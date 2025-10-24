Posted in: Comics, Image, Walking Dead | Tagged: energon, savage dragon, spawn, transformers

Image Comics January 2026 Full Solicits And Solicitations

Image Comics January 2026 Full Solicits and Solicitations... with Bug Wars, Malevolent, and the Radically Rearranged Ronin Dolls

Article Summary Discover all the Image Comics January 2026 releases, new series launches, and returning favorites

Spotlight on Bug Wars: The Spyder Wytch, Malevolent #1, and Radically Rearranged Ronin Ragdolls

Get full solicitations for Spawn, G.I. Joe, Transformers, Witchblade, and many more key titles

See collected editions, trade paperbacks, and special releases from top Image Comics creators

Bug Wars: The Spyder Witch by Jason Aaron, Mahmud Asrar, Baldemar Rivas, David Messina, Matt Wilson launches in Image Comcis' January 2026 solicits and solicitations, as well as Malevolent #1 by Justin Jordan, John Bivens, Felipe Sobreiro a special Larry Hama edition of GI Joe #49, and the fiction-within-a-fiction of Radically Rearranged Ronin Ragdolls #1 from Troy Little and David Avallone, as well as the usual Spawn, Savage Dragon, Walking Dead, Transformers, GI Joe, Ghost Machine, Massive-Verse and more…

BUG WARS: THE SPYDER WYTCH SPECIAL (ONE-SHOT)

On Sale: 2026-01-28 | 56 Pages | Full Color | M-Mature | $5.99 US

The bug war rages in this extra-length special, burrowing into the shadowy world of the Mytes—insectoid warriors battling in the grass-stained trenches of The Yard. This time, the tale weaves through the many eyes of the Spyder Wytches of Wyrdweb—the most mysterious, seductive, and feared denizens of this twisted ecosystem. Comics powerhouses Jason Aaron(Thor, TMNT) and Mahmud Asrar(Conan the Barbarian, X-Men), joined by breakout artist Baldemar Rivas(DC's Two-Face, Godzilla Vs. Kansas City), deliver explosive action, new lore, and web-woven secrets that will redefine The Yard. Bee prepared for the Bug Warsseries return later in 2026!

Story:Jason Aaron, Mahmud Asrar | Art:Baldemar Rivas, Mahmud Asrar, David Messina, Matt Wilson

Covers:A – Mahmud Asrar, Matthew Wilson | B – Mahmud Asrar, Matthew Wilson (NSFW Polybag, $6.99) | C – Tula Lotay | D – Michael Avon Oeming | E – Baldemar Rivas (1:25)



MALEVOLENT #1 – LAUNCH OF THE MONTH

On Sale: 2026-01-28 | 32 Pages | Full Color | M-Mature | $3.99 US (Cover F $4.99)

Thirty years ago, demons were unleashed upon the world. Humanity adapted, even to a demon-haunted existence. Now, a new weapon capable of slaying demons has emerged—but its wielder might destroy us first. From the creators of Spread, Justin Jordan, John Bivens, and Felipe Sobreirounleash a dark fantasy epic.

Story:Justin Jordan | Art:John Bivens, Felipe Sobreiro

Covers:A – John Bivens | B – Jorge Corona | C – Zander Cannon | D – Jon Wayshak | E – Ben Templesmith | F – Blank Sketch Cover ($4.99)



G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #49 – HAMA FILES EDITION

On Sale: 2026-01-28 | 32 Pages | Full Color | T | $3.99 US (Cover C $4.99)

Serpentor rises! The Cobra Emperor's first appearance returns in a new printing, revealing shocking secrets behind Destro and Dr. Mindbender's plan to create the ultimate soldier. Includes a special letter from Larry Hama with behind-the-scenes insights.

Story:Larry Hama | Art:Rod Whigham, Andy Mushynsky, George Roussos

Covers:A – Mike Zeck | B – Chris Mooneyham | C – Mike Zeck (Foil, $4.99)



RADICALLY REARRANGED RONIN RAGDOLLS ADVENTURES #100

On Sale: 2026-01-07 | 40 Pages | Full Color | M-Mature | $4.99 US

The villainous Overdog steals every fish in New York City! Can the crime-fighting cat-girls from Kevin Eastman's Drawing Blood stop him? A double-length special enriching the Drawing Blood universe.

