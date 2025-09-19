Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: criminal, spawn, The Darkness, walking dead

Image Comics December 2025 Full Solicits, And No Digital For Criminal

Image Comics' December 2025 solicits, with The Darkness, Wrestle Heist, Spawn, Ghost Machine, Massive-Verse... and no digital for Criminal

Article Summary Image Comics unveils December 2025 solicits, including new series like The Darkness and Wrestle Heist.

The first new single issue of Criminal in 5 years arrives print-only, timed with the streaming TV series launch.

Major creators featured: Ed Brubaker, Robert Kirkman, Marc Silvestri, Kieron Gillen, and Todd McFarlane.

Key highlights include series finales, special holiday one-shots, prestige hardcovers, and Massive-Verse titles.

Image Comics' December 2025 solicits and solicitations include the launch of Wrestle Heist, The Darkness, and a direct market/print-only Giant Size Criminal and a Dread the Halls 2025, and a finale of Undiscovered Country #36 . All from the likes of Scott Snyder, Robert Kirkman, Marc Silvestri, Kelly Sue DeConnick, Ed Brubaker, Kieron Gillen, Todd McFarlane, Terry and Rachel Dodson, Sean Phillips, Maria Llovet, Wes Craig, Joshua Williamson, Stephanie Hans, Deniz Camp, Matt Fraction… and Steve Ditko.

GIANT-SIZE CRIMINAL #1

WRITER: Ed Brubaker

ARTIST: Sean Phillips

COVER A: Sean Phillips

COVER B: Marcos Martín

COVER C: Duncan Fegredo 1:10

COVER D: J.H. Williams III 1:25

2025-12-03

48

FC (full color)

M-Mature

$5.99

THE FIRST NEW CRIMINAL SINGLE ISSUE IN OVER FIVE YEARS ARRIVES ON THE EVE OF THE STREAMING TV SERIES PREMIERE

This oversized, annual-style issue is packed with everything CRIMINAL fans love from BRUBAKER & PHILLIPS—and much more. Headlining the issue is a novella-length story starring fan-favorite character RICKY LAWLESS (a major player in the upcoming TV adaptation) as he goes solo on his latest heist—what could possibly go wrong?

But that's just the beginning, you'll also get:

A CRIMINAL tabletop RPG module written by KIERON GILLEN and illustrated by SEAN PHILLIPS

Behind-the-scenes insights into the CRIMINAL TV series from showrunner Brubaker himself

A fully illustrated guide to the world of CRIMINAL and its key characters

This GIANT SIZE CRIMINAL one-shot is the perfect entry point for new readers—and just in time for X-mas, it's an even better stocking-stuffer for the diehard Brubaker and Phillips fan in your life.

Exclusively in print and only available at comic shops—our way of saying thanks to retailers!

ADVENTUREMAN, VOL. 2 TP

WRITER: Matt Fraction

ARTIST: Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson

COVER A: Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson

2025-12-10

152

FC (full color)

$14.99

Christmastime in New York means a time for tales of the Ghosts of Long Ago! As Claire — the new Avatar of Adventure — accepts her role as the world's Great Defender, the lurid lore of days past makes the leap from fiction to reality-shattering FACT.

Collects Adventureman #6-9 and Adventureman: Ghost Lights #1-2

STARTLING TALES OF SANTA CLAUS 2025 ANNUAL (ONE-SHOT)

WRITER: Benito Cereno

ARTIST: Seakae, Evan 'Doc' Shaner, Emmett Graham, Anthony Clark

COVER A: Mark Laszlo

COVER B: Seakae

COVER C: Tom Fowler, Olli Hihnala

COVER D: Dan Schkade 1:10 just noting that this is not the final cover art

COVER E: Lee Gatlin 1:25

COVER F: Nate Bellegarde 1:50 spot gloss

2025-12-03

80

FC (full color)

T

$9.99

Six seasonal fantasy-adventure stories to drive the cold winter away! See:

Saint Nicholas match wits with a devil!

Mrs. Claus take on the Wild Huntsman!

The birth of a log that poops nougat!

The grisly outcome of trying to outlaw the Krampus!

How many cookies really make a dozen!

PLUS: How they do Christmas in Lovecraft country!

80 big ad-free pages!

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY STEVE DITKO ARTIST'S EDITION HC

WRITER: Stan Lee

ARTIST: Steve Ditko

COVER A: Steve Ditko

COVER B: Steve Ditko Direct Market Exclusive

2026-05-06

176

FC (full color)

$195

ADVANCE SOLICIT

The very first appearance of Spider-Man to some of his most memorable moments, like no one has seen before, from world-renowned co-creator, Steve Ditko!

This Artist's Edition features the web-slinger's very first appearance in _Amazing Fantasy #15, _as well as three more incredible, complete stories: _The Amazing Spider-Man #20, #26, _and _#33—_the latter of which is regarded by many as the apex of Ditko's finest on Spider-Man!

Also included are scanned photocopies of Steve Ditko's rarely seen _The Amazing Spider-Man #31 _pencil art, scanned art from more than 20 other issues (including covers, splash pages, pin-ups, and panel pages), and more.

Although appearing to be in black and white, all the art is scanned in color, enabling the reader to see the work as close to the original as possible – ink gradients, blue pencil, and all the unique nuances that make original art so special – are all clearly visible and printed at the same size as drawn.

THE DARKNESS (2025) #1

WRITER: Marc Silvestri

ARTIST: Matt Banning, Sal Regla, John Livesay, Arif Prianto, Ed Benes

COVER A: Marc Silvestri, Arif Prianto

COVER B: Ed Benes, Arif Prianto

COVER C: David Mack

COVER D: [ SKETCH COVER ]

COVER E: Ed Benes, Arif Prianto 1:10

COVER F: David Mack 1:25

COVER G: Marc Silvestri, Arif Prianto 1:50

COVER H: Ed Benes 1:100

COVER I: Marc Silvestri B&W VIRGIN

COVER J: Marc Silvestri SIGNED B&W VIRGIN

COVER K: Marc Silvestri

2025-12-10

48

FC (full color)

T+

$4.99

In a world consumed by shadows…one man becomes The Darkness. Jackie Estacado is back! Thrust into a supernatural war between the dark and the light in a no-holds-barred adventure where the edge of our reality grinds against supernatural forces grappling for control over each other and the waking world.

Mafia Hitman Jackie Estacado was both blessed and cursed on his 21st birthday when he became the bearer of The Darkness, an elemental force that allows those who wield it access to an otherworldly dimension and control over the demons who dwell there. Forces in the world rise up to face Jackie and the evil his gift represents. There is one small problem in this story…evil is good.

From co-creator Marc Silvestri (The Darkness, Cyber Force, Batman and the Joker: The Deadly Duo) with the universe-shattering first issue art by Ed Benes_ _(Birds of Prey, Superman, Justice League of America), followed in issue #2 with ongoing series artist Raymond Gay (Gunsligner Spawn, Bloodletter, TMNT, Medieval Spawn), comes an explosive new era of The Darkness!

