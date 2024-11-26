Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: graphc novel, investigators

InvestiGators: Class Action Gets A Half Million Print Run

InvestiGators: Class Action by John Patrick Green, published by First Second in September, has revealed it had a half million print run.

Article Summary InvestiGators: Class Action hits half million print run, boosting its popularity.

Mango and Brash go undercover at middle school in John Patrick Green's latest adventure.

Series to expand with two spinoffs, Agents Of SUITS, in the coming year.

John Patrick Green continues to charm readers with his engaging and humorous storytelling.

InvestiGators: Class Action by John Patrick Green, the eighth in the series of graphic novels for children published by First Second in September, has revealed it had a half million print run. It will get a paperback printing in January 2025 in the UK with plaudits from Bunny Vs Monkey's Jamie Smart. InvestiGators: Class Action is to be followed by two Agents Of SUITS spinoffs graphic novels next year.

InvestiGators: Class Action (InvestiGators, 8) Hardcover – September 24, 2024

by John Patrick Green

DING DING DING!! Is that the school bell, or is it three million readers ringing in the return of V.E.S.T.-wearing case-busting secret agents Mango and Brash for another hilarious adventure? (It's the latter, we'll solve that mystery for free.) The InvestiGators are back…to school?! Mango and Brash have always been a class act but can these alligator detectives convincingly go undercover as average middle-school students? Why has the super-spy organization S.U.I.T. been assigned protection detail for a small-town team mascot? Is it a coincidence that the school happens to be the same one that Agent Mango (just barely) graduated from? Is Mango's family in danger? Will Brash pass home economics? Is Friday still pizza day? Find out in Class Action, the A+ return of the New York Times bestselling series by John Patrick Green! Read up, because there just might be a pop quiz later!

John Patrick Green graduated from the School of Visual Arts in 1997 and worked for Disney and Pixar comics, including drawing Phineas and Ferb. He worked with Dave Roman, was the publisher of Cryptic Press, published graphic novels with First Second with Hippopotamister in 2016, Kitten Construction Company and then InvestiGators broke out. Agents Of S.U.I.T. was the first spinoff into the rest of the InvestiGators after a discussion between him, Green's agent Jen Linnan and First Second's then-editorial director Calista Brill.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!