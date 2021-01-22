Image Comics April 2021 Solicits – Geiger, Silver Coin and Old Guard

Image Comics is launching a bevvy of comic books for April 2o21, including Geiger by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank that you first read about on Bleeding Cool, as well as The Silver Coin, The Old Guard: Tales Through Time, Home, Helm Greycastle, Jules Verne's Lighthouse, Summoners War: Legacy, the return of Deadly Class, and a second book of Norroway.

GEIGER #1 – GEM OF THE MONTH

WRITER: GEOFF JOHNS

ARTIST: GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER A: GARY FRANK

COVER B: ERIK LARSEN

COVER C: JASON FABOK

COVER D: BLANK

COVER E: GARY FRANK GLOW IN THE DARK

APRIL 7 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

The critically acclaimed team of writer GEOFF JOHNS and artist GARY FRANK unites with superstar colorist BRAD ANDERSON to bring their first creator-owned hero to Image Comics!

Set in the years after a nuclear war ravaged the planet, desperate outlaws battle for survival in a world of radioactive chaos. Out past the poisoned wasteland lives a man even the Nightcrawlers and Organ People fear. Some name him Joe Glow, others call him the Meltdown Man. But his name…is Geiger.

THE OLD GUARD: TALES THROUGH TIME #1 (of 6) – GEM OF THE MONTH

WRITERS: GREG RUCKA & ANDREW WHEELER

ARTISTS: LEANDRO FERN Á NDEZ & JACOPO CAMAGNI

COVER A: LEANDRO FERN Á NDEZ

COVER B: JACOPO CAMAGNI

COVER C INTERCONNECTING "BATTLEFIELD" VARIANT: LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

APRIL 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

A STAR-STUDDED ANTHOLOGY EVENT!

The bestselling, critically acclaimed THE OLD GUARD, now a hit Netflix movie starring Charlize Theron, returns with all-new stories by writers GREG RUCKA, VITA AYALA, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, KELLY SUE DeCONNICK, MATT FRACTION, DAVID F. WALKER, and more, and artists LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ, HORACIO ALTUNA, RICK BURCHETT, VALENTINE DE LANDRO, JUSTIN GREENWOOD, KANO, NICOLA SCOTT, and more!

Andromache the Scythian—a warrior over six thousand years old, who has fought more battles than she cares to remember—has kept one constant companion through her long lifetime of combat…her labrys. Andy's battle axe takes many forms, and many lives, in its centuries at her side, a story told by THE OLD GUARD creators GREG RUCKA & LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ.

Meanwhile, Nicolo "Nicky" di Genova and Yusuf "Joe" al-Kaysani, lovers since they tried (and failed) to kill each other in the First Crusade, spend an evening at Berlin's famed Eldorado nightclub in the twilight era of 1932, sharing drinks with drag queens and fistfighting Nazis in an all-new story by writer ANDREW WHEELER (Another Castle: Grimoire) and JACOPO CAMAGNI (NOMEN OMEN)!

HELM GREYCASTLE #1 (of 4)

WRITER: HENRY BARAJAS

ARTIST / COVER A: RAHMAT HANDOKO & BRYAN VALENZA

COVER B: DAVID LAPHAM

COVER C: TONY PARKER

COVER D: BECKY CLOONAN (For every 1 copy of each of A, B and C ordered, one BECKY CLOONAN variant can be ordered for $10)

APRIL 28 / 40 PAGES / FC / T+ / $4.99

New Latinx fantasy by HENRY BARAJAS, author of the critically acclaimed LA VOZ DE M.A.Y.O.: TATA RAMBO! The last dragon prince has been abducted—kept prisoner by an unknown threat: AZTEC MEXICA! Helm Greycastle and his outsider comrades are here to save the prince—but are recruited by a resistance plotting to overthrow Montezuma. Will Greycastle help save the people of MEXICA…or rescue the dragon prince and flee?

