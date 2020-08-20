Image Comics Changes Name of Protector to First Knife, Thankfully

Protector was a terrible name for this comic book. It sounded generic, it sounded relatively weak, there had been too many previous named titles – and I struggled to remember them as well. Probably called Protector though. I frankly forgot it existed. Which is why I thoroughly approve of the decision to rename the comic book, once it is collected in October, as First Knife.

By Simon Roy, Daniel M. Bensen, Artyom Trakhanov, Jason Wordie and Hassan Otsmane-elhaou, Trakanhov says "The new title gives a better feel for the universe in which we have so many stories to tell." I might even have a chance at remembering the title as well. First Knife, there we go, you see? First Knife is an environmental sci-fi adventure that's equal parts Conan the Barbarian, Nausicaä, and Zardoz. In the hot ruins of far-future North America, a slave stumbles across an ancient and bloody power. A conqueror bargains with godlike beings. A soldier tries to bring back his lost world. As the full moon approaches, the remaining humans of Earth find themselves standing between the forces that once nearly destroyed it. A post-apocalyptic, yet hopeful story, First Knife will collect issues #1-5 of the Protector series.

It's a pretty damn fine comic book and now you are far less likely to forget its name from leaving the house to getting to the comic book store. The First Knife trade paperback will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, October 7th and in bookstores on Tuesday, October 13th. Here's the new cover:

And here is how it used to look…

They still need to fix the Diamond listing and the Amazon entry as well, of course.