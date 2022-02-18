Image Comics Full May 2022 Solicits & Solicitations
Image Comics May 2022 solicits and solicitations are up, with the first Bone Orchard graphic novel on the front of Diamond Previews and topping Image Comcis' listings, from Jeff Lemire, Andrea Sorrentino and Dave Stewart. Followed by the launches of Eight Billion Genies from Charles Soule and Ryan Browne, Twig from Skottie Young and Kyle Strahm, Mirka Andolfo's Un/Natural: Blue Blood, Kyle Starks, Lee Loughridge and Artyom Topilin's F+ck This Place, as well as Zack Kaplan, Guilherme Balbi and Marco Lesko's Metal Society
BONE ORCHARD: THE PASSAGEWAY OGN HC – GEM OF THE MONTH
WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE
ARTIST / COVER: ANDREA SORRENTINO
JUNE 15 / 96 PAGES / FC / M / $17.99
TRIM SIZE: 6.625" x 10.1875"
ADVANCE SOLICIT
From the acclaimed creative team behind GIDEON FALLS and PRIMORDIAL comes the first book in a bold and ambitious new shared horror universe! When a geologist is sent to a remote lighthouse to investigate strange phenomena, he finds a seemingly endless pit in the rocks. What lurks within—and how will he escape its pull?
THE PASSAGEWAY is the first book in the new BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS from LEMIRE & SORRENTINO! This universe will feature self-contained graphic novels and limited series about the horrors lurking within the Bone Orchard, just waiting to be discovered.
EIGHT BILLION GENIES #1 (OF 8) – GEM OF THE MONTH
WRITER: CHARLES SOULE
ARTIST / COVER A: RYAN BROWNE
COVER B: JENNY FRISON & STEVE SEELEY
COVER C: DECLAN SHALVEY
COVER D (1:10): ANDRE DIVOFF FAMOUS GENIES CELEBRITY VARIANT
COVER E (1:25): RYAN BROWNE CURSE WORDS PARODY VARIANT
COVER F (1:50): GLITTER CAT VARIANT
MAY 11 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99
MINISERIES PREMIERE
If you had one wish…what would you wish for? Now, what if everyone else had one wish too? That's EIGHT BILLION GENIES, the new eight-issue series from CHARLES SOULE & RYAN BROWNE (CURSE WORDS). At exactly the same moment, everyone on earth gets a genie and one wish. All hell breaks loose, in a very entertaining way…and that's just the beginning. Buckle in for the wildest ride of the year!
TWIG #1 (OF 5)- GEM OF THE MONTH
WRITER: SKOTTIE YOUNG
ARTIST / COVER A: KYLE STRAHM
COVER B: SKOTTIE YOUNG
COVER C: PEACH MOMOKO
COVER D (1:10, VIRGIN VARIANT): KYLE STRAHM
COVER E (1:25, VIRGIN VARIANT): PEACH MOMOKO
COVER F (1:50, VIRGIN VARIANT): SKOTTIE YOUNG
COVER G (1:100, VIRGIN B&W VARIANT): SKOTTIE YOUNG
MAY 4 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T / $3.99
MINISERIES PREMIERE
Eisner Award-winning I HATE FAIRYLAND and MIDDLEWEST writer SKOTTIE YOUNG and artist KYLE STRAHM (SPREAD, UNEARTH) come together for an all-new epic fantasy/adventure miniseries!
It's the first day of Twig's new job as a journeyer on a JEFF SMITH's Bone-esque quest to save a The Dark Crystal/Labyrinth-style world. Join our hesitant hero for an inspiring and imaginative tale of hope, heartache, and determination to overcome insurmountable odds!
UNNATURAL: BLUE BLOOD #1 (OF 10)
WRITER / COVER: MIRKA ANDOLFO
ARTIST: IVAN BIGARELLA
MAY 11 / 32 PAGES SELF COVER / FC / M / $3.99
NEW STORY ARC
UNNATURAL IS BACK! Three years after acclaimed creator MIRKA ANDOLFO's first blockbuster, Leslie and Khal return for a thrilling new adventure!
A few years have passed since Leslie saved the world from hidden dangers and came to understand her true nature in the process. Everything seems to be working out—and not just for Leslie and her newly formed family, but for the rest of the world as well.
But appearances can be deceiving. A new threat is about to disrupt Leslie's peaceful existence, and once again, her life will never be the same.
Don't miss this new limited series written by MIRKA ANDOLFO, illustrated by celebrated artist IVAN BIGARELLA, and periodically featuring original artwork from MIRKA herself!
F**K THIS PLACE #1
WRITER: KYLE STARKS
ARTISTS / COVER: ARTYOM TOPILIN & LEE LOUGHRIDGE
MAY 18 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99
SERIES PREMIERE
FOR FANS OF GIDEON FALLS AND HOME SICK PILOTS!
After inheriting a farm house, Trudy and Gabby are ready to start the next chapter of their lives together…except it's already home to a mysterious force that's attracted ghosts, aliens, and all kinds of supernatural beings for decades.
