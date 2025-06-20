Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Walking Dead | Tagged: robert kirkman, todd mcfarlane

Image Comics' Full September 2025 Solicits From Elvis To A Viking Moon

Image Comics's September solicits and solicitations includes the launch of Skinwalker by Robert Kirkman and David Finch, Artifical #1 by Maria Llovet, Everything Dead And Dying #1 by Tate Brombal and Jacob Phillips, Good As Dead #1 by David Lapham and Maria Lapham, and Dee Cunniffe, and Gray Lady by Mike Benson, Adam Glass and Ken Lashley, Gracie's Ghost by Dawn Brown, No Man's Land by Syzmon Kudranski, This Shadow Planet by Ciovanni Barbieri and Gianluca Pagliarani, Closer by Kieron Gillen and Steve Lieber, Viking Moon by Joe Pruett and Marcelo Frusin, and The Department Of Truth #0… with Scott Snyder and Joshua Hixson telling the secret history of Elvis… as well as Spawn, Monstress, GI Joe, Transformers, Savage Dragon, Walking Dead and the rest!

SKINBREAKER #1

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART / COVER A DAVID FINCH & ANNALISA LEONI

COVER B PORTRAIT / COVER H (1:2500) ORIGINAL SKETCH DAVID FINCH

COVER C (1:10) TONY MOORE

COVER D (1:25) LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER E (1:50) ERIC CANETE

COVER F (1:100) RYAN OTTLEY

COVER G (1:1000) FOIL, CGC SIGNED & GRADED ROBERT KIRKMAN & DAVID FINCH

COVER I BLANK SKETCH

COVER J DIE CUT FOIL MASK DAVID FINCH

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | M

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 24

FOR FANS OF INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE: BATTLE BEAST COMES YOUR NEW FAVORITE SERIES! The dream team of ROBERT KIRKMAN (THE WALKING DEAD, INVINCIBLE) and superstar artist DAVID FINCH (Batman, New Avengers) present a visionary action epic unlike anything you've ever seen. Enor has led his tribe for many seasons, but his time as Chieftan is coming to an end. He wields the mighty SKINBREAKER, but at his age, he can barely lift it. Will Enor's reluctant heir, Anok, take over before their world falls to ruin? As a bloody power struggle begins, an even bigger threat lurks in the darkness beyond their village. SKINBREAKER tells the story of a people on the verge of collapse and their fight for survival as the many threats they face close in for the kill. SERIES PREMIERE LAUNCH OF THE MONTH

SKINBREAKER TREASURY EDITION #1

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART / COVER DAVID FINCH & ANNALISA LEONI

$14.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | M

TRIM SIZE: 10" x 14"

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 24

FOR FANS OF INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE: BATTLE BEAST COMES YOUR NEW FAVORITE SERIES! The dream team of ROBERT KIRKMAN (THE WALKING DEAD, INVINCIBLE) and superstar artist DAVID FINCH (Batman, New Avengers) present a visionary action epic unlike anything you've ever seen. Enor has led his tribe for many seasons, but his time as Chieftan is coming to an end. He wields the mighty SKINBREAKER, but at his age, he can barely lift it. Will Enor's reluctant heir, Anok, take over before their world falls to ruin? As a bloody power struggle begins, an even bigger threat lurks in the darkness beyond their village. SKINBREAKER tells the story of a people on the verge of collapse and their fight for survival as the many threats they face close in for the kill. PRESENTED IN A GORGEOUS TREASURY FORMAT ON NEWSPRINT PAPER! SERIES PREMIERE

ARTIFICIAL #1 (OF 4)

STORY / ART / COVER A MARIA LLOVET

COVER B (1:25) JESÚS ORELLANA

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | M

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 3

Clara, a fashion stylist disillusioned with love, turns to a futuristic dating service that offers lifelike android partners. But when her dream lover glitches into a possessive stalker, she finds herself trapped in a game of desire, control, and survival. 9 1/2 Weeks meets The Terminator in ARTIFICIAL, the new erotic thriller by acclaimed creator MARIA LLOVET (CRAVE, VIOLENT FLOWERS, ALL THE THINGS WE DIDN'T DO LAST NIGHT). MINISERIES PREMIERE

EVERYTHING DEAD & DYING #1 (OF 5)

STORY TATE BROMBAL

ART / COVER A / COVER B JACOB PHILLIPS

COVER C (1:10) JOSHUA HIXSON

COVER D (1:25) SEAN PHILLIPS

COVER E STEALTH VARIANT

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | M

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 3

FOR FANS OF STILLWATER AND THAT TEXAS BLOOD Jack Chandler is the sole survivor of the zombie apocalypse in his rural farming community, but rather than eliminate them, he has chosen to continue living alongside the undead— including the husband and adopted daughter he fought so hard to have. But when his town is discovered by outsiders, Jack suddenly becomes the one thing standing in the way of those who hope to kill his family for good. Eisner Award-nominated creators TATE BROMBAL (Barbalien, Batgirl) and JACOB PHILLIPS (THAT TEXAS BLOOD, NEWBURN) team up for a haunting rural character piece set during a zombie outbreak, best described as THE WALKING DEAD meets Essex County. MINISERIES PREMIERE

GOOD AS DEAD #1

STORY DAVID LAPHAM & MARIA LAPHAM

ART / COVER DAVID LAPHAM & DEE CUNNIFFE

$7.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | M

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 17

The Emissary Bridge has always connected the citizens of Port Lindon to hope and opportunity. But when one man shockingly sets himself on fire, the bridge now brings something else to the town: CERTAIN DEATH. Comic book icons DAVID & MARIA LAPHAM (the Eisner Award-winning STRAY BULLETS) present a haunting story of crime, justice, death, and how far a small town will go to keep its secrets. SERIES PREMIERE

GRACIE'S GHOST TP

STORY / ART / COVER DAWN BROWN

$12.99 US | 144 PAGES | BW | E

TRIM SIZE: 6" x 9"

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 10

A heartwarming tale of an eccentric kid navigating the perilous adventures of school and family life with the help of her guardian ghost. In order to move on from the afterlife, a selfish ghost must make amends by helping a young girl build her confidence in a frustrating world full of school bullies, moms who just don't understand, scary teachers, and a younger brother who always gets what he wants. GRACIES'S GHOST is an original graphic novel for tweens who haven't always had the easy road and need to know they aren't alone, or readers of any age rooting for the underdogs who get through life with the help of an imaginary friend. Divided into brief, self-contained stories connected by themes of sibling rivalry, empathy, bullying, and perseverance, GRACIES'S GHOST is a bittersweet and emotional book, reminiscent of Calvin & Hobbes, The Girl and the Glim, and Sheets.