Story:Troy Little, David Avallone | Art/Cover:Troy Little



ASSORTED CRISIS EVENTS #8

On Sale: 2026-01-21 | 32 Pages | Full Color | M-Mature | $4.99 US

Life in the gutter! A homeless comic book artist falls—literally—into the gutters. Can Wally find his way back to reality, or is he lost in the blank white space between panels forever?

Story:Deniz Camp | Art:Eric Zawadzki

Covers:A – Eric Zawadzki | B – Javier Rodriguez



THE AUTHOR IMMORTAL #4

On Sale: 2026-01-21 | 32 Pages | Full Color | T+ | $3.99 US

Chapter 4: Birds of Paradise. Al awakens in the court of the Harlequin King, while Hector and Alethea search the wasteland, and Sheila gets an e-mail.

Story:Frank J. Barbiere | Art:Morgan Beem

Covers:A – Morgan Beem | B – Alex Eckman-Lawn



BLOOD & THUNDER #9

On Sale: 2026-01-14 | 32 Pages | Full Color | M-Mature | $3.99 US

Oola and Thunder fight to survive, while Blood finds a new ally in this action-packed issue.

Story:Benito Cereno | Art:E.J. Su, Michele 'Msassyk' Assarasakorn

Covers:A – E.J. Su, Michele Assarasakorn | B – Khary Randolph, Emilio Lopez | C – Haining (1:10) | D – Erica Henderson (1:25)



CAPES #3

On Sale: 2026-01-28 | 32 Pages | Full Color | T+ | $3.99 US

The heroes of Capes Inc face a deadly attack! Why is [SPOILER REDACTED] behind it, and what's Knockout's secret origin? A remastered Capes from Robert Kirkmanand Mark Englertin the Invincible universe.

Story:Robert Kirkman | Art:Mark Englert

Covers:A – Ryan Ottley, Dave McCaig | B – Mark Englert | C – Cory Walker (1:10) | D – Jahnoy Lindsay (1:25) | E – Ryan Ottley (B&W, 1:50)



CREEPSHOW VOL. 4 #5 (OF 5)

On Sale: 2026-01-28 | 32 Pages | Full Color | M-Mature | $3.99 US

Final issue! Joshua Williamsonand Andrea Milanacraft a chilling A.I. tale, while Tradd Mooredelivers a haunting story of loneliness, love, and loss.

Story:Joshua Williamson, Tradd Moore | Art:Andrea Milana, Tradd Moore

Covers:A – Lorenzo De Felici | B – Andrea Milana | C – Jorge Fornés (1:10)



THE CURSE OF SHERLEE JOHNSON #5

On Sale: 2026-01-07 | 24 Pages | Full Color | T+ | $3.99 US

Simon Pure recalls surviving Hell, where no vampire belongs, and finding God.

Story:Daniel Henriques | Art:Raymond Gay

Covers:A – Jonathan Glapion | B – Raymond Gay | C – Jonathan Glapion



THE DARKNESS #2

On Sale: 2026-01-21 | 32 Pages | Full Color | T+ | $3.99 US

Jackie Estacado battles gangsters and the Angelus' warriors, struggling with the chaotic power of the Darkness.

Story:Marc Silvestri | Art:Raymond Gay, Arif Prianto

Covers:A – Raymond Gay, Gibran Ferdian | B – Jason Shawn Alexander | C – Jason Shawn Alexander (1:25)



DEADLY TALES OF THE GUNSLINGER SPAWN #15

On Sale: 2026-01-21 | 24 Pages | Full Color | T | $3.99 US

The Gunslinger closes in on his sister but faces a deadly trap.

Story:Jimmy Palmiotti | Art:Patric Reynolds

Covers:A – Thomas Nachlik | B – Marco Failla



DEATH TO PACHUCO #4 (OF 5)

On Sale: 2026-01-21 | 32 Pages | Full Color | M-Mature | $3.99 US

The Zoot Suit Riot erupts! Pachucos and Pachucas face the U.S. Navy in a battle for East L.A.

Story:Henry Barajas | Art:Rachel Merrill, Lee Loughridge

Covers:A – Sweeney Boo | B – Ben Passmore | C – Sarah Gordon | D – Sweeney Boo (1:25) | E – Ben Passmore (1:25) | F – Sweeney Boo (1:50)

Historical, Action & Adventure

DIE: LOADED #3

On Sale: 2026-01-14 | 32 Pages | Full Color | M-Mature | $3.99 US

A broken mother guards the ruins of her son's downfall in a world where survival is uncertain.