Now, Gabby and Trudy must play by the "house rules" in order to survive living among the most frightening creatures on Earth in this new series from KYLE STARKS (ASSASSIN NATION, THE SIX SIDEKICKS OF TRIGGER KEATON) and ARTYOM TOPILIN (ICE CREAM MAN PRESENTS: QUARANTINE COMIX SPECIAL).
METAL SOCIETY #1 (OF 5)
WRITER: ZACK KAPLAN
ARTISTS / COVER A: GUILHERME BALBI & MARCO LESKO
COVER B: QISTINA KHALIDAH
COVER C: ALAN QUAH
MAY 4 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99
MINISERIES PREMIERE
PORT OF EARTH writer ZACK KAPLAN teams up with hot up-and-coming artist GUILHERME BALBI in a dramatic new sci-fi miniseries that's Blade Runner meets Rocky.
In an inverted future, evolved robots have resurrected humans for manual labor. When a tribalistic cultural clash breaks out, a fearless human fighter and a frustrated, displaced robot will square off in a public MMA-style sport fight of epic stakes to determine once and for all who reigns supreme: man or machine.
THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #18
WRITER: JAMES TYNION IV
ARTIST / COVER A: MARTIN SIMMONDS
COVER B: BLANK SKETCH VARIANT
COVER C (1:25): CHRIS SHEHAN
COVER D (1:50): MARTIN SIMMONDS
COVER E (1:100): TODD McFARLANE
MAY 25 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99
NEW STORY ARC
Co-creator MARTIN SIMMONDS returns for the explosive new arc of the Eisner-nominated hit! For decades, THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH battled a secret war against its Soviet counterpart, THE MINISTRY OF LIES. Now Cole Turner will have to face the consequences of his predecessors as the dark actions of the past unfurl before him…
Series included as one of Entertainment Weekly's 10 Best Comics of 2021!
FRONTIERSMAN: LOCKUP SPECIAL (ONE-SHOT)
WRITER: PATRICK KINDLON
ARTIST / COVER: NICOLÒ ASSIRELLI
MAY 4 / 48 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $5.99
Following the big action of the regular FRONTIERSMAN series, our hero now faces the consequences! When Frontiersman is thrown in the county jail to await trial, he's visited by an antihero who wants to free him—whether Frontiersman likes it or not! Featuring all-star guest artist NICOLÒ ASSIRELLI! This is a standalone DOUBLE-LENGTH superhero extravaganza for established fans and new readers alike!
STILLWATER BY ZDARSKY & PÉREZ #13
WRITER: CHIP ZDARSKY
ARTISTS: RAMÓN K PÉREZ & MIKE SPICER
COVER: RAMÓN K PÉREZ
MAY 11 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99
NEW STORY ARC
The rules have changed.
Daniel now holds a special place in Stillwater. Can Galen's hold on the town stand up to a new challenger?
WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE? #7
WRITERS: MATTHEW ROSENBERG & TYLER BOSS
ARTIST / COVER B: JOSH HIXSON
COVER A: TYLER BOSS
COVER C (1:25, CLEAN VARIANT): ETHAN YOUNG
MAY 11 / 40 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99
NEW STORY ARC
THIS IS HOW IT ALL BEGAN!
A look back at the night known as "Cityfall" finds a father on the run with his children, but the road can only take you so far. And as one society collapses, another begins to form. But what role do the Strangers play in both?
WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE? #7 DELUXE EDITION WITH 7" RECORD
WRITERS: MATTHEW ROSENBERG & TYLER BOSS
ARTIST: JOSH HIXSON
COVER: TYLER BOSS
AUGUST 17 / 40 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $15.99
NEW STORY ARC
ADVANCE SOLICIT
The end of the world has a soundtrack.
Every issue of this post-apocalyptic coming-of-age series will offer an extremely limited number of Deluxe Editions, featuring an exclusive cover and a 7" record with two songs from some of today's best indie and punk bands, recorded specially for this project.
This issue: JULIEN BAKER breaks your heart and SHARON VAN ETTEN makes it hurt.
Only in comic shops!
THE DARK ROOM OGN HC
WRITER: GERRY DUGGAN
ARTISTS / COVER: SCOTT BUONCRISTIANO & TAMRA BONVILLAIN
JUNE 22 / 120 PAGES / FC / T+ / $19.99
TRIM SIZE: 7.25" x 10.875"
ADVANCE SOLICIT
The hunt for a camera containing an undeveloped photo of the face of true evil threatens to wipe out New York City one chilly autumn evening. Doune Mahoney is the curator of a private collection of extremely dangerous cursed objects, and her night's about to go to hell. Werewolves, secret societies, blessed animals, cursed objects, and more, in a fantasy horror comedy from X-Men and Deadpool writer GERRY DUGGAN, your new favorite artist SCOTT BUONCRISTIANO, and color artist extraordinaire TAMRA BONVILLAIN. Take a deep dive into THE DARK ROOM, a world the creators will be returning to for many years. Includes the first appearance of your new favorite characters, including Walt, the dancing bones of Times Square, and his blessed boom box.
