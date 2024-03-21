Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: godzilla, June 2024, Solicits, sonic, tmnt

IDW's June 2024 Solicits With Godzilla, Sonic, Star Trek & Turtles

IDW has dropped their June 2024 solicits, including the return of Godzilla: Here There Be Dragons and a new skater punks vs Godzilla series,

Article Summary Explore IDW's June 2024 solicits: Godzilla sequels, TMNT crossovers, and Star Trek epics.

Godzilla battles skater punks in 'Skate Or Die' and joins the Power Rangers against new foes.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles team with samurai Usagi Yojimbo for another dimension's adventure.

New releases feature John Romita's Spider-Man art and G. Willow Wilson's 'The Hunger and the Dusk'.

IDW Publishing has dropped their June 2024 solicits and solicitations, including the return of the world of Godzilla: Here There Be Dragons, a new skater punks vs Godzilla series, Skate Or Die #1, as well as launches for Dark Spaces: The Hollywood Special by Jeremy Lambert and Claire Roe, Rachael Stott drawing the Star Trek Annual, the second volume of the John Romita Spider-Man Artisan Edition, and graphic novels Deja Ross Speaks To Freaks by Lisa Naffziger, and Wolfpitch by Balazs Lorincizi.

GODZILLA: HERE THERE BE DRAGONS II—SONS OF GIANTS #1 (COVER A: INAKI MIRANDA)

Story Frank Tieri Art Inaki Miranda

A sequel to last summer's smash miniseries! Frank Tieri and Inaki Miranda reunite to explore the conspiracy that led to Sir Francis Drake hiding his treasure on Monster Island! Who are the Sons of Giants, and what is their mission? More importantly, what is their connection to Godzilla and the other monsters? This series shows us how it all came to be, how Godzilla was discovered by the leaders of the world, and how it changed history forever! Additional Covers Offered: B (Smith), 1:10 (Smith B&W)

32 Pages • $4.99 • JUNE 2024

GODZILLA: SKATE OR DIE #1 (COVER A: LOUIE JOYCE)

Story & Art Louie Joyce

Australian skater punks versus Varan and the King of the Monsters in this thrilling debut issue by writer/artist Louie Joyce (A Fistful of Pain)! Four years ago, four best friends and die-hard skaters found the perfect location for a DIY skatepark. After months of hard work, they created the world's sickest spot that they could enjoy for the rest of their lives… That is, until the ferocious Varan appeared in the middle of central Australia and started making a beeline for their beloved park. Why is Varan on a rampage? Why did Godzilla just appear off the coast? What does their beloved skate spot have to do with this? And most importantly…what are these punks willing to do to save it? Additional Covers Offered: B (Juni Ba) 32 Pages • $4.99 • JUNE 2024 UPC 82771403304500111

GODZILLA: BEST OF SPACEGODZILLA (COVER A: JAMES BIGGIE)

Godzilla may be king of the monsters on Earth, but can it face the might of an extraterrestrial counterpart, SpaceGodzi l la?! Clashing on our planet, in space, and in Hell, the crystalline creature shows why it is a worthy competitor to the title of king! And remember, in space, no one can hear you SKEEEEEOOOOOOONK! This issue collects Godzilla: The Half Century War #4, Godzilla: History's Greatest Monster #12, Godzilla in Hell #3, and Godzilla: Rulers of Earth #12.

Story Various Art Various 100 Pages • $7.99 • JUNE 2024 UPC 82771403303800111

GODZILLA VS. THE MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS II #3 (COVER A: BALDEMAR RIVAS)

The terrifying Psycho Rangers have siphoned the energies of some of Godzilla's greatest Foes, giving rise to the Kaiju Psycho Rangers! Even with Jet Jaguar and Mothra by their side, Godzilla and the Power Rangers might not stand a chance! But Zordon and the fairies have one last magical trick to play…one that creates the most unexpected group of Power Rangers of all Time! Additional Covers Offered: B (Sanchez), 1:10 (Gorham) Story Cullen Bunn Art Baldemar Rivas

32 Pages • $3.99 • JUNE 2024 UPC 82771403189800311

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES/USAGI YOJIMBO: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES (COVER A: JACK LAWRENCE)

