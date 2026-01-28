Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged:

Iron Man, Spider-Man And Marvel Comics Continuity Right Now (Spoilers)

Iron Man launches in a post-Doom Marvel Universe, while Miles Morales reaches out to Space Peter Parker...

Article Summary Iron Man #1 debuts Tony Stark's latest tech, introducing a new way to be Iron Man after Doctor Doom's fall.

Peter Parker returns from space in Miles Morales: Spider-Man, teaming up with Miles before departing again.

Melinda May resurfaces, working with SHIELD and the US government while keeping tabs on Tony Stark's moves.

Madame Masque and AIM emerge as key threats as Marvel's continuity moves toward the Armageddon crossover.

Today sees the publication of a new Iron Man #1, an old Miles Morales: Spider-Man #42. But how do they all tie into current continuity?

Well, as Tony Stark introduces a new vehicle to the Marvel Universe and a way to basically use his technical marvel of a suit without having a suit…

Miles Morales: Spider-Man brings Peter Parker back to Earth in his own technical marvel of a space spider-suit being teleported in, and rather than going to see Aunt May or Mary Jane, or even pop by his apartment to see what Ben Reilly has done to it…

… he's just fighting alongside Miles Morales before being send back on his merry way again.

…. to be fair it's not just Glitch or Professor Xanto Starblood he wants to get back to… Raileth Of The Wretched waits for no human male. Talking of demanding women…

…Melinda May may be setting SHIELD up again with Nick Fury over in Captain America, ahead of the Armageddon crossover, but she's also keeping an eye on Tony Stark, it seems, and working directly with the US government now that Doctor Doom has been deposed. And as AIM pops by with Madame Masque…

… maybe Melinda May should have been reading recent Amazing Spider-Man? She was very almost Venom with her own Spider-style symbiote suit as well. And Miles Morales is settuing up Armageddon all by himself over here…

Iron Man #1 by Joshua Williamson, Carmen Carnero

The unapologetic Iron Man is a once-in-a-lifetime hero – but the beating heart behind the armor is a once-in-a-century genius. Years ago, Tony Stark was knocking on death's door, so he created the Iron Man armor to survive! What happens the next time death comes calling? What weapon does he create then? What if…someone else creates it first? These questions have haunted Tony for years, a ticking time bomb inside of him waiting to explode. Femme fatale Madame Masque has also asked these questions, and with the power of Advanced Idea Mechanics behind her…she's ready to create the next great weapon. Welcome superstar JOSHUA WILLIAMSON as he makes his powerful return to the hallowed halls of Marvel, taking the reins of the Golden Avenger with Legacy Stormbreaker CARMEN CARNERO! This is classic super-hero storytelling in the MIGHTY MARVEL MANNER, just how you like it!

THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE COLLIDES WITH THE 616! Sometimes, it takes TWO SPIDER-MEN to do whatever a spider can. But Peter Parker and Miles Morales together might not be enough to overcome what archfoe RABBLE has in store! Don't miss this epic grand finale to the Rabble saga!