WRESTLE HEIST #1 (OF 5)

WRITER: Kyle Starks

ARTIST: Kyle Starks

COVER A: Kyle Starks

COVER B: [ SKETCH COVER ]

COVER C: Jesse Lonergan 1:10

2025-12-17

32

FC (full color)

T+

$3.99

A former pro wrestler—who has a brush with death thanks to a crooked promoter—assembles a crew of fellow wrestlers he's screwed over… to rob him blind during the biggest wrestling event of the year.

From the outrageous, action-packed mind of multi-time Eisner nominee KYLE STARKS (Peacemaker Tries Hard, Sexcastle, I Hate This Place), with eye-popping colors by VLADIMIR POPOV (Where Monsters Lie, Fearscape), comes a no-holds-barred heist caper packed with body slams and backstabs.

INFERNO GIRL RED: BOOK TWO #1 (OF 3)

WRITER: Mat Groom

ARTIST: ERICA D'URSO

COVER A: ERICA D'URSO

COVER B: Luana Vecchio

COVER C: Tom Whalen 1:25

2025-11-12

48

FC (full color)

T

$4.99

INFERNO GIRL RED RETURNS! Cássia Costa has established herself as Apex City's protector—but now, still reeling from a heartbreaking loss, the consequences of her past victories have come back to haunt her. Who are the Twins, what are their plans for Apex, and what shocking revelation will leave Cássia reeling?

Co-creators ERICA D'URSO (Immortal Legend Batman) and MAT GROOM (Spider-Verse vs Venomverse) return to deliver blistering action and teen drama in the first of three 40-page issues!

ARTIFICIAL #4 (OF 4)

WRITER: Maria Llovet

ARTIST: Maria Llovet

COVER A: Maria Llovet

COVER B: Maria Llovet 1:10

COVER C: Maria Llovet

2025-12-10

32

FC (full color)

M-Mature

$3.99

Clara's world begins to close in as her AI-generated romance turns into a waking nightmare. Cut off from support and with nowhere left to hide, she must face the consequences of a fantasy programmed to love her at any cost.

9 1/2 Weeks meets Terminator in ARTIFICIAL, the new erotic thriller by acclaimed creator **Maria Llovet **(Crave, Violent Flowers, All The Things We Didn't Do Last Night).

ASSORTED CRISIS EVENTS #7

WRITER: Deniz Camp

ARTIST: Eric Zawadzki, Jordie Bellaire

COVER A: Eric Zawadzki

COVER B: Christian Ward

2025-12-10

32

FC (full color)

M-Mature

$4.99

Everybody has issues. Some have back problems, some suffer from depression. In Tom's case, everywhere he goes dead bodies with his face and fingerprints pop up, seemingly from alternate realities. Tom struggles to make friends, find love, and pay the rent atop an ever-growing mountain of corpses.

BLOOD & THUNDER #8

WRITER: Benito Cereno

ARTIST: E.J. Su, Michele 'Msassyk' Assarasakorn

COVER A: E.J. Su, Michele 'Msassyk' Assarasakorn

COVER B: Khary Randolph, Emilio Lopez

COVER C: Haining 1:10

COVER D: Erica Henderson 1:25

2025-12-10

32

FC (full color)

M-Mature

$3.99

Blood is in a lot of trouble. Maybe she shouldn't have left Thunder behind…

CAPES #2

WRITER: Robert Kirkman

ARTIST: Mark Englert

COVER A: Ryan Ottley, Dave McCaig

COVER B: Mark Englert

COVER C: Cory Walker 1:10

COVER D: Jahnoy Lindsay 1:25

COVER E: Ryan Ottley 1:50

2025-12-24

32

FC (full color)

T+

$3.99

REPRESENTING ROBERT KIRKMAN AND MARK ENGLERT'S CORNER OF THE INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE! A special remastering of CAPES, featuring new art and dialogue! The city's most dangerous super villains have escaped prison – and this time it's personal for Bolt! But who is targeting CAPES? And WHY?

CREEPSHOW VOL. 4 #4 (OF 5)

WRITER: Sina Grace, Joel Farrelly

ARTIST: Ramon Villalobos, Ryusei Yamada, Lee Loughridge, Arif Prianto

COVER A: Lorenzo De Felici

COVER B: Ramon Villalobos

COVER C: Jorge Fornés 1:10

2025-12-24

32

FC (full color)

M-Mature

$3.99

First, GLAAD award-nominated writer Sina Grace (Superman: The Harvests of Youth) and Ramon Villalobos hit the road for a tale about what it means to literally spin your wheels at work! Then, Joel Farrelly and Ryusei Yamada take you to Japan to experience falling in love, a disapproving dad, and the monstrous cost of being yourself!

DEADLY TALES OF THE GUNSLINGER SPAWN #14

WRITER: Jimmy Palmiotti

ARTIST: Patric Reynolds

COVER A: Patric Reynolds

COVER B: Patric Reynolds

2025-12-24

24

FC (full color)

T+

$3.99

The American West is a wild and untamed place. Even a loner with the powers of a Hellspawn is not always the apex predator. Something that Tobias is about to find out firsthand.

DEATH TO PACHUCO #3 (OF 5)

WRITER: Henry Barajas

ARTIST: Rachel Merrill, Lee Loughridge

COVER A: Tula Lotay

COVER B: Tony Parker, Lee Loughridge

COVER C: Tula Lotay 1:25

COVER D: Tula Lotay 1:50 Spot FOIL $4.99

2025-12-10

32

FC (full color)

M-Mature

$3.99

Dick for hire Ricky Téllez finally comes face-to-face with the Sleepy Lagoon Murderer, only to be interrupted when all hell breaks loose between Pachucos and Sailors in an East L.A. jazz speakeasy. The unshakable air of looming danger is normal to Ricky. But can he get his man before the sailors do?

DIE: LOADED #2

WRITER: Kieron Gillen

ARTIST: Stephanie Hans

COVER A: Stephanie Hans

COVER B: Justine Frany

2025-12-17

32

FC (full color)

M-Mature

$3.99

A party separated. Can they find each other? Can they find themselves? Can Kieron write solicits which sound intriguing without giving away the specifics of the story? The answers are "read to find out", "read to find out", and "you tell me", respectively.