Story: Kieron Gillen | Art: Stephanie Hans

Covers: A – Stephanie Hans | B – Marguerite Sauvage



ESCAPE #6

On Sale: 2026-01-28 | 32 Pages | Full Color | T+ | $3.99 US

End of story arc! Milton Shaw's final mission begins, revealing getting caught was never the plan. From Rick Remender and Daniel Acuña.

Story: Rick Remender | Art: Daniel Acuña

Covers: A – Daniel Acuña | B – Niko Henrichon (1:15)



EVERYTHING DEAD & DYING #5 (OF 5)

On Sale: 2026-01-21 | 32 Pages | Full Color | M-Mature | $4.99 US

Series finale! Death comes to Caverton.

Story: Tate Brombal | Art: Jacob Phillips

Covers: A – Jacob Phillips | B – Jacob Phillips | C – Jeff Lemire (1:10)



EXQUISITE CORPSES #9

On Sale: 2026-01-21 | 32 Pages | Full Color | M-Mature | $4.99 US

The Groundskeeper struggles to maintain order as survivors defy the rules. From Tyler Boss, James Tynion IV, Valentine De Landro, and Michael Walsh.

Story: Tyler Boss, James Tynion IV | Art: Valentine De Landro, Michael Walsh

Covers: A – Michael Walsh | B – Valentine De Landro | C – Michael Walsh | D – TBD | E – Christian Ward (1:25) | F – Fernando Blanco (1:50)

Horror, Thriller

FERAL #20

On Sale: 2026-01-28 | 24 Pages | Full Color | T+ | $3.99 US

Lucky the Tomcat rules Pet City's cannibals, but Elsie's escape plan could change everything.

Story: Tony Fleecs | Art: Trish Forstner, Tone Rodriguez, Brad Simpson

Covers: A – Tony Fleecs, Tone Rodriguez, Trish Forstner | B – Tony Fleecs, Trish Forstner, Allen Passalaqua | C – Tony Fleecs, Tone Rodriguez, Trish Forstner (1:10)



FINAL BOSS #3

On Sale: 2026-01-28 | 24 Pages | Full Color | M-Mature | $3.99 US

Tommy Brazen, imbued with unknown energy, faces the Tournament of the Gods on Farthica.

Story: Tyler Kirkham | Art: Tyler Kirkham, David Miller, Ifan Noor

Covers: A – Tyler Kirkham | B – Raymond Gay | C – Brett Booth | D – Iban Coello Soria (1:25) | E – Brett Booth (1:50) | F – Tyler Kirkham (1:100) | G – Raymond Gay (1:250)



FREE PLANET #8

On Sale: 2026-01-14 | 32 Pages | Full Color | T+ | $3.99 US

The explosive finale of Expansion Protocols. Elite space marine Niketas battles to tame the savage planet Laloux. From Aubrey Sitterson and Tyrell Cannon.

Story: Aubrey Sitterson | Art: Tyrell Cannon, Vittorio Astone

Covers: A – Jed Dougherty | B – Tyrell Cannon | C – Tyrell Cannon (1:10)

Sci-Fi, Action & Adventure

G.I. JOE #17

On Sale: 2026-01-07 | 32 Pages | Full Color | T | $3.99 US

Dreadnok War concludes! G.I. Joe vs. Cobra vs. Dreadnoks! A shocking twist changes G.I. Joe forever in the Energon Universe.

Story: Joshua Williamson | Art: Tom Reilly, Jordie Bellaire

Covers: A – Tom Reilly (Wraparound) | B – Lee Bermejo | C – Ben Oliver | D – Jesus Merino, Adriano Lucas (1:25) | E – Pye Parr (1:50)



G.I. JOE #18

On Sale: 2026-01-21 | 32 Pages | Full Color | T | $3.99 US

A standalone Night Force covert op! Roadblock's Energon Universe first appearance—will he join Lady Jaye and Flint's team or another group?

Story: Joshua Williamson | Art: Marco Foderà, Lee Loughridge

Covers: A – Tom Reilly | B – Kendrick 'Kunkka' Lim | C – Ben Oliver | D – Lucas Meyer, Adriano Lucas (1:25) | E – Michele Rubini, Romulo Fajardo Jr. (1:50) | F – Patricia Martín (Foil, 1:100)

Action & Adventure

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #324

On Sale: 2026-01-14 | 32 Pages | Full Color | T | $3.99 US

Battle beyond the skies! Lady Jaye's team must stop the Blue Ninjas' aerial assault before their orbital station activates.