Usagi Yojimbo, honorable samurai and rabbit out of time, has been stuck in New York City ever since one of Donatello's experiments with a transdimensional portal went awry. Usagi has grown to appreciate the city, his friends in the Turtles, and most of all, pizza, but he still wants to return to his own dimension more than anything. When Donatello finally finds a way for Usagi to do just that, the rabbit warrior invites the Turtles to visit his home…where they find a dangerous new enemy. It's the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Usagi Yojimbo together again in a whole new dimension! Additional Covers Offered: B (Jones), 1:25 (Sommariva), 1:50 (Sakai) Story Erik Burnham Art Jack Lawrence

40 Pages • $5.99 • JUNE 2024

UPC 82771403309000111

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: BLACK, WHITE, AND GREEN #2 (COVER A: JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ)

More of the hottest creators in comics share their takes on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and they've all got a green streak! From the sewers to the streets, four thrilling new standalone adventures told in black, white, and green from Javier Rodríguez (Daredevil, Defenders), Tyler Boss (What's the Furthest Place From Here?), Mikey Way (Electric Century, Collapser), Nikola Ci􀀑mešija (Batman: Urban Legends), and TMNT veteran Gavin Smith! Additional Covers Offered: B (Love), 1:10 (Boss) Story Javier Rodríguez, Tyler Boss, Mikey Way, Gavin Smith Art Javier Rodríguez, Tyler Boss, Gavin Smith, Nikola Ci􀀑mešija

44 Pages • $5.99 • JUNE 2024 UPC 82771403298700211

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE UNTOLD DESTINY OF THE FOOT CLAN #4 (COVER A: MATEUS SANTOLOUCO)

Karai returns to the source of her power, the place where she first found her amazing sword, the Kira no Ken. With her are Casey Jones, Natsu, and Clyde—all on a mission as dictated by Toshiro himself. But what they find in the dark cave of secrets are things they don't want to confront: their own dark fears manifested in the form of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! These guys are hard enough to fight in the real world, but think how bad it must be when they are, instead, figments of your own soul and privy to your worst fears and weaknesses! Additional Covers Offered: B (Tango), 1:10 (Santtos)

Story Erik Burnham Art Mateus Santolouco 32 Pages • $3.99 • JUNE 2024 UPC 82771403241300411

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SOURCEBOOK #4 (COVER A: DAVE WACHTER)

IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics synthesize and remix 40 years of Turtles' lore and transform it into a single sprawling epic! This sourcebook collects and catalogs every character, every location, and every notable event—and serves as a comprehensive companion to that epic—into four issues by writer Patrick Ehlers.

Story Patrick Ehlers Art Various 100 Pages • $7.99 • JULY 2024 UPC 82771403266600411

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #14 (COVER A: SARAH MYER)

After two rounds of competition against the interdimensional imp Mr. Ogg, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are tied with him and their very existence is on the line if they don't win the final game! So far, they've battled monsters and squared off with themselves, but Mr. Ogg isn't taking any chances for this last challevnge: He's bringing out enemies past, present, and future to ensure his victory over the Heroes in a Half Shell. The conclusion of the Ogglympics is here, so grab yourself a copy of Saturday Morning Adventures and strap yourselves in for the ride! Additional Covers Offered: B (Hymel) Story Erik Burnham Art Sarah Myer

32 Pages • $3.99 • JUNE 2024 UPC 82771403150801411

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: TURTLE POWER PACK, VOL. 1

Bursting with all the fun and action you can ask for, these graphic novel collections are the perfect fit for any young Turtles fan!

Turtle Power Pack brings you select stories from series based on the animated shows, including TMNT: Adventures, TMNT: Amazing Adventures, TMNT: New Animated Adventures, Rise of the TMNT, and more! The Turtles have to battle with the powerful Zodiac, who has started controlling the minds of friends and foes alike. Then, a story featuring everybody's favorite dude, Mondo Gecko! April O'Neil has been training with the Turtles but is she ready for a mission? And finally, what do pet dinosaurs dream of? Find out in this short story featuring Pepperoni! Brought to you by a host of creators including Landry Q. Walker, Chad Thomas, Dean Clarrain, Ken Mitchroney, Marlene Becker, Kenny Byerly, Dario Brizuela, and Sophie Campbell. Includes stories from TMNT: Amazing Adventures #1 and #2; TMNT: Adventures #18; TMNT: New Animated Adventures #1; and TMNT Universe #10. Story Landry Q. Walker, Dean Clarrain, Kenny Byerly, Sophie Campbell Art Chad Thomas, Ken Mitchroney, Marlene Becker, Dario Brizuela