DREAD THE HALLS 2025 (ONE-SHOT)

WRITER: Chris Ryall, Jordan Hart

ARTIST: Luana Vecchio, Lee Ferguson, Walter Pax, Fabio Veras, Keithan Jones

COVER A: Maria Wolf

COVER B: Luana Vecchio

COVER C: Jordan Hart

COVER D: Toby Wilmsmer

COVER E: Maria Wolf $8.99

2025-12-03

72

FC (full color)

T+

$6.99

_Dread the Halls _returns to haunt another Christmas season with a 72-page gift of all-new tales of holiday horrors for only $6.99! This time out, Jordan Hart and Luana Vecchio deliver a seasonal blend of Hallmark movie and brutal revenge flick; Chris Ryall and Keithan Jones turn Mars red when "The Martians Conquer Santa Claus!"; Walter Pax and Fábio Veras return to the series rendering festive terror; and Ryall and Lee Ferguson close things out with an even darker Christmas Carol!

ESCAPE #5

WRITER: Rick Remender

ARTIST: Daniel Acuña

COVER A: Daniel Acuña

COVER B: Tradd Moore 1:15

2025-12-31

32

FC (full color)

T+

$3.99

The wreckage is still smoldering.

As enemy soldiers tighten their grip on a devastated village, Milton must risk everything to stop a weapon that could change the course of the war.

But inside these broken walls, not everyone is ready to fight again.

EVERYTHING DEAD & DYING #4 (OF 5)

WRITER: Tate Brombal

ARTIST: Jacob Phillips

COVER A: Jacob Phillips

COVER B: Jacob Phillips

COVER C: Tonci Zonjic 1:10

2025-12-17

32

FC (full color)

M-Mature

$4.99

In the penultimate chapter, Jack finds himself trapped with the human invaders spread out all over his rural town and ready to take it for themselves. Will Jack be able to defend his undead loved ones, or will his zombie neighbors take matters into their own rotting hands — especially as they grow hungrier and hungrier?

EXQUISITE CORPSES #8

WRITER: Pornsak Pichetshote, James Tynion IV

ARTIST: Adam Gorham, Michael Walsh

COVER A: Michael Walsh

COVER B: Adam Gorham

COVER C: Michael Walsh Polybag Variant with Collectible Trading Card $6.99

COVER D: [ TBD ] Stealth Variant: Artist to be revealed later

COVER E: Aaron Campbell 1:25

COVER F: DaNi 1:50

2025-12-17

32

FC (full color)

M-Mature

$4.99

As the dust settles and the bodies are counted, a brutal new playing field is revealed. A killer shows their true face…and a survivor takes their first life. Eisner-nominated writer Pornsak Pichetshote (The Good Asian) and accomplished artist Adam Gorham (Hellhunters) rejoin James Tynion IV and Michael Walsh to ratchet up the tension on the most talked-about horror epic of the year!

FALLING IN LOVE ON THE PATH TO HELL, VOL. 2 TP

WRITER: Gerry Duggan

ARTIST: Garry Brown

COVER A: Garry Brown

2025-12-10

144

FC (full color)

$16.99

The greatest romantacy/action/supernatural mystery in comics rolls on.

A samurai and a gunslinger meet in purgatory and begin their torrid romance. It's not all love in an undead paradise, they are hounded by a cult of warriors who are one foot from hell, and the undead monsters that roam the giant island. Can Asami & MacRaith survive long enough to escape the island?

This time GERRY DUGGAN (X-Men & Deadpool) and superstar artist GARRY BROWN and joined by guest artist MARK TORRES for a flashback to a samurai battle that changed the course of Asami's life.

Collects issues #5-10.

FINE PRINT, VOL. 3 TP

WRITER: Stjepan Sejic

ARTIST: Stjepan Sejic

COVER A: Stjepan Sejic

2026-07-08

208

FC (full color)

$19.99

In Volume 3 of FINE PRINT (aka "Why sex with gods is NOT a good idea"), we dive in deep and discover that not all winged things are angels, not all horned ones bring damnation, and surprise-surprise, no amount of unbridled bliss can actually solve your problems.

Like any painkiller, bliss only takes you so far.

This is a lesson that unlucky-in-love Lauren Thomas is going to have to learn the hard way, despite the aid of some of the underworld's foremost incubi. Even in Lauren's unique position – having divine entities at your romantic beck and call – wrestling with the past is no one's idea of a good time. Not that things are any easier for the immortals in Lauren's orbit; whether you execute contracts or shoot heart-shaped arrows, interpersonal dynamics always end up complicating things.

Strap in, everyone – this is where it gets miserable.

GEIGER DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 2 HC

WRITER: Geoff Johns

ARTIST: Gary Frank, Paul Pelletier, Andrew Hennessy, Brad Anderson, John Kalisz

COVER A: Gary Frank, Brad Anderson

2025-12-03

256

FC (full color)

T+

$34.99

Tariq Geiger has surrounded himself with some dangerous friends. His two-headed wolf Barney bears the trauma of the fateful night when Geiger found him. And their newfound companion—a former Nuclear Knight inspired by Geiger's acts of heroism—tries to atone for a life of unfettered violence and brutality.

Leaving his Boulder City home behind, Geiger and company walk the radioactive roads of the former United States in pursuit of a cure for The Glowing Man's nuclear-powered condition. But to obtain the information they need, Geiger's crew must face the myriad of threats hunting them.

From the sadistic mercenary known as The Electrician, the hundreds of cannibalistic Organ People, and even the robot soldier Junkyard Joe, Geiger's situation grows more perilous by the day.

But when Geiger and company stumble upon a strange slice of suburbia untouched by the apocalypse, some of Geiger's hunters finally catch up to him, endangering this oasis. And when they finally confront The Glowing Man, the question isn't whether Geiger's fury will go too far…it's how much of him will be left when it's over.

Collects GEIGER (2024) #1-9

FERAL #19

WRITER: Tony Fleecs

ARTIST: Trish Forstner, Tone Rodriguez, Brad Simpson

COVER A: Tony Fleecs, Trish Forstner

COVER B: Trish Forstner, Tony Fleecs, Allen Passalaqua

COVER C: Tony Fleecs, Trish Forstner 1:10

2025-12-31

32

FC (full color)

T+

$3.99

THIS IS THE BIG ONE! ELSIE VS. GIGI!

This fight has been brewing since Elsie had an affair with Gigi's Tomcat Lover. Now it's finally happening as the new leader of Pet City makes sheltering there even worse than before. The outcome of this FELINE CIVIL WAR will change our cats' lives FOREVER!

FINAL BOSS #2

WRITER: Tyler Kirkham

ARTIST: Tyler Kirkham, David Miller, Ifan Noor

COVER A: Tyler Kirkham

COVER B: Kevin Keane

COVER C: Chad Hardin

COVER D: Marc Silvestri 1:25

COVER E: Tyler Kirkham 1:50 foil

COVER F: Marc Silvestri 1:100 Red Foil

2025-12-24

24

FC (full color)

M-Mature

$3.99

When mysterious supernatural powers awaken within him, underground fighter Tommy Brazen realizes his grandfather's cryptic stories about their godlike abilities weren't just folklore. As Tommy's powers manifest in a brutal way, he's forced to confront the truth of his new abilities and the violent destiny that comes with them.