NO MAN'S LAND #1 (OF 4)

STORY / ART / COVER A / COVER C MOVIE HOMAGE "SEVEN" / COVER D MOVIE HOMAGE "THE HUNT FOR RED OCTOBER" / COVER E SKETCH / COVER F MOVIE HOMAGE "WHITEOUT" / COVER G BLANK SKETCH SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI

COVER B BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS & SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 17

In 1963, when a body is discovered on the icy no-man's land between the USA and Russia known as "the Ice Curtain," the already fragile relationship between the superpowers threatens to collapse. With nuclear tensions rising, an FBI agent and a KGB operative must solve the murder—before the ice melts… and war ignites. From SOMETHING EPIC and BLOOD COMMANDMENT creator SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI comes the must-read thriller of the year. MINISERIES PREMIERE

THE SHADOW PLANET TP

STORY GIOVANNI BARBIERI

ART / COVER GIANLUCA PAGLIARANI

$12.99 US | 96 PAGES | FC | M

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 24

The crew of the rocket Vidar lands on a barren planet to rescue a lost patrol, but what they find can destroy mankind. The Shadow Planet is a unique take on retrofuturism, a story of Lovecraftian horror in space, featuring the awesome art of renowned Italian artist GIANLUCA PAGLIARANI.

VIKING MOON #1 (OF 5)

STORY JOE PRUETT

ART / COVER MARCELO FRUSIN

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 10

In 1003, Leif Erikson established a Viking settlement in Vneland (present day Newfoundland), a strange new world of plenty but populated by an indigenous people and something else… something UNNATURAL. Twenty years after the original expedition ended in disaster, a new attempt to settle this wilderness is made. Ulf and his hardened tribe of Vikings soon discover that the whisper of creatures who are both human and beast are not primitive legend, but death-bringing reality. VIKINGS versus WEREWOLVES! The real reason the Vikings fled North America! A tale of blood-curdling horror and barbaric adventure from Eisner Award winner JOE PRUETT (VOICES IN MY HEAD, Cable, Domino) and legendary artist MARCELO FRUSIN (Hellblazer, Loveless, KICK-ASS: THE NEW GIRL). MINISERIES PREMIERE

CLOSER (ONE-SHOT)

STORY KIERON GILLEN

ART / COVER STEVE LIEBER

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 3

It starts with birds materializing. It'll end with the death of the heavens. Cosmic horror you can dance to in a one-off apocalypse romance from KIERON GILLEN (THE WICKED + THE DIVINE, THE POWER FANTASY), STEVE LIEBER (THE FIX, Jimmy Olsen) and TAMRA BONVILLAIN (Once & Future). Originally in IMAGE! #7-9.

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #0

STORY JAMES TYNION IV & SCOTT SNYDER

ART MARTIN SIMMONDS & JOSHUA HIXSON

COVER A / COVER E (1:50) MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER B (1:10) JOSHUA HIXSON

COVER C (1:25) TOM MULLER

COVER D DIE-CUT TYLER BOSS

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | M

COVER D $6.99 US

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 10

DoT Celebrates its 5th Anniversary with Oversized #0 Issue! A new day has dawned at the Department of Truth. Lee Harvey Oswald and his ruthless new recruits are ready to do whatever it takes to make the agency great again. Don't miss this critical turning point in the Eisner-nominated series! And—for the first time ever—DoT welcomes celebrated guest writer SCOTT SNYDER (Absolute Batman) and acclaimed artist JOSHUA HIXSON (THE DEVIANT) to tell the secret history of Elvis in the first of a three-part back-up story!

GRAY LADY (ONE-SHOT)

STORY MIKE BENSON & ADAM GLASS

ART / COVER A KEN LASHLEY

COVER B (1:10) FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

$5.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 10

A year after a tragic accident on a snowy road, Samantha Ellis is still haunted by the loss of her son, Ben. Grief has unraveled her life, but when a mysterious psychic warns her that Ben is in danger, Sam's desperation transforms into fierce determination. A chilling blend of The Sixth Sense and Ghost, THE GRAY LADY is a supernatural thriller that explores the unbreakable bond between a mother and her child, where hope, grief, and terror collide. From writers MIKE BENSON (Deadpool, Entourage) and ADAM GLASS (Supernatural, Suicide Squad), artist KEN LASHLEY (Suicide Squad, Uncanny X-Men), and NINTH CIRCLE, bringing you the BEST horror by the industry's TOP creative talent!

BLACK RITUAL: THE BOOK OF NYX #6 (OF 7)

STORY THOMAS HEALY

ART / COVER A NAT JONES

COVER B BRYAN

$3.99 US | 24 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 17

Nyx's world has been turned upside down. She just came to NYC to find a place to call home. She now realizes that her destiny lies on a different path. A path that will lead to her certain death.

BLOOD & THUNDER #5

STORY BENITO CERENO

ART / COVER A E.J. SU & MSASSYK

COVER B DAVID LÓPEZ

COVER C (1:10) ANDIE TONG & REX LOKUS

COVER D (1:25) BERNARD CHANG

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | M

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 10

Blood & Thunder must uncover the truth behind events on the planet Malleus IX. Unfortunately, they're not alone…

BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #12

STORY JOE CASEY

ART / COVER A PAUL FRY

COVER B JIM RUGG

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | M

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 24

This is it! This is the one you've been waiting for! Across decades, across generations, events finally reach a fever pitch in the ultimate global hot spot—and now even the legacy of Blood Squad Seven is at stake!

BLOODLETTER #4 (OF 5)

STORY JOSEPH ILLIDGE, TIM SEELEY

ART / COVER A CHRISTIAN ROSADO

COVER B MIRKO COLAK

$3.99 US | 24 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 17

Tasha must confront the decisions she has made in the past in order to figure out her own future. Making peace is one thing, but when Al Simmons is involved, hard choices must be made.