Story: Larry Hama | Art: Paul Pelletier, Tony Kordos, Francesco Segala

Covers: A – Andy Kubert, Laura Martin | B – Andy Kubert | C – Steve Beach



GHOST PEPPER #7

On Sale: 2026-01-21 | 32 Pages | Full Color | T | $3.99 US

Ash's role in saving the world is revealed, but his enemies aim to silence him permanently. A new battle begins!

Story: Ludo Lullabi | Art: Ludo Lullabi, Adriano Lucas

Covers: A – Ludo Lullabi | B – Chuma Hill | C – Frédéric Pham Chuong (1:10) | D – Riley Rossmo (1:25) | E – Homare (1:50)



GOOD AS DEAD #5 (OF 6)

On Sale: 2026-01-21 | 48 Pages | Full Color | M-Mature | $7.99 US

The truth behind the Port Linden disaster is revealed, but not everyone survives.

Story: David Lapham, Maria Lapham | Art: David Lapham, Dee Cunniffe

Cover: David Lapham, Dee Cunniffe



GUNSLINGER SPAWN #51

On Sale: 2026-01-28 | 24 Pages | Full Color | T+ | $3.99 US

Javi realizes those around him are never safe from his enemies, but walking away may be deadlier.

Story: Todd McFarlane | Art: Carlo Barberi

Covers: A – Kevin Keane | B – Von Randal



HYDE STREET #12

On Sale: 2026-01-28 | 32 Pages | Full Color | T+ | $3.99 US

The Butcher, Part 2. The Butcher of Hyde Street escapes, sending tremors through the neighborhood. Who will be his next victim?

Story: Geoff Johns | Art: Ivan Reis, Danny Miki, Brad Anderson

Covers: A – Ivan Reis, Danny Miki, Brad Anderson | B – Francis Portela, Brad Anderson | C – Jules Mamone



I HATE FAIRYLAND #47

On Sale: 2026-01-21 | 32 Pages | Full Color | M-Mature | $3.99 US

The BFF of Gertrudenstein! A Frank-like monstrosity needs a friend, not a bride, in this gothic horror experiment from Skottie Young and Derek Laufman.

Story: Skottie Young | Art: Derek Laufman

Covers: A – Derek Laufman | B – Derek Laufman | C – Skottie Young



I, TYRANT #7

On Sale: 2026-01-28 | 24 Pages | Full Color | M-Mature | $3.99 US

A PhantasmiK Apocalypto Begins! Hafez confides in Tyler about a fatwa that drove him from Iran, while Zahhak, the serpent-shouldered king, stirs.

Story: E E Zann | Art: Godfarr

Covers: A – Ryan Gajda | B – Godfarr (1:10) | C – Raymund Bermudez (1:25)



INFERNO GIRL RED BOOK TWO #2 (OF 3)

On Sale: 2026-01-07 | 48 Pages | Full Color | T | $3.99 US

The Griffin returns, and Cássia's confidence fades as The Twins plan something big. 40 story pages for just $3.99!

Story: Mat Groom | Art: Erica D'Urso

Covers: A – Erica D'Urso | B – V.V. Glass | C – Valeria Favoccia (1:25)



KAYA #33

On Sale: 2026-01-28 | 32 Pages | Full Color | T | $3.99 US

Kaya and Jin's relationship shatters! Jin and Razel confront the Mother Oracle, while Kaya journeys to the Temple of Warriors.

Story: Wes Craig | Art: Wes Craig

Covers: A – Wes Craig | B – Cary Nord



KING SPAWN #53

On Sale: 2026-01-21 | 24 Pages | Full Color | T+ | $3.99 US

Spawn hunts a child's abductor, uncovering a path of biblical violence.

Story: Rory McConville | Art: Yildiray Çinar

Covers: A – Francesco Mattina | B – Kevin Keane



LOST FANTASY #7

On Sale: 2026-01-21 | 48 Pages | Full Color | T+ | $4.99 US

Henry navigates treacherous terrain to find his father's attacker, reliving key moments and facing revelations.

Story: Curt Pires | Art: Luca Casalanguida

Covers: A – Luca Casalanguida | B – Luca Casalanguida | C – Luca Casalanguida (1:15) | D – Luca Casalanguida (1:25)



THE POWER FANTASY #15

On Sale: 2026-01-21 | 32 Pages | Full Color | M-Mature | $3.99 US

The kid in the Omelas hole has a nuke! Run! A theoretical utilitarian argument unfolds.