IPHIGENIA IN AULIS, THE AGE OF BRONZE EDITION TP
WRITER: EURIPIDES
ADAPTOR: EDWARD EINHORN
ARTIST / COVER: ERIC SHANOWER
MAY 18 / 136 PAGES / BW / T / $16.99
TRIM SIZE: 6" x 9"
High King Agamemnon faces the most crushing dilemma of his life. Kill his beloved eldest daughter? Or forfeit victory in the Trojan War? A father's secret plot clashes with a girl's romantic dreams in this chilling classic play from Ancient Greece.
The most powerful dramatic script by EURIPIDES springs to life anew in a fresh adaptation by writer EDWARD EINHORN (Paradox in Oz, Fractions in Disguise, The Marriage of Alice B. Toklas by Gertrude Stein) and Eisner Award-winning AGE OF BRONZE artist ERIC SHANOWER (Oz graphic novels, Little Nemo: Return to Slumberland).
KING OF SPIES TP
WRITER: MARK MILLAR
ARTIST: MATTEO SCALERA
COVER: OZGUR YILDIRIM
MAY 11 / 128 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99
The world's greatest secret agent has six months to live. Does he die quietly in a hospital bed, or does he make up for a lifetime of bad decisions? He's been propping up an unfair system for over forty years. Now he knows where all the bodies are buried and has nothing to lose when he turns his guns on everyone who ever made a buck creating the mess we're in right
now.
Collects KING OF SPIES #1-4
KING SPAWN, VOL. 1 TP
WRITERS: SEAN LEWIS & TODD McFARLANE
ARTIST: JAVI FERNANDEZ
COVER: PUPPETEER LEE
MAY 18 / 168 PAGES / FC / T+ / $9.99
When one of the vilest creatures ever imprisoned in Hell is released back onto Earth, Spawn follows the clues right into a trap set just for him. But why does Kincaid want Spawn to ascend the throne of Hell, and what of the prophecy of the KING SPAWN?
Collects KING SPAWN #1-6
NITA HAWES' NIGHTMARE BLOG, VOL. 1: THE FIRE NEXT TIME TP
WRITER: RODNEY BARNES
ARTISTS: SZYMON KUDRANSKI, WELL-BEE, JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER & PATRIC REYNOLDS
COVER: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER
MAY 18 / 160 PAGES / FC / M / $9.99
From the universe of Eisner-nominated series KILLADELPHIA comes a terrifying new tie-in horror series by acclaimed Marvel writer RODNEY BARNES and fan-favorite SPAWN artist JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER.
Untold evil lurks the streets of Baltimore as the demon Corson surfaces from the underworld to possess a man once wronged…and his vengeance will come at humanity's despair! As gods and demons clash, humanity's fate hangs in the balance! But paranormal investigator Nita Hawes—a woman with plenty of demons of her own—has set out on a quest to root out the evil from her city. Guided by the ghost of her dead brother, she must come to terms with her own past, lest she become a victim herself and join her brother in a state worse than death!
Collects NITA HAWES' NIGHTMARE BLOG #1-6
PULP: THE PROCESS EDITION HC
WRITER: ED BRUBAKER
ARTISTS: SEAN PHILLIPS & JACOB PHILLIPS
COVER: SEAN PHILLIPS
JULY 20 / 256 PAGES / FC / M / $39.99
ADVANCE SOLICIT
TRIM SIZE: 7.25" x 10.875"
The ultimate behind-the-scenes art book for all BRUBAKER & PHILLIPS fans is finally here.
See from start to finish how a creative team at the top of their game makes an Eisner Award-winning graphic novel. Replicates materials from the entire process of creating PULP, from ED BRUBAKER's original notebook entries, to the initial script, to SEAN PHILLIPS' breakdowns and pencils, all the way to the final edited and polished book itself, presented in full color. See what the book started out as, what changed in the final version before print, and go deep into BRUBAKER & PHILLIPS' process.
PULP: THE PROCESS EDITION is a beautifully designed hardcover with everything a collector could want, including the full graphic novel itself, reproduced for the first time in a stunning oversized format. A must-have for any hardcore BRUBAKER & PHILLIPS fan.
RICK GRIMES 2000 HC
WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN
ARTISTS: RYAN OTTLEY, CLIFF RATHBURN & DAVE McCAIG
COVER: RYAN OTTLEY & DAVE McCAIG
JUNE 1 / 64 PAGES / FC / M / $19.99
ADVANCE SOLICIT
TRIM SIZE: 7.25" x 10.875"
Beyond THE WALKING DEAD…RICK GRIMES 2000!
Rick Grimes was a small-town police officer. Then the world fell to the walking dead. But the dead were only the start…and a new tale of alien horror begins here.
