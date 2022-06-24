Image Comics' Full September 2022 Solicitations

Here are the full Image Comics September 2022 solicitations, with launches for The Bone Orchard: Mythos: Ten Thousand Black Feathers, Creepshow, Vanish, Antioch, Flawed, The Least We Can Do, Onyx, Everday Machine Hero Boy, as well as all the old favourites/

BONE ORCHARD: TEN THOUSAND BLACK FEATHERS #1

WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE

ARTISTS: ANDREA SORRENTINO & DAVE STEWART

SEPTEMBER 14 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

From the acclaimed creative team behind GIDEON FALLS, PRIMORDIAL, and THE PASSAGEWAY comes a new series in the bold and ambitious shared horror universe of THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS.

Trish and Jackie are best friends and avid gamers. But when the line between reality and their fantasy world is blurred by an evil darkness, can they be the heroes of their own story?

TEN THOUSAND BLACK FEATHERS is the newest entry into THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS from LEMIRE & SORRENTINO! This universe will feature self-contained graphic novels and limited series about the horrors waiting to be discovered within the Bone Orchard.

CREEPSHOW #1 (OF 5)

WRITERS: CHRIS BURNHAM, PAUL DINI & STEVE LANGFORD

ARTISTS: CHRIS BURNHAM & JOHN McCREA

SEPTEMBER 21 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

SERIES PREMIERE

The worldwide phenomenon based on the hit Shudder TV series comes to comics in a star-studded five-issue anthology series that will SCARE YOU TO DEATH.

In the debut issue, CHRIS BURNHAM (DIE!DIE!DIE!, NAMELESS) terrifies with a tale of trick or treaters who are taught what happens when you mess with the wrong house.

Then, legendary Batman: The Animated Series creator PAUL DINI, STEVE LANGFORD, and JOHN McCREA (DEAD EYES, Hitman) petrify with the party antics of Shingo, the birthday clown with an appetite for more than cake!

Each issue of CREEPSHOW will feature different creative teams with uniquely horrifying standalone stories.

VANISH #1

WRITER: DONNY CATES

ARTISTS: RYAN STEGMAN, JP MAYER, SONIA OBACK & JOHN J. HILL

SEPTEMBER 7 / 40 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $3.99

From DONNY CATES (GOD COUNTRY, Hulk, Thor), RYAN STEGMAN (VENOM, King in Black), JP MAYER (Absolute Carnage, Fantastic Four), SONIA OBACK (Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows, Han Solo), and JOHN J. HILL (CROSSOVER, Harley Quinn), the all-star creative team that brought you VENOM, comes an all-new take on the classic hero's quest!

Oliver Harrison was a mythical hero who slayed the greatest threat to his realm before even hitting puberty. But that was then.

As an adult, Oliver leads an average cookie-cutter suburban life—aside from the fact that he's mentally unstable, massively paranoid, smokes like a chimney, and gets blackout drunk every night to hide from his horrific nightmares. Will the arrival of a superhero team called the Prestige prove the madness isn't all in Oliver's head? And what about all the epic fantasy crap from his childhood?

Join us for a brutal as hell tale of magical worlds, gifted youth, evil sorcerers, superheroes, war, blood, guts, and death that punches you right in the face!

ANTIOCH #1

WRITER: PATRICK KINDLON

SEPTEMBER 7 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

FRONTIERSMAN creators KINDLON & FERRARI pick up where that series left off with an all-new ONGOING SERIES! A king from a lost continent enters the world of man with a purpose: to stop us from killing the planet. But when he finds himself in a superhuman prison, his title is useless and his powers only matter if they help him survive!

FLAWED #1 (OF 6)

WRITER: CHUCK BROWN

SEPTEMBER 28 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

SERIES PREMIERE

BITTER ROOT cowriter CHUCK BROWN and superstar artist PRENZY (ON THE STUMP) reunite for this ultra-violent, high-octane limited series that's Frasier meets The Punisher!