THE COLD WITCH: A TALE OF THE SHROUDED COLLEGE #5 (OF 5)

STORY CHARLES SOULE

ART / COVER WILL SLINEY

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 17

You want a supernaturally fueled bloodbath of revenge… you've got one! The final installment of the latest story from the Shrouded College universe closes this chapter as the Cold Witch takes her due but opens the scope of the larger story with huge reveals and a special preview of the next tale in the cycle. Not to be missed! MINISERIES FINALE

CREEPSHOW VOL. 4 #1 (OF 5)

STORY JEREMY ADAMS, ROSIE KNIGHT

ART EDUARDO RISSO, OLIVER ONO, MIKE SPICER

COVER A LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER B OLIVER ONO

COVER C (1:10) JORGE FORNÉS

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | M

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 17

The Eisner Award-nominated horror anthology returns with two new CREEPY stories in every issue. First, JEREMY ADAMS (Green Lantern) and EDUARDO RISSO (100 Bullets) serve up the delectable truths behind "eat the rich" and "till death do us part" in a twisted love story gone wrong. Then, the acclaimed Godzilla: Monster Island Summer Camp team—writer ROSIE KNIGHT and artist OLIVER ONO—tell a terrifying tale of an aspiring writer on a secret sabbatical, bound by one rule: never enter the small house on the property!

THE CURSE OF SHERLEE JOHNSON #3

STORY DANIEL HENRIQUES

ART / COVER A JONATHAN GLAPION

COVER B DANIEL HENRIQUES

$3.99 US | 24 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 17

Sherlee and the Stranger survive—but at a cost. The weight of what happened won't let go. A distant camp offers hope, but danger moves in the shadows. Something ancient awakens, and what falls from above may not be salvation. As Heaven arrives and Beliafon strikes, old truths rise—and the past won't stay buried.

DARK HONOR #5 (OF 5)

STORY K.S. BRUCE, BRIAN DECUBELLIS, ETHAN SACKS

ART JAMAL IGLE

COVER A FICO OSSIO

COVER B (1:10) FICO OSSIO

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 17

Grigor is in control of New York while Rain flees to safety. But in her biggest gamble ever, she must choose fight or flight to save herself or her city in one last epic attempt. Don't miss the action-packed conclusion of the thrilling series! MINISERIES FINALE

DEADLY TALES OF THE GUNSLINGER SPAWN #11

STORY JIMMY PALMIOTTI

ART DUDU PANSICA

COVER A MARCO FAILLA

COVER B GIANENRICO BONACORSI

$3.99 US | 24 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 17

The Gunslinger continues his search for answers. How did he become the creature he now is? Who are the men hounding him at every turn? What does this have to do with his missing sister?

ESCAPE #2

STORY RICK REMENDER

ART / COVER A DANIEL ACUÑA PEREZ

COVER B (1:15) MAX FIUMARA

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 17

Wounded, hunted, and running out of time, Milton Shaw has one shot left to change the course of the war: destroy the Titan Cannon before his own side drops the bomb. But as enemy patrols close in and memories of the life he left behind threaten to break him, the mission becomes more than survival—it's redemption. RICK REMENDER and DANIEL ACUÑA's ESCAPE barrels forward with blood, fire, and heartbreak in the war-torn world of Nuropia.

EXQUISITE CORPSES #5

STORY JORDIE BELLAIRE, JAMES TYNION IV

ART CLAIRE ROE, MICHAEL WALSH

COVER A / COVER C POLYBAGGED MICHAEL WALSH

COVER B CLAIRE ROE

COVER D STEALTH VARIANT

COVER E (1:25) DAVID LAFUENTE

COVER F (1:50) ELSA CHARRETIER

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | M

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 17

It's murder on the dance floor as killers converge at the NoLife concert… but can the sparks of young love between two incendiary psychopaths win out over bloodlust and bounties? Heads will roll as Eisner Award-winning JORDIE BELLAIRE (REDLANDS) and red-hot artist CLAIRE ROE (Dark Spaces: The Hollywood Special) join JAMES TYNION IV and MICHAEL WALSH for the most terrifying meet-cute of the year! Each Cover C polybag variant for the first 13 issues of the series will also include one of the 13 total card game playing cards. Collect all 13 cards to make a complete card deck set.

FARMHAND #25

STORY ROB GUILLORY

ART ROB GUILLORY, JEAN-FRANCOIS BEAULIEU

COVER ROB GUILLORY

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | M

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 10

Thorne collides with the remnant of the Jenkins Family. And not everyone will make it out alive.

FERAL #16

STORY TONY FLEECS

ART TRISH FORSTNER, TONE RODRIGUEZ

COVER A TONY FLEECS, TRISH FORSTNER

COVER B TRISH FORSTNER, TONY FLEECS

COVER C (1:10) (VIRGIN) TONY FLEECS, TRISH FORSTNER

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 10

NEW STORY ARC Lord has been found guilty of crimes against Pet City, and the punishment is DEATH! Only Elsie and Gigi can save him, but they're too busy at each other's throats! It's a full-on CAT FIGHT at the strip mall, and not everyone will make it out alive.

FREE PLANET #5

STORY AUBREY SITTERSON

ART / COVER A / COVER B JED DOUGHERTY

COVER C (FOIL) (1:25) JED DOUGHERTY

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 10

The planet Lutheria has been invaded by a squadron of nigh-unstoppable space marines; overpowered and outgunned, it's the most brutal, take-no-prisoners battle the Freedom Guard have yet faced. PLUS: Forbidden romance on the Aegis as the shocking origins of the Guard's heavily muscled science officer and battlesuit-wearing physician are finally revealed! "World-building on a Frank Herbert scale." — Monkeys Fighting Robots

G.I. JOE #11

STORY JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART ANDREA MILANA, LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A TOM REILLY

COVER B ANDREA MILANA

COVER C (1:10) ALAN QUAH

COVER D (1:25) LUCAS MEYER, ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER E (1:50) AKA

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 17

The final showdown with Major Bludd. It'll be an eye for an eye…

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #320

STORY LARRY HAMA

ART PAUL PELLETIER, TONY KORDOS, FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER A ANDY KUBERT, LAURA MARTIN

COVER B ANDY KUBERT

COVER C (1:10) FRANCIS PORTELA

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 3

NINJA TEAM UNLEASHED! The Joes take the war to Cobra.

GEHENNA: NAKED AGGRESSION #4 (OF 4)

STORY PATRICK KINDLON

ART / COVER A MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG

COVER B RODRIGO YOSHIMIYA

COVER C (NSFW) RODRIGO YOSHIMIYA

COVER D (1:10) CROM CARPENTER

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T+

CVR C $9.99 US

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 10

Gehenna is stalked across Chicago by MULTIPLE hired killers! Will it all come down to a shootout? A knife fight? Or old-fashioned hand-to-hand? ALL OF THE ABOVE! NSFW

GEIGER #18

STORY GEOFF JOHNS

ART EDUARDO PANSICA, NORM RAPMUND, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER A GARY FRANK, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B KYLE HOTZ, DAN BROWN

COVER C LESLEY LEIRIX LI

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 10

CAN GEIGER DIE? Tariq Geiger has been captured, stripped of his powers, and thrown into a twisted society within a high-security penitentiary known only as the Prisoners. No allies. No escape. No more time. As he's sentenced to death inside their brutal system, the question isn't whether Geiger can survive…it's whether he ever really could.