Story: Kieron Gillen | Art: Caspar Wijngaard

Covers: A – Caspar Wijngaard | B – Letizia Cadonici



RADIANT BLACK #41

On Sale: 2026-01-21 | 32 Pages | Full Color | T+ | $3.99 US

Horizon is Chicago's hero, but secrets in a lab outside the city tell a different story. Radiant Black needs Shift's help—if they don't kill each other first.

Story: Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark | Art: Marcelo Costa

Covers: A – Daniel Bayliss | B – Matt Taylor | C – Daniel Bayliss (1:20)



RAT CITY #22

On Sale: 2026-01-14 | 24 Pages | Full Color | T+ | $3.99 US

Hell's new enforcer battles the Deviant, threatening to destroy the city.

Story: Erica Schultz | Art: Zé Carlos

Covers: A – Yildiray Çinar | B – Von Randal



REDCOAT #17

On Sale: 2026-01-21 | 32 Pages | Full Color | T+ | $3.99 US

Simon Pure, the roguish immortal soldier, faces a spectacular surprise in this chapter of his sordid past.

Story: Geoff Johns | Art: Bryan Hitch, Andrew Currie, Brad Anderson

Covers: A – Bryan Hitch, Brad Anderson | B – Kyle Hotz, Dan Brown | C – Jesus Merino, Brian Reber



ROGUE SUN #33

On Sale: 2026-01-14 | 32 Pages | Full Color | T+ | $3.99 US

An old foe's terrible plan threatens the world, and Rogue Sun faces enemies on two fronts.

Story: Ryan Parrott, Nick Cotton | Art: Abel

Covers: A – Stefano Simeone | B – Marco Locati | C – Stefano Simeone (1:20)



SACRIFICERS #19

On Sale: 2026-01-14 | 32 Pages | Full Color | T+ | $3.99 US

Harlos fractures between ideologies as a perfect new order nears completion, and whispers of rebellion spread. Part 4 of 6.

Story: Rick Remender | Art: André Lima Araújo

Covers: A – André Lima Araújo | B – Toni Fejzula (1:10)

Sci-Fi, Fantasy

SAM AND TWITCH: CASE FILES #23

On Sale: 2026-01-07 | 24 Pages | Full Color | T+ | $3.99 US

Sam and Twitch revisit the case that nearly ended Sam's life, seeking answers from the first victim.

Story: Thomas Healy | Art: Von Randal

Covers: A – Von Randal | B – Von Randal



SAVAGE DRAGON #278

On Sale: 2026-01-28 | 32 Pages | Full Color | T+ | $3.99 US

Tyrone Dragon faces the Vicious Fishes alone in an undersea invasion.

Story: Erik Larsen | Art: Erik Larsen

Covers: A – Erik Larsen | B – Erik Larsen



SKINBREAKER #5

On Sale: 2026-01-28 | 32 Pages | Full Color | T+ | $4.99 US

Anok learns the true cost of being The Elder.

Story: Robert Kirkman | Art: David Finch, Annalisa Leoni

Covers: A – David Finch, Annalisa Leoni | B – David Finch, Annalisa Leoni (Portrait Variant) | C – Tony Moore (1:10) | D – Lorenzo De Felici (1:25) | E – Eric Canete (1:50)



SKINBREAKER TREASURY EDITION #5

On Sale: 2026-01-28 | 32 Pages | Full Color | T+ | $14.99 US

Anok learns the true cost of being The Elder in a gorgeous treasury format on deluxe newsprint paper.

Story: Robert Kirkman | Art: David Finch, Annalisa Leoni

Cover: David Finch, Annalisa Leoni



SPAWN #374

On Sale: 2026-01-14 | 24 Pages | Full Color | T+ | $3.99 US

Spawn becomes a target of the U.S. Military, his former employers.

Story: Todd McFarlane | Art: Brett Booth

Covers: A – Jeff Monk | B – Jonathan Uribe



SPAWN: THE DARK AGES #4 (OF 6)

On Sale: 2026-01-07 | 24 Pages | Full Color | T+ | $3.99 US

Aurelianus fights to survive in a world of war, death, and darkness to keep his people free.

