Ms Marvel's Family Welcome Her Back From The Dead

She's alive! She's a mutant! And she's got her own series. Ms Marvel, Kamala Khan, has been backed up and brought back from the dead.

She's alive! She's a mutant! And she's got her own series. Ms Marvel, Kamala Khan, has been backed up and brought back from the dead by the X-Men's Krakoan Resurrection Protocols. When we last saw the Hellfire Gala, Ms Marvel was on the run with the mutant resistance, what remained of them. But before that, Emma Frost stated that she was going to rewrite the memories of her family so that Kamal Khan never actually died.

Although as we pointed out at the time, the Fallen Friend one-shot suggests that Emma Frost is going to need a bigger boat.

Now we know that Ms Marvel is getting her own comic book Ms Marvel: The New Mutant, co-written by the actor who plays her in the TV show, Iman Vellani. And in the Marvel Comics preview of the first issue, we see Kamala Khan reunited with her family. What they think happened to her, where they think she went, how alive they thought she was…

As well as a little Morlock-like action…

Saving a bus full of people with a big Orchis ad on the side?





Dealing with Rasputin IV, her biggest fan, and X-Men leaders Synch and Talon…

And getting dolled up in the right clobber…

MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #1 – 75960620701500111

Written by IMAN VELLANI & SABIR PIRZADA

Art by CARLOS GÓMEZ & ADAM GORHAM

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

On Sale 8/30

Kamala Khan is back… and she's an X-Man! That's right—the good news is that fresh off her world-saving death, Kamala has been brought back via Krakoan Resurrection Technology! What a way to learn that she's a mutant! The bad news is her debut at the Hellfire Gala didn't go exactly as planned, and now all of mutantkind are being hunted worldwide! Into this world of hate and fear, Kamala has a secret mission to pull off for the X-Men, all the while struggling to acclimate to this new part of her identity!

MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #2 – 75960620701500211

Written by IMAN VELLANI & SABIR PIRZADA

Art by CARLOS GÓMEZ & ADAM GORHAM

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

On Sale 9/27

Undercover under Orchis' nose! Ms. Marvel's mission makes her a target for Orchis, but they have no idea they're looking for a completely normal teenage girl in their summer science program. Thankfully, Iron Man and Emma Frost are able to stop by and show Kamala how to fly under the radar!

MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #3

Written by IMAN VELLANI & SABIR PIRZADA

Art by CARLOS GÓMEZ & ADAM GORHAM

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

On Sale 10/25