GHOST PEPPER #3

STORY LUDO LULLABI

ART LUDO LULLABI, ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER A LUDO LULLABI

COVER B HUMBERTO RAMOS, ALEX SINCLAIR

COVER C (1:10) KAEL NGU

COVER D (1:25) CASPAR WIJNGAARD

COVER E (1:50) HOWARD PORTER, ROMULO FAJARDO JR.

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 17

SUPERSTAR LUDO LULLABI'S NEW HIT SERIES CONTINUES! Loloi and her new allies are being hunted by the most dangerous forces in the world—and that's only the beginning… On the road, Loloi and her new allies hit their first major obstacle… and this is just the appetizer.

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #48

STORY TODD MCFARLANE

ART CARLO BARBERI

COVER A BJÖRN BARENDS

COVER B MIRKO COLAK

$3.99 US | 24 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 10

The Gunslinger has always tried to avoid complicated relationships. But now, with the return of someone from his past, he has to make a choice that might make his return to his own time impossible.

HORNSBY & HALO #10

STORY PETER J. TOMASI

ART RAMON BACHS, JOHN KALISZ

COVER A PETER SNEJBJERG, JOHN KALISZ

COVER B SCOTT KOLINS

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 24

The heat is on! Tracked by drones and cornered in the dark forest, Rose and Zach risk everything to protect their cosmic secrets from a relentless pair of TV reality show "monster hunters." But these pseudo-celebrities are smarter than they look… and what they ultimately discover will change their lives—and careers— forever!

HYDE STREET #10

STORY GEOFF JOHNS

ART FRANCIS PORTELA, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER A IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B FRANCIS PORTELA, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER C LEE KOHSE

COVER D (1:20) SEAN VON GORMAN, IVAN REIS, BRAD ANDERSON, ROB LEIGH

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 24

She's read palms, rigged séances, and whispered lies for coin. In 1920, Sister Hood was just another con artist in lace and lace fronts—until her grift drew the wrath of the Scorekeeper and landed her in the cursed dimension known as Hyde Street. Now, a man named Mr. X-Ray walks through her parlor door. And he's not here for a reading. He's here to rewrite his fate, and hers.

I HATE FAIRYLAND #44

STORY SKOTTIE YOUNG

ART / COVER A / COVER B DEREK LAUFMAN

COVER C (1:10) STAN SAKAI

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | M

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 17

Years ago, Gert laid waste to the entire land of the Shroomurai… except for one. A daughter of the fallen survived and has vowed to find the Green-Haired Horror and end her life. SKOTTIE YOUNG, DEREK LAUFMAN, and co. continue the new (old) era of I HATE FAIRYLAND with some delicious samurai action!

I, TYRANT #3

STORY e e zann

ART / COVER A GODFARR

COVER B (1:15) GODFARR

COVER C (1:20) ARIEL COLÓN

COVER D (1:50) RYAN GAJDA

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | M

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 24

CENSORED CREATION MYTHS NEED A DEVIL, Part Three When Zahhak buries his father and sits on his throne, his house is open to all. Tom Fitzgerald—the pro bono therapist in Boston trying to save Hafez's marriage—struggles to grasp if Zahhak's a vision Hafez claims he lives with. Or is the voice Hafez's own legendary alter ego pecking his mind? There's also ICE. Hafez tells Tom that Zahhak and he have a pact he cannot do without.

ICE CREAM MAN #47

STORY W. MAXWELL PRINCE

ART / COVER A MARTÍN MORAZZO, CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER B ANDRÉ LIMA ARAÚJO

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | M

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 24

AD TO SUBTRACT A story told through vintage medicinal ads! (A spoon full of sugar makes the medicine go down.)

INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE: BATTLE BEAST #6

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART / COVER A RYAN OTTLEY & ANNALISA LEONI

COVER B SEAN MURPHY & SIMON GOUGH

COVER C (1:10) E.J. SU

COVER D (1:25) CORY WALKER & LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER E (1:50) JORGE CORONA & MIKE SPICER

COVER F (1:100) ANDREI BRESSAN & ADRIANO LUCAS

$3.99 US | 24 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE OCTOBER 15

END OF STORY ARC Battle Beast goes to war. A looming threat emerges, one longtime fans of INVINCIBLE will recognize. ADVANCE SOLICIT

KAYA #30

STORY / ART / COVER A WES CRAIG

COVER B BEN SEARS

$3.99 US | 24 PAGES | FC | T

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 17

END OF STORY ARC The shocking conclusion to book five! After a battle for the ages, Kaya and Jin's destiny is forever changed!

LAZARUS: FALLEN #4

STORY GREG RUCKA

ART MICHAEL LARK

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | M

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 24

Rise, Part Four For almost three years, the Lazarus Sonja Bittner has been hunting Forever and her sister, Infinity. With the destruction of the Paris Free cell, she's closer—and more conflicted—than ever. Infinity shows her stuff, and Forever ponders mysteries of the heart.

MONSTRESS #60

STORY MARJORIE LIU

ART / COVER SANA TAKEDA

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | M

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 24

As old bonds crumble and tentative new alliances form, a major battle looms. Maika and Kippa each intend to save the other, no matter the cost—but the resulting showdown will test the mettle of Arcanic and Defiled alike.

NEWS FROM THE FALLOUT #4 (OF 6)

STORY CHRIS CONDON

ART / COVER A JEFFREY ALAN LOVE

COVER B JAMES HARREN

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | BW | M

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 24

Fleeing Old Joe's roadside diner, the rag-tag group of survivors find themselves miles from civilization in a truck that's low on fuel and General McCoy and his rotten minions not far behind…

RADIANT BLACK #37

STORY KYLE HIGGINS, JOE CLARK

ART / COVER A MARCELO COSTA

COVER B (1 OF 6 CONNECTING COVERS) MATT TAYLOR

COVER C (1:20) TONY FLEECS & TRISH FORSTNER

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 3

NEW STORY ARC Series co-creator MARCELO COSTA returns for an explosive new arc of RADIANT BLACK! With his latest foe dealt with, Marshall is ready to take his place as Chicago's favorite superhero—but tensions are rising in the city, and the Post Office may have other plans.