FREE PLANET #7

WRITER: Aubrey Sitterson

ARTIST: Ilias Kyriazis, Vittorio Astone

COVER A: Jed Dougherty

COVER B: Ilias Kyriazis, Vittorio Astone

COVER C: Ilias Kyriazis, Vittorio Astone 1:10

2025-12-10

32

FC (full color)

T+

$3.99

A one-shot interlude, perfect for new readers looking to explore this critically acclaimed geopolitical soap opera.

Join FREE PLANET cocreator Aubrey Sitterson and innovative cartoonist Ilias Kyriazis (Heavy Metal, Raymond Chandler's Trouble is my Business) for a millennia-spanning exploration of the planet Thouros, its history of unceasing warfare, and its eventual absorption by the Interplanetary Development Alliance.

The first installment of the two-part EXPANSION PROTOCOLS, perfect for new readers looking to explore this critically acclaimed geopolitical soap opera.

G.I. JOE #15

WRITER: Joshua Williamson

ARTIST: Tom Reilly, Jordie Bellaire

COVER A: Tom Reilly

COVER B: Eric Canete

COVER C: Ben Oliver

COVER D: Jesus Merino, Adriano Lucas 1:25

COVER E: Jonboy Meyers 1:50

2025-12-03

32

FC (full color)

T

$3.99

WHO WILL SURVIVE THE DREADNOK WAR? Duke and Cobra Commander are confronted by an enemy they never expected. But the Dreadnoks aren't far behind… The twice-monthly G.I. Joe epic continues RIGHT HERE.

G.I. JOE #16

WRITER: Joshua Williamson

ARTIST: Tom Reilly, Jordie Bellaire

COVER A: Tom Reilly

COVER B: Tonči Zonjić

COVER C: Ben Oliver

COVER D: Jesus Merino, Adriano Lucas 1:25

COVER E: E.J. Su 1:50

2025-12-17

32

FC (full color)

T

$3.99

THE FINAL BATTLE OF THE DREADNOK WAR BEGINS! G.I. Joe and Cobra are on a collision course with the Dreadnoks and whatever remains of Duke & Cobra Commander. The penultimate chapter of the twice-monthly G.I. Joe epic is here!

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #323

WRITER: Larry Hama

ARTIST: Paul Pelletier, Tony Kordos, Francesco Segala

COVER A: Andy Kubert, Laura Martin

COVER B: Andy Kubert

COVER C: Steve Beach 1:10

2025-12-10

32

FC (full color)

T

$3.99

COBRA RESURGENT! Cobra Commander begins a new era of COBRA. But are his enemies one step ahead?

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO HAMA FILES EDITION #152

WRITER: Larry Hama

ARTIST: Phil Gosier, Scott Koblish, Chi

COVER A: Phil Gosier, Scott Koblish, Chi

COVER B: Chris Mooneyham

COVER C: Phil Gosier, Scott Koblish FOIL CARDSTOCK, MATTE LAM $4.99

2025-12-24

24

FC (full color)

T

$3.99

THE SECRET ORIGIN OF G.I. JOE! One of the most important G.I. Joe issues ever returns in a new printing of the story that revealed the true story of how Joe Colton formed the world's most elite fighting force. Re-discover this special celebration of G.I. Joe's 30th anniversary in 1994 featuring the greatest 'Joe of all- time in his most important mission. Every Hama Files Edition will feature a special letter from Larry Hama, offering new behind the scenes information and special insights into the most iconic issues of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero. **NOTE: **This book will be printed on newsprint paper

GHOST PEPPER #6

WRITER: Ludo Lullabi

ARTIST: Ludo Lullabi, Adriano Lucas

COVER A: Ludo Lullabi

COVER B: Carmine Di Giandomenico

COVER C: Frédéric Pham Chuong 1:10

COVER D: Patricia Martín 1:25

COVER E: Pepper 1:50

2025-12-17

32

FC (full color)

T

$3.99

NEW STORY ARC

In the aftermath of their first major battle, Loloi brings Ash and Jiminy to her home village… which has been overrun by a corrupt mayor and his augmented henchmen! All the while, Bataar's hunters are closing in…

GHOST PEPPER: FLAVORS OF ASH, VOL. 1 TP

WRITER: Ludo Lullabi

ARTIST: Ludo Lullabi, Adriano Lucas

COVER A: Ludo Lullabi

COVER B: Joe Madureira MATTE LAM, GLOSS UV SPOT

2026-01-14

160

FC (full color)

T

$16.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT NO ONE CAN SAVE THE WORLD ON AN EMPTY STOMACH Humanity survived a monstrous threat, but the world isn't better for everyone. Every day Loloi hits the road to deliver her delicious cooking to the masses, outsmarting her treacherous competition and staying one step ahead of the massive robots "protecting" them all. But everything changes when she serves a mysterious warrior named Ash, whose secrets might just save the world…if his superhuman strength doesn't destroy it first. From acclaimed creator Ludo Lullabi (TRANSFORMERS_, _Battle Chasers) comes a new action series about forgotten heroes, cutthroat food trucks, and saving the world…again. Collects _Ghost Pepper #1-5.

GOOD AS DEAD #4

WRITER: David Lapham, Maria Lapham

ARTIST: David Lapham, Dee Cunniffe

COVER A: David Lapham, Dee Cunniffe

2025-12-17

48

FC (full color)

M-Mature

$7.99

Deputy Lenore Huner has been the one person that Sherrif David Calhoun could trust. But as they get closer to discovering the truth behind the Port Lindon disaster, Lenore's secrets could be their very downfall.

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #50

WRITER: Todd McFarlane

ARTIST: Stephen Segovia, Carlo Barberi

COVER A: Todd McFarlane

COVER B: Puppeteer Lee

COVER C: Skottie Young

COVER D: [ BLANK SKETCH ]

COVER E: Mark Spears 1:50

COVER F: Todd McFarlane 1:100

COVER G: Todd McFarlane 1:250

COVER H: Todd McFarlane 1:1000

2025-12-31

32

FC (full color)

T+

$4.99

Four years ago, Todd McFarlane launched the first large-scale expansion of the Spawn Universe with King Spawn #1. Now we are here to celebrate the success of the expanded Spawn's Universe with GUNSLINGER SPAWN #50. Part 2 of an oversized issue with a story that will cross over into all three of the #50's coming out in the coming months. (King Spawn, Gunslinger Spawn, The Scorched). An ancient force, almost as old as time itself, has returned, and Spawn is in its sights. The story, sent into two chapters per issue, will be penciled by two of the Spawn Universe's best, Stephen Segovia and Carlo Barberi. This is the one you don't want to miss. Featuring covers by Todd McFarlane, Puppeteer Lee connecting cover, Skottie Young, and Mark Spears.

