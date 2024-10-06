Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Energon Universe, gi joe

Image Comics/Skybound Redact Final Pages From GI Joe #1 Review Copies

Image Comics and Skybound have given out embargoed review copies of GI Joe #1 by Joshua Williamson, Tom Reilly and Jordie Bellaire.

Image Comics and Skybound have given out embargoed review copies of GI Joe #1 by Joshua Williamson, Tom Reilly and Jordie Bellaire, out in November and up for FOC in a couple of weeks. But it seems that they are not risking letting everything out of the bag yet. And the comic, previewed below, has been sent out missing its final two pages, whatever they are. But don't worry, you won't have to rely on a QR code when you get your copy, it will be included. Just… not yet. As set up in the series running through the year, Cobra Commander, Destro, Scarlett and Duke, as well as Void Rivals and Transformers.

GI JOE #1 CVR A TOM REILLY WRAPAROUND

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Tom Reilly, Jordie Bellaire (CA) Tom Reilly

SERIES PREMIERE THE BIGGEST COMIC BOOK LAUNCH OF THE DECADE! Conrad Hauser, Codename DUKE, has assembled a special force known as G.I. Joe to battle the rising power of the mysterious COBRA in the aftermath of the Autobots and Decepticons' arrival on Earth. But the enigmatic Cobra Commander has unleashed the power of Energon like never before! Featuring many familiar faces and the first appearance of an ALL NEW character, this is the comic that will change everything you think you know about G.I. Joe…and that's only half the surprises in store from the chart-topping Energon Universe dream team of JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and TOM REILLY! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/13/2024 GI JOE #2 CVR A TOM REILLY

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Tom Reilly, Jordie Bellaire (CA) Tom Reilly

THE BIGGEST COMIC BOOK LAUNCH OF THE DECADE CONTINUES!

Cobra Commander unveils the next phase of his plan—meet THE VALKYRIES, the newest Cobra special operatives unit. And as they race to retrieve the new mysterious weapon, will Duke suffer his first failure as the leader of G.I. Joe? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/18/2024

