook is an accidental memoir from a woman whose comics earn rave reviews around the world but whose meals earn shrugs around the dinner table. Marinating in an unconventional and aromatic blend of formats, Hayden traces the nuances of her complicated relationship to food. Anecdotal comics alternate with wryly ironic "recipes," peppered with oven fires, explosions, prayers, and incantations. Along the way, all the salty judgments and bitter frustrations just might caramelize into some real wisdom and self-acceptance. In any case, it's all hand-painted in mouth-watering color as a tribute to Hayden's love of cookbooks…or at least the illustrations inside them.

On Sale: Nov. 2025 | $19.99 (208 Pages) | TPB | ISBN: 9781603095679

ROSE WOLVES (BOOK 2): OUT OF THE BLUE

STORY & ART: NATALIE WARNER

Kids and families who love the beauty of the woods will adore this minimalist graphic novel sequel, which spins a new enthralling fable about family, disability, transformation, and the passage of time. In the first volume of Rose Wolves, a young girl made a wondrous connection with a magical creature linked to a mysterious rosebush. Now she's excited to share this discovery with her mom…but as the seasons change and the forest falls asleep for winter, the world of the rose wolves must change as well. Ahead of them lie new problems, new discoveries, and even more new friends! Acclaimed Canadian graphic novelist Natalie Warner continues her moody, tender, and captivating fable, capturing oceans of meaning without using a single word.

On Sale: Dec. 2025 | $14.99 (152 Pages) | HC | ISBN: 9781603095693

F.A.R.M. SYSTEM (BOOK 2): RAGE

STORY & ART: RICH KOSLOWSKI

When superpowers aren't enough…some heroes look for a boost to give them the competitive edge. Award-winning graphic novelist Rich Koslowski continues his striking work of superhero satire! F.A.R.M. System pulled back the curtain on the superhero community to reveal a satirical blend of pro sports and show business, filled with heroes and hustlers alike. Now, the shocking sequel, F.A.R.M. System: Rage, explores the intersection of superpowers, performance-enhancing drugs, and American politics. The F.A.R.M. System's founder, Alexander Ellison, is under heavy attack…from the hero Armor Man and his team of high-priced attorneys! They're accusing him of illegally enhancing his clients with a controversial designer drug called the Boost—a "super-steroid" that can amplify superhuman abilities to truly unimaginable levels. While Alex faces the fight of his life in the courtroom, the court of public opinion will decide whether one of Alex's most promising recruits will become…the next president of the United States.

On Sale: Nov. 2025 | $19.99 (188 Pages) | TPB | ISBN: 9781603095686

MONSTERS WE MAKE, VOL. 1

STORY: CORYxKENSHIN, COREY MIKELL ART: ANDREW GONG

JABARI is a new student at NEW EDYN ACADEMY, a school for gifted children born during The Eternal Night, a mysterious event that plunged the world into darkness 17 years ago. While at school, Jabari and his friends stumble into a web of horrors involving classmates, murders, and a series of unexpected mysteries. Vol. 1 – For Jabari Booker, New Edyn Academy promised a future of music and mastery. But on his first day, that promise shatters into a nightmare. As he's dragged deeper into the abyss, he realizes that true horror awaits at the end of the broken road. To survive, he must battle not only New Edyn's monsters but also much, much more. The journey continues with Vol. 2 and Vol. 3 – coming soon!

On Sale: Oct. 2025 | $11.99 (264 Pages) | TPB | ISBN: 9798992171143

"YouTube star CoryxKenshin has achieved record-breaking success with his original manga series, Monsters We Make, marking one of the most significant independent manga launches in U.S. history." Published by New Edyn Press.