RAT CITY #18

STORY ERICA SCHULTZ

ART / COVER A ZÉ CARLOS

COVER B THOMAS NACHLIK

$3.99 US | 24 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 24

The Deviant has come to accept his new lot in life. As a former soldier, he has always wanted to help people. Now he can be the hero that he was meant to be.

REDCOAT #15

STORY GEOFF JOHNS

ART BRYAN HITCH, ANDREW CURRIE, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER A BRYAN HITCH, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B BRAD ANDERSON, MIKE GRELL

COVER C WES DZIOBA, LEE KOHSE

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 17

NEW STORY ARC It's 1909, and Simon Pure has traded gunpowder and glory for quiet days and a clock-punching job. But something—or someone—will drag the immortal redcoat back into adventure. What threats loom? And which old friend has come knocking to reignite the fire? The past is never dead. And Simon Pure is about to be reminded why.

THE ROCKETFELLERS #9

STORY PETER J. TOMASI, FRANCIS MANAPUL

ART SIYA OUM, FRANCIS MANAPUL, JOHN KALISZ

COVER A FRANCIS MANAPUL

COVER B DEREK KIRK KIM

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 17

This senses-shattering issue gets to the BIG WHY! WHY did the Rocketfellers leave the 25th century behind? WHY did Raina betray her family and hunt them down? WHY did Rex the dog cross the road? To get to the other "Time"!

SAM AND TWITCH CASE FILES #19

STORY THOMAS HEALY

ART VON RANDAL

COVER A FEDERICO SABBATINI

COVER B DON AGUILLO

$3.99 US | 24 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 3

A new creative team and a new case for Sam and Twitch! Spawn Universe Editor-In-Chief THOMAS HEALY and celebrated artist VON RANDAL delve into one of the earliest cases in which Sam and Twitch worked together. A case that they knew was solved. Now, after the retirement of a fellow detective, new details come to the surface. Is it the work of a copycat serial killer or something even more sinister and otherworldly?

THE SCORCHED #46

STORY JOHN LAYMAN

ART STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A FRANCESCO MATTINA

COVER B FRANCESCO MATTINA

$3.99 US | 24 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 24

Vicerator has finally assembled her new team in full. The Scorched are in her sights, and all HELL is about to break loose!

THE SEASONS #8

STORY RICK REMENDER

ART / COVER A PAUL AZACETA

COVER B (1:15) EPHK

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 10

Spring unlocks a weapon that might finally turn the tide—but saving the world means teaming up with the last person she wants by her side. Meanwhile, Winter is lured into a fantasy where her work is celebrated and her pain erased… at a cost she won't see until it's too late.

SISTERHOOD: A HYDE STREET STORY #3

STORY MAYTAL ZCHUT

ART / COVER A LEILA LEIZ, ALEX SINCLAIR

COVER B GERMÁN PERALTA

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 3

A sorority sister is dead. Sophie, with Violet's spirit still trapped in her body, was right there when it happened… but how is it that she doesn't remember a thing? The police may let Sophie off easy, but when she's snatched from her dorm with a bag over her head, she finds the sorority isn't as lenient as the cops…

SLEEP #5 (OF 8)

STORY / ART / COVER A ZANDER CANNON

COVER B BRIAN HURTT

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | M

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 24

When Jonathan Reason falls asleep, he becomes… something terrible. Teaming with his friend Tabitha, they come up with a theory for both the origin of this problem and its possible solution. After disagreements on the best way to combat the creature, the townsfolk begin to split into factions.

SPAWN #370

STORY TODD MCFARLANE

ART BRETT BOOTH

COVER A JONATHAN URIBE

COVER B FEDE MELE

$3.99 US | 24 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 24

Things are quiet. Too quiet for Al Simmons. He suspects that something is happening in the shadows. Someone is moving against him and his allies.

THIS ENDS TONIGHT #3 (OF 3)

STORY GERRY DUGGAN

ART / COVER A JAE LEE

COVER B (1:15) JAE LEE

$4.99 US | 24 PAGES | FC | T

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 17

Comic books and Las Vegas will never be the same. The climax of sex, violence, and action rolls off a printer and punches you right in the face. This one has it all: nonstop action, comedy and tragedy that will give you whiplash—and it was all lovingly drawn by JAE LEE. Don't miss out on the miniseries wrap up. There are infinite ways to die in this comic, and JAE LEE drew them all! A LOT of them. The most fun ones. THIS ENDS TONIGHT! MINISERIES FINALE

TRANSFORMERS #24

STORY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ART JORGE CORONA, MIKE SPICER

COVER A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER

COVER B JORGE CORONA, MIKE SPICER

COVER C (1:10) DAVID NAKAYAMA

COVER D (1:25) JEFF SPOKES

COVER E (1:50) PYE PARR

COVER F DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 10

END OF STORY ARC OPTIMUS PRIME VS MEGATRON This is it. And the new era of TRANSFORMERS begins with the most shocking ending to ANY comic book this year!

THE UNCHOSEN #3 (OF 4)

STORY / ART / COVER A / COVER B DAVID MARQUEZ

COVER C (1:15) MICHAEL AVON OEMING

COVER D (1:25) (VIRGIN) DAVID MARQUEZ

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 10

Aida's world is shattered once again when she learns the horrible truth behind those known only as The UnChosen! Can she unravel her own history before it's too late? DAVID MARQUEZ (Uncanny X-men, Miles Morales) continues with the penultimate issue of his creator-owned debut!

