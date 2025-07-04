Posted in: TV | Tagged: ,

The Bones Reunion, Again, in The Daily LITG, 4th of July, 2025

The Bones Reunion was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again.

Bones
BONES (Image: FOX TV)

The ten most popular stories yesterday: The Bones Reunion

  1. Bones Reunion Set for August: David Boreanaz, Emily Deschanel & More
  2. DC Comics Revives Justice League Quarterly Starting With Dark Tomorrow
  3. Jim Shooter And His Comic Book Rule About Roller Skates
  4. Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats Origins He-Man Revealed
  5. Marvel Drops Its October 2025 Solicits For One World Under Doom
  6. As Court Denies Dynamite Over Diamond, Comic Creators Rally Round
  7. Details On The "Blind As A Bat" Bagged Foil Variants To Batman #1
  8. Marvel Launches Age Of Revelation For Apocalypse's Heir, Doug Ramsey
  9. A Zenith Return For 2000AD With Steve Yeowell And Red Dragon 
  10. Rick and Morty Want Answers From James Gunn, WBD: S08E07 Cold Open

LITG one year ago, JSA Vs LOSH

Auto Draft

  1. Justice Society Of America & The Legion Of Super Heroes? (Spoilers)
  2. Absolute Power #1 & Batman #150 Reveal Amanda Waller's Hand (Spoilers)
  3. Beast Kingdom Reveals Limited Edition SDCC 24' Batman Returns Figure
  4. How Jim Lee Made An Artist Out Of Dustin Weaver
  5. Blu-Ray Blues: Sony Group Corp. News Hit to Physical Media Releases
  6. Superman: James Gunn on Set Leaks, That Milly Alcock/Supergirl Rumor
  7. The Sandman Season 2: "Season of Mists," "Brief Lives" Roles Cast
  8. The Return Of Wildstorm's Dan Quayle (Local Man #11 Spoilers)
  9. X-Men: Blood Hunt Psylocke #1 Preview: Kwannon's Vampire Weekend
  10. Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1 Preview: Spidey Gets Timey-Wimey
  11. Zealot And John Constantine Up A Tree (Birds Of Prey #11 Spoilers)
  12. Two Days To The British General Election – Anyone Fancy A Quick One?
  13. Three Body Problem Manga in Yen Press September 2024 Solicits
  14. Disney Twisted Wonderland in Viz September 2024 Solicits
  15. PrintWatch: Ultimate Spider-Man, Absolute Power, Gatchaman And More
  16. Blu-Ray Blues in The Daily LITG, 2nd of July 2024

LITG two years ago, Oregon, AI & T-Shirt policy

From DragonVine of Oregon
From DragonVine of Oregon
  1. Oregon Comic Store Gatekeeps Customers Over T-Shirt Knowledge (Update)
  2. Fanboy Rampage: Erik Larsen Vs Roy Thomas
  3. Fear the Walking Dead Cast Honors Lennie James in New Tribute Video
  4. The Tank is the Most Generic Creature Feature of This Century 
  5. Knight Terrors: Batman #1 Preview: Nightmare on Bat Street 
  6. Hasbro Loses Their Mind Again with $60 Star Wars Clone Multi-Pack
  7. Hasbro Unveils Transformers x G.I. Joe Set with Soundwave/Zartan
  8. Supernatural: Misha Collins Reaffirms Castiel Sexuality: "Cas Is Gay" 
  9. Pat McAfee Addresses ESPN Layoffs, Social Media Backlash
  10. No Sleep Till Gotham In Knight Terrors: First Blood #1 (Spoilers)
  11. Zombie by Bill Everett Debuts in Menace #5, up for Auction
  12. Lex Designs His Own Grave In Superman: The Last Days Of Lex Luthor?
  13. Aki Hamazi's Bocchi The Rock Manga- Yen Press September 2023 Solicits
  14. Gosh Comics Window Display For London Pride 2023
  15. Oregon And On And On in The Daily LITG, the 2nd of July, 2023

LITG three years ago, Sam Raimi Confirms Xena Tribute

Xena star Lucy Lawless has soem words for Kevin Sorbo. (Image: WarnerMedia)
Lucy Lawless in Xena: Warrior Princess (Image: WarnerMedia)
  1. Doctor Strange 2: Sam Raimi Confirms Xena Tribute; Lawless Approves
  2. Batman #125 Preview: Bat-Booty Call
  3. The Flash: Candice Patton Clarifies Confusion Over Season 8 Absence
  4. Better Call Saul S06 Teaser: Gene's World Isn't Always Black and White
  5. Who Black Adam Chooses To Lead Justice League (Dark Crisis Spoilers)
  6. Another Dead Robin? Batman #125 Spoilers
  7. Nathan Fillion on "Castle" Stress & Burrito-Bonding with Alan Tudyk
  8. The Time Traveler's Wife: HBO Cancels Steven Moffat Series Adapt
  9. Penguin's Occupy Gotham Woke Warrior Speech in Batman #125 (Spoilers)
  10. A Spider-Man #1 From Dan Slott & Mark Bagley, In Norman Osborn's Suit
  11. Avon's Iconic Pre-Code Horror Series Eerie, Up for Auction
  12. The CIA's Undercover Girl in Magazine Enterprise's Manhunt, at Auction
  13. Dr. Doom is a Few Decimals Off in Fantastic Four Annual #2, at Auction
  14. What's Going On At Oni Press & Lion Forge Right Now?
  15. Dr. Doom and the Weird Cover of Dynamic Comics #11, at Auction
  16. Dole Goes Bananas with Terribly Matched Marvel Superhero Pairings
  17. Third Eye Comics Opens Seventh Store, In College Park, Maryland Today
  18. As A Reincarnated Aristocrat in Kodansha September 2022 Solicits
  19. Embrace Your Size: My Own Body Positivity- Yen September 2022 Solicits