HECTOR PLASM HUNT THE BIGFOOT #3 (OF 3)

WRITER: Benito Cereno

ARTIST: Derek Hunter, Spencer Holt

COVER A: Derek Hunter

COVER B: Erica Henderson

COVER C: Nate Bellegarde, Olli Hihnala 1:10

COVER D: Tom Fowler, Olli Hihnala 1:25

2025-12-17

32

FC (full color)

M-Mature

$3.99

Hector and Sheriff Arthur learn the startling secret of Monkey Ridge's most famous mystery while 'squatch expert Lip Dyson fights for their life! Will this small Pacific Northwest town ever be the same again, or will Bigfoot stomp out their dreams forever?

HORNSBY & HALO #13

WRITER: Peter J. Tomasi

ARTIST: Peter Snejbjerg, John Kalisz

COVER A: Peter Snejbjerg, Francis Manapul

COVER B: Andrei Bressan, Morry Hollowell

2025-12-24

32

FC (full color)

T

$3.99

T'was the Night Before Christmas in Warwick…and Rose and Zach may not be fighting a mouse, but they are busy battling a lotta "stirring creatures" who are pouring down the chimney without any care!

Plus: A Family Odysseys non-crossover crossover with a connecting holiday cover with THE ROCKETFELLERS #12! Our gift to you, the greatest fans in the world!

I HATE FAIRYLAND #46

WRITER: Skottie Young

ARTIST: Derek Laufman

COVER A: Derek Laufman

COVER B: Derek Laufman

COVER C: Skottie Young

2025-12-10

24

FC (full color)

M-Mature

$3.99

The march to Issue #50 continues with the return of series artist Derek Laufman, as Skottie and the team unveil their latest horrific Fairyland creation: GERTRUDENSTEIN'S MONSTER! Say, that character looks kinda familiar… who approved this??

I SAW SANTA: A SPAWN UNIVERSE CHRISTMAS STORY #2 (OF 2)

WRITER: Chris Killian, Andrew Sanders

ARTIST: Thomas Nachlik

COVER A: Brett Booth

COVER B: Jonathan Wayshak

2025-12-24

48

FC (full color)

T+

$5.99

Santa is still tormented by the scenes set for him by a deranged serial killer. He knows there is only one course of action. A showdown between Father Christmas and a soul so twisted it would make the Devil weep.

I, TYRANT #6

WRITER: e e zann

ARTIST: Godfarr

COVER A: Godfarr

COVER B: Ryan Gajda

COVER C: Robert Sammelin 1:10

2025-12-31

24

FC (full color)

M-Mature

$3.99

NEW STORY ARC

"A PHANTASMIK APOCALYPTO BEGINS" — The Crown Eats Men.

Hafez is steeped in a cunning poison. Son of Reza, he's under the sway of Zahhak, the serpent-shouldered king of Persia. Reza rages as the boy teeters between myth-spinning prodigy and fever-dream of comic-book tropes. Day one on the throne, Zahhak shreds royal ceremony and butchers his reign before it begins.

INVINCIBLE (NEW EDITION), VOL. 13 TP

WRITER: Robert Kirkman

ARTIST: Ryan Ottley, Cliff Rathburn, Fco Plascencia

COVER A: Cory Walker, Dave McCaig

2026-01-07

196

FC (full color)

T+

$16.99

NOW A HIT ANIMATED SERIES ON PRIME VIDEO! These all-new definitive softcover editions collect the entire INVINCIBLE comic book series from the very beginning, with stunning new covers from Cory Walker & Dave McCaig. The Viltrumite War begins, and nothing will be the same! Devastating battles ensue as the Coalition of Planets attempts to take the fight into the Viltrumite Empire's stronghold—with Invincible caught in the middle! Who will come out the winner? Collects INVINCIBLE #71-78.

INVINCIBLE OMNIBUS, VOL. 1 HC

WRITER: Robert Kirkman

ARTIST: Ryan Ottley, Cory Walker, Bill Crabtree

COVER A: Ryan Ottley, Dave McCaig

COVER B: Cory Walker, Dave McCaig

2026-04-01

1160

FC (full color)

T+

$125

**INVINCIBLE MEETS SPIDER-MAN FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER! ** This is the HISTORIC first ever printing of the groundbreaking INVINCIBLE, now a hit Prime show, to feature Mark Grayson's unforgettable team-up with Marvel's Spider-Man! The first nine volumes of the hit series are collected in a stunning hardcover omnibus, along with the ICONIC Marvel Team- Up #14, from creative visionaries Robert Kirkman (THE WALKING DEAD), Cory Walker (SCIENCE DOG), and Ryan Ottley (INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE: BATTLE BEAST). Collects INVINCIBLE #0-47 and Marvel Team-Up #14.

I WAS A FASHION SCHOOL SERIAL KILLER TP

WRITER: Doug Wagner

ARTIST: Daniel Hillyard

COVER A: Jae Lee

2025-12-03

144

FC (full color)

$19.99

"Ultimately, if you're seeking murderous mayhem, repartee to relish in, and fashionista friendships — 'I Was A Fashion School Serial Killer' — is for you." —FORBES

Sewing together serial killer horror and college drama feels so right—like slipping into a warm blood bath.

Rennie Bethary has just been accepted into New York City's most prestigious fashion school. Her designs are daring, edgy, and singular…and made of human flesh. Did we forget to mention Rennie is a serial killer who simply wants to be a fashion designer instead? Stupid, pesky, murderous urges!

Collects all 5 issues.

KAYA #32

WRITER: Wes Craig

ARTIST: Wes Craig

COVER A: Wes Craig

COVER B: Juni Ba

2025-12-17

32

FC (full color)

T

$3.99

Visit Kaya's future once again as she attempts to lead her army to victory in "KAYA The REBEL". A stand alone issue between story arcs, and a perfect jumping on point for new readers. These issues, featuring a backup story by RILEY ROSSMO (The Moon Is Following Us), plus tons of back matter, are a favourite among Kaya fans.

KING SPAWN #52

WRITER: Rory McConville

ARTIST: Yildiray Çınar

COVER A: Kael Ngu

COVER B: Kael Ngu

2025-12-24

24

FC (full color)

T+

$3.99

A new chapter has arrived in the Spawn Universe. Following the death of a close ally, Spawn takes the fight to the underworld!

LAZARUS, VOL. 8

WRITER: Greg Rucka

ARTIST: Michael Lark

COVER A: Michael Lark

2025-12-24

168

FC (full color)

M-Mature

$16.99

The Eisner Award-winning team of LARK and RUCKA return with the first story arc in the final series about Forever Carlyle!

In a neo-feudalist world ruled by the ultra-wealthy Families, each has a Lazarus, raised and trained to be the instrument of that Family's will.

Finally free of her father's control, Forever is going to burn it all down.