Story: Liam Sharp | Art: Liam Sharp

Covers: A – Liam Sharp | B – Raymond Gay



TRANSFORMERS #28

On Sale: 2026-01-14 | 32 Pages | Full Color | T | $3.99 US

Mirage and Bulkhead return, and Arcee makes a shocking decision!

Story: Robert Kirkman | Art: Dan Mora, Mike Spicer

Covers: A – David Nakayama | B – Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer | C – Jorge Corona, Mike Spicer | D – Ejikure (1:25) | E – Dan Mora, Andres Juarez (1:50)

Action & Adventure, Sci-Fi

VIKING MOON #4 (OF 5)

On Sale: 2026-01-21 | 32 Pages | Full Color | T+ | $3.99 US

The search for Yrsa and her mysterious abductor intensifies, revealing an enigmatic Viking warrior. From Joe Pruett and Marcelo Frusin.

Story: Joe Pruett | Art: Marcelo Frusin

Cover: Marcelo Frusin



VOID RIVALS #26

On Sale: 2026-01-28 | 32 Pages | Full Color | T | $3.99 US

The Quintesson War rages as Sharkticon hordes sweep the Sacred Ring, and Zertonians and Agorrians unite.

Story: Robert Kirkman | Art: Andrei Bressan, Patricio Delpeche

Covers: A – Lorenzo De Felici | B – Andrei Bressan, Adriano Lucas | C – Ben Oliver | D – Leirix Li (1:25) | E – Chuma Hill (1:50)



THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #128

On Sale: 2026-01-07 | 32 Pages | Full Color | M-Mature | $3.99 US

A deluxe full-color presentation with creator commentary and another installment of Cutting Room Floor.

Story: Robert Kirkman | Art: Charlie Adlard, Stefano Gaudiano, Dave McCaig

Covers: A – David Finch, Dave McCaig | B – Charlie Adlard, Dave McCaig | C – Stefano Gaudiano



THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #129

On Sale: 2026-01-21 | 32 Pages | Full Color | M-Mature | $3.99 US

Survivors find new ways to dispose of the dead.

Story: Robert Kirkman | Art: Charlie Adlard, Stefano Gaudiano, Dave McCaig

رویکردهای: A – David Finch, Dave McCaig | B – Charlie Adlard, Dave McCaig | C – Stefano Gaudiano



WITCHBLADE #18

On Sale: 2026-01-21 | 32 Pages | Full Color | T+ | $3.99 US

The Grinteeth killer is revealed, and Sara confronts the violent history of the Witchblade.

Story: Marguerite Bennett | Art: Giuseppe Cafaro, Arif Prianto

Covers: A – Giuseppe Cafaro, Arif Prianto | B – Jason Alexander | C – Jason Alexander (1:25)



W0RLDTR33 #18

On Sale: 2026-01-14 | 32 Pages | Full Color | M-Mature | $3.99 US

The W0RLDTR33 gang are wanted, and Amanda can't contact her children. Detective Silk uncovers Gabriel's plans.

Story: James Tynion IV | Art: Fernando Blanco, Jordie Bellaire

Covers: A – Fernando Blanco | B – Dylan Burnett (1:10) | C – David Lafuente (1:25)



WRESTLE HEIST #2 (OF 5)

On Sale: 2026-01-14 | 32 Pages | Full Color | T+ | $3.99 US

The team assembles to rob evil promoter Buddy Hansen at the year's biggest show, but obstacles arise. From Kyle Starks.

Story: Kyle Starks | Art: Kyle Starks, Vladimir Popov

Covers: A – Kyle Starks | B – J. Gonzo (1:10)



YOUNGBLOOD #3

On Sale: 2026-01-07 | 32 Pages | Full Color | M-Mature | $4.99 US

The Shepherd warns Youngblood of impending doom as Brigade arrives, revealing Xerxes' plan.

Story: Rob Liefeld | Art: Rob Liefeld

Covers: A – Rob Liefeld | B – Dan Fraga | C – Kaare Andrews



THE COLD WITCH: A TALE OF THE SHROUDED COLLEGE TP

On Sale: 2026-01-07 | 132 Pages | Full Color | $14.99 US

An icy tale of revenge and dark sorcery in Siberia from Charles Soule and Will Sliney. A wronged woman seeks vengeance in this supernatural Mission: Impossible. Collects issues #1-5.

