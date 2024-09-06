Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: rick remender, Sacrificers

Image Recall And Reprint Sacrificers Giant-Sized Artist Proof Edition

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool reported on a printing error on the Sacrificers Giant-Sized Artist Proof Edition, from Image Comics.

Image Comics acknowledged the printing issue and is working to replace faulty copies through retailers.

The corrected version of Sacrificers Artist Proof Edition will be available on October 2nd.

Sacrificers tells the story of families sacrificing a child for utopia, featuring stunning artwork by Max Fiumara.

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool reported on a printing error on the Sacrificers Giant-Sized Artist Proof Edition, from Image Comics, that reprints the first two issues of the Sacrificers comic book series by Rick Remender and Max Fiurama in an 11×17" black and white format. And that pages had been printed out of order. Including this double-page spread, split between two of the double-page spreads.

Image Comics states this we a prionte problem, and one that they have yet to receive a full explanation over, considering that their proofs for the book were correct. Image Comics has sent a message to retailers via Lunar, so copies should not have been sold to the public. Some may not have read the note, or decided to sell them anyway. REaders who bought a copy are advised to contact their retailer to get a replacement copy. Sacrificers Giant-Sized Artist Proof Edition is being reprinted at another printer and the corrected version will be on sale October 2nd.

Sacrificers tells the story of "a harmonious future paradise thanks to five families who make everything perfect…for the price of one child per household. Now, as that bill comes due, a son expected to give everything for a family that never loved him and an affluent daughter determined to destroy utopia must unite to end one generation's unnaturally protracted reign."

