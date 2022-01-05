Inferno #4 Is Even More Like Terminator Than We Thought (Spoilers)

In previous issues of Inferno, we had learned that we were getting a Days Of Future Past in reverse. The future from a mutant paradise created by Krakoa, coming back to the present to try and change what would come. And that they had succeeded, creating a separate timeline, The House Of X becoming The House Of Xb. And the original tenth timeline of Moira Mactaggert, showing a future human/mutant alliance.

In the final issue of Inferno #4, it is revealed that this time incursion is solely from the machines of the future, which had failed to join with the Dominion, sending themselves back in time to prevent perfection.

So it is also Terminator in reverse as well. As the machines find it rather hard to separate humanity from mutantity…

…mutantity is quite capable of fighting itself. With Emma Frost securing the ultimate anti-mutant weapon from Forge,

And yes, as we saw "way" back in X-Men #20…

And so that is the plan. Use the worst Krakoan weapon to stop Moira Mactaggert from using her mutant skill to reset the world with her death again, and keep this timeline pure, Except that it has already been infected by the machines from the future trying to rid themselves of this timeline. And Frost, Mystique and Destiny ridding themselves of the only possibly way to fight back… who needs the machines when the mutants are quite clearly just as capable of self-destruction? Who could their saviour be?

Doug Ramsey fans punch the air, as he is revealed as not only Krakoa's creator but also its greatest defender. When first introduced, Doug Ramsay had the mutant power of translation. That was it. But over the years, with Warlock, Krakoa and his new wife Bei of Arakko, that has turned him into the most formidable Krakoan opponent of all…

INFERNO #4 (OF 4) CAMUNCOLI FORESHADOW VAR

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210819

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Valerio Schiti

TO EMBERS! Jonathan Hickman's time on X-Men ends with the dramatic conclusion of one of the first and best mysteries he brought to the line. Valerio Schiti returns on art to help bring down one of the foundations of the era. RATED T+In Shops: Jan 05, 2022 SRP: $5.99