Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Oni Press | Tagged: cullen bunn, Invasive

Invasive is Cullen Bunn's Ultimate Statement on Horror for Oni Press

A new series called Invasive from Cullen Bunn and Jesús Hervás from Oni Press has been dubbed a "terrifying new experiment in pain" –

With a week left to go until San Diego Comic Con, Oni Press is already out of the gate with a handful of announcements, including a new series of print collections for LySandra Vuong's hit Webtoon Covenant and a new anti-censorship initiative (and party) with the CBLDF featuring talent like Gender Queer's Maia Kobabe, Matt Kindt, Tom Muller and more (Plus an early leak about Benjamin, a new 2024 series from science fiction novelist and TV showrunner Ben H. Winters.)

Next to join the pack: A new series called Invasive – dubbed a "terrifying new experiment in pain" – from Eisner Award nominee Cullen Bunn and Jesus Hervas (who previously collaborated on The Empty Man ongoing series for Boom Studios).

A four-issue mini-series following a trauma surgeon drawn into an all-consuming investigation of a secret underground hospital following the abduction and mutilation of her daughter, Oni Press is promising that the series is intended to be Cullen Bunn's "ultimate statement on what the horror comic can and should be." From the official synopsis:

In an underground hospital secretly operating deep beneath the streets of a major metropolis, a radical new addiction has taken hold. Once inside its grip, there are no rules, no oaths, and no taboos too deep to not to be broken. The scalpel is their tool, and the alleys are their operating theater…and, together, a new class of surgeon is bent on piercing the final threshold of accepted medical orthodoxy one incision at a time. Beyond excess, beyond ethics, beyond science…a delicate and excruciating new discipline is about to be born: the art of flesh. Help us discover it, won't you?

Additionally, Oni Press has released a handful of character designs by Jesús Hervás for the series that sure look, well, definitely…fleshy:

Will "murder surgeons" be the breakout characters of 2023? One can hope. Invasive #1 (of 4) is on sale in December from Oni Press. Stay tuned for more news from SDCC 2023, coming soon.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!