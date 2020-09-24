Preview of Steve Skroce's Post Americana #1 From Image Comics

Bleeding Cool already posted about Post Americana, a new comic series by Steve Skroce, coming from Image Comics in December. We called it Pax America because we are all morons. So here, with a preview of the first issue, is a chance to make that right. So, yes, from the co-creator of We Stand On Guard and the creator of Maestros, comes a brand new comic book launching from Image Comics in December, Post Americana, written and drawn bySteve Skroce and coloured by Dave Stewart. Solicitation, and preview to follow. I get the feeling this may just be one of those Image comic book titles that will launch big, don't you think? Looks like it would sit very nicely with Undiscovered Country.

POST AMERICANA #1 (OF 6) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT200014

(W) Steve Skroce (A) Dave Stewart (A/CA) Steve Skroce

From MAESTROS creator, WE STAND ON GUARD co-creator, and The Matrix storyboard artist STEVE SKROCE with coloring by Eisner Award-winning DAVE STEWART.

The Cheyanne mountain installation, aka The BUBBLE, is the most sophisticated super bunker in the world. It was built to ensure the survival of America's executive branch of government and its most important citizens, should the unthinkable happen. When the world ended, the executive branch failed to reach the sanctuary, but the elite citizenry did. Eighty years later, one of their own has named himself the new President of the United States. His plan? Subjugate the survivors of the American Wasteland using the same bunker resources meant to rebuild it. The only thing standing in their way is a deadly Wasteland girl, hellbent on revenge!

In Shops: Dec 02, 2020 SRP: $4.99