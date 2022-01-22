Iron Man #16 Preview: Iron Hypocrisy at its Finest

Welcome to Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." As you read this preview of Iron Man #16, remember that this is the guy who thought the X-Men couldn't handle the Phoenix Force. Check out the preview below.

Iron Man #16

by Christopher Cantwell & Julius Ohta, cover by Alex Ross

IRON MAN'S COSMIC TRANSFORMATION CONTINUES! The Iron God arrives back on Earth, intent on making his homeworld a better place for all. Finally, Tony Stark has the power to realize all of his best ideas and intentions…but perhaps the Power Cosmic might enable his ego in ways never seen before. It's up to his mortal allies to decide: Is the Iron God a fantastic evolution of their old friend or a grave threat? GUEST-STARRING THE AVENGERS AND THE FANTASTIC FOUR!

