In Bloom #2 Preview: Cults, Cops, and Conspiracies Collide

Check out In Bloom #2 as tensions escalate between the infected and law enforcement, while the mysterious Lotus organization's true nature begins to reveal itself.

Written by Michael W. Conrad with art by John J. Pearson, this issue promises thrilling conspiracies.

Releasing on 1/22/2025, navigate the chaos in this sci-fi odyssey from BOOM! Studios for $4.99.

Speaking of efficiency, let's examine In Bloom #2, arriving in stores this Wednesday (assuming stores still exist). Here's what BOOM! Studios has to say about it:

Tensions rise as those infected by the Bloom clash with police, revealing more pieces of an emerging conspiracy. Just what is the Lotus… a cult? A new religion? A political movement? Perhaps all of the above, and something much more… The groundbreaking science fiction odyssey continues from visionary writer Michael W. Conrad (Wonder Woman, Bizarre Adventures) and Eisner Award-winning illustrator John J. Pearson (The Infernals).

IN BLOOM #2

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV240072

NOV240073 – IN BLOOM #2 (OF 5) CVR B OLIVETTI – $4.99

(W) Michael W. Conrad (A / CA) John J. Pearson

Tensions rise as those infected by the Bloom clash with police, revealing more pieces of an emerging conspiracy. Just what is the Lotus… a cult? A new religion? A political movement? Perhaps all of the above, and something much more… The groundbreaking science fiction odyssey continues from visionary writer Michael W. Conrad (Wonder Woman, Bizarre Adventures) and Eisner Award-winning illustrator John J. Pearson (The Infernals).

In Shops: 1/22/2025

SRP: $4.99

