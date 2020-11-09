Image Comics Delays Steve Skroce's Post Americana Orders, For Big News

The new Image Comics series Post Americana #1 by Steve Skroce and Dave Stewart was listed for Final Order Cut-Off this weekend. But Image Comics has now informed retailers that they will have one more week to up their orders. Why might they want to do that? Well, the comic book is returnable, and it is the launch of Steve Skroce's new book which should be reason enough. But it appears that there will be more news, that might up those sales a tad, coming later in the week.

A movie deal? A back-up strip? The realisation that this is a really good new comic book launching from Image, who have had quite a run of hits, such as Crossover, The Department Of Truth, Undiscovered Country, Killadelphia and more? Or could it be that it suddenly feels a little more on the more? The preview previously shared by Bleeding Cool shows the Mad Max-like post-apocalyptic battles between survivors… but maybe they should have gone with the opening page below?

That might do it. Here's the solicitation. Retailers have a week to up their orders…

POST AMERICANA #1 (OF 6) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT200014

(W) Steve Skroce (A) Dave Stewart (A/CA) Steve Skroce

From MAESTROS creator, WE STAND ON GUARD co-creator, and The Matrix storyboard artist STEVE SKROCE with coloring by Eisner Award-winning DAVE STEWART.

The Cheyanne mountain installation, aka The BUBBLE, is the most sophisticated super bunker in the world. It was built to ensure the survival of America's executive branch of government and its most important citizens, should the unthinkable happen. When the world ended, the executive branch failed to reach the sanctuary, but the elite citizenry did. Eighty years later, one of their own has named himself the new President of the United States. His plan? Subjugate the survivors of the American Wasteland using the same bunker resources meant to rebuild it. The only thing standing in their way is a deadly Wasteland girl, hellbent on revenge! In Shops: Dec 09, 2020 SRP: $3.99