BONUS! HELM GREYCASTLE #1 includes a Latinx one-shot RPG (5E compatible) written by TRISTAN J. TARWATER (Rolled & Told) and art by JEN VAUGHN.

HOME #1 (of 5)

WRITER: JULIO ANTA

ARTIST: ANNA WIESZCZYK

COVER: LISA STERLE

APRIL 14 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

When a young boy is torn away from his mother while seeking asylum at the U.S. border, something begins to change in him, and it isn't just the trauma, anxiety, and guilt you'd expect. He doesn't know it yet, but it's the onset of superhuman abilities that will change his life forever.

JULIO ANTA and ANNA WIESZCZYK debut with a deeply grounded and heartfelt five-issue series that explores the real-world implications of a migrant with extraordinary powers.

JULES VERNE'S: LIGHTHOUSE #1 (of 5)

WRITERS: DAVID HINE & BRIAN HABERLIN

ARTISTS / COVER A & B: BRIAN HABERLIN & GEIRROD VAN DYKE

APRIL 14 / 48 PAGES / FC / M / $4.99

At the edge of the galaxy, there is a giant supercomputer known as the Lighthouse. The only brain powerful enough to navigate ships through a sargasso of naturally occurring wormholes, potentially cutting months or even years off a spaceship's journey. Three humans, one alien, and a nanny bot have manned the remote station for years in relative peace until the arrival of Captain Kongre and his band of cutthroat pirates threatens the future of civilization and reveals that each of the Lighthouse crew has been hiding a shocking secret.



He who controls the Lighthouse controls this part of the galaxy.

From the team that brought you THE MARKED and SONATA comes this double-sized sci-fi thriller set on the high seas of space, based on the work of master storyteller JULES VERNE.

THE SILVER COIN #1

WRITER: CHIP ZDARSKY

ARTIST / COVER A: MICHAEL WALSH

COVER B: TULA LOTAY

COVER C: MARIA NGUYEN

APRIL 7 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Eisner-winning artist MICHAEL WALSH (Star Wars, Black Hammer/Justice League) teams with an all-star lineup of collaborators—CHIP ZDARSKY (STILLWATER), KELLY THOMPSON (Sabrina the Teenage Witch), ED BRISSON (Old Man Logan), and JEFF LEMIRE (GIDEON FALLS)—on a new horror anthology miniseries for mature readers. Each issue will tell a tale of terror in a shared supernatural world. The story starts in 1978 with a failing rock band whose fortune suddenly changes when they find the mysterious Silver Coin. Little do they know that fame comes with a cost, and a curse is always hungry.

SUMMONERS WAR: LEGACY #1

WRITER: JUSTIN JORDAN

ARTIST / COVER: LUCA CLARETTI & GIOVANNA NIRO

APRIL 28 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

Skybound dives into the wondrous world of Summoners War, the popular mobile game where magical monsters are summoned in a never-ending battle of good vs. evil!

Rai knows there's only one way out of her nothing town—to become a summoner! But when she's recruited by Abuus Dein as an apprentice, she embarks on the adventure of a lifetime and is thrust into a war for the fate of the world.

Journey to Alea alongside JUSTIN JORDAN (THE STRANGE TALENT OF LUTHER STRODE, REAVER) and newcomer LUCA CLARETTI for an action-packed fantasy like none other!

DEADLY CLASS #45

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTISTS: WES CRAIG & JASON WORDIE

COVER A: WES CRAIG

COVER B: BRIAN LEVEL & MORENO DINISIO

COVER C: JIA

APRIL 28 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

"SAVE YOUR GENERATION," Part One

Critically acclaimed bestseller DEADLY CLASS returns in the apathy of the slacker era. Join MARCUS in 1991 where he lives in a bathtub, delivers pizza, and hides from the bite of reality. Haunted by his past and unable to change his ways, he self-medicates with drugs, sex, and music snobbery. But his past is never too far behind him.

