Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Boddiul, Project; Virai: Doomer’s Life Escape, Rikanimation

Project; Virai: Doomer's Life Escape Receives Release Window

Project; Virai: Doomer’s Life Escape has a new release window, as the new horror RPG will be released before the end of the year

Article Summary Project; Virai: Doomer’s Life Escape horror RPG launches in Q4 2025 for PC, blending life sim and thriller.

Experience Hicha's isolated, anxiety-filled world through a mix of 2D pixel and surreal 3D visual styles.

Shape the story with 10 unique endings, tackling themes of depression, parasocial bonds, and virtual reality.

ARG elements and hidden post-punk tracks deepen the lore and atmosphere for attentive, curious players.

Indie game co-developers and publisher Rikanimation and Boddiul have given their new game, Project: Virai: Doomer's Life Escape, a new release window. The new horror RPG will be out sometime in Q4 2025, so at least we have an idea that they're aiming to be out before year's end. Along with the news came a new animated trailer to watch, as we wait for them to lock in a proper date.

Project; Virai: Doomer's Life Escape

Project: Virai: Doomer's Life Escape is a Life Sim RPG that blends visual novel storytelling with psychological thriller elements. Players dive into the life of a shut-in girl, Hicha, whose only reason to keep going is her virtual avatar, Virai, who may not be what she seems. It's up to them to help Hicha escape her depressive nightmare before it consumes her completely. The game is a mix of OMORI and Needy Streamer Overload, exploring themes of parasocial relationships and the blurring of lines between real and virtual life.

The developers experiment with the game format in a style similar to MiSide. Players will explore the emotional world of the protagonist through several visual styles created by artist RIKANI (known for her work on the game An alt girl for skoof). Begin in Hicha's bleak 2D pixel-art reality, then immerse yourself in the surreal 3D virtual world of VITA. Uncover its secrets — and decide how Hicha's story will end.

Hikikomori Life Simulation: Step into the anxious Hicha's life and experience the health-destroying routine within the gray walls of Soviet panel architecture.

Step into the anxious Hicha's life and experience the health-destroying routine within the gray walls of Soviet panel architecture. Ten Endings: from total collapse to liberation — your choices define the fate of the heroine. Each ending offers a different level of psychedelic immersion into alternate realities.

from total collapse to liberation — your choices define the fate of the heroine. Each ending offers a different level of psychedelic immersion into alternate realities. ARG Quest: A sea of mysteries in Virai's world awaits the most curious and attentive players, going beyond the virtual space.

A sea of mysteries in Virai's world awaits the most curious and attentive players, going beyond the virtual space. Music: Ten tracks by various indie post-punk artists hidden throughout the game, enhancing the atmosphere of doomer music and deepening the emotional impact of the game.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!