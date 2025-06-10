Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, IDW, Marvel Comics | Tagged: George Pratt, kickstarter

Into White, The Art Of George Pratt, With Just Eight Hours To Go…

Into White: The Art Of George Pratt is a 200-page 9×12 9×12-inch hardcover celebrating the career of acclaimed American artist George Pratt, from pop culture to fine art, with a paperback version available as well, all on Kickstarter. George Pratt is designing the book and will also be providing signed plate copies.

Born in 1960, George Pratt left his native town of Beaumont, Texas, in 1980 and moved to New York City to study drawing and painting at the Pratt Institute. George Pratt once drew extensively in comics in the 1990s, but for a number of reasons, he has moved on to gallery work and to teaching at the Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida. Pratt's first published comics work was for Marvel Comics' Epic Illustrated #20 in 1983. DC published Pratt's first graphic novel, Enemy Ace: War Idyll, which was on the required reading list at West Point. The book won the France Info Award for Best Foreign Language Graphic Novel and the Speakeasy Award for Best Foreign Language Graphic Novel. Since then, he has built up a body of work that includes portraiture, landscapes, figure work and also comic book work.

He painted the first five covers of Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight, and drew for Marvel Comics Presents and Detective Comics. He also wrote and drew Wolverine Netsuke, which won Pratt the 2003 Eisner Award for Best Painter/Multimedia Artist. He also drew Savage Sword Of Conan, and chapters of both Seasons Of Mists and A Game Of You for Sandman.

As of the late 2000s, Pratt is working on the book See You in Hell, Blind Boy: A Tales of the Blues, based on his research of the Mississippi Delta. With Steven Budlong and James McGillion, Pratt made a documentary film about his Mississippi travels, also called See You in Hell, Blind Boy. The film won Best Feature Documentary at the 1999 New York International Independent Film & Video Festival.

Being published by Tripwire, through Kickstarter, they have raised £37,292 against a £5000 goal from 261 backers with 8 hours to go

