Image Comics: Frank J. Barbiere & Morgan Beem's The Author Immortal

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: frank j barbiere, Morgan Beem

Frank J. Barbiere & Morgan Beem's The Author Immortal #1 launches from Image Comics in October and looks a little like this...

Frank J. Barbiere of Five Ghosts and Violent Love, and watercolour artist Morgan Beem of Swamp Thing: Twin Branches and You Belong Here, are launching a new comic book series from Image Comics, The Author Immortal, described as an ongoing metafictional, portal fantasy and launching in October 2025 from Image Comics, with an extra-length, 40-page debut issue and feature variant covers by Yuko Shimizu and Jorge Corona.

The Author Immortal follows Hector Ramirez, a failed writer who gets the opportunity of a lifetime: to help reboot the fantasy book series that defined his childhood. But when he discovers the original author has mysteriously vanished into his fictional world, Hector is pulled into a realm where stories are alive, and some are willing to kill to stay in control.

In addition to his work in comics, Barbiere is known for his work in the video game industry. He served as Lead Writer at Skydance Interactive, contributed to the Destiny franchise, and wrote for the titles Darksiders Genesis and Ruined King: A League of Legends Story at Airship Syndicate.

"The Author Immortal is my return to monthly comics, and I'm thrilled to be collaborating with Morgan Beem. Morgan's art has been a constant inspiration, and she's brought these characters and world to life in ways I never could have imagined. Together, we're telling a story about identity, legacy, and what happens when we lose trust in the stories that define us," said Barbiere. "In recent years, many of us have felt that trust breaking down: authors falling from grace, stories treated as disposable content, and the threat of AI hollowing out what makes storytelling human. The Author Immortal is our attempt to explore what happens when we try to reclaim control and what it costs to believe in stories again. I hope this book inspires and intrigues our readers, and that you'll join us on our journey."

The Author Immortal is a bold new adventure about legacy, imagination, and reclaiming the power of storytelling. A story about the stories that shape us—and the power they still hold—this new series is perfect for fans of Locke & Key, The Magicians, and Saga.

Beem added: "Growing up with movies like Labyrinth and Return to Oz, I have always been fascinated by the fantastic journey to another world type of stories. Frank manages to breathe new life to the genre by bringing in characters that feel SO real in their struggles and their flaws. On my end, I get to experiment and put my own spin on the visual elements that we have come to expect from these narratives. Hopefully we get to surprise you and pull you in like those old stories did for me!"