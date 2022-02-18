Image Comics Full May 2022 Solicits & Solicitations

Image Comics May 2022 solicits and solicitations are up, with the first Bone Orchard graphic novel on the front of Diamond Previews and topping Image Comcis' listings, from Jeff Lemire, Andrea Sorrentino and Dave Stewart. Followed by the launches of Eight Billion Genies from Charles Soule and Ryan Browne, Twig from Skottie Young and Kyle Strahm, Mirka Andolfo's Un/Natural: Blue Blood, Kyle Starks, Lee Loughridge and Artyom Topilin's F+ck This Place, as well as Zack Kaplan, Guilherme Balbi and Marco Lesko's Metal Society



BONE ORCHARD: THE PASSAGEWAY OGN HC – GEM OF THE MONTH

WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE

ARTIST / COVER: ANDREA SORRENTINO

JUNE 15 / 96 PAGES / FC / M / $17.99

TRIM SIZE: 6.625" x 10.1875"

ADVANCE SOLICIT

From the acclaimed creative team behind GIDEON FALLS and PRIMORDIAL comes the first book in a bold and ambitious new shared horror universe! When a geologist is sent to a remote lighthouse to investigate strange phenomena, he finds a seemingly endless pit in the rocks. What lurks within—and how will he escape its pull?

THE PASSAGEWAY is the first book in the new BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS from LEMIRE & SORRENTINO! This universe will feature self-contained graphic novels and limited series about the horrors lurking within the Bone Orchard, just waiting to be discovered.



EIGHT BILLION GENIES #1 (OF 8) – GEM OF THE MONTH

WRITER: CHARLES SOULE

ARTIST / COVER A: RYAN BROWNE

COVER B: JENNY FRISON & STEVE SEELEY

COVER C: DECLAN SHALVEY

COVER D (1:10): ANDRE DIVOFF FAMOUS GENIES CELEBRITY VARIANT

COVER E (1:25): RYAN BROWNE CURSE WORDS PARODY VARIANT

COVER F (1:50): GLITTER CAT VARIANT

MAY 11 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

MINISERIES PREMIERE

If you had one wish…what would you wish for? Now, what if everyone else had one wish too? That's EIGHT BILLION GENIES, the new eight-issue series from CHARLES SOULE & RYAN BROWNE (CURSE WORDS). At exactly the same moment, everyone on earth gets a genie and one wish. All hell breaks loose, in a very entertaining way…and that's just the beginning. Buckle in for the wildest ride of the year!

TWIG #1 (OF 5)- GEM OF THE MONTH

WRITER: SKOTTIE YOUNG

ARTIST / COVER A: KYLE STRAHM

COVER B: SKOTTIE YOUNG

COVER C: PEACH MOMOKO

COVER D (1:10, VIRGIN VARIANT): KYLE STRAHM

COVER E (1:25, VIRGIN VARIANT): PEACH MOMOKO

COVER F (1:50, VIRGIN VARIANT): SKOTTIE YOUNG

COVER G (1:100, VIRGIN B&W VARIANT): SKOTTIE YOUNG

MAY 4 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T / $3.99

MINISERIES PREMIERE

Eisner Award-winning I HATE FAIRYLAND and MIDDLEWEST writer SKOTTIE YOUNG and artist KYLE STRAHM (SPREAD, UNEARTH) come together for an all-new epic fantasy/adventure miniseries!

It's the first day of Twig's new job as a journeyer on a JEFF SMITH's Bone-esque quest to save a The Dark Crystal/Labyrinth-style world. Join our hesitant hero for an inspiring and imaginative tale of hope, heartache, and determination to overcome insurmountable odds!

UNNATURAL: BLUE BLOOD #1 (OF 10)

WRITER / COVER: MIRKA ANDOLFO

ARTIST: IVAN BIGARELLA

MAY 11 / 32 PAGES SELF COVER / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

UNNATURAL IS BACK! Three years after acclaimed creator MIRKA ANDOLFO's first blockbuster, Leslie and Khal return for a thrilling new adventure!

A few years have passed since Leslie saved the world from hidden dangers and came to understand her true nature in the process. Everything seems to be working out—and not just for Leslie and her newly formed family, but for the rest of the world as well.

But appearances can be deceiving. A new threat is about to disrupt Leslie's peaceful existence, and once again, her life will never be the same.

Don't miss this new limited series written by MIRKA ANDOLFO, illustrated by celebrated artist IVAN BIGARELLA, and periodically featuring original artwork from MIRKA herself!



F**K THIS PLACE #1

WRITER: KYLE STARKS

ARTISTS / COVER: ARTYOM TOPILIN & LEE LOUGHRIDGE

MAY 18 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

SERIES PREMIERE

FOR FANS OF GIDEON FALLS AND HOME SICK PILOTS!