Superstar writer ROBERT KIRKMAN (INVINCIBLE, FIRE POWER) and superstar artist RYAN OTTLEY (INVINCIBLE, Amazing Spider-Man) present the wildest WALKING DEAD story ever. This hardcover collects the entire RICK GRIMES 2000 story originally serialized in the pages of SKYBOUND X.
SEVEN TO ETERNITY DELUXE EDITION HC
WRITER: RICK REMENDER
ARTISTS: JEROME OPEÑA, MATT HOLLINGSWORTH & JAMES HARREN
COVER: JEROME OPEÑA & MATT HOLLINGSWORTH
AUGUST 3 / 544 PAGES / FC / T / $59.99
ADVANCE SOLICIT
TRIM SIZE: 8" x 12"
The entire SEVEN TO ETERNITY epic collected in one deluxe OVERSIZED hardcover edition! The God of Whispers has spread an omnipresent paranoia to every corner of the kingdom of Zhal; his spies hide in every hall spreading mistrust and fear. Adam Osidis, a dying knight from a disgraced house, must choose to either join a hopeless band of magic users in their desperate bid to rid their world of the evil god, or accept the god's promise to give him everything his heart desires. Writer RICK REMENDER reteams with collaborators JEROME OPEÑA (FEAR AGENT) and MATT HOLLINGSWORTH (TOKYO GHOST) in this giant prestige edition loaded with variant covers, sketches, model sheet designs, raw inks, and script pages—the ultimate oversized format to enjoy this groundbreaking and critically acclaimed series. Collects SEVEN TO ETERNITY #1-17
WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE?, VOL. 1: GET LOST TP
WRITER: MATTHEW ROSENBERG
ARTIST / COVER: TYLER BOSS
MAY 18 / 248 PAGES / FC / T+ / $19.99
From Eisner-nominated artist TYLER BOSS (4 Kids Walk Into A Bank, Dead Dog's Bite) and bestselling writer MATTHEW ROSENBERG (DC vs. Vampires, Uncanny X-Men) comes an epic adventure about growing up and getting lost at the end of the world.
When 16-year-old Sid goes missing in the wastelands, it's up to the members of her gang to discover what happened. But what they find is a whole world beyond anything they could have imagined. Like Lord of the Rings meets Lord of the Flies, or JOHN CARPENTER by way of JOHN HUGHES, this series smashes together sci-fi and fantasy with elements of comedy, horror, and mystery for an emotional coming-of-age story unlike anything you've read before.
This extra-length volume collects the first arc of the breakout hit series JAMES TYNION IV has said is "what the future of comics SHOULD feel like."
Collects WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE? #1-6
ADVENTUREMAN, VOL. 2: A FAIRY TALE OF NEW YORK HC
WRITER: MATT FRACTION
ARTISTS / COVER: TERRY DODSON, RACHEL DODSON & CLAYTON COWLES
JUNE 29 / 168 PAGES / FC / E / $24.99
ADVANCE SOLICIT
TRIM SIZE: 9.25" x 12.25"
WHAT HAPPENS AFTER THE END OF THE WORLD? For Claire Connell, it means inheriting the legacy of legendary pulp hero the Adventureman. Now, Claire's learning that fighting Adventureman's fights means she's the one who must face Adventureman's foes, past AND present…
Collects ADVENTUREMAN #5-9
CROSSOVER, VOL. 2: THE TEN-CENT PLAGUE TP
WRITER: DONNY CATES & VARIOUS OTHERS
ARTISTS / COVER: GEOFF SHAW, DEE CUNNIFFE, JOHN J. HILL & VARIOUS OTHERS
MAY 25 / 176 PAGES / FC / T+ / $19.99
Five years ago, the realm of comic book fiction collapsed into our very real world. And now, amidst the chaos, a new threat has risen. Someone, or something, is killing comic book writers and artists all over the country. Watch as the mystery of this serialized killer explodes into four-color carnage with some of our wildest creator-owned character reveals yet! SCOTT SNYDER! BRIAN K. VAUGHAN! CHUCK ZDUSKY! ROBERT KIRKMAN! BRIAN MICHEAL BENDIS!! No one is safe in this action-packed, blood-soaked second volume of…CROSSOVER!
The powerhouse creative team of DONNY CATES (Venom, Thor), GEOFF SHAW (Thanos Wins), DEE CUNNIFFE (REDNECK), and JOHN J. HILL (NAILBITER) brings you the second volume of the ongoing genre-defying series.
Collects CROSSOVER #7-13
THE MAGIC ORDER, VOL. 2 TP
WRITER: MARK MILLAR
ARTIST / COVER: STUART IMMONEN
MAY 25 / 168 PAGES / FC / M / $19.99
A magical turf war like you've never seen before! The London chapter of the Magic Order has entered the scene, and these tough Guy Ritchie-style gangsters have a problem with the Eastern European Warlocks moving into their territory. Can new leader Cordelia Moonstone keep the peace?
The highly anticipated sequel to the smash-hit first volume by MARK MILLAR and OLIVIER COIPEL. This new arc is drawn by the peerless STUART IMMONEN (Empress, Star Wars, New Avengers) and is just as massive and captivating as the first!