Collects Lazarus: Fallen #1-6

MIRKA ANDOLFO'S SWEET PAPRIKA: BLACK, WHITE & PINK – HOLIDAY SPECIAL (ONE-SHOT)

WRITER: Mirka Andolfo

ARTIST: ZULEMA SCOTTO LAVINA, Satoshi Shiki, Fabs Nocera, Lidia Bolognini, Alfredo Cardona

COVER A: Mirka Andolfo

COVER B: Godtail 1:10

COVER C: Rachta Lin

COVER D: Marco Failla

COVER E: Mirka Andolfo Polybagged (it's a hot one) $7.99

COVER F: [ BLANK SKETCH ]

2025-12-17

48

FC (full color)

M-Mature

$5.99

SWEET PAPRIKA HEATS UP THE HOLIDAYS — IN BLACK, WHITE & PINK!

From the world of the Eisner-nominated and Harvey Award-winning Sweet Paprika, here comes a brand-new holiday special packed with spicy, snowy chaos!

It's that time of year: snow is falling, decorations are everywhere, and emotions run wild at Infernum Press. As stress, flirtation, and festive disasters collide, Paprika and her mates are doing their best (or worst) to survive the holidays.

This merry mess features sexy and hilarious stories by an all-star team: Mirka Andolfo (SWEET PAPRIKA, MERCY, UNNATURAL), **Mark Russell **(Batman: Dark Age, X-Factor, Traveling to Mars), Satoshi Shiki (Attack on Titan: Before the Fall, Dororo), Zulema Scotto Lavina (Rogue: the Savage Land, HEXWARE, The Little Mermaid), the rising stars Alfredo Cardona, Lidia Bolognini, and Fabs Nocera, and more…

Unwrap the holiday madness, Paprika style!

LEGO NINJAGO: STRIKE OF THE SERPENTINE OGN TP

WRITER: Cameron Chittock

ARTIST: Will Morris, Sara Antonellini

COVER A: Will Morris, Sara Antonellini

2026-02-04

144

FC (full color)

E

$16.99

THE MOST ANTICIPATED LEGO NINJAGO STORY STARTS HERE! Wu and Garmadon are champions of Ninjago, but until now, both Spinjitzu brothers have followed their own paths. When whispers of war with the Serpentine clans emerge, these two must brave unexpected threats and bring together the mighty heroes known as the Elemental Masters! Rising stars **Cameron Chittock **(Mapmakers, TMNT x Stranger Things) and **Will Morris **(Gospel) kick off the next collaboration between the LEGO Group and Skybound with this can't miss story perfect for new readers and longtime fans alike.

LOST FANTASY #6

WRITER: Curt Pires

ARTIST: Maxi Dallo

COVER A: Maxi Dallo

COVER B: Luca Casalanguida

COVER C: Maxi Dallo 1:15 $5.99

COVER D: Luca Casalanguida 1:25 $5.99

COVER E: [ TBD ]

2025-12-17

48

FC (full color)

T+

$4.99

Following the shocking events of last issue Henry dives deep into solving the most personal case he's ever tackled–and it's going to take him into the darkest corners The World Beneath has to offer–and put him into conflict with a dangerous new adversary! Meanwhile, Nihlas has big shoes to fill at Blackheart Academy but as he settles into his new role, he discovers a key clue to solving the murder! The image comics smash hit continues here!

NO MAN'S LAND #4 (OF 4)

WRITER: Szymon Kudrański

ARTIST: Szymon Kudrański

COVER A: Szymon Kudrański

COVER B: Szymon Kudrański

2025-12-24

32

FC (full color)

T+

$3.99

A long and exhausting murder investigation comes to a shocking end.

RADIANT BLACK #40

WRITER: Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark

ARTIST: Marcelo Costa

COVER A: Daniel Bayliss

COVER B: Matt Taylor

COVER C: Daniel Bayliss 1:20

2025-12-17

32

FC (full color)

T+

$3.99

For months now, Marshall has been the one and only Radiant Black, constantly striving to be better, to do better, to be the hero Chicago deserves.

Not everything can be saved.

RAT CITY #21

WRITER: Erica Schultz

ARTIST: Zé Carlos

COVER A: Marco Failla

COVER B: Jonathan Uribe

2025-12-31

24

FC (full color)

T+

$3.99

The battle in HELL is raging as The Deviant is fighting for the soul of a friend. He might just have to make the ultimate sacrifice.

ROGUE SUN #32

WRITER: Ryan Parrott, Nick Cotton

ARTIST: Abel

COVER A: Stefano Simeone

COVER B: Marco Locati

COVER C: Stefano Simeone 1:20

2025-12-10

32

FC (full color)

T+

$3.99

MR POE is on the prowl, his terrifying pets in tow. With Dylan out of town, Aurie is the Rogue Sun of New Orleans—but can she prove herself against her most deadly foe yet?

ROOK: EXODUS #9

WRITER: Geoff Johns

ARTIST: Jason Fabok, Brad Anderson

COVER A: Jason Fabok, Brad Anderson

COVER B: Jason Fabok, Brad Anderson

COVER C: Kael Ngu

COVER D: Derek Kirk Kim 1:20 virgin

2025-12-03

32

FC (full color)

T

$3.99

The hit sci-fi epic plunges deeper into the heart of Exodus! Trapped in the lair of the monstrous Arachnid, Rook, Dire Wolf, and Matterhorn face thousands of ravenous mutated spiders—and time is running out. If the wardens fail, the fate of Exodus itself may be sealed in the web. Plus, who is Stag…and why does he want Dire Wolf's father dead?

SACRIFICERS #18

WRITER: Rick Remender

ARTIST: André Lima Araújo

COVER A: André Lima Araújo

COVER B: Paul Azaceta 1:15

2025-12-10

32

FC (full color)

T+

$3.99

As hope dries up and the gods grow quiet, one voice rises from the dark to ask what all the sacrifice was really for.

SAGA BOOK 4 HC

WRITER: Brian K. Vaughan

ARTIST: Fiona Staples

COVER A: Fiona Staples

2026-04-15

504

FC (full color)

$49.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

At last, it's finally here: the fourth massive hardcover collection of SAGA, the bestselling sci-fi/fantasy series from the multiple Eisner Award-winning team of FIONA STAPLES and BRIAN K. VAUGHAN.

After the most shocking tragedy of her young life, Hazel and her star-crossed family embark on an emotional new adventure, one that takes them to a few unexpected corners of the universe. Collecting eighteen issues, including the storyline that won the title's second Hugo Award, this deluxe edition features a striking, all-new original cover from Fiona Staples, as well as exclusive extras, including a gallery of never-before-seen Saga artwork from some of Fiona and Brian's favorite creators.