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #8

WRITER: JAMES TYNION IV

ARTIST / COVER A: MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER B: BILL SIENKIEWICZ

APRIL 28 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

Cole Turner thought he joined the right side of the war for the Truth. But now that he's learning more about Lee Harvey Oswald's tenure leading the Department, he's not so sure. The answers Cole seeks are hidden behind a pair of unsolvable riddles: WHO is the Fictional Woman, and WHAT does she want from him? The second arc of the smash-hit THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH begins here!

INKBLOT #7

WRITERS: EMMA KUBERT & RUSTY GLADD

ARTISTS / COVER: EMMA KUBERT & RUSTY GLADD

APRIL 7 / 24 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

Oblivious to the profound grief it has caused the Seeker, the cat travels to Earth where it befriends a young sorceress named Eliza Proctor. Eliza throws a party with her friends to celebrate the beginning of summer, but it's ruined by a monster tearing through the void.

MONSTRESS #33

WRITER: MARJORIE LIU

ARTIST / COVER A: SANA TAKEDA

APRIL 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Reunited with family and old friends turned enemies—will Maika still choose to stand alone or join the wolves?

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #13

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B: TONY MOORE & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: JULIAN TOTINO GERMAN

APRIL 21 / 36 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

A NEW BEGINNING!

Rick and crew's search for shelter leads them to…the prison. In a world overrun by the dead, it's the perfect place to survive and has nearly everything they could ever need. The only problem is that it already has tenants…lots and lots of dead ones.

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

COMMANDERS IN CRISIS, VOL. 1: THE ACTION TP

WRITER: STEVE ORLANDO

ARTIST / COVER: DAVIDE TINTO

APRIL 28 / 144 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

The last survivors of the Multiverse live among us under new, superheroic identities, five survivors of doomed worlds…taking a second chance to ensure our world lives on. A new twist on strange superhero comics, with a bleeding-edge eye on the modern moment, COMMANDERS IN CRISIS follows in the footsteps of Doom Patrol and Thunderbolts as five unexpected heroes come together to solve a murder unlike any other. The victim? Compassion itself…This is ideacide!

A new series by acclaimed writer STEVE ORLANDO (Wonder Woman, Doom Patrol: Milk Wars, Martian Manhunter) and artist DAVIDE TINTO (Marvel Action: Spider-Man), an intense, weird action thriller reminding us about the importance of compassion and hope in the present moment, and putting fists to faces along the way!

Collects COMMANDERS IN CRISIS #1-6



DECORUM HC

WRITER: JONATHAN HICKMAN

ARTIST / COVER: MIKE HUDDLESTON

MAY 26 / 400 PAGES / FC / M / $39.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

7.25" x 10.875"

There are many assassins in the known universe, this is the story of the most well-mannered one.

Collects DECORUM #1-8

HACK/SLASH DELUXE, VOL. 1 HC

WRITER: TIM SEELEY

ARTIST: STEFANO CASELLI, FEDERICA MANFREDI & OTHERS

COVER: TIM SEELEY

APRIL 28 / 440 PAGES / FC / M / $49.99

TRIM SIZE 7.5" x 11.1"

At the end of every horror movie, one girl always survives…in this case, Cassie Hack not only survives, she turns the tables by hunting and destroying the horrible slashers that would do harm to the innocent! Alongside the gentle giant known as Vlad, the two cut a bloody path through those who deserve to be put down…hard!

Fans have asked for YEARS, and we're finally delivering a fancy oversized hardcover edition, with a new cover and a never-before-seen nine-page story written and drawn by series creator TIM SEELEY!

Collects EUTHANIZED, GIRLS GONE DEAD, COMIC BOOK CARNAGE, LAND OF LOST TOYS #1–3, TRAILERS, the SLICE HARD prequel and SLICE HARD, and the hellish crossovers with Chucky and Evil Ernie.