After inheriting a farm house, Trudy and Gabby are ready to start the next chapter of their lives together…except it's already home to a mysterious force that's attracted ghosts, aliens, and all kinds of supernatural beings for decades.

Now, Gabby and Trudy must play by the "house rules" in order to survive living among the most frightening creatures on Earth in this new series from KYLE STARKS (ASSASSIN NATION, THE SIX SIDEKICKS OF TRIGGER KEATON) and ARTYOM TOPILIN (ICE CREAM MAN PRESENTS: QUARANTINE COMIX SPECIAL).

METAL SOCIETY #1 (OF 5)

WRITER: ZACK KAPLAN

ARTISTS / COVER A: GUILHERME BALBI & MARCO LESKO

COVER B: QISTINA KHALIDAH

COVER C: ALAN QUAH

MAY 4 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

MINISERIES PREMIERE

PORT OF EARTH writer ZACK KAPLAN teams up with hot up-and-coming artist GUILHERME BALBI in a dramatic new sci-fi miniseries that's Blade Runner meets Rocky.

In an inverted future, evolved robots have resurrected humans for manual labor. When a tribalistic cultural clash breaks out, a fearless human fighter and a frustrated, displaced robot will square off in a public MMA-style sport fight of epic stakes to determine once and for all who reigns supreme: man or machine.

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #18

WRITER: JAMES TYNION IV

ARTIST / COVER A: MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER B: BLANK SKETCH VARIANT

COVER C (1:25): CHRIS SHEHAN

COVER D (1:50): MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER E (1:100): TODD McFARLANE

MAY 25 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

Co-creator MARTIN SIMMONDS returns for the explosive new arc of the Eisner-nominated hit! For decades, THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH battled a secret war against its Soviet counterpart, THE MINISTRY OF LIES. Now Cole Turner will have to face the consequences of his predecessors as the dark actions of the past unfurl before him…

Series included as one of Entertainment Weekly's 10 Best Comics of 2021!



FRONTIERSMAN: LOCKUP SPECIAL (ONE-SHOT)

WRITER: PATRICK KINDLON

ARTIST / COVER: NICOLÒ ASSIRELLI

MAY 4 / 48 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $5.99

Following the big action of the regular FRONTIERSMAN series, our hero now faces the consequences! When Frontiersman is thrown in the county jail to await trial, he's visited by an antihero who wants to free him—whether Frontiersman likes it or not! Featuring all-star guest artist NICOLÒ ASSIRELLI! This is a standalone DOUBLE-LENGTH superhero extravaganza for established fans and new readers alike!

STILLWATER BY ZDARSKY & PÉREZ #13

WRITER: CHIP ZDARSKY

ARTISTS: RAMÓN K PÉREZ & MIKE SPICER

COVER: RAMÓN K PÉREZ

MAY 11 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

The rules have changed.

Daniel now holds a special place in Stillwater. Can Galen's hold on the town stand up to a new challenger?

WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE? #7

WRITERS: MATTHEW ROSENBERG & TYLER BOSS

ARTIST / COVER B: JOSH HIXSON

COVER A: TYLER BOSS

COVER C (1:25, CLEAN VARIANT): ETHAN YOUNG

MAY 11 / 40 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

THIS IS HOW IT ALL BEGAN!

A look back at the night known as "Cityfall" finds a father on the run with his children, but the road can only take you so far. And as one society collapses, another begins to form. But what role do the Strangers play in both?

WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE? #7 DELUXE EDITION WITH 7" RECORD

WRITERS: MATTHEW ROSENBERG & TYLER BOSS

ARTIST: JOSH HIXSON

COVER: TYLER BOSS

AUGUST 17 / 40 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $15.99

NEW STORY ARC

ADVANCE SOLICIT

The end of the world has a soundtrack.

Every issue of this post-apocalyptic coming-of-age series will offer an extremely limited number of Deluxe Editions, featuring an exclusive cover and a 7" record with two songs from some of today's best indie and punk bands, recorded specially for this project.

This issue: JULIEN BAKER breaks your heart and SHARON VAN ETTEN makes it hurt.

Only in comic shops!



THE DARK ROOM OGN HC

WRITER: GERRY DUGGAN

ARTISTS / COVER: SCOTT BUONCRISTIANO & TAMRA BONVILLAIN

JUNE 22 / 120 PAGES / FC / T+ / $19.99

TRIM SIZE: 7.25" x 10.875"

ADVANCE SOLICIT

The hunt for a camera containing an undeveloped photo of the face of true evil threatens to wipe out New York City one chilly autumn evening. Doune Mahoney is the curator of a private collection of extremely dangerous cursed objects, and her night's about to go to hell. Werewolves, secret societies, blessed animals, cursed objects, and more, in a fantasy horror comedy from X-Men and Deadpool writer GERRY DUGGAN, your new favorite artist SCOTT BUONCRISTIANO, and color artist extraordinaire TAMRA BONVILLAIN. Take a deep dive into THE DARK ROOM, a world the creators will be returning to for many years. Includes the first appearance of your new favorite characters, including Walt, the dancing bones of Times Square, and his blessed boom box.