Collects THE MAGIC ORDER 2 #1-6
THE SILVER COIN, VOL. 2 TP
WRITERS: JOSH WILLIAMSON, RAM V, MATTHEW ROSENBERG, VITA AYALA & MICHAEL WALSH
ARTIST / COVER: MICHAEL WALSH
MAY 25 / 128 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99
The saga of the Silver Coin continues as the cursed token is spent again and again. First, a haunted arcade cabinet twists the dreams of a young boy. Then, the coin finds its way to a gambler who's lost his way amongst the opulence of a desperate city. Follow the money—across decades, centuries—and the nature of a curse will be revealed.
Eisner-winning artist MICHAEL WALSH (Star Wars, Black Hammer/Justice League) teams with all-star collaborators JOSH WILLIAMSON (NAILBITER, Batman/Superman), RAM V (BLUE IN GREEN, Swamp Thing), MATTHEW ROSENBERG (WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE?, Hawkeye, 4 Kids Walk into a Bank), and VITA AYALA (New Mutants, The Wilds) in this ongoing horror anthology series for mature readers.
Collects THE SILVER COIN #6-10
SWING, VOL. 5 OGN TP
WRITER: MATT HAWKINS
ARTIST / COVER: YISHAN LI
MAY 18 / 128 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99
Dan and Cathy's epic journey into sexual discovery comes to an end in the final volume of this arc of SWING! Outed, aging, and just trying to live their best lives, will their love overcome all? Will there be a happy ending? Heh.
ANT #4
WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: ERIK LARSEN
COVER A STANDARD IMAGE TRADE DRESS
COVER B RETRO '70s TRADE DRESS
MAY 4 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99
"Enter the Dragon!"
It's the Savage Dragon/Ant crossover from a whole different perspective. Ant travels to Chicago to recruit Malcolm Dragon for her upcoming battle against the forces of evil! Ant comes with our highest possible recommendation.
ARROWSMITH: BEHIND ENEMY LINES #5 (OF 6)
WRITER: KURT BUSIEK
ARTISTS / COVER A: CARLOS PACHECO, JOSÉ RAFAEL FONTERIZ & JOSÉ VILLARRUBIA
COVER B: RAMÓN K PÉREZ
COVER C: SHAWN McMANUS
COVER D: DAN PANOSIAN
MAY 25 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99
Fletcher and Guy find shelter (and more) within a mountain trollhome. Plus: the truth about the Peace of Charlemagne, which brought about this modern world of magic and folklore.
BLOOD-STAINED TEETH #2
WRITER / COVER A: CHRISTIAN WARD
ARTIST: PATRIC REYNOLDS
COVER B: MARTIN SIMMONDS
MAY 25 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99
After last issue's shocking revelations, vampire-for-hire Atticus Sloane is in trouble. Now, he'll have to use all his guile to stay ahead of the First Born Council and the murderous Mr. Tooth. Unfortunately, that also means going head to head with vicious cage-fighting vampire Duke Ellis.
BOLERO #5 (OF 5)
WRITER: WYATT KENNEDY
ARTIST / COVERS A & B: LUANA VECCHIO
MAY 18 / 72 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $5.99
MINISERIES FINALE
Twenty years later. The fate of destruction is also the joy of rebirth. Beyond jealousy and desire, beyond hate and betrayal, the final choice. The end of the Multiverse. The end of BOLERO.
"Will you be okay?"
DEADLY CLASS #54
WRITER: RICK REMENDER
ARTISTS: WES CRAIG & LEE LOUGHRIDGE
COVER A: WES CRAIG
COVER B: MAX FIUMARA
MAY 25 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99
"A FOND FAREWELL," Part Six
Power doesn't corrupt—the corrupt seek power, and the path to power is paved with the bodies of anyone who gets in their way.
FARMHAND #17
WRITER: ROB GUILLORY
ARTISTS / COVER: ROB GUILLORY & JEAN-FRANCOIS BEAULIEU
MAY 11 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99
Ezekiel Jenkins is transforming into something not quite human. And today he will take one giant step closer to the monster within.
FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #20
WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN
ARTISTS / COVER A: CHRIS SAMNEE & MATTHEW WILSON
COVER B: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG
COVER C: JIM CHEUNG & JAY RAMOS
COVER D: KIM JUNG GI
MAY 4 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T / $3.99
Old friends, new allies—the fight against Master Shaw is heating up, and Owen will need all the help he can get.
GHOST CAGE #3 (OF 3)
WRITER: NICK DRAGOTTA & CALEB GOELLNER
ARTIST: NICK DRAGOTTA
COVER: NICK DRAGOTTA & FRANK MARTIN JR.
MAY 25 / 48 PAGES SELF-COVER / BW / T+ / $5.99
MINISERIES FINALE
FINAL ISSUE! 48 MIND-MELTING PAGES! Sam, Doyle, and Blair confront Karloff for the fate of energy! DO NOT MISS the life-affirming conclusion to the most potently phantasmagoric sci-fi comic OF THE MODERN ERA!