96 Pages • $8.99 • TPB JUNE 2024 • ISBN 9798887240978

THE HUNGER AND THE DUSK, VOL. 1

Hugo- and World Fantasy Award– winning writer G. Willow Wilson (Ms. Marvel, Wonder Woman, Poison Ivy) and all-star artist Chris Wildgoose invite readers to experience love on the brink of extinction in their new high fantasy tour de force! In a dying world, only humans and orcs remain—mortal enemies battling for territory and political advantage. But when a group of fearsome ancient humanoids known as the Vangol arrive from across the sea, the two struggling civilizations are forced into a fragile alliance to protect what they have built. As a gesture of his commitment to the cause—and to the relief of his bride-to-be, Faran Stoneback—the most powerful orc overlord, Troth Icemane, sends his beloved cousin Tara, a high-ranking young healer, to fight alongside brash human commander Callum Battlechild and his company of warriors. With a crisis looming, the success of this unlikely pair's partnership and the survival of their peoples will depend on their ability to unlearn a lifetime of antagonistic instincts toward one another…and rise above the sting of heartbreak. Collects issues #1-6 of the critically acclaimed hit series.

Story G. Willow Wilson Art Chris Wildgoose 168 Pages • $21.99 • TPB JUNE 2024 • ISBN 9798887240824

DARK SPACES: THE HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL

This fresh installment of Scott Snyder's Dark Spaces anthology unearths a monster in the twisted underbelly of Pennsylvania mine country.

There's a monster lurking outside of Minersville, and he's tired of hiding. Everyone thinks Viv's crazy. Delusional. That she didn't see what she saw. Everyone, that is, except the locals. Vivian copes the best way she can—with a visit to the local watering hole—but it's what happens after that changes everything. The Mismatch Man is hungry, you see…and Vivian's many wounds have never healed. Jeremy Lambert picks up the torch of Scott Snyder's chilling Dark Spaces anthology in The Hollywood Special, a new dark tale of intrigue and the bad things people do.Story Jeremy Lambert Art Claire Roe 160 Pages • $17.99 • TPB JUNE 2024 • ISBN 9798887241111



DUNGEONS & DRAGONS LIBRARY COLLECTION, VOL. 2

Explore iconic locations and fanfavorite characters from across the multiverse with these thrilling stories from the history of IDW's Dungeons & Dragons comics! Collects the Infestation miniseries and the 2012 Annual featuring Abraxis Wren, the Dungeons & Dragons: Forgotten Realms miniseries, and the 2022 Annual. Story Paul Crilley, Ed Greenwood, Jim Zub, Ryan Cady Art Valerio Schiti, Lee Ferguson, Sal Buscema, Eduardo Mello, Kyler Clodfelter, Vincenzo Riccardi 264 Pages • $29.99 • TPB JUNE 2024 • ISBN 9798887240336



SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #70 (COVER RI: NATHALIE FOURDRAINE)

Welcome back, race fans! Extreme gear engines are revving as we prep for the second leg of the Clean Sweepstakes! But there's drama on the track! As Tails and Amy go to investigate a mystery of their own, only Sonic is left to answer the question, who is the Phantom Rider?! Additional Covers Offered: A (Hammerstrom), B (Starling) Story Evan Stanley Art Aaron Hammerstrom 32 Pages • $3.99 • JUNE 2024 UPC 82771401521807011



MY LITTLE PONY: MARETIME MYSTERIES #1 (COVER A: ABIGAIL STARLING)

Roll the dice and embrace the spirit of adventure with Misty in this spellbinding new four-issue mystery miniseries! When Misty happens upon an old board game said to be inspired by real-life Maretime Bay mysteries, she can't think of a more exciting way to learn about her new home than a cozy night of gaming with Sunny, Hitch, and Sparky. But when the game comes to life and expands its borders beyond the board, Misty and her friends will need all hooves on deck if they're to win the game and lift an enchantment placed on the real Maretime Bay. So much for a cozy night in! Additional Covers Offered: B (Grant) Story Stephanie Williams Art Abby Bulmer 32 Pages • $3.99 • JUNE 2024 UPC 82771403306900111

MY LITTLE PONY: SET YOUR SAIL #3 (COVER A: PAULINA GANUCHEAU)