IPHIGENIA IN AULIS, THE AGE OF BRONZE EDITION TP

WRITER: EURIPIDES

ADAPTOR: EDWARD EINHORN

ARTIST / COVER: ERIC SHANOWER

MAY 18 / 136 PAGES / BW / T / $16.99

TRIM SIZE: 6" x 9"

High King Agamemnon faces the most crushing dilemma of his life. Kill his beloved eldest daughter? Or forfeit victory in the Trojan War? A father's secret plot clashes with a girl's romantic dreams in this chilling classic play from Ancient Greece.

The most powerful dramatic script by EURIPIDES springs to life anew in a fresh adaptation by writer EDWARD EINHORN (Paradox in Oz, Fractions in Disguise, The Marriage of Alice B. Toklas by Gertrude Stein) and Eisner Award-winning AGE OF BRONZE artist ERIC SHANOWER (Oz graphic novels, Little Nemo: Return to Slumberland).



KING OF SPIES TP

WRITER: MARK MILLAR

ARTIST: MATTEO SCALERA

COVER: OZGUR YILDIRIM

MAY 11 / 128 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

The world's greatest secret agent has six months to live. Does he die quietly in a hospital bed, or does he make up for a lifetime of bad decisions? He's been propping up an unfair system for over forty years. Now he knows where all the bodies are buried and has nothing to lose when he turns his guns on everyone who ever made a buck creating the mess we're in right

now.

Collects KING OF SPIES #1-4



KING SPAWN, VOL. 1 TP

WRITERS: SEAN LEWIS & TODD McFARLANE

ARTIST: JAVI FERNANDEZ

COVER: PUPPETEER LEE

MAY 18 / 168 PAGES / FC / T+ / $9.99

When one of the vilest creatures ever imprisoned in Hell is released back onto Earth, Spawn follows the clues right into a trap set just for him. But why does Kincaid want Spawn to ascend the throne of Hell, and what of the prophecy of the KING SPAWN?

Collects KING SPAWN #1-6



NITA HAWES' NIGHTMARE BLOG, VOL. 1: THE FIRE NEXT TIME TP

WRITER: RODNEY BARNES

ARTISTS: SZYMON KUDRANSKI, WELL-BEE, JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER & PATRIC REYNOLDS

COVER: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

MAY 18 / 160 PAGES / FC / M / $9.99

From the universe of Eisner-nominated series KILLADELPHIA comes a terrifying new tie-in horror series by acclaimed Marvel writer RODNEY BARNES and fan-favorite SPAWN artist JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER.

Untold evil lurks the streets of Baltimore as the demon Corson surfaces from the underworld to possess a man once wronged…and his vengeance will come at humanity's despair! As gods and demons clash, humanity's fate hangs in the balance! But paranormal investigator Nita Hawes—a woman with plenty of demons of her own—has set out on a quest to root out the evil from her city. Guided by the ghost of her dead brother, she must come to terms with her own past, lest she become a victim herself and join her brother in a state worse than death!

Collects NITA HAWES' NIGHTMARE BLOG #1-6



PULP: THE PROCESS EDITION HC

WRITER: ED BRUBAKER

ARTISTS: SEAN PHILLIPS & JACOB PHILLIPS

COVER: SEAN PHILLIPS

JULY 20 / 256 PAGES / FC / M / $39.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

TRIM SIZE: 7.25" x 10.875"

The ultimate behind-the-scenes art book for all BRUBAKER & PHILLIPS fans is finally here.

See from start to finish how a creative team at the top of their game makes an Eisner Award-winning graphic novel. Replicates materials from the entire process of creating PULP, from ED BRUBAKER's original notebook entries, to the initial script, to SEAN PHILLIPS' breakdowns and pencils, all the way to the final edited and polished book itself, presented in full color. See what the book started out as, what changed in the final version before print, and go deep into BRUBAKER & PHILLIPS' process.

PULP: THE PROCESS EDITION is a beautifully designed hardcover with everything a collector could want, including the full graphic novel itself, reproduced for the first time in a stunning oversized format. A must-have for any hardcore BRUBAKER & PHILLIPS fan.



RICK GRIMES 2000 HC

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS: RYAN OTTLEY, CLIFF RATHBURN & DAVE McCAIG

COVER: RYAN OTTLEY & DAVE McCAIG

JUNE 1 / 64 PAGES / FC / M / $19.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

TRIM SIZE: 7.25" x 10.875"

Beyond THE WALKING DEAD…RICK GRIMES 2000!

Rick Grimes was a small-town police officer. Then the world fell to the walking dead. But the dead were only the start…and a new tale of alien horror begins here.