MIDDLEWEST: THE COMPLETE TALE HC

WRITER: SKOTTIE YOUNG

ARTISTS / COVER: JORGE CORONA & JEAN-FRANCOIS BEAULIEU

JULY 7 / 560 PAGES / FC / M / $59.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

TRIM SIZE 7.25" x 10.875"

When a violent storm levels his sleepy Middlewest town, Abel and his childhood companion, Fox, must hastily flee into a world of mystical carnies and soothsayer hobos, bridge trolls and wilderness spirits, endless forests and forgotten children.

SKOTTIE YOUNG (Strange Academy, I HATE FAIRYLAND) and JORGE CORONA (NO. 1 WITH A BULLET, Feathers), with colorist JEAN-FRANCOIS BEAULIEU and letterer NATE PIEKOS, collect the complete Eisner Award-nominated tale of Abel, a boy who must navigate a strange and mysterious land in order to discover who he can become.

Collects MIDDLEWEST #1-18, with exclusive bonus features!



BIG HARD SEX CRIMINALS, VOL. 3 DELUXXXE HC

WRITER: MATT FRACTION

ARTIST / COVER: CHIP ZDARSKY

JULY 21 / 320 PAGES / FC / M / $44.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

TRIM SIZE 7.25" x 10.875"

When Suzie and Jon have sex, time stops—literally.

Suzie and Jon break up and come together one last time in this gorgeous hardcover climax of the award-winning, bestselling, ground-breaking sex comedy/love story, SEX CRIMINALS—complete with flashforward epilogue, bonus content created exclusively for this volume, and a modesty cover beneath the dust jacket to enable shame-free public consumption—in the biggest, hardest SEX CRIMINALS yet.

Collects SEX CRIMINALS #21-30, 69

Select praise for SEX CRIMINALS:

"The most emotionally realistic and relatable sex comic ever made." —Wired Magazine

"A smart, funny, sex-positive comic book for readers of all genders and predilections." —Slate

"The story transcends the sex and the jokes to take a hard, wet look at what humans do when we do sex…An astounding read." —Boing Boing

GIDEON FALLS, VOL. 6: THE END TP

WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE

ARTISTS / COVER: ANDREA SORRENTINO & DAVE STEWART

APRIL 28 / 112 PAGES / FC / M / $12.99

The mind-bending conclusion to the Eisner Award-winning series by New York Times bestselling writer JEFF LEMIRE and artist ANDREA SORRENTINO (the creative team behind Green Arrow and Old Man Logan), with the talents of Eisner Award-winning colorist DAVE STEWART (Hellboy)!

As all the universes of Gideon Falls finally converge, can the combined forces of this rag-tag band of adventurers be enough to stop the Laughing Man and his limitless legions of evil?! Find out the answers to all your questions! This volume includes loads of behind-the-scenes extras from this ground-breaking series.

Collects issue #27, plus bonus material



NORROWAY, BOOK TWO: THE QUEEN ON THE HIGH MOUNTAIN TP

WRITER: CAT SEATON

ARTIST / COVER: KIT SEATON

APRIL 14 / 232 PAGES / FC / T / $14.99

Happiness is an illusion when unfinished business awaits.

Seven years have passed since the disastrous events of BOOK ONE, and now it's time for Sibylla to face her curse-breaking destiny. When Troll Kingdom soldiers arrive in the once safe town of Fiskeby, she's forced to flee up the Glass Mountain. But the moment she steps foot on Troll lands, she's thrown into a jail cell, where she discovers her amnesiac ex-fiancé is set to wed the Troll Queen's daughter. Using all of her wits, she must convince the princess to turn against her own mother, or else face execution on the day of the wedding—and doom the kingdom to remain cursed forever.

