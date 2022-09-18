Iron Cat #4 Preview: All Cats on Deck

Everyone with an armored person or cat suit must team up to stop Madame Menace from blowing up the Earth in this preview of Iron Cat #4. Check out the preview below.

Iron Cat #4

by Jed MacKay & Pere Perez, cover by Pere Perez

MADAME MENACE STRIKES! Iron Cat's vendetta against Felicia Hardy has produced some deadly consequences. Tony Stark's old nemesis, the sinister A.I. known as Madame Menace, has been unleashed!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 21, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620377200411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620377200421 – IRON CAT 4 ZAMA VARIANT – $3.99 US

