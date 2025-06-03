Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: ilya, kickstarter

Ilya's Romo The WolfBoy needs adopting by as many people as possible, courtesy of a new graphic novel Kickstarter

News that Dave Elliott is bringing back Deadline Magazine made me think back to one of my favourite strips from that esteemed organ around thirty-five years ago, The End Of The Century Club by Ilya, or Ed Hillyer. Well, Ed has managed by hook and crook to stay in comic books ever since. And his new comic book is up on Kickstarter right now, Romo The WolfBoy. The book is already completed, his Kickstarter campaign is mainly to cover the production costs of printing and then distributing the book to all backers.

A full colour hardcover graphic novel, 256 pages long, mixing of comic strip, text and illustration, this is the first in a planned series. And coming out entirely from Ilya. He describes it as for "fans of lunacy, comedy, mystery, magic, words, pictures, words+pictures, comics, manga, gnovels (graphic novels, or posh comic books), Victoriana, slapstick, danger, creepy animated dolls, wolves, witches, traditional folklore, lovely countryside, gypsy caravans, high-wire acrobats, the circus, ringmasters' hyperbole, fortune-telling chickens, resistance to fat-shaming, the ridiculous, sunrise and sunsets + Whodunnit? All the fun of the CIRCUS, and so much more…"

ROMO the WolfBoy / Strange Case of Cackle and Hide

ROMO and partner and guardian FRANCIS become formidable investigators of the paranormal. But not yet, for this is only their first adventure – the story of how they meet. When Blimey O'Riley's Travelling Circus comes to town its newest recruits are stagehand Francis and a strange, wild boy. As the circus suffers repeated acts of sabotage their rivalry slowly turns into a friendship. They must team up to find the mysterious, giggling culprit, becoming a Top Act in the meantime, and a force to be reckoned with. Their ultimate destiny points toward greater things. Tasty, Fierce and Feisty! 256 Pages / Full Colour / 6×9 inches, 152x228mm, US Royal format.

He is only making it available in the UK, as shipping costs have increased dramatically, but digital copies will be international, and his is looking into international POD options. Stretch goals will include;

£15K for a customised faux leather bookmark to the original first 100 backers

£20K to add STICKER SETS or else a strip of novelty ROMO POSTAGE STAMPS in with every postpaid copy

£25K to add a further free POSTCARD SET (x4), featuring our Top Circus Acts as reimagined by superstar guest artist and illustrator raving MARK STAFFORD

Currently, Romo The WolfBoy has raised £5,212 against a goal of £10,800 from 94 backers with 15 days to go. Right now The End Of The Century Club is $350 on Amazon, get in quick before Romo The WolfBoy goes the same way…