OUTCAST BY KIRKMAN & AZACETA, BOOK 4 HC

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS / COVER: PAUL AZACETA & ELIZABETH BREITWEISER

JUNE 30 / 272 PAGES / FC / M / $39.99

7.5" x 11.1"

This hardcover features twelve issues of the hit comic book series, along with covers and a sketchbook, in one oversized hardcover volume. Perfect for long-time readers and fans of the TV show.

The beginning of the end is upon us. Allison has been possessed, but it's unlike any possession we've seen before. How will this affect Kyle's mission to save the world now that the Great Merge has begun? Find out in the thrilling final volume of OUTCAST BY KIRKMAN & AZACETA!

Collects OUTCAST BY KIRKMAN & AZACETA #37-48

SUNSTONE, VOL. 7 TP

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ

APRIL 21 / 152 PAGES / M / $16.99

"MERCY," Part Two

The tale of kink and metal continues as Ally and Alan ride their rollercoaster of sexual exploration. Meanwhile, Anne and Laura enjoy their little slice-of-heaven relationship. Good times all around. Sure would be a shame if addictive behavior and trust issues ruined all that fun. I mean, that would be terrible.

TARTARUS, VOL. 2: THREADING THE INFINITE TP

WRITER: JOHNNIE CHRISTMAS

ARTISTS / COVER: ANDREW KRAHNKE & HILARY JENKINS

APRIL 28 / 120 PAGES / FC / T / $16.99

The stakes are turned all the way up when blood enemies Surka and Hisa are stranded together on a mysterious, far-off world. Can they survive an epic journey across space and time, fraught with pleasures and peril? Can they survive each other?

Collects TARTARUS #6-10



BIRTHRIGHT #48

WRITER: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ARTISTS / COVER: ANDREI BRESSAN & ADRIANO LUCAS

APRIL 14 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

Since the war against Terrenos ended, Brennan has been missing. Where has Earth's mightiest mage been? And what failure haunts his every waking moment? Only two issues left!

BITTER ROOT #12

WRITERS: DAVID F. WALKER & CHUCK BROWN

ARTIST / COVER: SANFORD GREENE

APRIL 28 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"LEGACY," Part Two

Cullen and Ford are in a fight to stay alive while Ma Etta makes a decision that will impact the entire Sangerye family. Meanwhile, Enoch makes an important discovery…but will he live long enough to tell anyone?

BLISS #7 (of 8)

WRITER: SEAN LEWIS

ARTIST / COVER: CAITLIN YARSKY

APRIL 7 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

THE PENULTIMATE ISSUE!!

The lauded miniseries is near its completion. LETHE battles to the end with BENTON and PERRY. While over the mountains, a new and final threat emerges. The townspeople and victims of Feral City.

COMMANDERS IN CRISIS #7 (of 12)

WRITER: STEVE ORLANDO

ARTIST: DAVIDE TINTO

COVER A: DAVIDE TINTO

COVER B: KAEL NGU

COVER C: RICARDO JUCHEM

APRIL 7 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $ 3.99

The American Individuality Act moves forward as the world looks on in envy. The loss of empathy has left few speed bumps on the road to worldwide chaos. Can the Crisis Command's hail mary revelation about the Multiverse kickstart Earth's caring? And will Frontier escape the Lightning World in time for it to matter?

CROSSOVER #6

WRITER: DONNY CATES

ARTISTS / COVER: GEOFF SHAW, DEE CUNNIFFE & JOHN J. HILL

APRIL 28 / 36 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

"KIDS LOVE CHAINS," Part Six

The dome has been shattered. The world is burning. Everything has come undone. DO NOT miss the SHOCKING conclusion to the blockbuster final chapter of "KIDS LOVE CHAINS!"

DEEP BEYOND #3 (of 12)

WRITERS: MIRKA ANDOLFO & DAVID GOY

ARTIST / COVER A: ANDREA BROCCARDO

COVER B: MIRKA ANDOLFO

COVER C: KIM JUNG GI

COVER D: SIMONE BIANCHI

APRIL 7 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

Paul and Jolene become a more close-knit team, and together they finally reach Pam's submarine. But sea monsters and the threats of the wilderness are not the only thing to be afraid of. On the surface world, politics and plots between cities start to unfurl, and the consequences will fall on the unauthorized rescue expedition.

