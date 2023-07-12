Posted in: Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: Ben H Winters, Benjamin, graphic novel

Legion Showrunner Ben H Winters' Comic Benjamin, About Sci-Fi Authors

Benjamin is a new comic written by Legion and Tracker showrunner Ben H Winters from Oni Press for 2024.

Benjamin is a new comic book series to be written by Ben H Winters and published by Oni Press. Benjamin is a three-issue comic book series, which Oni Press will also collect as a graphic novella. Benjamin tells the story of a cult science-fiction author, "beloved for mind-bending tales examining the nature of existence" who wakes up in a Los Angeles motel room forty-one years after his death.

Ben H Winters is, of course, also a cult science fiction author. He first gained prominence in 2009 as the author of Sense and Sensibility and Sea Monsters followed by its thematic sequel Android Karenin. He began the Secret Life of Ms. Finkleman Young Adult novel series. In 2012, Winters wrote The Last Policeman, the first in a trilogy of detective novels set in the pre-apocalyptic United States. Underground Airlines in 2016 was an alternate history book set in a present-day alternate universe in which the American Civil War never occurred, with human chattel slavery continuing to be practised legally in four U.S. states. Another alternate history novel, Golden State, followed, in which Southern Californians worship objective reality and punish lying as the greatest crime.

Ben H Winters is also a popular TV showrunner, working on Legion for FX, Manhunt for Apple and now with a new show Tracker based on the Jeffery Deaver novel The Never Game, to be directed by Ken Olin and starring Justin Hartley, about to debut on CBS after the Super Bowl,

Oni Press EIC Hunter Gorinson picked up the projects in an exclusive submission, via Ben H Winters' agent Joelle Delbourgo at Joelle Delbourgo Associates. Benjamin, which has yet to name an artist, is intended to be published in 2024.

Oni Press was founded in 1997 by Bob Schreck and Joe Nozemack in Portland, Oregon. In 2019, it became an imprint label following the company's merger with Lion Forge Comics. The merged company, Oni–Lion Forge Publishing Group is owned by Polarity. In December 2022, Hunter Gorinson was appointed publisher and president of OLFPG and Sierra Hahn was then named the company's new editor-in-chief in February 2023.

