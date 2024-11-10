Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Charlotte Blocker, Dusti Bowling

Insignificant Events In The Life Of A Cactus To Be A Graphic Novel

Dusti Bowling to adapt his own novel Insignificant Events In The Life Of A Cactus as a graphic novel with Charlotte Blocker.

The story centers on Aven Green, a spirited girl born without arms, solving mysteries.

Connor, a classmate with Tourette syndrome, helps Aven navigate middle school challenges.

Set in a western theme park, it explores themes of disability, friendship, and adventure.

Dusti Bowling is writing a graphic novel adaptation of his own middle-grade novel Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus, to be drawn by Charlotte Blocker. The story follows a spirited girl "born without arms and a boy with Tourette syndrome navigating the challenges of middle school, disability, and friendship—all while solving a mystery in a western theme park. Aven Green loves to tell people that she lost her arms in an alligator wrestling match or a wildfire in Tanzania, but the truth is she was born without them. And when her parents take a job running Stagecoach Pass, a rundown western theme park in Arizona, Aven moves with them across the country, knowing that she'll have to answer the question over and over again. Her new life takes an unexpected turn when she bonds with Connor, a classmate who also feels isolated because of his own disability, and they discover a room at Stagecoach Pass that holds bigger secrets than Aven ever could have imagined. It's hard to solve a mystery, help a friend, and face your worst fears. But Aven's about to discover she can do it all . . . even without arms."

Ardyce Alspach at Union Square Kids has acquired world rights to the graphic novel, and the publication of Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus is set for the autumn of 2027. Shannon Hassan at Marsal Lyon Literary Agency represented Dusti Bowling, and Linda Pratt at Wernick & Pratt Agency represented Charlotte Blocker.

Dusti Bowling's novels include Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus, Momentous Events in the Life of a Cactus, 24 Hours in Nowhere, The Canyon's Edge, Across the Desert, Dust, and the Aven Green chapter book series. Dusti's books have won the Reading the West award, the Sakura Medal, a Golden Kite Honor, the William Allen White Children's Book Award, and have been nominated for fifty state awards.