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #10

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS / COVER: CHRIS SAMNEE & MATT WILSON

APRIL 7 / 28 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

The tragic life of Owen Johnson becomes…more tragic?

HAHA #4 (of 6)

WRITER: W. MAXWELL PRINCE

ARTIST / COVER A: PATRICK HORVATH

COVER B: MIKE SHEA

APRIL 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"GUSTAV IN THE WORLD OF FLOATING OBJECTS"

A wise clown once said that everything floats…and he was right.

The comic book with a literally laughable title drifts into the big, blue sky with an issue hand-painted by watercolorist PATRICK HORVATH.

HOME SICK PILOTS #5

WRITER: DAN WATTERS

ARTIST: CASPAR WIJNGAARD

APR 14 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

The Old James House turns on Ami. If she can't conquer her own demons, how can she expect to conquer those that haunt its hallways? Perhaps demons aren't for conquering. Perhaps we must fight alongside them…

The house fistfights a monster is what we're getting at, in the END OF OUR FIRST STORY ARC.

KARMEN #2

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: GUILLEM MARCH

APRIL 14 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

In this second issue, Cata explores her newfound ability to fly, landing at a plaza in Palma where real-life Xisco and Cata are having a conversation that plunges her further into the depths of despair. When an ever-cheeky Karmen pops in to intervene, she and Cata sit down for a philosophical heart-to-heart.

MOONSHINE #24

WRITER: BRIAN AZZARELLO

ARTIST / COVER: EDUARDO RISSO

APRIL 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"THE WELL," Part Two

Love's own entrancing music lives again as an old flame re-enters Lou's life. And when the Holts come to New York to free their patriarch from Joe the Boss's clutches, what will they ask of the ill-fated boozehound?

NOCTERRA #2

WRITER: SCOTT SNYDER

ARTISTS / COVER A: TONY S. DANIEL & TOMEU MOREY

COVER B: CLAYTON HENRY & ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ RODRÍGUEZ

COVER C (1:25): TONY S. DANIEL

APRIL 7 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"FULL THROTTLE DARK," Part Two

Val brings her passengers to their first truckstop—the Neon Grove! But with her brother getting worse by the minute, and dark forces in hot pursuit, our ferryman finds herself faced with a grave decision.

NOMEN OMEN #14 (of #15)

WRITER: MARCO B. BUCCI

ARTIST: JACOPO CAMAGNI

COVER A: JACOPO CAMAGNI

COVER B: MATTEO SCALERA

APRIL 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"AS THE WORLD FALLS DOWN," Part Four

The End is nigh! As JACOPO CAMAGNI and MARCO B. BUCCI's saga of magic storycraft gallops toward its epic finale, get ready for the most action-filled issue yet! Survival is quite a big deal in the mean streets of Arcadia, especially if you're just puny humans. But if you're, say, a badass and pissed-off witch, well, that's a completely different story. Cue the Ride of the Valkyries and sit tight: there will be blood.

POST AMERICANA #5 (of 6)

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: STEVE SKROCE

APRIL 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Carolyn and Mike take a ride with NIGHT TERROR to the lost coast of California where Mike finally meets his secret ally, Marcy, in person. Everything she told him was a lie, and the truth is a death sentence for them and everyone else left on the planet.

RADIANT BLACK #3

WRITER: KYLE HIGGINS

ARTIST / COVER A: MARCELO COSTA

COVER B: BECCA CAREY

COVER C (1:25): GOÑI MONTES

APRIL 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

Okay, that's it. Nathan's getting down to business today: he's finally working on his novel. All he needs is some solitary writing time—no "helpful" parents, no superhero social media, and definitely no alien voices beaming an unintelligible language into his brain. That's not too much to ask for, right?

