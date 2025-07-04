Posted in: Fulqrum Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dreamate, New Arc Line

New Arc Line Reveals New Smoke & Mirrors Update

New Arc Line has a new update coming to Early Access, as the Smoke & Mirrors update brings Dwarves and two new classes to the title

Article Summary New Arc Line's Smoke & Mirrors update introduces dwarves as a new playable race with unique traits.

Two new classes debut: the powerful Hellfire Mage and the inventive Steam Mechanic for dwarves.

Exclusive classes will be unlockable for all races in future updates to New Arc Line.

Embark on a fresh questline, Step Behind the Curtain, and explore the mysterious Sacred Tree locale.

Developer Dreamate and publisher Fulqrum Publishing announced a new update is coming to New Arc Line, as they revealed the Smoke & Mirrors update. The new update brings in dwarves as a new playable race, which they are referred to as "tough, stubborn, and built like brick walls." The new addition brings a deeper knowledge of crafting with stone, steel, and the arcane, which bleeds into two new playable classes: the Hellfire Mage and Steam Mechanic. This is the latest update for the game as it sits in Early Access, leading to the eventual release of the full version, which hasn't been announced yet. We have the dev notes below as the update arrives on July 17, 2025

New Arc Line – Smoke & Mirrors

Unleash pure chaos with the most brutal school of magic yet! The Hellfire Mage channels dark, burning energies into devastating attacks – it's a dangerous path for those who dare to walk it, but one that leads to the most destructive arcane powers known to the world. Hellfire Occultists invoke searing flames and summon demonic forces straight onto the battlefield. They're not the type to flinch from danger or try to negotiate first – they thrive on destruction. Wielding heavy maces, morning stars and similar vicious weapons, these warlocks back up their infernal spells with raw physical might, making sure that if their fire can't get the job done, a crushing blow will. In the eyes of a Hellfire Occultist, might makes right, the ends justify the means, and mercy is for the weak.

The Steam Mechanic, meanwhile, is a true Juggernaut of Invention. These wily creators tackle every challenge head-on, relying on roaring, coal-powered engines as well as their iron-like willpower. With gear powered by steam and raw ingenuity, they enhance the strength and resilience of their bodies. With each new piece of equipment, they become more and more of a walking fortress. The most adept Mechanics eventually assemble and pilot full steam-driven exoskeletons – towering machines built to smash, crush, and survive anything the world throws at them. When muscle meets machinery, nothing can stand in their way. If you choose the path of a Steampunk Mechanic, prepare to blend technological tradition and innovation, engineering prowess and a sharp tactical mind to fully utilize the many ingenious gadgets at your disposal.

These classes are currently exclusive to the Dwarves, but will become available to all races through subsequent updates. This update also takes players on an all-new adventure with the introduction of the 'Step Behind the Curtain' questline, which will whisk players away to a new location – the Sacred Tree. On their journey, players will have the opportunity to meet a mysterious new friend, who will prove to be important in future updates.