VALIANT BEYOND: BLOODSHOT #4—MAN MADE HELL #1

STORY: MAURO MANTELLA ART: RODRIGO ROCHA

WELCOME, BLOODSHOT, TO MAN MADE HELL! Bloodshot's back with a new story arc and a new mission as his Red Ops handlers send him into the EXCLUSION ZONE in Chernobyl! As Bloodshot seeks to prevent another nuclear disaster, he'll encounter operatives from around the world all working on their own missions, including an old friend. But are there really any allies in his line of work or is this yet another obstacle in his way? PLUS: After dealing with the vampiric madness in Japan, Bloodshot's beliefs about his past are shaken. What does this mean for his future, and more importantly, is he still a vampire? Superstar writer Mauro Mantella is joined by artist Rodrigo Rocha (RESURGENCE: BLOODSHOT) for the start of an all-new story arc!

On Sale: Nov. 2025 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 73238818114800411

Covers by Kenny Wong (Cover A), Tomaselli (Cover B), Birr (Cover C), Wong Full Art (Cover D), Tomaselli Full Art (Cover E), Birr Full Art (Cover F).

VALIANT BEYOND: TALES OF THE SHADOWMAN #4—GHOSTS OF THE BAYOU #1

STORY: AJ AMPADU ART: SERGIO MONJES

A NEW ARC STARTS HERE: GHOSTS OF THE BAYOU! A serial killer stalks both the utopian city of New Orleans and the realm of the Deadside, and Shadowman is all that's left to protect them! After the tragic events of the first arc, the citizens of the City of Glass summon the Shadowman for help stopping The Bayou Cannibal's reign of terror. But that's not the only thing threatening the peace as new threats emerge from the darkness! Follow the call with the fan-favorite duo of writer AJ Ampadu and artist Sergio Monjes as Shadowman seeks to protect the innocent and uncover more clues about his dark past.

On Sale: Dec. 2025 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 73238818124700411

Covers by Sebastian Cabrol (Cover A), Merli (Cover B), Dearmas (Cover C), Cabrol Full Art (Cover D), Merli Full Art (Cover E), Dearmas Full Art (Cover F).

VALIANT BEYOND: THE X-O MANOWAR #3

STORY: STEVE ORLANDO ART: GUILLERMO FAJARDO

IT'S GETTING HOT IN THE RED STEPPE AS THE PUNX TAKE A STAND AGAINST THE EARTHBORN! For two thousand years, Aric has been a warrior. From righteous Visigoth to cosmic knight-errant, the ethereal being residing within Aric's stellar armor inspired his quest for honor. It's this woman who's traveled with Aric for millennia that inspires his journey. The Earth Aric found upon returning to his homeworld is an untamed, mutated wasteland. When he helped a traveling family reach the safety of the PunX community at the Dive, Typhon, leader of the violent Earthborn, took offense. Is Aric ready to be part of something greater than himself? The Steppe is a strange land, but it's home to the PunX and they are ready to defend it. In the wake of a new attack by the Earthborn, they prepare for WAR! Steel yourself for another chapter in this explosive apocalyptic barbarian epic from writer Steve Orlando (Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man 2099, Batman/The Shadow) and artist Guillermo Fajardo (RESURGENCE)! Follow monthly—don't miss the badassery and blood!

On Sale: Nov. 2025 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 73238818144500311

Covers by Nathan Birr (Cover A), Broccardo (Cover B), Kotian (Cover C), Birr Full Art (Cover D), Broccardo Full Art (Cover E), Kotian Full Art (Cover F).

VALIANT BEYOND: ALL-NEW HARBINGER #3

STORY: FRED VAN LENTE ART: ERIK TAMAYO

In this issue: A HARBINGER DIES! What, already? Yeah, we're not screwing around here in Valiant Beyond. Which member of the Harbinger Field Team falls to a pro-human terrorist's unprecedented destruction of Foundation City? Flamingo? Crane? Alloy? CiCi? Team Leader Archer? Or the Supremum himself, Peter Stanchek?! THERE AREN'T ENOUGH EXCLAMATION POINTS TO IMPRESS UPON YOU HOW AWESOME THIS ISSUE IS!!! BUY IT!!!!!

On Sale: Nov. 2025 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 73238818204600311

Covers by Andrea Broccardo (Cover A), Kotian (Cover B), Bufi (Cover C), Broccardo Full Art (Cover D), Kotian Full Art (Cover E), Bufi Full Art (Cover F).