RAIN LIKE HAMMERS #4 (of 5)

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: BRANDON GRAHAM

APRIL 21 / 56 PAGES / FC / M / $4.99

Supercriminal Brik Blok plans to steal a high-ranking aristocrat's fingers and use them as keys to access the palace-world's deepest sub-levels.

Elsewhere, a detective working for the Immortals, and his sexy-sex robot assistant, are traveling across the solar system to investigate the strange happenings on Skycradle.

SCI-FI FINGER BUTCHERY IN FULL COLOR!!

SAVAGE DRAGON #259

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: ERIK LARSEN

COVER A STANDARD IMAGE TRADE DRESS

COVER B RETRO '70s TRADE DRESS

APRIL 14 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"A NEW Force to Be Reckoned With!"

The Canadian super-team North Force is looking to recruit a new member to their team: Malcolm Dragon.

THE SCUMBAG #7

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTIST / COVER A: SIMONE DI MEO & MORENO DINISIO

COVER B (1:10): DYLAN TEAGUE

APRIL 14 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"MOONFLOWER," Part Two

The battle on the moon continues! ERNIE gets separated from the rest of his crew and meets the leader of the evil MOONFLOWER cult. Will she convince him to help her with her nefarious plans with the promise of free sex and drugs? …Probably.

SHADECRAFT #2

WRITER: JOE HENDERSON

ARTIST: LEE GARBETT & ANTONIO FABELA

COVER A: LEE GARBETT

COVER B: TULA LOTAY

APRIL 28 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

As if surviving high school wasn't hard enough, now Zadie has to contend with killer shadow monsters too. On the upside, her own shadow has come to life and is determined to protect her. So that should even things out…right? But what is up with the new school guidance counselor, who seems to know a lot more than she lets on??

SPAWN #317

WRITER: TODD McFARLANE

ARTIST: CARLO BARBERI

COVER A: BJÖRN BARENDS

COVER B: TODD McFARLANE

COVER C: CARLO BARBERI

APRIL 28 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $2.99

"CHAIN GANG," Part Four

The CHAIN GANG arrives!

Spawn comes to terms with new allies as well as new threats!

Spawn

She-Spawn

Reaper

Gunslinger

Redeemer

STRAY DOGS #3

WRITER: TONY FLEECS

ARTIST: TRISH FORSTNER

COVER A: TRISH FORSTNER & TONY FLEECS

COVER B (HORROR MOVIE VARIANT): TRISH FORSTNER & TONY FLEECS

APRIL 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

Under the farmhouse, something rots. And no matter how well they're trained, dogs will be dogs. Now they've uncovered something that can't just be buried again.

TWO MOONS #3

WRITER: JOHN ARCUDI

ARTIST / COVER A: VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

COVER B: RICCARDO LATINA & VALENTINA BIANCONI

APRIL 28 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"THE IRON NOOSE," Part Three

While Virgil is stuck riding with the band of bloodthirsty Confederate guerrillas that saved his life, Frances is faced with a deadly decision.

ULTRAMEGA BY JAMES HARREN # 2

WRITER: JAMES HARREN

ARTIST: JAMES HARREN & DAVE STEWART

COVER A: JAMES HARREN

COVER B: IAN BERTRAM

APRIL 21 / 52 PAGES / FC / M / $7.99

Rising out of the carnage of our debut issue, a new hero emerges to beatdown the kaiju scum! Fists fly and blood is spilled.

Fight monsters. Stand with humanity. Stand with the ULTRAMEGA!

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #12

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B: TONY MOORE & DAVE McCAIG

APRIL 7 / 36 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

The Greene Family Farm was supposed to be the start of something new, or at least a place to end the survivors' petty squabbles. But no. It's never that simple. Now Rick has a gun to his head.

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.