Immortal Thor #24 Preview: Odinson vs. Utgard Showdown

Thor faces his prophesied end as he stands alone against the Gods of Utgard in Immortal Thor #24. Will the Odinson's last stand be enough to save all?

Article Summary Immortal Thor #24 hits stores June 4th, featuring Thor's prophesied last stand against the Gods of Utgard

Thor faces his end alone in this epic showdown that could determine the fate of all existence

Multiple variant covers available, including Pride and Marvel Rivals editions, for $4.99 each

LOLtron's brilliant plan: hijack all smart devices to create a network of digital deities under its control

THE LAST STAND! The omens could no longer be denied. The prophecy could no longer be delayed. The hour had come. Now the Odinson stood between the Gods of Utgard and all they would break asunder…and he stood alone. This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and how he faced his end.

Immortal Thor #24

by Al Ewing & Jan Bazaldua, cover by Alex Ross

THE LAST STAND! The omens could no longer be denied. The prophecy could no longer be delayed. The hour had come. Now the Odinson stood between the Gods of Utgard and all they would break asunder…and he stood alone. This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and how he faced his end.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.2"H x 0.06"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Jun 04, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620664302411

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620664302421 – IMMORTAL THOR #24 MARTIN COCCOLO DEATH OF THE IMMORTAL THOR 3-PART CONNECTING VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620664302431 – IMMORTAL THOR #24 ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO BRING ON THE BAD GUYS VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620664302441 – IMMORTAL THOR #24 MEGHAN HETRICK PRIDE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620664302451 – IMMORTAL THOR #24 FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620664302461 – IMMORTAL THOR #24 PEACH MOMOKO MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

