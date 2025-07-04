Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's The Boys, ESPN's Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer, SYFY's Revival, Sukeban Partners/NDSL, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, HBO Max's The Pitt, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, HBO's The Last of Us, AEW, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, BBC & Big Finish's Doctor Who, Netflix's The Sandman, Prime Video's Ballard, Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, and more!

The Boys: Who Wouldn't Want to Light Up July 4th with Some Poppers?

Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: A Look Back at 2024's Event

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 "Has the Most Heaviness": Garcia-Rulfo

Revival: Here's Our Updated S01E04: "Run Along Little Lamb" Preview

Sukeban Partners with NDSL to Expand Global Wrestling Content

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Highlights Season 3's New Locale (VIDEO)

The Pitt: Noah Wyle Receives Huge News While Filming Season 2 (VIDEO)

Rick and Morty Want Answers From James Gunn, WBD: S08E07 Cold Open

The Last of Us Writer Halley Gross Stepping Back Ahead of Season 3

Tony Khan Books AEW Dynamite 300 to Personally Torment The Chadster

Interview with the Vampire: Eric Bogosian Has Started Filming Season 3

The Boys Star Jack Quaid Shares Touching, Bloody Series Wrap Message

Doctor Who: "Vampire Weekend" Excerpt: Yaz's Life Without The Doctor

The Sandman Showrunner Discusses Neil Gaiman/Season 2, Allegations

The Bones Reunion in The Daily LITG, for the 3rd of July, 2025

South Park, Sandman, Ironheart/Mephisto & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Ballard: How "Nikita" Prepared Maggie Q for "Bosch" Spinoff Series

Slow Horses Creator & Showrunner Discuss Season 5 Focus, Emphasis

