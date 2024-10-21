Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Gigante, scout comics

Immigration Horrror in Gigante, in Scout Comics January 2025 Solicits

Immigration Horrror in Gigante #1 by Shane McKenzie and JM Cuellar Chema, part of Scout Comics January 2025 solicits and solicitations

Scout Comics launches Gigante #1 by Shane McKenzie and JM Cuellar Chema in their January 2025 solicits and solicitations as part of their Chispa line, a comic book about activist journalists aiming to capture footage for their documentary about immigrant abuse by dressing as immigrants. They possibly didn't think this through, did they?

GIGANTE #1

WRITER | SHANE MCKENZIE

ARTIST | J.M. CUELLAR CHEMA

COVER | J.M. CUELLAR CHEMA

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 1/15/2025

FOC DATE | 12/9/2024

CHISPA: Marta and Felix, head to the border with the intent of dressing like immigrants in hopes of being caught.

Their goal is to capture footage for their documentary about immigrant abuse. Things do not go as planned.

FINAL INTERVIEW #4

WRITER | EDWARD NGUYEN BOREY

ARTIST | LOU PETERSON

COVER | LOU PETERSON

FULL COLOR | 38 PAGES | $5.99

IN-STORE DATE | 1/25/2025

FOC DATE | 12/9/2024

DARK HARBOR: For fans of SQUID GAMES and THE GAME comes this five issue horror series! Even before the Red

Door invaded the compound, Ursula was under siege. At odds with the rest of the board for years, she is secretly

investigating LifeWay, the company she helped to found, to find the truth about the mysterious Special Reserve

Program.The Red Door attacks precipitate a new crisis: her daughter's location is unknown, as is Axel Fumia's, father

of Ursula's child and LifeWay's co-founder and driving force. But as Ursula tries to work with the other survivors to

escape the Red Door, she makes a horrifying discovery about Axel…

ACTION TANK VOL 02 TP

WRITER |MIKE BARRY

ARTIST | MIKE BARRY

COVER | MIKE BARRY

FULL COLOR | 256 PAGES | $24.99

IN-STORE DATE | 1/15/2025

FOC DATE | 12/10/2024

A boy races across the Solar System, piloting a beat-up spaceship and accompanied by his fascinating new friends.

Forced to crash-land on Neptune, he's soon dodging lightning cannons, racing hovercrafts, and trying to outsmart a

bunch of super-aggressive guys with buckets on their heads, all in the hope of making it back to Earth in time for his

Mom's spaghetti carbonara. The second epic chapter in the critically acclaimed Action Tank series, this is a

fast-moving, galaxy-spanning adventure about discovery, friendship, and what you're really capable of.

CATRINAS CARAVAN

CONFRONTATION #3 MR

WRITER | ANGEL LUIS COLON

ARTIST | ROD ESPINOSA

COVER | ROD ESPINOSA

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 1/29/2025

FOC DATE | 12/23/2024

CHISPA: Having captured Father Fausto, Catrina makes him dance to the rhythm of a conga drum as she relates

another story. Benny Reyes is an aspiring percussionist overshadowed by the legacy of his deadbeat father, whose

impact on the Cuban American music scene was so great he was simply known as El Ritmo—The Rhythm. When

Benny inherits his father's drums, he learns that they hold a dark, hungry magic that can also make him the greatest

conguero of his time … if he's willing to pay the ultimate price

CISSY #6

WRITER | CHARLES CHESTER

ARTIST | ALONSO HERNAN MOLINA GONZALES

COVER | ALONSO HERNÁN MOLINA GONZALES

FULL COLOR | 38 PAGES | $5.99

IN-STORE DATE | 1/29/2025

FOC DATE | 12/23/2024

Another oversized issue! Fans of THE CHNRONICLES OF NARNIA and STUFF OF LEGEND will love this series! The

Dark Lands have devolved and produced a bevy of new horrors. One of these horrors has its eyes on Gabriel—a

memory vampire called The Newspaper Man who wants to feed! To stop him from killing Gabriel, our heroes—Cissy,

Brambles, and Twizzle—will have to work together against the evils that wait for them on the island of Banyans.

DIVINE POWER MADE ME

#6

WRITER | TOM DROGALIS

ARTIST | FEDERICO GUILLEN

COVER | FEDERICO GUILLEN

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 1/8/2025

FOC DATE | 12/2/2024

Who is Minerva? Follow her on an extraordinary journey through the afterlife as she navigates her first day in Nifato.

Along the way, she forms an unexpected and powerful alliance with an enigmatic companion. Together, they delve

into the depths of the afterlife, unearthing its harsh realities and uncovering the secrets behind the majestic city of

Valgarth's very existence.