Superstar writer ROBERT KIRKMAN (INVINCIBLE, FIRE POWER) and superstar artist RYAN OTTLEY (INVINCIBLE, Amazing Spider-Man) present the wildest WALKING DEAD story ever. This hardcover collects the entire RICK GRIMES 2000 story originally serialized in the pages of SKYBOUND X.



SEVEN TO ETERNITY DELUXE EDITION HC

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTISTS: JEROME OPEÑA, MATT HOLLINGSWORTH & JAMES HARREN

COVER: JEROME OPEÑA & MATT HOLLINGSWORTH

AUGUST 3 / 544 PAGES / FC / T / $59.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

TRIM SIZE: 8" x 12"

The entire SEVEN TO ETERNITY epic collected in one deluxe OVERSIZED hardcover edition! The God of Whispers has spread an omnipresent paranoia to every corner of the kingdom of Zhal; his spies hide in every hall spreading mistrust and fear. Adam Osidis, a dying knight from a disgraced house, must choose to either join a hopeless band of magic users in their desperate bid to rid their world of the evil god, or accept the god's promise to give him everything his heart desires. Writer RICK REMENDER reteams with collaborators JEROME OPEÑA (FEAR AGENT) and MATT HOLLINGSWORTH (TOKYO GHOST) in this giant prestige edition loaded with variant covers, sketches, model sheet designs, raw inks, and script pages—the ultimate oversized format to enjoy this groundbreaking and critically acclaimed series. Collects SEVEN TO ETERNITY #1-17



WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE?, VOL. 1: GET LOST TP

WRITER: MATTHEW ROSENBERG

ARTIST / COVER: TYLER BOSS

MAY 18 / 248 PAGES / FC / T+ / $19.99

From Eisner-nominated artist TYLER BOSS (4 Kids Walk Into A Bank, Dead Dog's Bite) and bestselling writer MATTHEW ROSENBERG (DC vs. Vampires, Uncanny X-Men) comes an epic adventure about growing up and getting lost at the end of the world.

When 16-year-old Sid goes missing in the wastelands, it's up to the members of her gang to discover what happened. But what they find is a whole world beyond anything they could have imagined. Like Lord of the Rings meets Lord of the Flies, or JOHN CARPENTER by way of JOHN HUGHES, this series smashes together sci-fi and fantasy with elements of comedy, horror, and mystery for an emotional coming-of-age story unlike anything you've read before.

This extra-length volume collects the first arc of the breakout hit series JAMES TYNION IV has said is "what the future of comics SHOULD feel like."

Collects WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE? #1-6



ADVENTUREMAN, VOL. 2: A FAIRY TALE OF NEW YORK HC

WRITER: MATT FRACTION

ARTISTS / COVER: TERRY DODSON, RACHEL DODSON & CLAYTON COWLES

JUNE 29 / 168 PAGES / FC / E / $24.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

TRIM SIZE: 9.25" x 12.25"

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER THE END OF THE WORLD? For Claire Connell, it means inheriting the legacy of legendary pulp hero the Adventureman. Now, Claire's learning that fighting Adventureman's fights means she's the one who must face Adventureman's foes, past AND present…

Collects ADVENTUREMAN #5-9



CROSSOVER, VOL. 2: THE TEN-CENT PLAGUE TP

WRITER: DONNY CATES & VARIOUS OTHERS

ARTISTS / COVER: GEOFF SHAW, DEE CUNNIFFE, JOHN J. HILL & VARIOUS OTHERS

MAY 25 / 176 PAGES / FC / T+ / $19.99

Five years ago, the realm of comic book fiction collapsed into our very real world. And now, amidst the chaos, a new threat has risen. Someone, or something, is killing comic book writers and artists all over the country. Watch as the mystery of this serialized killer explodes into four-color carnage with some of our wildest creator-owned character reveals yet! SCOTT SNYDER! BRIAN K. VAUGHAN! CHUCK ZDUSKY! ROBERT KIRKMAN! BRIAN MICHEAL BENDIS!! No one is safe in this action-packed, blood-soaked second volume of…CROSSOVER!

The powerhouse creative team of DONNY CATES (Venom, Thor), GEOFF SHAW (Thanos Wins), DEE CUNNIFFE (REDNECK), and JOHN J. HILL (NAILBITER) brings you the second volume of the ongoing genre-defying series.

Collects CROSSOVER #7-13



THE MAGIC ORDER, VOL. 2 TP

WRITER: MARK MILLAR

ARTIST / COVER: STUART IMMONEN

MAY 25 / 168 PAGES / FC / M / $19.99

A magical turf war like you've never seen before! The London chapter of the Magic Order has entered the scene, and these tough Guy Ritchie-style gangsters have a problem with the Eastern European Warlocks moving into their territory. Can new leader Cordelia Moonstone keep the peace?