Gem Ezz is a psychiatrist in the Kafkaesque city of Setham, where corruption and brutality rule the streets. By day, she uses words to solve her patients' problems. By night, she takes a more direct—and sometimes deadly—approach. But when her practice puts her in the sights of an immortal serial killer, Gem finds herself embroiled in a power struggle that threatens everything she's ever known.

THE LEAST WE CAN DO #1

WRITER: IOLANDA ZANFARDINO

SEPTEMBER 14 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER/ FC / T / $3.99

SERIES PREMIERE

Mysterious magical power arises from a world nearly destroyed by war. A young woman fights for her ideas of revolution and to build a new society from the debris. Realizing that she can't do it alone, she has to prove her worth to the Eclipse Rebels to join them against the dreadful Eden Army.

A story of discovering what is right and what love means in a military-occupied and socially oppressed United Kingdom.

ONYX (ONE-SHOT)

WRITER / CO-PLOTTER: CHRIS RYALL

SEPTEMBER 28 / 96 PAGES / FC / M / $9.99

Locke & Key artist and co-creator GABRIEL RODRIGUEZ, colorist JAY FOTOS, and writer CHRIS RYALL bring you the complete, extra-length tale of a cyborg warrior who calls herself Onyx!

Onyx arrives in a near-future Nigeria beset by overpopulation and food shortages alongside another alien entity that corrupts all lifeforms in its presence. Is Onyx here to save the planet or, in its final throes, help hasten its destruction?

EVERYDAY HERO MACHINE BOY OGN TP

SEPTEMBER 7 / 192 PAGES / FC / E / $12.99

TRIM SIZE: 6" x 9"

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's…Machine Boy!

When Machine Boy falls from the sky into the domed city of Mega 416, he leaves a wake of destruction behind him…until Karate Grandpa is able to turn on his heart. Now, Machine Boy wants nothing more than to become a hero! Whether he's fighting giant bugs in the school's basement, rescuing cats from trees, or making the perfect spaghetti sauce, Machine Boy is always looking for the best way to help others. But when his heart begins to interact dangerously with other debris from space, Machine Boy wonders if he can be a power for good after all.

Rising stars TRI VUONG (LEGO NINJAGO) and IRMA KNIIVILA (Year of the Dog) present a funny and engaging adventure that asks—can you override your own programming?

​​FOLLOW ME DOWN: A RECKLESS BOOK HC

WRITER: ED BRUBAKER

ARTISTS: SEAN PHILLIPS & JACOB PHILLIPS

OCTOBER 12 / 144 PAGES / FC / M / $24.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

THE SERIES NOMINATED FOR THREE 2022 EISNER AWARDS!

"Exploding cars, goons with guns, menacing figures who could be heroes or villains. These images are no longer the sole province of vintage paperbacks from the heyday of pulp fiction. They now adorn a slick new series of graphic novels by the legendary team of ED BRUBAKER and SEAN PHILLIPS." —Los Angeles Times

The fifth book in the bestselling RECKLESS series is here! Crime noir masters ED BRUBAKER & SEAN PHILLIPS present yet another original graphic novel starring troublemaker-for-hire Ethan Reckless.

In the wake of the 1989 earthquake, Ethan takes a trip to San Francisco to search for a missing woman. But almost immediately, he finds himself going down a path of darkness and murder in a case unlike anything he's faced before.

FOLLOW ME DOWN is the most intense of the RECKLESS books so far and yet another hit from the most acclaimed team in comics, creators of PULP, MY HEROES HAVE ALWAYS BEEN JUNKIES, CRIMINAL, THE FADE OUT, and KILL OR BE KILLED. A must-have for all BRUBAKER & PHILLIPS fans!

SAGA, VOL. 10 TP – SAGA'S 10TH ANNIVERSARY

WRITER: BRIAN K. VAUGHAN

OCTOBER 5 / 160 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

Celebrating ten years of SAGA!

At long last, Hazel and her star-crossed family are finally back, and they've made some new…friends? This collection features the latest six chapters of the most epic adventure in comics, including the series' double-length first issue back from hiatus.