GUNSLINGER SPAWN #8
WRITER: TODD McFARLANE
ARTIST: BRETT BOOTH
COVER A: KEVIN KEANE
COVER B: BLANK SKETCH COVER
MAY 18 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T+ / $2.99
As Gunslinger comes to terms with his new life in the present day, a revelation from his past will threaten to destroy his future.
HELLCOP #7
WRITER: BRIAN HABERLIN
ARTISTS / COVERS A & B: BRIAN HABERLIN & GEIRROD VAN DYKE
COVERS C & D: DREW & BRIAN HABERLIN
MAY 25 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M /$3.99
"THE SECRET OF MY SUCCESS"
Smuggling goes both ways. When a con man steals some of Hell's best songs and presents them as his own back on Earth, the Hellcops must enforce Hell copyright or risk permanent expulsion from Plane 1301-A.
ICE CREAM MAN #30
WRITER: W. MAXWELL PRINCE
ARTISTS / COVER A: MARTÍN MORAZZO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN
COVER B: JESÚS AGUADO
MAY 25 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99
"EXPERIMENTAL STORYTELLING"
Who's the subject? Every pill is a placebo. Every group is a control.
IMAGE! #2 (OF 12)
WRITERS: GEOFF JOHNS, W. MAXWELL PRINCE, WYATT KENNEDY, SKOTTIE YOUNG, MIRKA ANDOLFO, BRENDEN FLETCHER, CHRIS GIARRUSSO, KYLE HIGGINS, WES CRAIG & PATRICK KINDLON
ARTISTS: ANDREA MUTTI, MARTÍN MORAZZO, LUANA VECCHIO, MIRKA ANDOLFO, ERICA HENDERSON, CHRIS GIARRUSSO, DANIELE DI NICUOLO, WES CRAIG & MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG
COVER: MIRKA ANDOLFO
MAY 18 / 64 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $5.99
The celebration of Image Comics' 30th anniversary continues with the second issue in a 12-issue anthology, featuring all-new stories by some of the biggest and best names in comics!
This issue features the second chapters of two 12-part stories: "The Blizzard" by GEOFF JOHNS & ANDREA MUTTI and "Red Stitches" by BRENDEN FLETCHER & ERIC HENDERSON, plus the second installments of three shorter serials: "Gospel for a New Century" by WYATT KENNEDY & LUANA VECCHIO, "Hopeless" by MIRKA ANDOLFO, and "Shift" by KYLE HIGGINS & DANIELE DI NICUOLO. Plus! An all-new ICE CREAM MAN short story by W. MAXWELL PRINCE and MARTÍN MORAZZO, the beginning of WES CRAIG's KAYA, the opening installment of a 10-part serial by PATRICK KINDLON & MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG, and the continuation of the all-new ongoing comic strip by SKOTTIE YOUNG!
KILLADELPHIA #22
WRITER: RODNEY BARNES
ARTIST / COVER A: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER
COVER B: ELIA BONETTI
MAY 25 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99
"THE END OF ALL," Part Four
The sold-out, Eisner Award-nominated horror series rages on with more mind-bending twists! From RODNEY BARNES, the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and STARZ's American Gods, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN.
Now that the one true vampire king has returned to claim his throne and lay waste to America, James Sangster and his werewolf allies must find a way to flip the script and go on the offensive. But just when they think they might be gaining ground, they meet their most vicious opponent yet!
KING SPAWN #10
WRITER: SEAN LEWIS
ARTIST: JAVI FERNANDEZ
COVER A: DON AGUILLO
COVER B: BLANK SKETCH COVER
MAY 11 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T+ / $2.99
The God Throne, the Dead Zones, and the prophecy of King Spawn. While trying to save the world from the forces that seek to destroy it, has Spawn actually set the end-times in motion himself?
LEGO® NINJAGO®: GARMADON #2 (OF 5)
WRITER: TRI VUONG
ARTISTS / COVER: TRI VUONG & ANNALISA LEONI
MAY 11 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / E / $3.99
The All-New LEGO® NINJAGO® Comic Book Continues here!
GARMADON, the ultimate Ninjago villain, has returned to…become the ultimate hero? As he seemingly comes to the aid of Two Moon Village, it's the First Appearance of a brand-new evil that may lay waste to Garmadon's best-laid plans…
LITTLE MONSTERS #3
WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE
ARTIST / COVER A: DUSTIN NGUYEN
COVER B: ANDREA SORRENTINO
MAY 4 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99
Having finally feasted on "real food," Billy is acting strangely, and the other young vampires are nervous about the potential threat to their sanctuary. Romie is still missing from the group, but is accompanied elsewhere by a mysterious new friend…
LOADED BIBLE: BLOOD OF MY BLOOD #3 (OF 6)
WRITERS: TIM SEELEY & STEVE ORLANDO
ARTIST: GIUSEPPE CAFARO
COVER: MIRKA ANDOLFO
MAY 4 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99
As John the Mechanic works to save Jesus's life, we witness the formation of the unholy pact between the church and the vampires and learn how they resurrected Dracula in the first place. More details on Dracula's secret plan also surface: the world will be his bloodbath, and he will become a god…but first he needs to get Jesus's blood!