The highly anticipated sequel to the smash-hit first volume by MARK MILLAR and OLIVIER COIPEL. This new arc is drawn by the peerless STUART IMMONEN (Empress, Star Wars, New Avengers) and is just as massive and captivating as the first!

Collects THE MAGIC ORDER 2 #1-6



THE SILVER COIN, VOL. 2 TP

WRITERS: JOSH WILLIAMSON, RAM V, MATTHEW ROSENBERG, VITA AYALA & MICHAEL WALSH

ARTIST / COVER: MICHAEL WALSH

MAY 25 / 128 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

The saga of the Silver Coin continues as the cursed token is spent again and again. First, a haunted arcade cabinet twists the dreams of a young boy. Then, the coin finds its way to a gambler who's lost his way amongst the opulence of a desperate city. Follow the money—across decades, centuries—and the nature of a curse will be revealed.

Eisner-winning artist MICHAEL WALSH (Star Wars, Black Hammer/Justice League) teams with all-star collaborators JOSH WILLIAMSON (NAILBITER, Batman/Superman), RAM V (BLUE IN GREEN, Swamp Thing), MATTHEW ROSENBERG (WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE?, Hawkeye, 4 Kids Walk into a Bank), and VITA AYALA (New Mutants, The Wilds) in this ongoing horror anthology series for mature readers.

Collects THE SILVER COIN #6-10



SWING, VOL. 5 OGN TP

WRITER: MATT HAWKINS

ARTIST / COVER: YISHAN LI

MAY 18 / 128 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

Dan and Cathy's epic journey into sexual discovery comes to an end in the final volume of this arc of SWING! Outed, aging, and just trying to live their best lives, will their love overcome all? Will there be a happy ending? Heh.

ANT #4

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: ERIK LARSEN

COVER A STANDARD IMAGE TRADE DRESS

COVER B RETRO '70s TRADE DRESS

MAY 4 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

"Enter the Dragon!"

It's the Savage Dragon/Ant crossover from a whole different perspective. Ant travels to Chicago to recruit Malcolm Dragon for her upcoming battle against the forces of evil! Ant comes with our highest possible recommendation.

ARROWSMITH: BEHIND ENEMY LINES #5 (OF 6)

WRITER: KURT BUSIEK

ARTISTS / COVER A: CARLOS PACHECO, JOSÉ RAFAEL FONTERIZ & JOSÉ VILLARRUBIA

COVER B: RAMÓN K PÉREZ

COVER C: SHAWN McMANUS

COVER D: DAN PANOSIAN

MAY 25 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Fletcher and Guy find shelter (and more) within a mountain trollhome. Plus: the truth about the Peace of Charlemagne, which brought about this modern world of magic and folklore.

BLOOD-STAINED TEETH #2

WRITER / COVER A: CHRISTIAN WARD

ARTIST: PATRIC REYNOLDS

COVER B: MARTIN SIMMONDS

MAY 25 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

After last issue's shocking revelations, vampire-for-hire Atticus Sloane is in trouble. Now, he'll have to use all his guile to stay ahead of the First Born Council and the murderous Mr. Tooth. Unfortunately, that also means going head to head with vicious cage-fighting vampire Duke Ellis.

BOLERO #5 (OF 5)

WRITER: WYATT KENNEDY

ARTIST / COVERS A & B: LUANA VECCHIO

MAY 18 / 72 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $5.99

MINISERIES FINALE

Twenty years later. The fate of destruction is also the joy of rebirth. Beyond jealousy and desire, beyond hate and betrayal, the final choice. The end of the Multiverse. The end of BOLERO.

"Will you be okay?"

DEADLY CLASS #54

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTISTS: WES CRAIG & LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A: WES CRAIG

COVER B: MAX FIUMARA

MAY 25 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

"A FOND FAREWELL," Part Six

Power doesn't corrupt—the corrupt seek power, and the path to power is paved with the bodies of anyone who gets in their way.



FARMHAND #17

WRITER: ROB GUILLORY

ARTISTS / COVER: ROB GUILLORY & JEAN-FRANCOIS BEAULIEU

MAY 11 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Ezekiel Jenkins is transforming into something not quite human. And today he will take one giant step closer to the monster within.

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #20

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS / COVER A: CHRIS SAMNEE & MATTHEW WILSON

COVER B: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: JIM CHEUNG & JAY RAMOS

COVER D: KIM JUNG GI

MAY 4 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T / $3.99

Old friends, new allies—the fight against Master Shaw is heating up, and Owen will need all the help he can get.



GHOST CAGE #3 (OF 3)

WRITER: NICK DRAGOTTA & CALEB GOELLNER

ARTIST: NICK DRAGOTTA

COVER: NICK DRAGOTTA & FRANK MARTIN JR.

MAY 25 / 48 PAGES SELF-COVER / BW / T+ / $5.99

MINISERIES FINALE

FINAL ISSUE! 48 MIND-MELTING PAGES! Sam, Doyle, and Blair confront Karloff for the fate of energy! DO NOT MISS the life-affirming conclusion to the most potently phantasmagoric sci-fi comic OF THE MODERN ERA!