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #34

STORY CHARLES SOULE, SCOTT SNYDER

ART GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, MATTHEW WILSON

COVER A GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

COVER B BECKY CLOONAN

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | M

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 24

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: THE INVISIBLE MAN #2 (OF 4)

STORY JAMES TYNION IV

ART / COVER A DANI & BRAD SIMPSON

COVER B MIKE DEL MUNDO

COVER C (1:10) PULP VARIANT DAVID AJA

COVER D (1:25) CLASSIC HORROR VARIANT MIKE DEL MUNDO

COVER E (1:50) MATTHEW ROBERTS

COVER F (1:75) MARTIN SIMMONDS

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 24

JAMES TYNION IV & DANI CONTINUE THEIR HORROR MASTERPIECE Jack Griffin's ambitions will not be limited by the small minds of his rivals. So now he must strike back…

THE VOICE SAID KILL #3 (OF 4)

STORY SI SPURRIER

ART / COVER A VANESA DEL REY

COVER B (1:10) MATÍAS BERGARA

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | M

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 24

Horror among thieves. Gunsmoke over the mire. Reptile tragedy. And a swampland miracle. The hardboiled cajun crime thriller continues in this supersized issue.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #120

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART / COVER B CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C MATT WAGNER & BRENNAN WAGNER

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | M

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 3

ALL OUT WAR CONTINUES! The war has taken a toll on all involved. This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #121

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART / COVER B CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C ZACH HOWARD & NELSON DANIEL

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | M

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 17

The aftermath of the unthinkable…

VOID RIVALS #23

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART CONOR HUGHES, PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER A LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER B CONOR HUGHES

COVER C (1:10) MARTÍN MORAZZO, PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER D (1:25) ANDREA DE DOMINICIS

COVER E (1:50) JOHN AMOR

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 24

WHEELIE MEETS COBRA-LA! Everyone's favorite rhyming Autobot makes his debut in VOID RIVALS, coming face to face with Pythona!

WE'RE TAKING EVERYONE DOWN WITH US #6 (OF 6)

STORY MATTHEW ROSENBERG

ART STEFANO LANDINI, JASON WORDIE

COVER A STEFANO LANDINI

COVER B JESSE LONERGAN

COVER C JANGJOLIM

COVER D (1:25) JOSHUA HIXSON

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | M

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 24

Could it end any other way? MINISERIES FINALE

WITCHBLADE #14

STORY MARGUERITE BENNETT

ART GIUSEPPE CAFARO, ARIF PRIANTO, TROY PETERI

COVER A GIUSEPPE CAFARO, ARIF PRIANTO

COVER B BRUNO ABDIAS, ARIF PRIANTO

COVER C RAYMOND GAY, ARIF PRIANTO

COVER D (1:10) (VIRGIN) BRUNO ABDIAS, ARIF PRIANTO

COVER E (1:25) (VIRGIN) RAYMOND GAY, ARIF PRIANTO

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 17

Following the events of issue #13, New York City Police Detective Sara Pezzini returns to work while her partner clings to life, still reeling from the world-shattering events of last issue and coming to grips with the new nature of the Witchblade. In the City, a deadly serial killer is targeting the homeless, but the crime scenes reveal clues only Sara and the Witchblade can follow. How is a teenage conspiracy theorist involved in all of this, and will Sara be able to stop the killer before they strike again?

ASSORTED CRISIS EVENTS, VOL. 1 TP

STORY DENIZ CAMP

ART / COVER ERIC ZAWADZKI

$16.99 US | 208 PAGES | FC | M

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 17

An action-packed sci-fi anthology series following normal people navigating an alternate world where time is having a crisis, and just stepping outside your door can send you on an unexpected adventure. Time is having a crisis. Mingling in the red-light district, you can find actual cavemen, medieval knights, and cyborg soldiers on leave from World War IV. Victorian debutantes amble their way into cell phone stores, confused and bewildered (what is a data plan?). On their way to work, bleary-eyed commuters get trapped in time-loops, assaulted by alternate-reality versions of themselves, and try to avoid post-apocalyptic wastelands. And LOOK: the 3:15 bus just took a wrong turn…into the neolithic era. Rising stars DENIZ CAMP (20TH CENTURY MEN, The Ultimates) and ERIC ZAWADZKI (House of El) and Eisner winners JORDIE BELLAIRE and HASSAN OTSMANE-ELHAOU are proud to present ASSORTED CRISIS EVENTS, an ongoing, zig-zagging anthology series about the compromised clicks of our clocks—full of one-shot stories both beautiful and ugly, tragic and redemptive, surreal and somehow all too familiar. Stories of people (and reality) in CRISIS—trying to keep it together while the world is falling apart, second by twisted second… Collects ASSORTED CRISIS EVENTS #1-5

BATTLE POPE 25TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE HC

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART TONY MOORE, MATTHEW ROBERTS, CORY WALKER & VAL STAPLES

COVER TONY MOORE

$49.99 US | 456 PAGES | FC | M

TRIM SIZE: 7.25" x 10.875"

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 10

What do you do when the world's ending, and most of humanity can't get into heaven? CALL BATTLE POPE. When Heaven, Hell, and everything in between go to war, you better hope your prayers don't get answered by anyone but Battle Pope. Once condemned by God Almighty for his hard drinkin', womanizing evil ways, Pope has one last chance at salvation, and he'll greet it twin Uzis and the help of his new roommate, Jesus H. Christ. The iconic series from visionary ROBERT KIRKMAN (INVINCIBLE, THE WALKING DEAD), TONY MOORE (Punisher), MATTHEW ROBERTS (MANIFEST DESTINY) and CORY WALKER (INVINCIBLE) is presented in a single volume for the very first time to celebrate its 25th anniversary!

EXQUISITE CORPSES, VOL. 1 TP

STORY JAMES TYNION IV, MICHAEL WALSH & PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE

ART MICHAEL WALSH, MARIANNA IGNAZZI & VALENTINE DE LANDRO

COVER MICHAEL WALSH

$9.99 US | 144 PAGES | FC | M

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 17

Every five years on Halloween, the wealthiest families in America play a game. Twelve of the deadliest people in the world are dropped into a small town with just one goal: last killer standing wins. For the citizens of Oak Valley, Maine—this year's unlucky arena—the goal is much simpler. They must survive the night. Experience a comics event like no other from the minds of JAMES TYNION IV (Something is Killing the Children, THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH) & MICHAEL WALSH (THE SILVER COIN, UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: FRANKENSTEIN), as they lead a group of the most exciting voices in the industry. In this blood-soaked first volume, JAMES & MICHAEL are joined by PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE (THE GOOD ASIAN), MARIANNA IGNAZZI (Catwoman), and VALENTINE DE LANDRO (BITCH PLANET) to collaborate & compete to determine who wins…and who dies. Collects EXQUISITE CORPSES #1-3

FRIDAY DELUXE EDITION HC

STORY ED BRUBAKER

ART MARCOS MARTÍN & MUNTSA VICENTE

COVER MARCOS MARTÍN

$49.99 US | 368 PAGES | FC | M

TRIM SIZE: 7.25" x 10.875"

ON SALE NOVEMBER 12

Yellowjackets meets The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in this genre-defying, post-YA masterpiece, now collecting all three volumes in one deluxe hardcover! Friday FitzHugh spent her childhood solving crimes and digging up occult secrets with her best friend Lancelot Jones, the smartest boy in the world. But that was the past. Now she's in college, starting a new life on her own. Except, when Friday comes home for the holidays, she's immediately pulled back into Lance's orbit and finds that something very strange and dangerous is happening in their little New England town… This is literally the Christmas vacation from Hell, and neither of them may survive to see the New Year. From multiple Eisner Award winning creators ED BRUBAKER (CRIMINAL, RECKLESS, KILL OR BE KILLED) and MARCOS MARTÍN (THE PRIVATE EYE, Daredevil), with brilliant colors by MUNTSA VICENTE, FRIDAY is a chilling coming-of-age story about growing up, letting go, and uncovering the darkness hidden in familiar places. Collects all three volumes.

