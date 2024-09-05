Posted in: Comics, Current News, Image | Tagged: Max Fiumara, rick remender, Sacrificers

Sacrificers Giant-Sized Artist Proof Edition May Not Have Been Proofed

Last week, Image Comics published the Sacrificers Giant- Sized Artist Proof Edition by Rick Remender and Max Fiurama. But was it proofed?

UPDATE: Image Comis has responded to the issue below, and their answer can be found here. The original article continues below: Last week, Image Comics published the Sacrificers Giant- Sized Artist Proof Edition, that reprints the first two issues of the Sacrificers comic book series by Rick Remender and Max Fiurama in an 11×17" black and white format showing off the uncoloured artwork at a massive size. But it appears that they may have been a little free and easy with the pagination when preparing such a tome.

A reader who bought a copy writes, "Just picked up my copy of Sacrificers Artist Proof Edition from my local shop, and it seems I got a misprint. A few pages were arranged in the wrong sequence. Not sure if it's just my copy or if it's the whole print job."

For something like this, it is usually the whole print run. In the two pictures below, you can see a double-page splash page that has been split across two spreads.

Sacrificers tells the story of "a harmonious future paradise thanks to five families who make everything perfect…for the price of one child per household. Now, as that bill comes due, a son expected to give everything for a family that never loved him and an affluent daughter determined to destroy utopia must unite to end one generation's unnaturally protracted reign." Bleeding Cool has contacted Image Comics about the problem and will report back any solution they offer.

SACRIFICERS GIANT-SIZED ARTIST PROOF ED

IMAGE COMICS

JUN240471

(W) Rick Remender (A/CA) Max Fiumara

Presenting issues #1 and #2 of the smash-hit fantasy series The Sacrificers by Rick Remender and Max Fiumara in the ultimate artist's proof treatment, showcasing Fiumara's pages in their original inks in stunning 11"x17" format.In Shops: Aug 28, 2024 SRP: $24.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!