Iman Vellani Writes Ms Marvel as a Major Krakoan-Era X-Men Comic Book

Ms Marvel: The New Mutant #1 by Ms Marvel herself, Iman Vellani, makes a major break to establish the series steeped in the X-Men continuity.

Ms Marvel: The New Mutant #1 is published today by Ms Marvel herself, Iman Vellani, as well as Sabir Pirzada, Carlos E. Gomez, Adam Gorham. Rather than an attempt to write the comic in the light of the TV show, it makes a major break to establish the series steeped in the current X-Men continuity, even while plotting its own course. Spoilers ahead, of course.

Ms Marvel, a recently revealed mutant, is working with the X-Men, infiltrating a university that has been sponsored by Orchis, the state-approved anti-mutant terrorists from the future, who have established a modern-day presence and have managed to get state involvement, despite committing an act of genocide on the mutant island of Krakoa.

In comparison, today's post-Hellfire Gala Wolverine by Ben Percy and Geoff Shaw hardly bothers. Has a mutant-feeding Wolverine/Ghost Rider spinoff of the Weapon X project dubbed Hellvarine…

… and a recognition that there may be far fewer mutants to feed on right now.

Ms Marvel goes in deep, recognising that Emma Frost had to wipe many people's memories about the death of Kamala Khan that the X-Men were able to reverse.

While also having to school the privileged one per cent of an Emma Frost that there is more than one brand of prejudice out there in the world. So we get Kate Pryde, with the new look and new spelling of Shadowkat, the mutant who can still use the Krakoan gates…

We have Ms Marvel's biggest fan from the future, or at least a future, Rasputin.

And X-Men team leaders, Synch and Talon – a Laura Kinnery Wolverine duplicate who, like Synch, lived for centuries in The World before returning to Krakoa.

And just to hammer it home, the biggest Bog Bad of all of Orchis, Karima Shapandar, the Omega Sentinel, the time travelling mutant-hunting robot from the future who created Orchis to stop Krakoa creating a mutant human paradise that could stop the eventual invasion of a Dominion techno-organic invader. And succeeded…

And Ms Marvel is right back to the earliest days of the Stan Lee and Jack Kirby X-Men on campus as well… the new X-Men uniform underlines that completely.

So we have a new Ms Marvel, newly a mutant but going through everything Marvel's mutants already have… although to some degree, she's been through this all before.