Story: Charles Soule | Art/Cover: Will Sliney



CRIMINAL, VOL. 10 TP

On Sale: 2026-01-07 | 272 Pages | Full Color | $19.99 US

Celebrating the Prime Video adaptation, Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips deliver their biggest Criminal tale. In 1988, Teeg Lawless plans a heist, but his son Ricky treads a dark path. Collects the Cruel Summer arc.

Story: Ed Brubaker | Art/Cover: Sean Phillips



FARMHAND, VOL. 5 TP

On Sale: 2026-01-07 | 172 Pages | Full Color | $16.99 US

Jedidiah Jenkins' family is shattered, and Thorne holds the world's fate. The final stand begins. Collects issues #21-26.

Story: Rob Guillory | Art/Cover: Rob Guillory

Horror, Dystopian, Sci-Fi

FIVE WEAPONS TP

On Sale: 2026-01-28 | 256 Pages | Full Color | $19.99 US

13-year-old pacifist Tyler navigates an assassin academy with his razor-sharp mind. Collects issues #1-10 in a 6×9 format.

Story: Jimmie Robinson | Art/Cover: Jimmie Robinson



GEORGE PÉREZ'S THE NEW TEEN TITANS ARTIST'S EDITION

On Sale: 2026-07-01 | 192 Pages | Full Color | T | $150 US

A stunning showcase of George Pérez's art from The New Teen Titans #1-40, with a heartfelt introduction by Marv Wolfman. Scanned in color to preserve every nuance.

Story: Marv Wolfman | Art/Covers: George Pérez



KAYA BOOK 5 TP

On Sale: 2026-01-21 | 144 Pages | Full Color | $14.99 US

Kaya, Razel, and Jin face the Robot Empire's cruel reality, testing their bond. Collects issues #25-30.

Story: Wes Craig | Art/Cover: Wes Craig



OIL AND WATER: THE PAINTINGS OF BRIAN J. HABERLIN HC

On Sale: 2026-01-21 | 120 Pages | Full Color | $50 US

A definitive collection of Brian Haberlin's fine art paintings, blending narrative and technique in 100+ high-quality reproductions.

Story/Art/Cover: Brian Haberlin



THE SEASONS, VOL. 2 TP

On Sale: 2026-01-28 | 120 Pages | Full Color | T+ | $16.99 US

Spring Seasons searches for her family in a fantastical big top, uncovering hidden truths. Collects issues #5-8. From Rick Remender and Paul Azaceta.

Story: Rick Remender | Art/Cover: Paul Azaceta



SPAWN: BATTLE FOR THE THRONE PART 2 TP

On Sale: 2026-01-14 | 168 Pages | Full Color | $16.99 US

The conclusion of Battle for the Throne. Spawn joins the ultimate confrontation for Hell's throne. Collects issues #344-349, with cover gallery and behind-the-scenes art.

Story: Rory McConville, Todd McFarlane | Art: Carlo Barberi, Zé Carlos | Cover: Von Randal

Action & Adventure, Supernatural

THE TIN CAN SOCIETY TP

On Sale: 2026-01-28 | 250 Pages | Full Color | $19.99 US

A heartfelt look at friendship, disability, and fame. Johnny Moore, a tech mogul and vigilante, is murdered, and his estranged friends reunite to solve the mystery. Collects issues #1-9.

Story: Peter Warren | Art/Cover: Francesco Mobili



TRANSFORMERS UK COMPENDIUM BOOK 1 TP

On Sale: 2026-02-11 | 1,064 Pages | Full Color | T | $64.99 US

Iconic Transformers UK stories featuring Galvatron's arrival and an Autobot-Megatron team-up. Collects stories from The Transformers UK #9-21, #29-32, #41-50, #59-65, #74-88, #96-104, #113-120, #125, #131-138, #145, and more.

Story: Simon Furman, Steve Parkhouse, Mike Collins, Ian Rimmer, James Hill

Art: John Ridgway, Mike Collins, Geoff Senior, Jeff Anderson, Barry Kitson, Will Simpson, Ron Smith, Dan Reed, Stephen Baskerville

Covers: A – Jorge Corona, Mike Spicer | B – Geoff Senior

Sci-Fi, Action & Adventure

THE UNCHOSEN, VOL. 1 TP

On Sale: 2026-01-07 | 120 Pages | Full Color | $16.99 US

13-year-old Aida wakes in a devastated city she destroyed, pursued by rival forces. David Marquez's debut as writer and artist. Collects all 4 issues.

Story/Art/Cover: David Marquez

Superhero, Action & Adventure

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!