Ah, another beautiful day in the Sparkling Sea— krrzzhh— Ahoy there, squids and scoundrels! Pull up a clamshell and listen to our tale of captured princ—krrzzhh— Ahem, sorry about that, everypony. It seems our solicit was interrupted by some sort of pirate radio signal… Whoever that was definitely wasn't going to say anything about a captured princess. Nope. Everything is toootally fine under the Sparkling Sea. Princess Pipp Petals is on a super-standard diplomatic mission, and any meddling princess sisters do not need to worry about her whereabouts or the crumbling coral around the palace. Please enjoy this completely not suspicious comic! Additional Covers Offered: B (JustaSuta)

Story Megan Brown, Casey Gilly Art Amy Mebberson 32 Pages • $3.99 • JULY 2024 UPC 82771403306900311

MY LITTLE PONY: KENBUCKY ROLLER DERBY #5 (COVER A: KATE SHERRON)

Skates? Check! Helmet? Check! Knee pads? Check! The Mane Six have been training for the Kenbucky Roller Derby for… Well, probably not as long as they should have… And it's finally here! The team just found their rhythm, and they're ready to block, dip, and jam, but the competition is tough. Sunny is going to have to coach like she's never coached before, bout after bout, if they hope to make it to the final! Additional Covers Offered: B (Valle)

Story Casey Gilly Art Natalie Haines 32 Pages • $3.99 • JUNE 2024 UPC 82771403262800511



MY LITTLE PONY, VOL. 4: SISTER SWITCH

The adventures continue for the new generation of ponies as Pipp and Zipp take center stage! There's no better friend than a sister…unless your sister thinks what they're doing is waaay more important than what you're doing! Pipp has been super stressed because the new, edgy musician Carotang has been totally stealing her limelight. But Zipp has been too busy helping Queen Haven prepare for the Royal Dinner at the castle to even notice Pipp's distress. After a huge fight, they both make a wish…but wishes don't come true…right? Volume 4 collects issues #16–20 of the ongoing comic series. Story Celeste Bronfman Art Amy Mebberson 128 Pages • $9.99 • TPB • JULY 2024 ISBN 9798887240992

MY LITTLE PONY: BEST OF SPIKE (COVER A: BRENDA HICKEY)

IDW's Best of My Little Pony series returns to celebrate Twilight Sparkle's "numberone assistant," Equestria's ambassador of friendship, and everypony's favorite baby dragon: Spike! From teaching unwieldy Sea Beasts some manners to saving all of Ponyville from a mysterious ailment, revisit the moments that show Spike the Dragon is a treasure among ponies. Collecting My Little Pony: Friends Forever #3, #21, and #14; My Little Pony: Micro-Series #9; and My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic #40. Story Various Art Various 100 Pages • $7.99 • JUNE 2024 UPC 82771403300700111



STAR TREK: ANNUAL 2024 (COVER A: RACHAEL STOTT)

With no one but himself to blame for his brother's sudden escape during the Klingon Day of Blood, Lieutenant Commander Data sheds his Starfleet uniform for an ensemble inspired by none other than Sherlock Holmes to track down Lore's whereabouts…and figure out what sinister plans he's been scheming. With the one and only Miles O'Brien as his Watson at his side, there is no mystery that DETECTIVE DATA can't solve! Acclaimed artist RACHAEL STOTT (Star Wars, Doctor Who, Fantastic Four) joins Star Trek writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly in the latest installment of the Eisnernominated series. Additional Covers Offered: B (Rosanas), 1:10 (Vilchez) Story Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing Art Rachael Stott 40 Pages • $5.99 • JUNE 2024 UPC 82771403307600111



STAR TREK: SONS OF STAR TREK #4 (COVER A: JAKE BARTOK)

What do you get when you cross three of the Federation's most celebrated sons with a misguided god? An alternate reality full of lessons that may be just what the doctor ordered. But with Jake Sisko's enrollment in the Pennington School, Alexander Rozhenko's prison sentence, and Nog's first Starfleet posting all fast approaching, they'll have to move fast to defeat the Breen once and for all if they're to convince Q Jr. to return them to their home reality. THE SONS OF STAR TREK SAGA CONCLUDES HERE! Additional Covers Offered: B (Hernandez), 1:10 (Price) Story Morgan Hampton Art Angel Hernandez 32 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2024 UPC 82771403265900411



STAR TREK: DEFIANT #16 (COVER A: ÁNGEL UNZUETA)