GUNSLINGER SPAWN #8

WRITER: TODD McFARLANE

ARTIST: BRETT BOOTH

COVER A: KEVIN KEANE

COVER B: BLANK SKETCH COVER

MAY 18 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T+ / $2.99

As Gunslinger comes to terms with his new life in the present day, a revelation from his past will threaten to destroy his future.

HELLCOP #7

WRITER: BRIAN HABERLIN

ARTISTS / COVERS A & B: BRIAN HABERLIN & GEIRROD VAN DYKE

COVERS C & D: DREW & BRIAN HABERLIN

MAY 25 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M /$3.99

"THE SECRET OF MY SUCCESS"

Smuggling goes both ways. When a con man steals some of Hell's best songs and presents them as his own back on Earth, the Hellcops must enforce Hell copyright or risk permanent expulsion from Plane 1301-A.

ICE CREAM MAN #30

WRITER: W. MAXWELL PRINCE

ARTISTS / COVER A: MARTÍN MORAZZO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER B: JESÚS AGUADO

MAY 25 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

"EXPERIMENTAL STORYTELLING"

Who's the subject? Every pill is a placebo. Every group is a control.



IMAGE! #2 (OF 12)

WRITERS: GEOFF JOHNS, W. MAXWELL PRINCE, WYATT KENNEDY, SKOTTIE YOUNG, MIRKA ANDOLFO, BRENDEN FLETCHER, CHRIS GIARRUSSO, KYLE HIGGINS, WES CRAIG & PATRICK KINDLON

ARTISTS: ANDREA MUTTI, MARTÍN MORAZZO, LUANA VECCHIO, MIRKA ANDOLFO, ERICA HENDERSON, CHRIS GIARRUSSO, DANIELE DI NICUOLO, WES CRAIG & MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG

COVER: MIRKA ANDOLFO

MAY 18 / 64 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $5.99

The celebration of Image Comics' 30th anniversary continues with the second issue in a 12-issue anthology, featuring all-new stories by some of the biggest and best names in comics!

This issue features the second chapters of two 12-part stories: "The Blizzard" by GEOFF JOHNS & ANDREA MUTTI and "Red Stitches" by BRENDEN FLETCHER & ERIC HENDERSON, plus the second installments of three shorter serials: "Gospel for a New Century" by WYATT KENNEDY & LUANA VECCHIO, "Hopeless" by MIRKA ANDOLFO, and "Shift" by KYLE HIGGINS & DANIELE DI NICUOLO. Plus! An all-new ICE CREAM MAN short story by W. MAXWELL PRINCE and MARTÍN MORAZZO, the beginning of WES CRAIG's KAYA, the opening installment of a 10-part serial by PATRICK KINDLON & MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG, and the continuation of the all-new ongoing comic strip by SKOTTIE YOUNG!

KILLADELPHIA #22

WRITER: RODNEY BARNES

ARTIST / COVER A: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

COVER B: ELIA BONETTI

MAY 25 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

"THE END OF ALL," Part Four

The sold-out, Eisner Award-nominated horror series rages on with more mind-bending twists! From RODNEY BARNES, the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and STARZ's American Gods, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN.

Now that the one true vampire king has returned to claim his throne and lay waste to America, James Sangster and his werewolf allies must find a way to flip the script and go on the offensive. But just when they think they might be gaining ground, they meet their most vicious opponent yet!



KING SPAWN #10

WRITER: SEAN LEWIS

ARTIST: JAVI FERNANDEZ

COVER A: DON AGUILLO

COVER B: BLANK SKETCH COVER

MAY 11 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T+ / $2.99

The God Throne, the Dead Zones, and the prophecy of King Spawn. While trying to save the world from the forces that seek to destroy it, has Spawn actually set the end-times in motion himself?



LEGO® NINJAGO®: GARMADON #2 (OF 5)

WRITER: TRI VUONG

ARTISTS / COVER: TRI VUONG & ANNALISA LEONI

MAY 11 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / E / $3.99

The All-New LEGO® NINJAGO® Comic Book Continues here!

GARMADON, the ultimate Ninjago villain, has returned to…become the ultimate hero? As he seemingly comes to the aid of Two Moon Village, it's the First Appearance of a brand-new evil that may lay waste to Garmadon's best-laid plans…



LITTLE MONSTERS #3

WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE

ARTIST / COVER A: DUSTIN NGUYEN

COVER B: ANDREA SORRENTINO

MAY 4 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Having finally feasted on "real food," Billy is acting strangely, and the other young vampires are nervous about the potential threat to their sanctuary. Romie is still missing from the group, but is accompanied elsewhere by a mysterious new friend…



LOADED BIBLE: BLOOD OF MY BLOOD #3 (OF 6)

WRITERS: TIM SEELEY & STEVE ORLANDO

ARTIST: GIUSEPPE CAFARO

COVER: MIRKA ANDOLFO

MAY 4 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

As John the Mechanic works to save Jesus's life, we witness the formation of the unholy pact between the church and the vampires and learn how they resurrected Dracula in the first place. More details on Dracula's secret plan also surface: the world will be his bloodbath, and he will become a god…but first he needs to get Jesus's blood!