Collects SAGA #55-60

GENRE Fantasy, Science Fiction

ASCENDER DELUXE EDITION HC

WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE

NOVEMBER 23 / 456 PAGES / FC / M / $49.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

The complete Eisner Award-winning space fantasy epic from writer JEFF LEMIRE (GIDEON FALLS, Sweet Tooth) and artist DUSTIN NGUYEN (DESCENDER, LITTLE MONSTERS) collected in a deluxe edition hardcover!

Ten years after the conclusion of DESCENDER, magic has taken the place of machinery and the rules of the universe are very different. Andy and Effie's daughter Mila spends her days exploring the lonely wilds of the planet Sampson and trying to stay out of the clutches of the all-powerful vampire witch known only as "Mother." But like her parents, Mila doesn't like to play by the rules, and when a certain robot pal of her dad's shows up, nothing will ever be the same!

LEMIRE & NGUYEN reunite to take readers on an unforgettable fantasy quest with all the scope and heart of the sci-fi classic DESCENDER!

Collects ASCENDER #1-18

BLOOD STAINED TEETH, VOL. 1: BITE ME TP

SEPTEMBER 21 / 144 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

Meet Atticus Sloane: misanthropic criminal, avid vinyl collector, and member of the aristocratic Vampire cabal the First Borns. For the right price, he'll turn you into a Vampire, too. After all—immortality isn't cheap.

CHRISTIAN WARD, the Eisner Award-winning co-creator of ODY-C, Invisible Kingdom, and Machine Gun Wizards, and red-hot artist PATRIC REYNOLDS (NITA HAWES' NIGHTMARE BLOG, The Mask) bring you a fast-paced 100 Bullets-style crime saga with fangs!

Collects BLOOD STAINED TEETH #1-5

COPRA MASTER COLLECTION, BOOK ONE HC

NOVEMBER 16 / 320 PAGES / FC / T+ / $39.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

TRIM SIZE: 8" x 12.1875"

COPRA's 10th anniversary kicks off with an oversized hardcover compendium collecting its seminal first twelve issues.

From writer/artist MICHEL FIFFE comes the opening salvo of the world's greatest superhero revenge series. Dive into a formalist battle royale of mercenary misfits and celebrate a decade of COPRA with style.

Collects COPRA #1-12

KILLADELPHIA DELUXE EDITION, BOOK ONE HC

WRITER: RODNEY BARNES

NOVEMBER 16 / 360 PAGES / FC / M / $39.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

Finally, the acclaimed, Eisner Award-nominated horror title is collected for the first time in a stunning hardcover featuring the first twelve issues plus bonus content! From RODNEY BARNES, the breakout star writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways, STARZ's American Gods, and HBO's Winning Time, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN for a new generation.

When a small-town beat cop comes home to bury his murdered father, revered Philadelphia detective James Sangster Sr., he stumbles into a mystery that will lead him down a path of horrors and shake his beliefs to their core. The city that was once the symbol of liberty and freedom has fallen prey to corruption, poverty, unemployment, brutality…and vampires.

Now, it's up to Jimmy and an unexpected companion to stop long-thought-dead president of the United States John Adams from building an undead army and staging a bloody new American revolution.

There's a reason they say you can't go home again. Welcome to Killadelphia.

Collects KILLADELPHIA #1-12 and chapters 1-5 of the terrifying werewolf tie-in story ELYSIUM GARDENS

LADY MECHANIKA, VOL. 7: THE MONSTER OF THE MINISTRY OF HELL TP

WRITER: JOE BENITEZ

SEPTEMBER 21 / 112 PAGES / FC / T / $12.99

In a Victorian asylum full of grotesque inmates, sadistic guards, and a fanatical doctor, a young lady wakes to find her arms and legs have been replaced with mechanical limbs. But who among this gruesome menagerie is the true Monster of the Ministry of Hell? The origins of the notorious adventuress known as Lady Mechanika!

