Inside Alex Ross' Marvel Dimensions & Marvel Will Use It For Variants

A look inside Alex Ross' Marvel Dimensions from Abrams and the news that Marvel Comics will use it for variant covers, revealed at ComicsPRO

At ComicsPRO, Abrams Books presented the upcoming Marvel Arts graphic novel they are publishing with Marvel Comics, Marvel Dimensions by Alex Ross, saying, "his previous book with Abrams was Fantastic Four: Full Circle" which they report as sellign 66,000 copies, "and we're thrilled to be able to bring Marvel Dimensions to the comic market here. It's Alex's tribute to the greatest heroes and villains of all time and it transforms into something stranger and far more ambitious than anyone has ever done with a Marvel graphic novel before. And we have a comic within the book, so this is something that people want to pick up, and we're glad to bring this to you. And we have a poster we'll be giving out at the round tables tomorrow." You can catch up with the rest of our ComicsPRO coverage here….

While in the Marvel ComicsPRO presentation, Marvel exec David Gabriel told retailers that "Marvel Dimensions, this is a book by Alex Ross from Abrams coming out in September, that I got to see the pages of. Alex is telling a new version of the all the origins of Marvel characters and Alex designed these amazing two page spreads in this giant book that tell a different origin of all of our characters. And on the right hand side page, he did a beautiful Alex Ross painting of all of these Marvel characters, and he asked if we could do them as variant covers. It's not like you have to ask me to do that, but he did it, and I just wanna show you those, and then I will run off." So as the Marvel Dimensions book comes out from Abrams ComicArt in September 2026, Marvel Comics will run the splash character pages as variant covers in their comics for that month or in the run up. And looking a bit like this.

And here's a double page splash from the book itself…

And the cover which was made available as a poster…

Marvel Dimensions: A Graphic Novel (Marvel Arts) – September 1, 2026

by Alex Ross

Alex Ross, the award-winning and bestselling creator of Marvels, Kingdom Come, and Fantastic Four: Full Circle, takes readers through the Marvel Universe―but all is not as it seems. Marvel Dimensions is legendary artist Alex Ross' second book in the Marvel Arts series, following the national bestselling, . siconic characters. Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk, Iron Man, Wolverine, and many others appear in dramatic, fully painted spreads that echo their earliest stories. A narrator describes each moment with confidence, guiding the reader through these touchstones of Marvel's history. But as the story moves forward, the tone begins to shift. The voice behind the narration is not who the readers expect and carries a motive that slowly pushes the narrative somewhere darker and far more unpredictable.

