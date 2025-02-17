Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: doctor doom, One World Under Doom

If You Live In Shelbyville Get Out Before Doctor Doom Comes To Town

If you live in Shelbyville, Indiana, get out before Doctor Doom in Marvel's One World Under Doom comes to town (Spoilers)

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! One World Under Doom begins its spinoff series on Wednesday with Thunderbolts: Doomstrike #1 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Tommaso Bianchi. And Shelbyville is a city in Addison Township, Shelby County, in the U.S. state of Indiana. A population of 20,000, the land that would become Shelbyville was ceded to the United States by the Miami tribe in the Treaty of St. Mary's 1818. Shelbyville was platted in 1822, named in honour of Isaac Shelby, the first and fifth Governor of Kentucky and soldier in Lord Dunmore's War, the Revolutionary War, and the War of 1812. The town was incorporated in 1850. And in 2025, it will be destroyed by Marvel Comics.

From the Marvel Comics listings… Thunderbolts: Doomstrike #1 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Tommaso Bianchi. "Doom took over the world. And Bucky Barnes helped him do it. To atone for his unwitting role in Doom's triumph, Bucky assembles a team with one goal: burn it all down."

So it looks like that isn't going to go down so well. "But when Bucky's saboteurs – including Black Widow and Songbird – launch a no-holds-barred campaign to tear Doom's Empire apart, Doom decides to prove that revolution ends in blood."

Yeah, so they'll find Songbird. But it's not going to go down entirely as planned. This is, after all, Doctor Doom.

It's not the first time terror has come from the skies. Allegheny Airlines Flight 853 crashed in 1969. Nearly 30 of the 83 people killed were never identified and were buried in a mass grave in Shelbyville. And the fictional Bucky Barnes, now either the Winter Soldier or The Revolution, was born there.

And seems to be partially responsible for what is about to hit it. Slightly more than 83 people.

All 20,000 dead, the entire population of Shelbyville, give or take a couple of hundred. Civil War from Mark Millar and Steve McNiven only took 600 dead in Stamford to justify the Superhuman Registration Act that divided the USA. What will 20,000 dead buy Doctor Doom? And how will the non-fictional population of Shelbyville react to their fictional deaths?

Fulgur victoris… that's more like "lightning of the conqueror". But yes, we have a world conqueror creating a defensive force against his very own acts of terrorism. Is worldwide free healthcare and education worth that? Is Shelbyville?

THUNDERBOLTS DOOMSTRIKE #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240610

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Tommaso Bianchi

REVOLUTION…or REBELLION…LIKE LIGHTNING! Doom took over the world. And Bucky Barnes helped him do it. To atone for his unwitting role in Doom's triumph, Bucky assembles a team with one goal: burn it all down. But when Bucky's saboteurs – including Black Widow and Songbird – launch a no-holds-barred campaign to tear Doom's Empire apart, Doom decides to prove that revolution ends in blood… Rated +In Shops: Feb 19, 2025 SRP: $4.99