Collects LADY MECHANIKA: THE MONSTER OF THE MINISTRY OF HELL #1-4

LEGO® NINJAGO®, VOL. 1: GARMADON TP

NOVEMBER 16 / 128 PAGES / FC / E / $12.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

TRIM SIZE: 6" x 9"

The First Ever LEGO® NINJAGO® Comic Book Series!

Perfect for fans new and old alike, an official new chapter in the LEGO® NINJAGO® universe begins here.

Far away from Ninjago City, a village is terrorized by a mysterious new threat when they're saved by a stranger with incredible power known as…Garmadon, Lord of Destruction?!

Has Garmadon turned over a new leaf since his disappearance, or is this just the first step in his master plan of finally defeating Master Wu and the ninja forever?

The first collaboration between LEGO® and Skybound kicks off from rising-star writer/artist TRI VUONG (EVERYDAY HERO MACHINE BOY)!

LEGO, the LEGO logo, the Brick and Knob configurations, the Minifigure and NINJAGO are trademarks and/or copyrights of the LEGO Group. ©2022 The LEGO Group. All rights reserved.

Collects LEGO NINJAGO: GARMADON #1-5

LITTLE MONSTERS, VOL. 1 TP

WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE

OCTOBER 5 / 152 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

They are the last children on Earth…and they also happen to be vampires.

For longer than they can remember, these child vampires have lived a life of eternal wonder amongst the ruins of humanity. But shocking events fracture the group and set them on a path of discovery that will shatter their innocence forever.

Lord of The Flies meets vampires in the first volume of a bold new ongoing series from JEFF LEMIRE & DUSTIN NGUYEN, the Eisner-winning creative team behind the bestselling DESCENDER and ASCENDER series.

Collects LITTLE MONSTERS #1-6

THE MIGHTY TP

WRITERS: PETER J. TOMASI & KEITH CHAMPAGNE

SEPTEMBER 28 / 336 PAGES / FC / M / $24.99

As the world's only superhero, Alpha One is a symbol of hope for all mankind…but at what price? While the population is inspired from a distance by their savior, police captain Gabriel Cole gets close enough to discover the mystery behind Alpha One's public origin—and that his twisted plans to create a utopia are more dangerous than anyone could've dreamed!

This new edition of THE MIGHTY collects all twelve issues of the acclaimed series, plus three rare eight-page stories and a treasure trove of behind-the-scenes sketches and scripts. From PETER J. TOMASI (Superman, Batman and Robin, Blood Tree, Light Brigade, The Bridge), KEITH CHAMPAGNE (The Switch, Daybreak!, Frank N. Stein), CHRIS SAMNEE (FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE, Daredevil), and PETER SNEJBJERG (B.P.R.D.), with a new cover by DAVE JOHNSON!

Collects THE MIGHTY #1-12 AND MORE!

MONSTRESS, VOL. 7: DEVOURER TP

WRITER: MARJORIE LIU

SEPTEMBER 7 / 160 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

Humans and Arcanics are at war once again, but battles of the heart and soul are the most dangerous of all. Caught in the calculating grip of the Dusk Court, Maika and Zinn uncover painful secrets of the past while Tuya fights to preserve her future—and young Kippa might be the Known World's only hope for the present.

Collects MONSTRESS #36-41

MONSTRESS, BOOK TWO HC

WRITER: MARJORIE LIU

DECEMBER 7 / 512 PAGES / FC / M / $49.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

War between humans and the hybrid Arcanics is poised to explode across the Known World, but the wounds of the last war have yet to heal. Maika Halfwolf, a hardened Arcanic survivor, is on a mission to discover the secrets of her past—and to understand Zinn, the eldritch monster that lives beneath her skin. But to find those answers, she'll have to figure out who she can trust—and who is poised to betray her.

Collecting volumes 4-6 of the Eisner, Hugo, Harvey, and British Fantasy Award-winning series by MARJORIE LIU & SANA TAKEDA, MONSTRESS, BOOK TWO is a deluxe oversized hardcover brimming with more than 500 pages of art deco beauty and steampunk horror that will make an elegant addition to any fan's shelf.