HORNSBY & HALO, VOL. 1 TP

STORY PETER J. TOMASI

ART / COVER PETER SNEJBJERG & JOHN KALISZ

$14.99 US | 160 PAGES | FC | T

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 3

It's Good vs. Evil from the minds of PETER J. TOMASI (Batman and Robin, Super Sons) and PETER SNEJBJERG (Starman, BPRD)! Keeping the cosmic peace isn't easy. But the opposing leaders of Heaven and Hell broker a deal that trades Zachary Halo, an angel child, to a corrupt family, and Rose Hornsby, a demon child, to a loving family, and hope this truce will halt the winds of war. It's Nature versus Nurture, as the turbulence of adolescence comes crashing down on two teenagers who have no idea just who and what they truly are…yet. Collects HORNSBY & HALO #1-6

JUVENILE TP

STORY / ART / COVER JESÚS ORELLANA

$14.99 US | 128 PAGES | FC | T

TRIM SIZE: 6" x 9"

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 3

"A sturdy commentary on growing up amid chaotic times, finding strength in community, and forging a better future with strength and commitment." —AIPT In a future where a deadly virus kills everyone upon reaching adulthood, teenagers are confined to massive medical facilities—until a mysterious new patient arrives and reveals a shocking secret. SARA is locked up in El Castillo, a fortress for troubled youth ruled with an iron fist by a retired military officer. Everything changes with the arrival of a mysterious new patient who reveals a shocking secret: the virus isn't killing them; it is giving them telekinetic abilities that the adults are desperately trying to suppress with medication and experimental surgeries. In a race against time, they decide to use their newfound powers to escape. But when the adults find out, they will discover that not only are their lives at stake, but also the fate of the human race. Visionary filmmaker JESÚS ORELLANA (Rosa) storms into comics with a thrilling and fast-paced graphic novel that seamlessly bridges the gap between film and comics! Collects JUVENILE #1-5

MONSTRESS COMPENDIUM ONE TP

STORY MARJORIE LIU

ART / COVER SANA TAKEDA

$59.99 US | 1152 PAGES | FC | M

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 24

STEAMPUNK, EAST ASIAN STYLE, LGBTQ+ "World-building on a scale rare in mainstream comics." —The Hollywood Reporter The richly imagined world of MONSTRESS is an alternate 1900s Asia, with an art deco-infused steampunk aesthetic that's brimming with arcane dangers. Within it, a teenage girl struggles to overcome the trauma of war, a task that's made all the more difficult by her mysterious symbiotic link to an eldritch monster of tremendous power—a connection that will transform them both and place them in the crosshairs of both human and otherworldly powers. A perfect entry-point for new readers, MONSTRESS COMPENDIUM ONE collects the first eight volumes of the New York Times-bestselling series in one massive paperback compendium from creator/writer MARJORIE LIU (who made history as the first woman to win an Eisner Award for Best Writer) and creator/artist SANA TAKEDA.

THE ROCKETFELLERS, VOL. 1 TP

STORY PETER J. TOMASI

ART / COVER FRANCIS MANAPUL & JOHN KALISZ

$14.99 US | 176 PAGES | FC | T

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 3

"The Rocketfellers is the strongest debut series from Ghost Machine to date, with a time-traveling family on the run from nefarious forces." —Comical Opinions A dysfunctional but fun family from the future hides out in the past against a threat that can travel through time! THE ROCKETFELLERS follows a family from the 25th century hiding in the 21st century with a terrible secret that could affect the fate of humanity. Enlisting in the Time Zone Protection Program and escaping to present-day Earth, the Rocketfellers must find a way to trust each other in the strange "ancient" world of today as they are hunted by threats from their time and ours. Collecting the first arc of Ghost Machine's hit series from creators PETER J. TOMASI (Batman & Robin, Super Sons), FRANCIS MANAPUL (The Flash, Detective Comics), JOHN KALISZ (Batman & Robin) and ROB LEIGH. Collects THE ROCKETFELLERS #1-6

SPAWN: BATTLE FOR THE THRONE, PART 1 TP

STORY RORY McCONVILLE & TODD McFARLANE

ART CARLO BARBERI, JAY DAVID RAMOS, ULISES ARREOLA & IVAN NUNES

COVER KIBAR

$16.99 US | 208 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 3

Part one of BATTLE FOR THE THRONE! Jim Downing and Nyx's attack on Spawn had mixed results, with Nyx controlling half the Dead Zones while Spawn holds the other half. Meanwhile, Spawn and Haunt infiltrate Heaven to find a cure for Haunt's poison, leading them to Heaven's science labs, only to discover Heaven's dubious plans to take the war to Hell. Collects SPAWN #338-343

SPREAD COMPENDIUM TP

STORY JUSTIN JORDAN

ART KYLE STRAHM, FELIPE SOBREIRO, JOHN BIVENS, LIAM COBB & RYE HICKMAN

COVER KYLE STRAHM & FELIPE SOBREIRO

$49.99 US | 608 PAGES | FC | M

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 17

"A very good case for creepiest apocalypse ever." —USA Today Collected for the first time in its entirety, experience over 800 pages of science fiction horror in this definitive deluxe package of the SPREAD saga. Ten years ago, we dug too deep and unleashed something we couldn't control. Something that twisted and warped every living thing in its path. Something that remade the world in its own image. The Spread. Now, one man has found a child who could save the world, but he has to fight monsters, raiders, cannibals, religious fanatics, and one cranky baby to do it. Collects SPREAD #1-25

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: THE MUMMY HC

STORY FAITH ERIN HICKS

ART / COVER A FAITH ERIN HICKS & LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER B DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE DAVID TALASKI

$24.99 US | 112 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE OCTOBER 29

MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATIONS, HORROR TRIM SIZE: 7.25" x 10.875" AN EISNER AWARD-WINNING SUPERSTAR RESURRECTS ONE OF THE MOST ICONIC MONSTERS Superstar creator FAITH ERIN HICKS (Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Nameless City Trilogy) presents a bold new vision of the seminal horror classic, bringing the Mummy to life like never before. Helen Grosvenor is a woman born to two worlds and belonging in neither forever haunted by a cursed encounter as a child When unknown voices bring her back to an Egyptian dig site from her past she will unknowingly play an unexpected role in the rise of a monster known only asTHE MUMMY Featuring a Direct Market exclusive cover that will only be printed once Retailers For every 10 copies ordered you will receive a pack of 10 bookplates signed by FAITH ERIN HICKS Collects UNIVERSAL MONSTERS #1-4 ADVANCE SOLICIT

COPRA ROUND 8: DEATH OF COPRA, VOL. 8 TP

STORY / ART / COVER MICHEL FIFFE

$21.99 US | 176 PAGES | FC | M

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 10

COPRA ROUND 8 marks the end of MICHEL FIFFE's long-running, idiosyncratic superhero series. The singular cult hit that redefined auteur action makes its final statement in this 176 page swan song, collecting the DEATH OF COPRA miniseries (legacy issues 46-49) and its crushing epilogue COPRA 50!

ICE CREAM MAN, VOL. 11 TP

STORY W. MAXWELL PRINCE

ART / COVER MARTÍN MORAZZO, CHRIS O'HALLORAN

$16.99 US | 136 PAGES | FC | M

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 17

Just what is "horror," anyhow? You won't find the answers here, I'm afraid. (Wait…I'm AFRAID? No I'm not! Although— there ARE four more of those ICE CREAM MAN stories in this 11th volume… and those things always leave me feeling a little HAUNTED, as it were. Maybe I AM afraid. I mean, there's a Graham Greene spy story with this ghastly bovine monster; a haunted house yarn full of microfiche; a special all-star entry featuring one-page stories by writers like GRANT MORRISON, PATTON OSWALT, MATT FRACTION, KELLY SUE DECONNICK, and lots more. Oh, and lest I forget: Craig's performance review! YEESH. You know what, I take it back—I am totally, unequivocally horrified. And yeah, maybe I don't know exactly what that means—but just look at the hairs on my arms…they're standing up straight!). Enjoy! Collects ICE CREAM MAN #40-44

LOVE EVERLASTING, VOL. 3 TP

STORY TOM KING

ART ELSA CHARRETIER, MATT HOLLINGSWORTH

COVER ELSA CHARRETIER

$16.99 US | 136 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 3

The next epic chapter of the acclaimed Eisner, Harvey, and Ringo-nominated series! LOVE EVERLASTING goes West, exploring the tropes and thrills of Old West Romance as everything shifts perspective and we discover the Cowboy's secret origin. Following the Cowboy as he follows Joan, we learn how Joan was first trapped in these stories… and how she might finally escape! The answers to the questions you've been asking are here in an addictive page-turner that will make you laugh and cry at the story of Joan and her Cowboy. Collects LOVE EVERLASTING #11-15

THE POWER FANTASY, VOL. 2 TP

STORY KIERON GILLEN

ART / COVER CASPAR WIJNGAARD

$16.99 US | 144 PAGES | FC | M

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 3

Imagine six people of such power that if they ever came into conflict, the world would end. Now imagine them never coming into conflict. Which is easier to imagine? The critically acclaimed series' second volume continues to pull blocks from the Jenga tower of total annihilation. Come dance to the ticking of the doomsday clock with KIERON GILLEN (THE WICKED + THE DIVINE, DIE) and CASPAR WIJNGAARD (HOME SICK PILOTS, ALL AGAINST ALL) in the second collection of the Eisner-nominated epic. Collects THE POWER FANTASY #6-11

PUNDERWORLD, VOL. 2 TP

STORY / ART / COVER LINDA SEJIC

$16.99 US | 184 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 10

The classic Greek tale turned relatable romantic comedy continues in Volume 2! Nothing says "opposites attract" like a Life Goddess and the King of the Dead—and after their truly Olympian meet-cute, who could blame Hades and Persephone for wanting a little time alone together? A night of exploring the Underworld brings them closer together, and it's all harmless flirting and long walks along the River Styx… until it turns out that Persephone can't leave, magically blocked from exiting the realm of the dead. It's as big a puzzle to her as it is to her antisocial new beau, but she and Hades will have to solve the mysterious imprisonment fast, because Persephone's absence has not gone unnoticed. In the mortal world and above, Persephone's mother, Demeter, sets out on a justified rampage of maternal aggression, determined to locate her missing daughter. The gods love their drama—but if they don't tread carefully, what starts as a simple misunderstanding may lead to the world as they know it flipped upside down.

THE SCORCHED, VOL. 6 TP

STORY JOHN LAYMAN, TODD MCFARLANE

ART STEPHEN SEGOVIA, DUDU PANSICA, JULIO FERRERIRA, DINEI RIBEIRO

COVER DANIEL HENRIQUES

$16.99 US | 144 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 10

THE SCORCHED have freed themselves from Jason Wynn's control, and with the Dead Zones restored, they regain their powers and seek to reclaim their glory. However, this resurgence also revives formidable foes, including the relentless VICERATOR, who aims to eliminate them for good. Collects THE SCORCHED #33-38

THE TRANSFORMERS COMPENDIUM BOOK 2 TP

STORY BOB BUDIANSKY, RALPH MACCHIO, SIMON FURMAN

ART JOSE DELBO, JIM FERN, GEOFF SENIOR, DWAYNE TURNER, ANDREW WILDMAN, DON PERLIN, DEREK YANIGER, MANNY GALAN

COVER A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER

COVER B DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE JIM LEE

$64.99 US | 1208 PAGES | FC | T

ON SALE OCTOBER 8

THE END OF THE ICONIC ORIGINAL ERA OF TRANSFORMERS IS HERE! The looming threat of Unicron is ever present as both Decepticons and Autobots spread their forces across the galaxy in search of their last hope, the Creation Matrix. But when that hope grows dimmer, Optimus Prime makes the greatest sacrifice of all… Collected in compendium format for the first time ever, these iconic TRANSFORMERS stories are perfect for fans new and old. Collects THE TRANSFORMERS #47-80, TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE #1-3, TRANSFORMERS GENERATION 2 #1-12 ADVANCE SOLICIT