LITG four years ago, Todd McFarlane's Dark, Twisted Shazam

Todd McFarlane's Dark, Twisted Shazam- The Daily LITG 3rd July 2021

  1. Shazam Becomes Dark And Twisted With McFarlane Toys Newest Release
  2. The Flash Update: Martin, Patton, & Panabaker Resign for Season 8
  3. The Wheel of Time: Amazon Prime Teaser Confirms 2021 Series Premiere
  4. Suicide Squad King Shark Gets Solo Figure Release From McFarlane Toys
  5. Marvel Spoils Spider-Man: No Way Home With New Funko Pops
  6. Defense Forme Deoxys Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
  7. Snyder Cut Darkseid Gets SDCC Exclusive Figure From McFarlane Toys
  8. Ivan Fiorelli Finally Gets To Draw the X-Men in Marauders #23
  9. Jay-Z, Blackstone Acquire CGC Parent Certified Collectibles Group
  10. Superman & Lois: Elizabeth Tulloch Confirms Final Season 1 Filming Day
  11. The Elusive DC Comics Debut of Lady Blackhawk, Up for Auction
  12. Emilia Clarke's M.O.M & Mirka Andolfo's Sweet Paprika to Break Records
  13. A Horrific Look Inside The Zombie Terrors: Halloween Special One-Shot
  14. Last Cullen Bunn Comic You'll Ever Read, Thank FOC It's 2nd of July
  15. Way Of X TPB Adds Onslaught Revelation For $5 More
  16. Whilce Portacio Joins Marvel's Voices: Identity in August
  17. DC Comics' First Martian Manhunter in Batman #78, Up for Auction
  18. Power Rangers Unlimited: Edge of Darkness #1 1:50 Hits $200 On eBay
  19. LATE: Non-Stop Spider-Man #4 and #5… Again
  20. Professor Stefan Klein, Agent Of SHIELD, And His Flying Car
  21. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles/He-Man Crossover That Never Was
  22. Ivan Fiorelli Finally Gets To Draw the X-Men in Marauders #23
  23. Orbital Space Comics Art Gallery Has Opened In London
  24. Manifest, Flash, and Wheel Of Time in The Daily LITG 2nd July 2021

LITG five years ago, Transformers, Back To The Future, Alien, Predator.

It was all about Transformers and Back To The Future, even beating out Marvel getting the Alien and Predator licences.

  1. Transformers X Back to the Future Gigawatt Autobot Hasbro Reveal
  2. Marvel Comics Grabs Alien and Predator Licenses From Dark Horse
  3. Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Apologizes for Breonna Taylor Post
  4. Marvel Comics Announces Upcoming Knull Crossover Even
  5. Negan Lives in Today's The Walking Dead Comic About "The New Normal"
  6. The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Stargirl, and Arrow Go Pro-Mask
  7. Funko SDCC 2020 – Back to the Future, Silent Bob, and More
  8. Let's Take A Look At NECA's New Wave Of Toony Terrors Figures
  9. Is the Snyder Cut About to Get Joss Whedon Canceled?
  10. Konami Reveals Two More Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Releases For Late 2020

LITG six years ago

  1. (MASSIVE SPOILERS) The Walking Dead #193 Twist That No One Saw Coming? 
  2. Robert Kirkman and Image Comics Publisher Eric Stephenson Talk "The Walking Dead #193" (MAJOR SPOILERS)
  3. "The Orville": Seth MacFarlane's Hit Sci-Fi Series Sets Course for SDCC
  4. "Doctor Who": Jodie Whittaker, David Tennant Team for Important Mission
  5. Her Name is Rien and She's Wolverine's Daughter
  6. Sheriff Kapoor's First Appearance Will Be in The Walking Dead #193 (Spoilers)
  7. Games Workshop: Price Increases Inbound July 8th
  8. Robert Kirkman's Best-Laid Plans For The Walking Dead #200 and Beyond (Spoilers)
  9. Will Jonathan Hickman's X-Men Relaunch Be X-Rated?!
  10. Cap Fights American Nazis in Captain America and the Invaders #1 (Preview)
  11. "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Ultra Pack 1 Will Arrive On July 11th
  12. Absolute Carnage: Immortal Hulk #1 to Launch in October
  13. Wasteful Punishment in Punisher #13 (Preview)
  14. Dave Thorpe, the Man Who Invented Marvel's "616", Explains Where It Came From
  15. "Doctor Who": Are We Getting New "Who" Before Series 12 Premiere?

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Andy Park, artist on Avengelyne, Glory/Angela, Tomb Raider, Visual Development Supervisor at Marvel Studios
  • Brian Kirsten, publisher of Brain Scan Studios.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