MANIFEST DESTINY #47 (RES)
WRITER: CHRIS DINGESS
ARTISTS: MATTHEW ROBERTS & OWEN GIENI
COVER: MATTHEW ROBERTS
MAY 25 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99
Whoever kills the war child will hold the fate of the world in their hands. Only two issues left!
MONKEY MEAT #5 (OF 5)
WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: JUNI BA
MAY 4 / 40 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99
MINISERIES FINALE
The Monkey Meat Company has fallen! The culprit? Golo, a tiny, brainless boy whose obsessive consumption of the simian carne drove the entire island to ruin. But not all is lost for a brighter future, as Golo is chosen for a quest that could make him into the hero of a better age! If he could just think about something other than meat…
MONSTRESS #40
WRITER: MARJORIE LIU
ARTIST / COVER: SANA TAKEDA
MAY 25 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99
With time running out, Kippa takes matters into her own hands—challenging the Dusk Court itself.
NEW MASTERS #4 (OF 6)
WRITER: SHOBO
ARTISTS / COVER: SHOF & FRANCESCO SEGALA
MAY 18 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99
The outcasts believe they've gotten away with a priceless alien artifact known as the Eye of Ọ̀rúnmìlà. But when Governor Tosin's elite strike team boards the Sankofa, the crew must call upon every ounce of cunning and skill they possess to make it out alive.
NEWBURN #7
WRITERS: CHIP ZDARSKY & CASEY GILLY
ARTISTS: JACOB PHILLIPS & SOO LEE
COVER: JACOB PHILLIPS
MAY 25 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99
The murder of a Yakuza boss could send the criminal world into chaos if Newburn can't find the killer before the cops do.
PLUS: in "SPOOK-A-RAMA" from GILLY and LEE, Ronnie tries one last time to get justice for Veda's murder.
NOCTERRA #11
WRITERS: SCOTT SNYDER & TONY S. DANIEL
ARTISTS / COVERS A & C: TONY S. DANIEL & MARCELO MAIOLO
COVER B: DAN PANOSIAN
MAY 25 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99
END OF STORY ARC
"PEDAL TO THE METAL," Part Five
With nothing less than the fate of the world in the balance, Val and the Sundog Convoy face a terrible sacrifice. The quest for Eos reaches its shade-infested conclusion!
ORDINARY GODS #9
WRITERS: KYLE HIGGINS & JOE CLARK
ARTISTS / COVER: FELIPE WATANABE & FRANK WILLIAM
MAY 11 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99
There are two discs that will end the world. One is in the hands of the Awakened. The other is in Shanghai—but it won't be for long, as the Awakened and the last of the Honor Guard both race to be the first to claim it!
RADIANT BLACK #15
WRITER: KYLE HIGGINS
ARTIST / COVER A: EDUARDO FERIGATO
COVER B: DIEGO SANCHES
COVER C (1:25): THOBIAS DANELUZ
MAY 18 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99
The onslaught of new villains continues as Radiant Black faces off against…Blaze? From C.O.W.L.?
Meanwhile, an unauthorized Radiant Black fan film is being shot in Lockport. When Marshall heads over to offer some friendly advice, he just might face his greatest enemy of all: creative license.
RADIANT RED #3
WRITER: CHERISH CHEN
ARTISTS / COVER A: DAVID LAFUENTE & MIQUEL MUERTO
COVER B (1:25): ASH DAVIES
MAY 4 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99
The new job approaches and planning commences. There's just one problem: Satomi can't do what they need her to do. She'd better work it out fast, though, because when her home life and her new career both threaten to come crashing down, Satomi will be forced to decide: which does she want to save more?
JOE HILL'S RAIN #5 (OF 5)
WRITER: JOE HILL & DAVID M. BOOHER
ARTIST / COVER A: ZOE THOROGOOD
COVER B: NICK ROBLES
COVER C (1:25): CHRISTIAN WARD
COVER D (1:50): ZOE THOROGOOD LINEART
MAY 11 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99
MINISERIES FINALE
With Templeton and Marc at her side, Honeysuckle says a painful goodbye to Yolanda as they lay her to rest. Jackdaw Street is silent. The crystal rain has spread over the planet. The U.S. has nuked the Eastern European country believed to be the origin of the rain. Waiting for the end of the world, Honeysuckle realizes the source of the rain—and perhaps humanity's salvation—may be far closer to home…
A RIGHTEOUS THIRST FOR VENGEANCE #8
WRITER: RICK REMENDER
ARTISTS / COVER: ANDRE ARAÚJO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN
MAY 11 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99
Sonny meets the man he has been impersonating.
