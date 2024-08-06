Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Killadelphia, red band

Image Comics Spuriously Ties Killadelphia #35 to Marvel's Red Band

Image Comics Spuriously Ties Killadelphia #35 to Marvel's Red Band in a vain attempt to get a headline in time... and it almost worked

Image Comics PR people have clearly seen how Marvel Comics' use of the Red Band bagged extra violent versions of comics have pushed sales of the likes of Blood Hunt – with more Marvel titles such as Werewolf By Night, Blade and Wolverine to come in that format. And have decided to tie their PR attempts to try to get a bit of that action. With a press release titled "KILLADELPHIA #35 OUT FOR BLOOD—NO RED BAND REQUIRED" ahead of Final Order Cut-Off dates. And telling us;

"Bestselling, Eisner Award nominated series Killadelphia by Rodney Barnes (writer and executive producer behind HBO's Winning Time) and artist Jason Shawn Alexander (Spawn) is out for blood this month as it barrels toward a grisly and jaw-dropping showdown. Issue #35 will bring together Spawn, Savage Dragon, and the cursed one known as Blacula himself this August." "This exciting issue will also feature a backup story featuring Hell's baddest badass, Johnny Gatlin and also available in Noir Edition, featuring black-and-white line art interiors." "Killadelphia #35 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, August 28:

Cover A by Alexander – Lunar Code 0624IM309

Cover B by Clayton Crain – Lunar Code 0124IM278

Cover C B&W Noir Edition by Alexander – Lunar Code 0124IM279

Killadelphia is also available across many digital platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play. Select praise for Killadelphia:" "Killadelphia is the stunning and fresh horror fable I've been craving. This one feels like a classic." —Jordan Peele

"Jason Shawn Alexander is one of my favorite artists working today, and writer Rodney Barnes is the perfect collaborator for this atmospheric horror story with a terrifyingly real sense of place." —Brian K. Vaughan

"Sparely written, beautifully rendered and topical, Killadelphia is a genuinely frightening horror graphic. Can't wait to read the next issue!" —Steven Barnes & Tananarive Due

"A dark, deep, seamless story that plays into multiple genres without becoming fully any one of them, the book offers a tantalizing nightmare of urban horror that feels real, rich, and mysterious. It'll infect you if you let it, and you should." —ComicBook.com

"It's the best graphic novel I've ever read. Five times more graphic and eight times more novel." —Chris Rock

"Easily awarded the max of five stars, and I very highly recommend it to everyone who enjoys comics like Spawn, and The Walking Dead." —Impulse Gamer

"A very unique visual style. It pulls from classic art and horror imagery to give us a comic that doesn't look like a comic but rather like the inside of a nightmare." —Graphic Policy

The Final Order Cut-Off (FOC) date for Killadelphia #35.. was yesterday. Ah well. Sorry, Image Comics, it was the thought that counted.

KILLADELPHIA #35 (RESOLICIT) CVR A JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) Jason Shawn Alexander, German Erramouspe (CA) Jason Shawn Alexander

"DEATH BE NOT PROUD," PART FIVE (of SIX) ** The latest arc of the sold-out Eisner Award-nomated series barrels toward an explosive conclusion! For the first time, bringing together Spawn, Savage Dragon and the cursed one known as Blacula himself! From RODNEY BARNES**, the writer and executive producer behind HBO's Winning Time, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN. Retail: $3.99 FOC Date: 8/5/2024 In-Store Date: 8/28/2024

