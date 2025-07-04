Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Letters of War, Wood Cabin Games

New Adventure War Drama Letters Of War Announced

The new game Letters of War will be coming this August, as it tells the story of a British soldier's letters to his daughter

Article Summary Letters of War is a new 2D adventure drama inspired by real WWII events and Valiant Hearts.

Play as Liam, a British carpenter turned soldier, fighting across key European battlefields in WWII.

The story focuses on Liam's bond with his daughter Rosie, kept alive through touching wartime letters.

Developed by Wood Cabin Games, Letters of War is based on the developer's own family history.

Indie game developer and publisher Wood Cabin Games has announced their latest game, Letters of War, a title that's been inspired by Valiant Hearts. Taking from real events that happened during WWII, and serving as a spiritual success to Valiant Hearts: The Great War, the game tells the story of a British carpenter serving during the war, as he kept in touch with his daughter back at home. Enjoy the notes and trailer here as the game will be released on PC via Steam on August 14, 2025.

Letters of War

Letters of War is a heartfelt 2D adventure that tells a touching story of loss, courage and great love. Based on the true story of the developer's grandmother, the game invites you into the world of Liam, a British carpenter who volunteered to go to the front to protect his family. Become a participant in the most important battles of the Western Front of World War II – from mainland Italy, the mountain passes of Monte Cassino to Sword Beach (Normandy) – and go all the way as a soldier of the 8th British Army, whose merits have never been covered in such detail. At home, little Rosie is waiting for you – Liam's daughter, to whom you promised to return and who copes with loneliness in the rear with the help of her father's letters and the support of her mother.

The game tells a heartfelt story of love, courage, and loss. Inspired by a real family memory, it invites players into the world of Liam — an English carpenter who volunteers for the front to protect his loved ones. From the beaches of Normandy to the battle for Monte Cassino, players will relive the journey of a soldier in the 8th British Army. All of it is done for Rosie — Liam's daughter, who copes with life in wartime Britain through the letters she receives from her father. Are you ready to open a letter from the past?