Collects MONSTRESS #19-35 & MONSTRESS: TALK-STORIES #1-2

SPAWN: OMEGA TP

WRITER: TODD McFARLANE

ARTISTS: KEN LASHLEY, JIM MUNIZ & CARLO BARBERI

SEPTEMBER 28 / 184 PAGES / FC / T+ / $16.99

First, Medieval Spawn is discovered alive, and now, a stranger walks into a bar in New Mexico with a revolver on his hip. It sounds like the start of a bad joke, but trust me—Gunslinger Spawn is no punchline.

Collects SPAWN #308-314

SPAWN DELUXE HARDCOVER, VOL. 5

WRITERS: BRIAN HOLGUIN & TODD McFARLANE

NOVEMBER 16 / 624 PAGES / FC / T+ / $99.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

TRIM SIZE: 8" x 12"

This deluxe oversized and slipcased hardcover edition presents twenty-five previously released, sold-out issues of classic SPAWN stories in an all-new size and format. Additional material includes color and black-and-white cover galleries and never-before-seen art, plus all the bonus material from the original collected editions. The absolute top tier of the SPAWN ORIGINS family of books! It doesn't get any better than this!

Collects SPAWN #101-125

SPAWN DELUXE HARDCOVER, VOL. 5 SIGNED BY TODD McFARLANE

WRITERS: BRIAN HOLGUIN & TODD McFARLANE

NOVEMBER 16 / 624 PAGES / FC / T+ / $149.99

TRIM SIZE: 8" x 12"

LIMITED TO 500 SIGNED EDITIONS!

This deluxe oversized and slipcased hardcover edition presents twenty-five previously released, sold-out issues of classic SPAWN stories in an all-new size and format. Additional material includes color and black-and-white cover galleries and never-before-seen art, plus all the bonus material from the original collected editions. The absolute top tier of the SPAWN ORIGINS family of books! It doesn't get any better than this!

Collects SPAWN #101-125

20TH CENTURY MEN # 2 (OF 6)

WRITER: DENIZ CAMP

SEPTEMBER 21 / 40 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $3.99

EXTRA-LENGTH ISSUE!

After President Goode's shocking decision last issue, the world has gone to war! Soviet and American forces clash all across Afghanistan as the Iron Star searches for his stolen heart, faces the British super-soldier known as Lion, and tries to hide it all from a dogged reporter working to uncover the truth!

ABOVE SNAKES #3 (OF 5)

WRITER: SEAN LEWIS

SEPTEMBER 14 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

What will Dirt do on his quest for justice after the disastrous date with Lil' Annie? He'll try to get rid of the damn bird, won't he? Luckily, it's mating season, and Speck is on the prowl. But there's something else in the woods watching both of them. The wild adventure continues!!!

BEWARE THE EYE OF ODIN #4 (OF 4)

WRITER: DOUG WAGNER

SEPTEMBER 21 / 48 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T / $4.99

MINISERIES FINALE

In the series finale, Helgi, Stigr, and Kadlin must face off against the Troll Witch Doctor and his monstrous mega-troll. At stake…the fate of the nine realms.

THE DEADLIEST BOUQUET #2 (OF 5)

WRITER: ERICA SCHULTZ

SEPTEMBER 14 / 24 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

The Hawthorn sisters aren't the only ones with questions—the cops have some of their own. Was Jasmine doing some "freelance work" outside the flower shop? Is that what got her killed? Where was Violet last night? And will Poppy ever let Derek know what's really going on?

THE DEAD LUCKY #2

WRITER: MELISSA FLORES

SEPTEMBER 7 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

The debut of San Francisco's newest electric superhero rubs plenty the wrong way, and Bibi struggles to find common ground in her relationships with both the living and the dead. As the Salvation Gang beefs up their army, Morrow takes a quieter approach to unmasking the vigilante.

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #22

WRITER: JAMES TYNION IV

SEPTEMBER 28 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

The Department of Truth recruited him. Black Hat tried to flip him. A monster from his childhood came to life to torment him. Cole Turner has been pushed past his limit, and now that his husband's been dragged into this secret war, he's about to break. The most devastating arc yet of the Eisner-nominated series comes to its shocking conclusion!