ROGUE SUN #4
WRITER: RYAN PARROTT
ARTIST / COVER A: ABEL
COVER B (1:25): DEREK CHARM
MAY 25 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99
As Dylan struggles to balance his normal life with his superhero life, a new threat from his father's past menaces New Orleans. Can Dylan finally tap into the power of THE BLACK FIRE…or…is DEMONIKA the one enemy Rogue Sun can't stop?
SAGA #59
ARTIST / COVER: FIONA STAPLES
WRITER: BRIAN K. VAUGHAN
MAY 25 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $2.99
What the hell does this fish have to do with the people who want Hazel dead? Find out this May as the strangest epic in comics continues—somehow still only $2.99!
THE SCORCHED #6
WRITER: SEAN LEWIS
ARTIST: STEPHEN SEGOVIA
COVER A: BJORN BARENDS
COVER B: BLANK SKETCH COVER
MAY 25 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T+ / $2.99
There's a reason that only one Hellspawn is supposed to exist at a time: they're not meant to work alongside one another. Putting too many together is a recipe for disaster…as She-Spawn soon learns.
SLUMBER #3
WRITER: TYLER BURTON SMITH
ARTIST: VANESSA CARDINALI
COVER A: NATHAN FOX
COVER B: ROD REIS
MAY 18 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99
Stetson and Jiang enter Finch's dreams to stop a murderous nightmare from terrorizing Finch's mind. While navigating a trippy dreamworld populated with amphibious janitors, cave swans, and reality-altering streetlights, the team discovers they must face Finch's darkest secrets to reach their target.
SPAWN #330
WRITER: RORY McCONVILLE
ARTIST / COVER A: CARLO BARBERI
COVER B: BLANK SKETCH COVER
MAY 25 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T+ / $2.99
Spawn has been burning the candle at both ends. Is he finally starting to slip? Jim Downing continues to seek allies to help pick up Spawn's crusade—whether Spawn likes it or not!
STEP BY BLOODY STEP #4 (OF 4)
WRITER: SI SPURRIER
ARTISTS: MATÍAS BERGARA & MATHEUS LOPES
COVER A: MATÍAS BERGARA
COVER B: TULA LOTAY
MAY 25 / 48 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $4.99
MINISERIES FINALE
The tragedy. The truth. The great secret, revealed at last. And a painful lesson:
Sometimes you can't complete a journey without turning to see how far you've come.
MIRKA ANDOLFO'S SWEET PAPRIKA #11 (OF 12)
WRITER / ARTIST / COVER A: MIRKA ANDOLFO
COVER B: TBA
COVER C: TBA
COVER D: TBA
COVER E ("HOT" POLYBAGGED VARIANT): MIRKA ANDOLFO
MAY 25 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99
When fathers and their children come together at last, feelings come to light and secrets are revealed! Paprika will be forced to deal with what she holds closest to her heart—but she isn't alone. All our protagonists face hope and heartbreak in the dramatic penultimate issue of MIRKA ANDOLFO's hit series!
TIME BEFORE TIME #12
WRITERS: DECLAN SHALVEY & RORY McCONVILLE
ARTISTS : PJ HOLDEN & CHRIS O'HALLORAN
COVER A: DECLAN SHALVEY
COVER B: PJ HOLDEN
MAY 11 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99
In 2141, FBI Agent Alex Sunap investigates the disappearance of his former partner. The more he digs, the more it seems no one wants to find Nadia Wells.
This special standalone issue features celebrated guest artist PJ HOLDEN (Judge Dredd, Soul Plumber).
A TOWN CALLED TERROR #2
WRITER: STEVE NILES
ARTIST / COVER: SZYMON KUDRANSKI
MAY 18 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99
"THE RETURN"
Henry finds out that his father forced him to return to Terror because his mother has mysteriously disappeared. But becoming reacquainted with his childhood home brings back painful memories—and reawakens old rivalries.
THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #38
WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN
ARTISTS / COVER B: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG
COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG
COVER C: STEPHEN PLATT & DAVE McCAIG
COVER D: CHARLIE ADLARD
MAY 4 / 32 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $3.99
A supply run outside the prison leads to a run-in with the Governor's men.
This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.
THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #39
WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN
ARTISTS / COVER B: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG
COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG
COVER C: STEPHEN PLATT & DAVE McCAIG
MAY 18 / 32 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $3.99
The Grimes family is about to grow, but at what cost?
ZVRC: ZOMBIES VS. ROBOTS CLASSIC #3 (OF 4)
WRITER: CHRIS RYALL
ARTIST / COVERS A & B: ASHLEY WOOD
COVER C (1:25): ASHLEY WOOD
MAY 25 / 72 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $6.99
In a world where, last issue, the entire planet was decimated by nukes, there's only one place to go from here: a Grecian isle filled with warrior women—the Amazons! And a zombie minotaur, too, among assorted flesh-and-steel automatons. The entire 66-page saga is reprinted here, along with the proverbial "much more!"