It's now or never for the Defiant crew if they are to survive the parasitic infestation on the isolated Section 31 outpost Starbase 99. But with B'Elanna still connected to both Borg ally Hugh and the parasite hivemind, Nymira nowhere to be found, and a giant portal connecting their reality to a horde of hellish bugs just itching to burrow into each of their brain stems, things are looking dire at best. The third arc of the critically acclaimed series ends here! Additional Covers Offered: B (Woodward), 1:10 (Mercer)

Story Christopher Cantwell Art Ángel Unzueta 32 Pages • $4.99 • JUNE 2024 UPC 82771403137901611

STAR TREK: DEFIANT, VOL. 2: ANOTHER PIECE OF THE ACTION

Spinning directly out of the Star Trek ongoing comic series, Defiant, Volume 2 continues this bold new storytelling future! Arc two of the acclaimed Star Trek: Defiant series is collected here! Disavowed by Starfleet after the events during DAY OF BLOOD, Worf and his motley crew of ex-Federation officers are tasked with hunting down and capturing Starfleets baddest enemies.

Story Christopher Cantwell Art Mike Feehan, Ramon Rosanas, Pow Rodrix

152 Pages • $24.99 • HC • JUNE 2024

ISBN 9798887241227



STAR TREK #21(COVER A: MEGAN LEVENS)

Welcome to the Pleroma, a place outside time and space where god-level species have gathered to discuss the fate of the universe! It's up to Captain Sisko and his valiant crew of the U.S.S. Theseus to persuade the gods to allow them to help repair Kahless' unraveling of space-time, but will they listen to mere mortals responsible for their prophesied undoing? Additional Covers Offered: B (Rahzzah), 1:10 (Lendl) Story Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing Art Megan Levens 32 Pages • $4.99 • JUNE 2024 UPC 82771403084602111





JOHN ROMITA'S THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 2

ARTISAN EDITION

Jazzy John Romita was for many the definitive artist on The Amazing Spider-Man. His sleek line work brought the web-slinger to life for a generation of fans. This volume collects issues 106, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112,113, 114, and 115 in their entirety. Additionally there is a beautiful gallery section of Romita extras.

Like all of IDW's award-winning Artist's Edition style books, each page has been painstakingly scanned from the original art to ensure the finest possible reproduction, mimicking the experience of seeing Romita's hand-drawn pages—it's the next best thing to owning the art! While appearing to be in black and white, each page was scanned in color to mimic as closely as possible the experience of viewing the actual original art—for instance, corrections, blue pencils, paste-overs, all the little nuances that make original art unique.

208 Pages • $39.99 • TPB

JULY 2024 • ISBN 9798887240848

DEJA ROSS SPEAKS TO FREAKS

All's fair in love and music when this supernatural all-girl rock band must beat the odds and become the best band in town! Izzy's a bass-playing werewolf. Geraldine's the ghost of an amazing jazz pianist. Delilah's the meanest drummer in town. They'd be the perfect trio to win the Battle of Bands…except Geraldine can't play a solo since she passed away, and Izzy and Delilah are at each other's throats at every opportunity. Can they work through their problems to win the competition, or will they be defeated by Delilah's exband and their villainous frontman, Dylan? Cymbals will crash, ears will ring, and hearts will melt like milkshakes in the latest delicious LGBTQ romp from graphic novelist Balazs Lorinczi (Doughnuts and Doom). "An exuberant howl of a graphic novel, its swirling musical color celebrating the power of transformations, second chances, and the joyful noise of finding your people." —Shannon Watters, co-creator of Lumberjanes

WOLFPITCH

Story & Art Balazs Lorinczi

188 Pages • $19.99 • TPB JUNE 2024 • ISBN 9781603095396

All's fair in love and music when this supernatural all-girl rock band must beat the odds and become the best band in town! Izzy's a bass-playing werewolf. Geraldine's the ghost of an amazing jazz pianist. Delilah's the meanest drummer in town. They'd be the perfect trio to win the Battle of Bands…except Geraldine can't play a solo since she passed away, and Izzy and Delilah are at each other's throats at every opportunity. Can they work through their problems to win the competition, or will they be defeated by Delilah's exband and their villainous frontman, Dylan? Cymbals will crash, ears will ring, and hearts will melt like milkshakes in the latest delicious LGBTQ romp from graphic novelist Balazs Lorinczi (Doughnuts and Doom). "An exuberant howl of a graphic novel, its swirling musical color celebrating the power of transformations, second chances, and the joyful noise of finding your people." —Shannon Watters, co-creator of Lumberjanes