DO A POWERBOMB #4 (OF 7)

WRITER: DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

SEPTEMBER 14 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

The Knights of Rhyne have been training in the ring for years to destroy the evil Necroton, and now they have a chance to do it by winning the DEATHLYFE tournament! Only one problem: SUN AND STEEL are in their way!

EIGHT BILLION GENIES #5 (OF 8)

WRITER: CHARLES SOULE

SEPTEMBER 28 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Witness…the FIRST EIGHT MONTHS!

In the eight months after G-Day, when everyone on Earth acquired a genie and one wish, the world has become a very strange place, full of danger and whimsy and…more danger. We need a hero for these times. We need…THE IDEA MAN!

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN AND SAMNEE #24

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

SEPTEMBER 7 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

Owen Johnson has fought to save the world, but will the fire power be strong enough?

GOLDEN RAGE #2 (OF 5)

WRITER: CHRISSY WILLIAMS

SEPTEMBER 7 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

What happens when you're taken in by a gang of tea-drinking, machete-wielding older women? Will they defend her from the murderous Red Hats? Why is Lottie so interested in chickens? Find out in the next exciting issue of GOLDEN RAGE!

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #12

WRITERS: TODD McFARLANE

SEPTEMBER 14 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T+ / $2.99

Amy has been on Gunslinger's mind for a while now. He thought she was lost forever, but now he has a plan to save her—and it might mean making the ultimate sacrifice.

I HATE THIS PLACE #5

WRITER: KYLE STARKS

SEPTEMBER 28 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

The girls have finally left the woods you're not supposed to go in, but they're still not safe. They'll never be safe on Rutherford Ranch, and they'll never be able to leave it.

IMAGE! #6 (OF 12)

WRITERS: GEOFF JOHNS, MATT FRACTION, MARIA LLOVET, JOE CASEY, JIMMY PALMIOTTI, SKOTTIE YOUNG, BRENDEN FLETCHER, TIM SEELEY, PATRICK KINDLON, SINA GRACE & DEAN HASPIEL

ARTISTS: ANDREA MUTTI, GABRIEL BÁ, FÁBIO MOON, MARIA LLOVET, AMANDA CONNER, SKOTTIE YOUNG, ERICA HENDERSON, NATHAN FOX, STEFANO CASELLI, MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG, SINA GRACE & DEAN HASPIEL

SEPTEMBER 28 / 64 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $5.99

As we hit the halfway point in our year-long celebration of Image's 30th anniversary, MATT FRACTION, GABRIEL BA & FABIO MOON reunite for a new CASANOVA story, JIMMY PALMIOTTI & AMANDA CONNER bring back THE PRO, and SINA GRACE presents an all-new ROCKSTAR AND SOFT BOY short story. This issue also features the latest installments of "The Blizzard" by GEOFF JOHNS & ANDREA MUTTI, "Red Stitches" by BRENDEN FLETCHER & ERICA HENDERSON, "Gehenna" by PATRICK KINDLON & MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG, "Hack/Slash vs. Image" by TIM SEELEY & STEFANO CASELLI, and "Dutch" in a new serial by JOE CASEY & NATHAN FOX. Plus: The final chapter of MARIA LLOVET's "All the Things We Didn't Do Last Night," and the continuation of "Billy Dogma" by DEAN HASPIEL and "Stupid Fresh Mess" by SKOTTIE YOUNG!

KING SPAWN #14

WRITER: SEAN LEWIS

SEPTEMBER 7 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T+ / $2.99

Now that Spawn has assumed control over the Court of Priests, former allies are beginning to doubt his loyalty to the mission. This brings him into direct conflict with another HELLSPAWN, one he has never met before!

LOVE EVERLASTING #2

WRITER: TOM KING

SEPTEMBER 14 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

"THE HUNT FOR LOVE"

Joan wakes into another nightmare of love. 1920. She's the maid and Roger's the heir to the manor, and though it is forbidden, they are inevitably drawn together. But soon clichés begin to crumble and blood begins to spill as Joan fights back.