LUNA AND A SPECIAL NIGHT TP

WRITER | EMANUELA MILLERI

ARTIST | EMANUELA MILLERI

COVER | EMANUELA MILLERI

FULL COLOR | 72 PAGES | $12.99

IN-STORE DATE | 1/8/2025

FOC DATE | 12/2/2024

Luna and a Special Night is a celebration of art and imagination exploring how the love of art can be passed from

generation to generation. The story follows Luna during three different phases of her life: as a child, a young woman,

and then a grandmother. As a young woman, Luna and her older sister Jeanne are vacationing in Nice in the 1930s.

They hear beautiful violin music, which inspires them to go to the beach and paint together. Luna doesn't realize that

the musician is an artist she met as a child. Flashing back about 20 years, the sisters are together at a museum. While

her sister takes part in a fine arts lesson, the five-year-old Luna sits next to an artist, Stéphane, who is drawing a

picture of the "Night". He hands her another notebook so that she can also draw the beautiful statue. Luna and

Stéphane have a vision of her drawing magically coming to life. This forever changes the trajectory of the

artist's career

MILK RUN #3

WRITER | BRYAN REHEIL

ARTIST | JARRET KATZ

COVER A | JARRET KATZ

COVER B | LAURA HELSBY

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 1/29/2025

FOC DATE | 12/23/2024

Fans of BACK TO THE FUTURE and MINORITY REPORT will love this 3 issue series! Final Issue! With the mastermind

behind the Winters' deaths revealed, Zack is hellbent on revenge. Not caring what he'll have to burn down to get

justice for the friends he loved dearly, there is nothing else on his mind. Wait… Wasn't he supposed to be

somewhere? Oh well, this is more important. Wait till Benny hears the murders have been solved!

RANT CPU GREED IS GOD

ONE SHOT

WRITER | KEN KRISTENSEN

ARTIST | M K PERKER

COVER A | M K PERKER

COVER B | UMRAL ISMAYILOV

COVER C | UMRAL ISMAYILOV

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 1/15/2025

FOC DATE | 12/9/2024

RANT CPU follows the misadventures of Silicon Valley's next big thing — an A.I. robot created by a hormonal and

hyperactive 13-year old and powered by a mysterious energy source of alien origin. Greed is Good! In this new one

shot Jeff teaches Rant the pains and pitfalls of Late Stage Capitalism and Hustle Culture! Through Jeff's Rent-a-Rant,

our poor robot gets worked to the bone, or well, wires? And while Jeff and Vik enjoy the spoils of Rant's hard work, a

serious issue arises…Rant's Alien Power Source! Can they resist the pitfalls of greed and excess long enough to save

Rant? Backup Story: Mort Stormberg and Rant – After a Drunken Night out, Mort stumbles home and crashes into Rant

and gives him a history lesson the the "lost beauty" of the 1960s. Rant has some notes…

SHEPHERD SCOUT

PREMIERE EDITION

WRITER | ANDREA LORENZO MOLINARI, ROBERTO

XAVIER-VALENTIN MOLINARI

ARTIST | LUCA PANCIROLI

COVER | LUCA PANCIROLI

FULL COLOR | 16 PAGES | $3.99

IN-STORE DATE | 1/22/2025

FOC DATE | 12/16/2024

Located on the west bank of the Nile, opposite Luxor, Egypt, Medinet Habu is the home of the Mortuary Temple of

Ramesses III. In its mystical halls, the ancient Egyptian deities Anubis, Thoth, and Ammit gather to judge a single

soul, weighing all that soul's deeds against the feather of Truth. Their pitiless tribunal is interrupted by Dr. Lawrence

Miller, aka, The Shepherd. He is a guide of souls who patrols the Seam, that middle place between this life and

whatever comes next. Can the Shepherd save this woman, or will she become fodder for the Devourer of Souls?

VEIL #4

MR

WRITER | EL TORRES

ARTIST | GABRIEL HERNANDEZ WALTA

COVER A | GABRIEL HERNANDEZ WALTA

COVER B | GABRIEL HERNANDEZ WALTA

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 1/29/2025

FOC DATE | 12/23/2024

Acclaimed and award-winning artist Gabriel Hernández Walta (The Vision, Phantom Road) and writer El Torres (Roman

Ritual, Straitjacket) present their renowned work in a long-awaited edition, remastered and re-lettered! Revisit their

horror masterpiece! In this issue, Chris Luna confronts a city unraveling into madness, haunted by the ominous entity

called the Slug Man. As rabid cries echo, she grapples not only with spectral remnants but also the ghosts of her own

past. Prepare for a tale where fates intertwine in a web of horror, as Chris battles the relentless darkness both within

and… beyond The Veil.