Collects SAGA #55-72

SAM AND TWITCH: CASE FILES #22

WRITER: Thomas Healy

ARTIST: Von Randal

COVER A: Raymond Gay

COVER B: Raymond Gay

2025-12-03

24

FC (full color)

T+

$3.99

Sam's nightmares continue, as the body of another victim is found. Twitch uncovers the first and only connection they have found between the victims.

SISTERHOOD: A HYDE STREET STORY #5 (OF 5)

WRITER: Maytal Zchut

ARTIST: Leila Leiz, Alex Sinclair

COVER A: Leila Leiz, Alex Sinclair

COVER B: Bryan Hitch, Brad Anderson

2025-12-03

32

FC (full color)

T+

$3.99

With the sorority house in flames, Violet, in control of Sophie's body, is determined to finish what she started, while Sophie—now trapped in the desolate underwater limbo where Violet was—struggles to survive. While each one faces her own demons, the real fight falls between these two former best friends. In this battle of life or death, are there truly any winners?

SKINBREAKER #4

WRITER: Robert Kirkman

ARTIST: David Finch, Annalisa Leoni

COVER A: David Finch, Annalisa Leoni

COVER B: David Finch, Annalisa Leoni DULL UV

COVER C: Tony Moore 1:10 DULL UV

COVER D: Lorenzo De Felici 1:25 DULL UV

COVER E: Eric Canete 1:50 DULL UV

2025-12-24

32

FC (full color)

T+

$4.99

The Elder faces a new challenge – and an ending that no reader will see coming!

SKINBREAKER TREASURY EDITION #4

WRITER: Robert Kirkman

ARTIST: David Finch, Annalisa Leoni

COVER A: David Finch, Annalisa Leoni

2025-12-24

32

FC (full color)

T+

$14.99

PRESENTED IN A GORGEOUS TREASURY FORMAT ON DELUXE NEWSPRINT PAPER!

The Elder faces a new challenge – and an ending that no reader will see coming!

SLEEP #7 (OF 8)

WRITER: Zander Cannon

ARTIST: Zander Cannon

COVER A: Zander Cannon

COVER B: Kevin Cannon

2025-12-10

32

FC (full color)

M-Mature

$3.99

When Jonathan Reason falls asleep, he becomes…something terrible. Captured by scientists at a lab after inadvertently weakening his alter ego, Jon begins hatching a plan to escape, only to hear about a possible cure.

SPAWN #373

WRITER: Todd McFarlane

ARTIST: Brett Booth

COVER A: Francesco Mattina

COVER B: Marco Failla

2025-12-17

24

FC (full color)

T+

$3.99

Spawn retreats to the shadows after taking a severe beating. Is there a new Alpha in town, or is that just what Spawn wants him to think?

SPAWN: THE DARK AGES #3 (OF 6)

WRITER: Liam Sharp

ARTIST: Liam Sharp

COVER A: Mirko Colak

COVER B: Mirko Colak

2025-12-03

24

FC (full color)

T+

$3.99

The brutal wars of the Dark Ages are spreading across the countryside. But there is another, darker evil rising.

THE AUTHOR IMMORTAL #3

WRITER: Frank J. Barbiere

ARTIST: Morgan Beem

COVER A: Morgan Beem

COVER B: Sai Li

2025-12-10

32

FC (full color)

T+

$3.99

Chapter 3: Portrait of the Artist

Hector finds himself trapped in a dangerous web of ink and magic, forced to confront sins of the past… and future. Al tries to escape some sinister new adversaries. Sheila has tea.

THE LUCKY DEVILS #7 (OF 9)

WRITER: Charles Soule

ARTIST: Ryan Browne

COVER A: Ryan Browne

COVER B: Jim Rugg

2025-12-31

32

FC (full color)

M-Mature

$3.99

The seventh circle of Hell is a big one – it's all about that ULTRA-VIOLENCE, baby! This all began by an innocent bit of rule-breaking by two little shoulder devils with an aversion to authority and a desire to change their lives for the better. Truly the very best of intentions. But now, as Hell itself spills up onto earth and chaos takes over, it's starting to feel like maybe our little demonic buddies may have bitten off more than they can chew.

THE MOON IS FOLLOWING US, VOL. 2 TP

WRITER: Daniel Warren Johnson

ARTIST: Riley Rossmo, Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer

COVER A: Riley Rossmo

2025-12-17

128

FC (full color)

$16.99

"Pulls tight on readers' heartstrings and doesn't let go, delivering an epic, emotional journey set in an imaginative world." —Pages & Panels

All Sam and Duncan want to do is save their daughter Penny from a never ending sleep. But the awful forces causing Penny's sickness have just won a major battle, putting Sam and Duncan on a knife's edge. But lucky for them, help may just come in the most unlikeliest of places.

Witness the conclusion of a story where the stakes couldn't be higher, and no one will come out unscathed.

Collects issues #6-10.

THE PRIVATE EYE TP

WRITER: Brian K. Vaughan

ARTIST: Marcos Martín

COVER A: Marcos Martín

2025-12-03

300

FC (full color)

$24.99

**"Colorful and relevant…" **—Slate

**"With stunning artwork, propulsive sequential-art storytelling, and a thought-provoking premise, this is truly one of a kind." **—Booklist (starred review)

From the critically acclaimed co-creators behind PanelSyndicate.com, writer BRIAN K. VAUGHAN (SAGA, SPECTATORS) and artist MARCOS MARTÍN (FRIDAY, BARRIER), comes the Eisner Award-winning sensation THE PRIVATE EYE, available for the first time ever in a gorgeous new paperback edition.

Set in an inevitable future of where everyone has a secret identity, THE PRIVATE EYE is an eerily prescient sci-fi mystery about an unlicensed private investigator who stumbles onto the most important case of his life.

The series is set in 2076, a time after "the cloud has burst", revealing everyone's secrets. As a result, there is no more Internet, and people are excessively guarded about their identity, to the point of appearing only masked in public.

THE POWER FANTASY #14

WRITER: Kieron Gillen

ARTIST: Caspar Wijngaard

COVER A: Caspar Wijngaard

COVER B: Jeffrey Alan Love

2025-12-17

32

FC (full color)

M-Mature

$3.99

This book really has gone to hell.

THE ROCKETFELLERS #12

WRITER: Peter J. Tomasi, Francis Manapul

ARTIST: Francis Manapul

COVER A: Francis Manapul, Peter Snejbjerg

COVER B: Leonardo Colapietro

2025-12-17

32

FC (full color)

T

$3.99

NEW STORY ARC

No silent night or storybook Christmas for The Rocketfeller family this year. Reeling from their costly encounter with the deadly Raina Rocketfeller, the family must pick up the pieces and start anew.

Plus: A Family Odysseys non-crossover crossover with a connecting holiday cover with HORNSBY & HALO #13! Our gift to you, the greatest fans in the world!