THE MAGIC ORDER 3 #3 (OF 6)

WRITER: MARK MILLAR

SEPTEMBER 28 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Leonard Moonstone stepped aside to make room for his daughter Cordelia as leader of The Order and to find his estranged wife and tell her what happened to their late son Gabriel. But Salome Moonstone has been gone for a very long time, and she has a remarkable secret of her own when he finds her. Can he help?

METAL SOCIETY #5 (OF 5)

WRITER: ZACK KAPLAN

SEPTEMBER 7 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

MINISERIES FINALE

Fight night. It's the finale, and the bell has rung. The courageous Rosa Genthree and the resilient WOL-421313 will face off in the ultimate battle between man and machine. Who will have the heart to deliver the final blow, and who will walk out of the stadium a champion?

NITA HAWES' NIGHTMARE BLOG #9

WRITER: RODNEY BARNES

SEPTEMBER 21 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

"MURDER BY ANOTHER NAME," Part Three

From the universe of Eisner-nominated series KILLADELPHIA comes a terrifying tie-in horror series by acclaimed Marvel writer RODNEY BARNES and fan-favorite SPAWN artist SZYMON KUDRANSKI.

A darkness spreads through Annapolis when the echo of a lost soul murdered in cold blood comes back, screaming for vengeance! The only thing standing in its way: Nita Hawes. But more than just Annapolis' fate hangs in the balance as she races against time to solve this case and send this evil back from whence it came…because everything has a price. Is Nita willing to pay it?

OLD DOG #2

SEPTEMBER 28 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $3.99

The exciting new action series by DECLAN SHALVEY continues with a brand-new mission.

Lynch is on an assignment to safeguard a Black Circle source whose cover is suspected to be exposed. When those fears prove true, this old dog will need to get his source out of dodge in one piece.

PRODIGY: THE ICARUS SOCIETY #3 (OF 5)

WRITER: MARK MILLAR

SEPTEMBER 7 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Meet Felix Koffka, the richest man alive. He owns the car Kennedy was assassinated in, the plane they dropped the atomic bomb from, and the vaccine to the pandemic he plans to create next year. He works at a level no one else can even understand, and now Edison Crane is working for him.

PUBLIC DOMAIN #4

SEPTEMBER 21 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

The legal battle is done, but the fighting has just begun! Syd looks to the future as Miles runs from his past! Can he find happiness? Can any of us? Honestly, I'm not sure. I think the most we can ever hope for is to feel content. But what do I know? I'm killing myself writing and drawing comics.

The "hit" series from CHIP ZDARSKY continues.

ROGUES' GALLERY #3

CREATED BY: HANNAH ROSE MAY & DECLAN SHALVEY

WRITER: HANNAH ROSE MAY

SEPTEMBER 21 / 24 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Storylines collide head-on and the terror begins as Maisie finds herself trapped in her own home by unhinged costumed intruders. Confronted by the Red Rogue's villains, Maisie must fight back if she is to survive their sinister plans. Blood, death, mayhem, and a dark revelatory cliffhanger lie ahead!

THE SCORCHED #10

WRITER: SEAN LEWIS

SEPTEMBER 21 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T+ / $2.99

The Sin Devourers have returned—and so has their mysterious creator. He is known only as K, and he is here to destroy the Scorched and become the master of humanity!

SEVEN SONS #4 (OF 7)

WRITERS: ROBERT WINDOM & KELVIN MAO

SEPTEMBER 14 / 32 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $3.99

JAE LEE returns to creator-owned comics with his first new title since 1994, a seven-issue LIMITED SERIES. In issue 4, unearthed revelations about the origin of the Seven Sons make Delph a fugitive from the Church and force him to confront the true nature of faith and its role for humanity.

SHIRTLESS BEAR-FIGHTER 2 #2 (OF 7)

WRITER: JODY LEHEUP

ARTIST: NIL VENDRELL

SEPTEMBER 21 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

Fired from the Fuzz! Shirtless finally hits rock bottom, and his search for answers takes him to Japan for a showdown with his old sensei—the honey bee karate master known as MR. BEEYAGI!

