Ecumene Aztec Releases Brand-New Story Trailer

Check out the official story trailer for Ecumene Aztec, as the action-adventure title is still saying it's "coming soon" to PC

Indie game developer and publisher Ecumene Games has released a new story trailer for their upcoming action-adventure title, Ecumene Aztec. The trailer gives a better idea of what's happening in this particular experience, as you play a fugitive from a society that was set to be sacrificed. Enjoy the trailer as the team says the game will be "coming soon," but no window for release has been defined.

Ecumene Aztec

The year is 1521. The Spanish conquistadors, led by Hernán Cortés, are burning Tenochtitlan, but they are not the only threat. In the shadows of the conflict, betrayal, deception and a struggle for power unfold. As the survivor of a ritual sacrifice, you must decide whether to side with the Aztecs in defence of their traditions, or join those who seek to destroy the ancient empire. Ecumene Aztec is a brutal stealth game set during the Spanish conquest. Take on the role of a young Aztec who must escape his fate as the victim of a ritual blood sacrifice to face both the European invaders and the native priests who uphold the cruel traditions. Cross dangerous jungles, ancient temples, and the war-torn city of Tenochtitlan…

Brutal Combat & Bloody Executions: Fight with traditional Aztec weapons such as the macuahuitl and atl-atl. Dodge, parry, and sneak to defeat both steel-armed conquistadors and tribes of indigenous warriors.

Fight with traditional Aztec weapons such as the macuahuitl and atl-atl. Dodge, parry, and sneak to defeat both steel-armed conquistadors and tribes of indigenous warriors. Stealth & Bloody Elimination: Become a shadow in the jungle, using traps, ranged weapons, and poisoned blowpipes to eliminate unsuspecting enemies.

Become a shadow in the jungle, using traps, ranged weapons, and poisoned blowpipes to eliminate unsuspecting enemies. Authentic Aztec World: Explore the city of Tenochtitlan, full of majestic pyramids, colourful markets, and hidden temples. Immerse yourself in a unique culture, rendered with historical attention to detail.

Explore the city of Tenochtitlan, full of majestic pyramids, colourful markets, and hidden temples. Immerse yourself in a unique culture, rendered with historical attention to detail. Moral Choice: Who will you fight against? Join the resistance to defend your people from the conquistadors, or side with the Spanish-allied tribes to destroy the priest caste. Your choice will determine the course of history.

