In This Issue, a Character WILL DIE?! Detective Comics #1039 Preview

Detective Comics #1039 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and the solicit promises a SHOCKING CHARACTER DEATH, which just happens to be one of Joe Quesada's famous "22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always Work" (every good comics editor keeps a copy of the listicle pinned in their cubicle). But who will it be? This preview won't answer that question, but give it a read anyway.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1039

DC Comics

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Tristan Jones (A) Viktor Bogdanovic, Tristan Jones (CA) Dan Mora

Looks like someone brought a batarang to a bazooka fight! As the explosive battle royal between Batman and Mr. Worth roars to a climax, Huntress is on the trail of the other major threat plaguing Gotham City: violence parasite Vile! By the end of this battle, one character will be dead, one avenged, and even more holding on for dear life! Do not miss this epic issue that leads directly into the Batman Secret Files: Huntress special! PLUS: In The Vile Truth, catch a glimpse into the secret origin of Detective Comics break-out villain Vile through the lens of writer/artist Tristan Jones!

