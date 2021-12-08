Image Comics Won't Publish Second Chances #4 In Print, Just Digitally

The fourth and final issue of Ricky Mammone and Max Bertolini's Second Chances was meant to have been published by Image Comics in November. That won't be happening, not in print anyway. Solicited as an extended final issue, that has now been published digital-only.

And now Image Comics is stating that a print collection of the three printed issues and the fourth digital finale issue, will be collected in trade paperback for March 2022. Print-only readers may be rather upset about this, of course. And maybe won't be giving them a… second chance. The Image PR states;

Up-and-coming writer Ricky Mammone and artist Max Bertolini (The Witcher, Nathan Never) bring the psychedelic, action-packed noir Second Chances to trade paperback. The collected edition will be comprised of issues #1-4 of the series and land on shelves from Image Comics this March 2022. "We're really excited to have the trade paperback come out, especially since this will be the best way to read Second Chances—uninterrupted and with some bonus features in the back," said Mammone. Second Chances Hotline—call now and get a new identity! All you need is some cash, a proper referral, and a very good reason to start over. Second Chances follows main character Leblanc, the man behind the hotline. The intigue begins when Leblanc is approached by a shady figure from his past and forced to accept a new client who doesn't meet any of the requirements—a client with chemically induced amnesia in desperate need of protection. Bertolini added: "Second Chances graphically was a long and fascinating journey in which I poured all my love for Leblanc, I thoroughly explored the graphic possibilities offered by black and white and I dug into my soul to bring to light all the feelings necessary to tell the story. Now all this can be seen with a single fabulous psychedelic gallop." Second Chances serves up John Wick action wrapped in a French New Wave fever dream atmosphere and is a must read for any fan of crime noir.

Second Chances trade paperback will be published on the 16th of March, 2022. Here's the solicitation for what would have been the final print issue, now available on ComiXology and Kindle.

SECOND CHANCES #4 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

SEP210197

(W) Ricky Mammone (A / CA) Max Bertolini

An extended finale issue! Leblanc, barely alive after a savage brawl with two masked assassins,

has to piece together where Emma might be hiding. Unfortunately for him, he's stuck with Miss

Nobody. The finale will end in shock and despair. Or maybe rainbows and butterflies – or perhaps both, because we're all on drugs!

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 3.99

And a preview of the issue…