THE SILVER COIN #14

WRITER: PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE

SEPTEMBER 14 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Lauren and Darren were working through their issues when the bad year hit. 2020 was when the world caught fire, when their relationship went to hell, and when a strange coin pushed things one step further. The latest chapter in the hit horror anthology THE SILVER COIN, from JOHNNIE CHRISTMAS, JAMES TYNION IV, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE, and MICHAEL WALSH, is out this month.

SINS OF THE BLACK FLAMINGO #4 (OF 5)

WRITER: ANDREW WHEELER

SEPTEMBER 28 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Harlow learns the miraculous truth of Ezekiel's origin—and what he really represents to Thorndike Scar. Ofelia and Ezekiel make a trade for the life of the Black Flamingo, but even the best of angels may not be enough to stop Harlow from making a deal with the devil.

SKYBOUND PRESENTS AFTERSCHOOL #4 (OF 4)

WRITER: LEON HENDRIX

ARTIST: ERIC ZAWADZKI

SEPTEMBER 21 / 40 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $4.99

MINISERIES FINALE

Skybound's acclaimed new horror anthology concludes with another chilling standalone story.

In this issue, LEON HENDRIX (Two Sentence Horror Stories, GEIGER 80-PAGE GIANT #1) and ERIC ZAWADZKI (HEART ATTACK, House of El) present an extracurricular you'd die to have on your high school transcript.

Mr. Kelly wanted to shake up the traditions at his private boarding school, so he started a new club. But what happens when a history teacher's grand experiment in free thinking takes on a life of its own?

SPAWN #334

WRITER: RORY McCONVILLE

SEPTEMBER 21 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T+ / $2.99

Spawn receives a cryptic message from someone he thought dead. Could this be a cry for help, or is it a trap to ensnare the Hellspawn?

STARHENGE, BOOK ONE: THE DRAGON & THE BOAR #3 (OF 6)

SEPTEMBER 7 / 32 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $3.99

MERLIN and UTHER go to battle in HIBERNIA before stealing the giant stones off of Mount Kilaraus with the help of CERNUNNOS. AMBER and DARYL visit STONEHENGE and later face an unexpected horror…

THAT TEXAS BLOOD #17

WRITER: CHRIS CONDON

SEPTEMBER 7 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

"THE SNOW FALLS ENDLESSLY IN WONDERLAND," Part Four

Sheriff Joe Bob recounts the 1988 murder of his predecessor as the RQK invades the home of his next victim.

TIME BEFORE TIME #16

WRITERS: RORY McCONVILLE & DECLAN SHALVEY

ARTISTS: ERIC ZAWADZKI & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

SEPTEMBER 7 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

After months of searching, Nadia locates the mysterious Arcola Institute and makes a shocking discovery. Meanwhile, Tatsuo and Kevin are ambushed by new enemies.

A TOWN CALLED TERROR #6

WRITER: STEVE NILES

SEPTEMBER 7 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

"UNHOLY"

Henry and his mother return to Terror, yet the family reunion is monstrous on many levels.

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #21

WRITERS: SCOTT SNYDER & CHARLES SOULE

SEPTEMBER 7 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

"DISUNITY," Part Three

Janet, Chang, and Ace are on the run, wanted for crimes against the American Hegemony. Meanwhile, Valentina and Charlotte continue spinning through key moments in the USA's past and come to an understanding of the way America's history can affect its present…and its future.

UNNATURAL: BLUE BLOOD #5 (OF 8)

SEPTEMBER 28 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

The situation has definitely gone downhill. What seemed like a quiet little town hides terrible secrets, and even Khal now finds himself in danger. Will Shea be able to keep the Albino trying to awaken Leslie at bay?

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #46

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

SEPTEMBER 7 / 32 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Will the Governor capturing Tyreese persuade Rick to open the prison gates?

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #47

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

SEPTEMBER 21 / 32 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Tired of waiting, the Governor has a tank, and he decides to use it…