MANIFEST DESTINY #47 (RES)

WRITER: CHRIS DINGESS

ARTISTS: MATTHEW ROBERTS & OWEN GIENI

COVER: MATTHEW ROBERTS

MAY 25 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Whoever kills the war child will hold the fate of the world in their hands. Only two issues left!



MONKEY MEAT #5 (OF 5)

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: JUNI BA

MAY 4 / 40 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

MINISERIES FINALE

The Monkey Meat Company has fallen! The culprit? Golo, a tiny, brainless boy whose obsessive consumption of the simian carne drove the entire island to ruin. But not all is lost for a brighter future, as Golo is chosen for a quest that could make him into the hero of a better age! If he could just think about something other than meat…



MONSTRESS #40

WRITER: MARJORIE LIU

ARTIST / COVER: SANA TAKEDA

MAY 25 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

With time running out, Kippa takes matters into her own hands—challenging the Dusk Court itself.



NEW MASTERS #4 (OF 6)

WRITER: SHOBO

ARTISTS / COVER: SHOF & FRANCESCO SEGALA

MAY 18 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

The outcasts believe they've gotten away with a priceless alien artifact known as the Eye of Ọ̀rúnmìlà. But when Governor Tosin's elite strike team boards the Sankofa, the crew must call upon every ounce of cunning and skill they possess to make it out alive.



NEWBURN #7

WRITERS: CHIP ZDARSKY & CASEY GILLY

ARTISTS: JACOB PHILLIPS & SOO LEE

COVER: JACOB PHILLIPS

MAY 25 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

The murder of a Yakuza boss could send the criminal world into chaos if Newburn can't find the killer before the cops do.

PLUS: in "SPOOK-A-RAMA" from GILLY and LEE, Ronnie tries one last time to get justice for Veda's murder.

NOCTERRA #11

WRITERS: SCOTT SNYDER & TONY S. DANIEL

ARTISTS / COVERS A & C: TONY S. DANIEL & MARCELO MAIOLO

COVER B: DAN PANOSIAN

MAY 25 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

"PEDAL TO THE METAL," Part Five

With nothing less than the fate of the world in the balance, Val and the Sundog Convoy face a terrible sacrifice. The quest for Eos reaches its shade-infested conclusion!



ORDINARY GODS #9

WRITERS: KYLE HIGGINS & JOE CLARK

ARTISTS / COVER: FELIPE WATANABE & FRANK WILLIAM

MAY 11 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

There are two discs that will end the world. One is in the hands of the Awakened. The other is in Shanghai—but it won't be for long, as the Awakened and the last of the Honor Guard both race to be the first to claim it!

RADIANT BLACK #15

WRITER: KYLE HIGGINS

ARTIST / COVER A: EDUARDO FERIGATO

COVER B: DIEGO SANCHES

COVER C (1:25): THOBIAS DANELUZ

MAY 18 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

The onslaught of new villains continues as Radiant Black faces off against…Blaze? From C.O.W.L.?

Meanwhile, an unauthorized Radiant Black fan film is being shot in Lockport. When Marshall heads over to offer some friendly advice, he just might face his greatest enemy of all: creative license.

RADIANT RED #3

WRITER: CHERISH CHEN

ARTISTS / COVER A: DAVID LAFUENTE & MIQUEL MUERTO

COVER B (1:25): ASH DAVIES

MAY 4 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

The new job approaches and planning commences. There's just one problem: Satomi can't do what they need her to do. She'd better work it out fast, though, because when her home life and her new career both threaten to come crashing down, Satomi will be forced to decide: which does she want to save more?

JOE HILL'S RAIN #5 (OF 5)

WRITER: JOE HILL & DAVID M. BOOHER

ARTIST / COVER A: ZOE THOROGOOD

COVER B: NICK ROBLES

COVER C (1:25): CHRISTIAN WARD

COVER D (1:50): ZOE THOROGOOD LINEART

MAY 11 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

MINISERIES FINALE

With Templeton and Marc at her side, Honeysuckle says a painful goodbye to Yolanda as they lay her to rest. Jackdaw Street is silent. The crystal rain has spread over the planet. The U.S. has nuked the Eastern European country believed to be the origin of the rain. Waiting for the end of the world, Honeysuckle realizes the source of the rain—and perhaps humanity's salvation—may be far closer to home…



A RIGHTEOUS THIRST FOR VENGEANCE #8

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTISTS / COVER: ANDRE ARAÚJO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

MAY 11 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Sonny meets the man he has been impersonating.