THE SCORCHED #49

WRITER: Todd McFarlane

ARTIST: Stephen Segovia

COVER A: Von Randal

COVER B: Mirko Colak

2025-12-31

24

FC (full color)

T+

$3.99

The Scorched team receives a cryptic message from a stranger asking for help. Soon, they realize that the message came from Hell itself.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #126

WRITER: Robert Kirkman

ARTIST: Charlie Adlard, Stefano Gaudiano, Dave McCaig

COVER A: David Finch, Dave McCaig

COVER B: Charlie Adlard, Dave McCaig DULL UV

COVER C: Zach Howard, Nelson Daniel DULL UV

2025-12-03

32

FC (full color)

M-Mature

$3.99

ALL OUT WAR CONCLUDES! This changes everything. This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #127

WRITER: Robert Kirkman

ARTIST: Charlie Adlard, Stefano Gaudiano, Dave McCaig

COVER A: David Finch, Dave McCaig

COVER B: Charlie Adlard DULL UV

COVER C: Stefano Gaudiano DULL UV

COVER D: Julian Totino Tedesco DULL UV

2025-12-17

48

FC (full color)

M-Mature

$5.99

DOUBLE-SIZED ISSUE! In the aftermath of ALL OUT WAR, we discover… A NEW BEGINNING.

TRANSFORMERS #27

WRITER: Robert Kirkman

ARTIST: Dan Mora, Mike Spicer

COVER A: David Nakayama

COVER B: Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer

COVER C: Jorge Corona, Mike Spicer

COVER D: Lorenzo De Felici 1:25

COVER E: Dan Mora, Andres Juarez 1:50

2025-12-10

32

FC (full color)

T

$3.99

MEGATRON STRIKES BACK! The Decepticons make their move to rescue one of their most powerful members from the Autobots.

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #36

WRITER: Scott Snyder, Charles Soule

ARTIST: Giuseppe Camuncoli, Leonardo Marcello Grassi, Matt Wilson

COVER A: Giuseppe Camuncoli

COVER B: Gabriele Dell'otto

2025-12-17

32

FC (full color)

M-Mature

$3.99

SERIES FINALE

FINAL ISSUE — The pulse-pounding conclusion to the epic series! Will our heroes find a way to stitch together the tattered country or will the forces of Aurora ultimately prevail. Find out in this gripping finale!

THIS ENDS TONIGHT TP

WRITER: Gerry Duggan, Robert Windom, Kelvin Mao

ARTIST: Jae Lee

COVER A: Jae Lee

2025-12-24

104

FC (full color)

$14.99

THIS ENDS TONIGHT presents three intertwining tales of revenge that tears through Las Vegas on a single action-packed night.

Sin City has about 250 murder victims sent to the morgue every year — these three tales eclipse that in just a few hours with guns, knives, swords, poison, a spike strip and vehicular mayhem. THIS ENDS TONIGHT!

GERRY DUGGAN (X-Men & Deadpool) and JAE LEE (Eisner-winning artist of Inhumans and Hellshock) team up with co-writers KELVIN MAO and ROBERT WINDOM and colorist JUNE CHUNG.

Collects all 3 issues.

VOID RIVALS #25

WRITER: Robert Kirkman

ARTIST: Andrei Bressan, Patricio Delpeche

COVER A: Lorenzo De Felici

COVER B: Andrei Bressan, Adriano Lucas

COVER C: Ben Oliver

COVER D: Carmine Di Giandomenico 1:25

COVER E: Leirix Li 1:50

COVER F: Ludo Lullabi 1:100 FOIL CARDSTOCK, MATTE LAM

COVER G: [ BLANK SKETCH ]

COVER H: Lorenzo De Felici FOIL CARDSTOCK, MATTE LAM $4.99

COVER I: Andrea Milana, Andres Juarez

COVER J: Andrea Milana, Andres Juarez

COVER K: Eric Canete $5.99

2025-12-24

32

FC (full color)

T

$3.99

WAR COMES TO THE SACRED RING! The QUINTESSON WAR begins! No one could prepare for an all out assault from the Quintessons! Darak and Solila must lead their people in the deadliest war they've ever faced! When the dust is settled the status quo of Void Rivals will be forever changed!

WITCHBLADE #17

WRITER: Marguerite Bennett

ARTIST: Giuseppe Cafaro, Arif Prianto

COVER A: Giuseppe Cafaro, Arif Prianto

COVER B: Brett Booth, Sal Regla, Gibran Ferdian

COVER C: Brett Booth, Sal Regla 1:25

COVER D: Brett Booth 1:50

2025-12-10

32

FC (full color)

T+

$3.99

The city is on fire as Police sweep into the streets to quell the paranoia and division caused by the vigilante whose targets all have a sinister connection. Sara's close encounter with the supernatural slayer left her wounded and with questions. Meanwhile, the slaughter count is about to rise as the homicidal force of nature has caught another potential victim and taunts Sara to step into the light. Sara is forced to make an impossible choice as the killer's identity and motivations become clear.

W0RLDTR33 #17

WRITER: James Tynion IV

ARTIST: Fernando Blanco, Jordie Bellaire

COVER A: Fernando Blanco

COVER B: Daniel Acuña 1:10

COVER C: Nathan Fox 1:25

2025-12-17

32

FC (full color)

M-Mature

$3.99

NEW STORY ARC

The pitch-black tech-horror hit returns to the present day as Ellison and the surviving members of the w0rldtr33 gang race to turn back the clock on the end of the world—and prevent ANGEL from restarting the internet. All roads lead to San Francisco. All roads lead to the Undernet.

YOU'LL DO BAD THINGS TP

WRITER: Tyler Boss

ARTIST: Adriano Turtulici

COVER A: Adriano Turtulici

2025-12-10

176

FC (full color)

$16.99

It's been ten years since the release of He Came in With a Smile, the true crime smash hit that chronicled the brutal murders committed by the Nursery Rhyme Killer. But in the decade since its release, its author, Seth Holms, hasn't produced another title.

Seth wants to write a story with a happy ending, but every time his fingers clack across the keyboard, it always ends in his characters' deaths. Worse yet? These tales of blood and barbarity that flow so freely from Seth's imagination are starting to happen in real life…

Turn the page on this mind-bending, giallo-inspired thriller from multi-hyphenate Tyler Boss (What's the Furthest Place From Here?) and breakout talent Adriano Turtuluci!

Collects all issues #1-6.

YOUNGBLOOD #2

WRITER: Rob Liefeld

ARTIST: Rob Liefeld

COVER A: Rob Liefeld

COVER B: Rob Liefeld

COVER C: Dustin Weaver

COVER D: Tyler Kirkham

COVER E: Rob Liefeld

2025-12-10

32

FC (full color)

M-Mature

$4.99

SUPREME RETURNS! And he's bringing the family with him! Suprema & Kid Supreme join Youngblood in the struggle against the mysterious Xerxes! All roads lead to the Day Of The Destroyer!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!