ROGUE SUN #4

WRITER: RYAN PARROTT

ARTIST / COVER A: ABEL

COVER B (1:25): DEREK CHARM

MAY 25 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

As Dylan struggles to balance his normal life with his superhero life, a new threat from his father's past menaces New Orleans. Can Dylan finally tap into the power of THE BLACK FIRE…or…is DEMONIKA the one enemy Rogue Sun can't stop?



SAGA #59

ARTIST / COVER: FIONA STAPLES

WRITER: BRIAN K. VAUGHAN

MAY 25 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $2.99

What the hell does this fish have to do with the people who want Hazel dead? Find out this May as the strangest epic in comics continues—somehow still only $2.99!



THE SCORCHED #6

WRITER: SEAN LEWIS

ARTIST: STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A: BJORN BARENDS

COVER B: BLANK SKETCH COVER

MAY 25 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T+ / $2.99

There's a reason that only one Hellspawn is supposed to exist at a time: they're not meant to work alongside one another. Putting too many together is a recipe for disaster…as She-Spawn soon learns.

SLUMBER #3

WRITER: TYLER BURTON SMITH

ARTIST: VANESSA CARDINALI

COVER A: NATHAN FOX

COVER B: ROD REIS

MAY 18 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Stetson and Jiang enter Finch's dreams to stop a murderous nightmare from terrorizing Finch's mind. While navigating a trippy dreamworld populated with amphibious janitors, cave swans, and reality-altering streetlights, the team discovers they must face Finch's darkest secrets to reach their target.



SPAWN #330

WRITER: RORY McCONVILLE

ARTIST / COVER A: CARLO BARBERI

COVER B: BLANK SKETCH COVER

MAY 25 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T+ / $2.99

Spawn has been burning the candle at both ends. Is he finally starting to slip? Jim Downing continues to seek allies to help pick up Spawn's crusade—whether Spawn likes it or not!

STEP BY BLOODY STEP #4 (OF 4)

WRITER: SI SPURRIER

ARTISTS: MATÍAS BERGARA & MATHEUS LOPES

COVER A: MATÍAS BERGARA

COVER B: TULA LOTAY

MAY 25 / 48 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $4.99

MINISERIES FINALE

The tragedy. The truth. The great secret, revealed at last. And a painful lesson:

Sometimes you can't complete a journey without turning to see how far you've come.



MIRKA ANDOLFO'S SWEET PAPRIKA #11 (OF 12)

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER A: MIRKA ANDOLFO

COVER B: TBA

COVER C: TBA

COVER D: TBA

COVER E ("HOT" POLYBAGGED VARIANT): MIRKA ANDOLFO

MAY 25 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

When fathers and their children come together at last, feelings come to light and secrets are revealed! Paprika will be forced to deal with what she holds closest to her heart—but she isn't alone. All our protagonists face hope and heartbreak in the dramatic penultimate issue of MIRKA ANDOLFO's hit series!

TIME BEFORE TIME #12

WRITERS: DECLAN SHALVEY & RORY McCONVILLE

ARTISTS : PJ HOLDEN & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER A: DECLAN SHALVEY

COVER B: PJ HOLDEN

MAY 11 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

In 2141, FBI Agent Alex Sunap investigates the disappearance of his former partner. The more he digs, the more it seems no one wants to find Nadia Wells.

This special standalone issue features celebrated guest artist PJ HOLDEN (Judge Dredd, Soul Plumber).



A TOWN CALLED TERROR #2

WRITER: STEVE NILES

ARTIST / COVER: SZYMON KUDRANSKI

MAY 18 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

"THE RETURN"

Henry finds out that his father forced him to return to Terror because his mother has mysteriously disappeared. But becoming reacquainted with his childhood home brings back painful memories—and reawakens old rivalries.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #38

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS / COVER B: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: STEPHEN PLATT & DAVE McCAIG

COVER D: CHARLIE ADLARD

MAY 4 / 32 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $3.99

A supply run outside the prison leads to a run-in with the Governor's men.

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #39

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS / COVER B: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: STEPHEN PLATT & DAVE McCAIG

MAY 18 / 32 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $3.99

The Grimes family is about to grow, but at what cost?



ZVRC: ZOMBIES VS. ROBOTS CLASSIC #3 (OF 4)

WRITER: CHRIS RYALL

ARTIST / COVERS A & B: ASHLEY WOOD

COVER C (1:25): ASHLEY WOOD

MAY 25 / 72 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $6.99

In a world where, last issue, the entire planet was decimated by nukes, there's only one place to go from here: a Grecian isle filled with warrior women—the Amazons! And a zombie minotaur, too, among assorted flesh-and-steel automatons. The entire 66-page saga is reprinted here, along with the proverbial "much more!"

